'It's all or nothing' - Volta ao Algarve leader Jan Christen resolute before final TT challenge

Young UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer leads by four seconds before 19.6km uphill test

Jan Christen wearing the leader&#039;s jersey on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve
Jan Christen wearing the leader's jersey on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

After coming through two Volta ao Algarve bunch sprint stages unscathed, on Sunday 20-year-old Jan Christen faces the biggest obstacle of all in his quest to clinch the first stage race of his incipient pro career. 

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer and the rest of the Algarve peloton will tackle a 19.6-kilometre time trial, mostly flat but finishing with an ascent of the race's most emblematic and demanding climb, the Alto do Malhão.

