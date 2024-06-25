Wilier shaves weight from its climbing bike with the new Verticale SLR

By
published

New carbon, new construction and new bar/stem drop weight by 147g from the Zero SLR

Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Wilier)

Wilier has launched the new Verticale SLR, which it says is its lightest bike ever and which replaces the Zero SLR model. The claimed full frameset weight, including fork, bar/stem, seatpost, thru-axles and other hardware is 1,651g, as against the Zero SLR’s 1,798g, which represents just under 10 percent weight reduction.

The Verticale SLR is the lightweight bike that Wilier’s sponsored Groupama-FDJ and Astana Qazaqstan WorldTour teams will use for mountain stages on the upcoming Tour de France. It’s already been used to good effect by Groupama-FDJ’s Lenny Martinez, who won the 2024 Mercan'Tour Classic riding a prototype version of the Verticale SLR.

