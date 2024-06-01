Spotted: New Trek at the Dauphine…is it an Emonda? Is it a Madone?

By
published

Whatever it is, it’s another for the ‘one bike’ field of racers

Image 1 of 5
New Lidl-Trek bikes spotted at the Critérium du Dauphiné
New Trek bikes on the roof of the Lidl-Trek team car(Image credit: Future/Will Jones)

The train of pre-Tour bike releases has already left the station, kicked off with a new Wilier seen underneath Lenny Martinez a few days ago. It is now speeding up, fuelled by another new bike spotted at the prime race for Tour de France tech testing, the Critérium du Dauphiné. Before I torture the metaphor too much, I’ll just say this: We’re not entirely sure what this bike is.

