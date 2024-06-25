Wilier shaves weight from its climbing bike with the new Verticale SLR

Wilier has launched the new Verticale SLR, which it says is its lightest bike ever and which replaces the Zero SLR model. The claimed full frameset weight, including fork, bar/stem, seatpost, thru-axles and other hardware is 1,651g, as against the Zero SLR’s 1,798g, which represents just under 10 percent weight reduction.

The Verticale SLR is the lightweight bike that Wilier’s sponsored Groupama-FDJ and Astana Qazaqstan WorldTour teams will use for mountain stages on the upcoming Tour de France. It’s already been used to good effect by Groupama-FDJ’s Lenny Martinez, who won the 2024 Mercan'Tour Classic riding a prototype version of the Verticale SLR.

Martinez says: “The Verticale is a great bike, especially for me as I am a climber. It’s lighter than the Filante SLR and responds really well when the road starts to climb. As soon as you stand on the pedals it responds really well, as we saw at the Mercan’Tour Classic, which I won with this bike still in its prototype version.”

We have been testing a Verticale SLR for several weeks and you can read our in-depth review here.

Marginal losses

Wilier claims an 118g drop in frame weight and a 24g drop in fork weight from the Zero SLR (Image credit: Wilier)

The main sources of the new bike’s weight loss, when compared to the Zero SLR, are the frame, the fork and the bar/stem combo. Wilier claims a 648g frame weight and a 296g fork weight, down from 766g and 320g respectively. Our size XL test bike was exactly 6.8kg, some expect UCI illegal weights for smaller sizes.

The new frame uses a mix of three Toray carbon fibre grades, Toray 800, Toray 1100 and M46JB including the top-spec T1100. In the fork, the fibres are twisted to improve the management of stresses and the fork blades are asymmetric to compensate for the different stresses from the disc brakes.

No more Lego brick. The Verticale SLR's seatpost clamp is on the underside of the frame (Image credit: Wilier)

There’s a new seatpost clamping mechanism that tightens from under the top tube rather than from above it. This results in a triangular-shaped junction between the top tube and seat tube, rather than the Zero SLR’s clamp housing, which we compared to a rogue Lego brick glued to the frame when we tracked the Verticale down at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné.

The seatpost has been re-engineered to save weight too. At 152g, it’s 10g lighter than the Zero SLR’s. It also includes two bolts which can be used to attach a race number or Wilier’s specially-designed rear light.

Wilier has changed the front derailleur hanger design. It can now be mounted in two positions. This accommodates the 50/34t and 52/36t cranksets used by mere mortals but allows the pros to fit a crankset with a 56t chainring.

The frame’s geometry is almost unchanged from the Zero SLR, with the same stack, although the reach decreases from the Zero SLR on smaller frames and increases on larger ones.

Lighter one-piece handlebar

The handlebar's 30mm flare helps to maintain a more aero position when on the hoods (Image credit: Wilier)

Turning to the new carbon monocoque V Bar bar/stem, Wilier claims a weight of 310g for a 100x40mm bar size as against 339g for the Zero SLR. The new bar design includes a flare at the hoods, which places the arms 30mm closer together when riding on them than in the drops.

It’s an increasingly common aero design feature, seen for example on the Trek Madone. Wilier has also adjusted the bar geometry from the Zero SLR, with revised reach and drop and a different angle to the tops. A revised clamping mechanism is designed to distribute stresses on the steerer and stem more evenly and there’s updated hose routing, making replacement easier. The handlebar is also compatible with other Wilier premium bikes.

Wilier offers the V Bar in six sizes: 90mm or 100mm stem length with 400mm width at the drops and 110mm, 120mm, 130mm and 150mm stem length with 420mm width at the drops.

Specs and prices

A Groupama-FDJ team replica is one of four colours at launch, along with Hulk Green, to be used by Astana (Image credit: Wilier)

Wilier will sell the Verticale SLR in seven build specs, as well as frameset-only. All the full specs are equipped with wheels from Miche, which Wilier now owns: either the Kleos 36 or Kleos RD 36.

There are six frame sizes offered, from XS to XXL, while the Verticale SLR can be bought in four colours: black with copper accents, Velvet Red, Groupama-FDJ team replica and a new Hulk Green, which will be Astana Qazaqstan’s climbing bike at the upcoming Tour de France.

The Wilier Verticale SLR frameset is priced at £5,500 / $6,900 / €5,800.

Full bikes start at £9,000 / $12,000 / €9,900) for the Ultegra Di2 spec. The top UK spec comes with SRAM Red AXS with a power meter and is priced at £12,500 ($15,300, €13,000).

There’s a Campagnolo Super Record WRL spec bike which costs $15,700 in the US and €13,400 in Europe, but this model won't be available to buy in the UK.