'It is a joke' - disappointment, anger and calls for responsibility sear through Volta ao Algarve peloton after stage 1 finish chaos

Organisers blame themselves for 'not doing enough' after riders go off course, but some riders point to lack of pre-stage recons

Only a few riders pass under the official finish banner, with most riders on the wrong side (left in photo) of the barriers (Image credit: Eurosport/ Discovery Plus)

The consequences and responsibilities behind the cancellation of the chaos-filled finale of stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve will likely ripple through the peloton and cycling in general for days and weeks to come. But even in the immediate aftermath, the division of opinions was already becoming clear.

Some riders at the forefront of the bunch as it bore through and out - in two directions - from a roundabout on the ill-fated final kilometre of the stage from Portimao to Lagos laid the blame fair and square on the organisers and the lack of signalling.

