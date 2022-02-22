Easy to set up, easy to charge, easy to maintain, and steady-effort power is great, but peak power readings seem off and Speedplay cleats won't be to everyone's taste

The Wahoo Powrlink Zero pedals have been a long time coming. In fact, ever since Wahoo Fitness announced the acquisition of Speedplay in 2019, the cycling world has expected the brand to use the expertise it gained in the indoor cycling segment and integrate power meter technology into its newly acquired pedal platform.

In March 2021, Wahoo relaunched the Speedplay range with four pedals, while also confirming everyone's expectations by teasing the forthcoming arrival of a power meter pedal. Now, a few months later than initially planned, that power meter pedal has finally launched as the Wahoo Powrlink Zero.

It's available in two guises: a single-sided version that measures power at the left leg and comes with a 'dummy' right pedal to complete the pair. And a dual-sided version that integrates the electronics into both pedals to measure the power at both legs. We've had our hands on the dual-sided option for around a week now - the beginnings of a longer test - to see how they compare to the best power meters on the market.

Like any power meter, the Wahoo Powrlink Zero power meter pedals are aimed at cyclists who want to measure their power output when riding. Naturally, this will primarily be cyclists who are competitive, perhaps in training for an event or those who simply want to maximise the efficiency of their time on the bike by taking the guesswork out of their training. The nature of the power meter pedal means it's easily transferred between bikes, so it will also appeal to riders with more than one bike but who don't want to shell out on multiple power meters. It may also benefit travelling cyclists who will be able to pack them into a suitcase and then swap the pedals onto rentals or spin bikes - with permission, of course.

As I see it, Powrlink Zero's biggest competitors are the other pedal-based systems on the market: Garmin Rally and Favero Assioma, so below, I will run through the top line specs for all three. However, one major 'pro' for the Powrlink Zero over other pedal-based systems is the dual-sided entry of the Speedplay design, meaning you don't have to find the correct side of the pedal before you can clip in. Of course, there are plenty of other power meters on the market too. Some, such as crank based options from Stages, Pioneer and 4iiii will be around a third of the price of the dual-sided Powrlink Zero you see here, but if you want something that will be universally compatible with all bikes and easy to fit and remove, then pedal-based power meters are by far the most simple.

The obvious difference compared to the Speedplay Zero pedals is the large power pod, but there are extra subtle differences, too

Design and aesthetics

The Powrlink Zero pedals follow a very similar design to Wahoo's existing Speedplay pedals. They most closely resemble the Zero model - hence the Powrlink Zero name - but there are a few differences. The most notable and obvious of which is the power pod at the base of the spindle. This measures 25mm in diameter and sits around 1mm proud of the crank arm when fitted. A washer is included to help achieve this on cranks with a recessed thread.

More subtle differences include a higher stack (13mm compared to 11.5mm) and a slightly longer axle (55mm compared to 53mm). This means you won't simply be able to split them up, pair each with a dumb pedal and enjoy two power meters on two bikes.

They are easy to fit and remove with an 8mm hex key

They are fitted using an 8mm hex key, and when the 75-hour battery runs out, you don't need to remove them to charge them up. Two small electrical contacts are positioned on the outer edge of the pod on each pedal, and to charge them you'll simply fit the charging adaptor clip to the pod, then plug in your UCB-C cable (which is included) to the clip. Two clips are included with the dual-sided option, so you can charge both simultaneously.

Two small metallic contacts for charging
Those contacts interact with these, found protruding from the inside of the charging adaptor clip
Fit the clip to the pedals like so
Then fit your USB-C cable here. Wahoo includes a Y-shaped cable that can charge both pedals simultaneously

Five blue lights illuminate the pod upon wakeup, and these also indicate connection and remaining battery life, which is also displayed on the Wahoo companion app.

The pedals weigh 138g each, which is a healthy amount less than the Garmin and Favero options - at 160g and 150g respectively, but you'll need to bear in mind that the cleats offset this and then some. Wahoo Speedplay cleats weigh 81.5g each, while a Shimano SPD-SL cleat is 32g and a Look Keo cleat is 48g - all with fastenings.

Specifications

As touched on above, the main competitors for the Wahoo Powrlink Zero pedals are Garmin's Rally series and Favero's Assioma Duo and Uno. Therefore, rather than simply reciting the specifications of these pedals from Wahoo's spec sheet, I will also touch on the others so that you can get an understanding of how they compare.

Starting with price, the Wahoo Powrlink Zero pedals are priced at £849.99 / $999.99 for the dual-sided. For comparison, Garmin's Shimano SPD-SL and Look Keo pedals are £969.99 / $1,099.99 (the SPD pedals are a little higher at £1,059.99 / $1,199.99) and Favero's are a good amount cheaper at £699.00 / $759.00.

As part of the Speedplay platform, Powerlink Zero exclusively uses the Speedplay cleat. They come with the black 'standard' Speedplay cleats, however, 'easy' cleats are available for those who want lighter-action clipping in and out. Meanwhile, Garmin is available for Shimano SPD-SL, Look Keo, and even the gravel/MTB friendly Shimano SPD, while Favero is designed for Look Keo although a Shimano version is available too.

Wahoo claims the Powrlink Zero is accurate to within one per cent, and battery life is claimed at 75-hours of ride time. Both competitors match the accuracy claim, but Garmin's battery is rated to last longer - at 120 hours - while Favero will run down at just 50 hours. However, while Wahoo and Favero are rechargeable, Garmin relies on replaceable LR44 / CR1 batteries, which will therefore incur a cost each time you replace them.

All three options are waterproof, as you'd expect from a power meter exposed to the elements. Wahoo and Garmin are IPX7 rated, while Favero is IP67 rated.

Specification comparison at a glance Wahoo Powrlink Zero Single / Dual Garmin Rally RS100 / RS200 Favero Assioma Uno / Duo Price GBP £549.99 / £849.99 £579.99 / £969.99 £449.00 / £699.00 Price USD $649.99 / $999.99 $649.99 / $1,099.99 $499.00 / $759.00 Cleat compatibility Speedplay Look Keo, SPD-SL, SPD (cost more) Look Keo (SPD-SL also available) Claimed accuracy +/- 1% +/- 1% +/- 1% Battery life (hours) 75+ 120 50 Rechargeable Yes No Yes Weight (dual-sided, pair) 276g 320g 300g Water resistance IPX7 IPX7 IP67

How do Wahoo Powrlink Zero perform?

Given the pedal-based nature of the Powrlink Zero, the installation is literally as simple as fitting a pair of pedals, as well as fitting the cleats to my shoes. Both were straight forward, but it's worth stating that the cleat process takes a while longer than Shimano or Look cleats. There's more to think about, and the cleat cover takes some brute force to get into place.

From here, my next step was to pair the pedals with my Wahoo Elemnt Bolt, calibrate, and go. However, after some funky power readings - which I'll explain shortly - I spoke with Wahoo who informed me to follow the setup process within the app. Through this setup wizard, Wahoo asks you to perform a short sprint to bed in the pedals before calibrating. This isn't something I've seen before, but Wahoo claim it's common, and it seemed to help the accuracy on the second ride. It's said that you should do this whenever fitting the pedals to a new bike.

Wahoo products are widely renowned for being immensely easy to use, thanks in large part to the companion app, and the rest of the setup process lived up to these high standards. I tested pairing them with various cycling computers, my smartphone and a laptop via both Bluetooth and ANT+ and they were found immediately in all cases. This is a small thing, but an issue that plagues so many cycling sensors.

As I touched on above, my first ride was hit with some funky power numbers. I didn't have a second power meter to compare against, but the wattages were around 20 to 30 watts lower than it felt. The second test, following the little setup ritual of a standing start sprint, was done indoors, with a Wahoo Kickr 18 turbo trainer and a Specialized Power Crank dual-sided power meter as my comparisons.

To get a closer view, I've split my 30-minute ride into two images. In these views, power accuracy seems great
The Wahoo Powrlink graph tracks very closely to that of the Kickr 18 and the Specialized Power Cranks

At first glance, things look great. One area that I am perfectly happy with is the accuracy of steady-state efforts. Looking at the graphs above, the steady sections are within one per cent of the readings offered by the other two sources of power, suggesting near-perfect accuracy.

However, when you dive in a little deeper, there are some discrepancies and in the power spikes, things go a little awry. Please do bear in mind that these results are from a single 30-minute ride. Much more testing is required.

In this first spike, the Powrlink was approximately a second behind the others, and the maximum power is considerably lower
Similarly in this second effort, I surged twice and in both instances, the Wahoo graph is smoother and lower

As shown in the images above, Powrlink Zero lags behind the others a little with responsiveness to quick power spikes, and the resulting peak is also lower. Both efforts are a jump from 123 watts to 461, but with an initial surge from me to get on top of pedalling.

Here are the maximum power readings from four similar efforts

Across the four efforts I did, each yielded the same result, with Wahoo's maximum wattage reading being the lowest in all four occasions.

I will continue performing these tests over the coming weeks, so bear with me while I do. It's also worth noting that given Wahoo's excellent customer service, if there are any pertinent issues, then I am confident that Wahoo will resolve them.

With that aside, the main question is going to be whether these are a better buy than Garmin or Favero. Given the assumption that all three do in fact offer equally accurate and reliable power measurement, I believe the decision will come down to the following:

Price: As shown in the table above, Favero wins out here by a strong margin.

Ease of use: I've never used a Wahoo product that isn't an absolute breeze to use, and the Powrlink pedals have been no different so far.

Cleats and feel: Cyclists rarely follow certain teams in the same die-hard fashion that football fans do. Instead, we live and die by our choice of cleats. Ok, maybe not to that extreme, but once we've chosen one, very rarely will we swap. It's a faff, it costs money, it feels unnatural, and if you own multiple pairs of shoes or multiple bikes, the costs grow even higher. If you're using Shimano or Look pedals, then the Speedplay pedals are going to need to really impress in order to convince you to swap. Personally, I'm a fan of the Shimano SPD-SL platform: the tactile snap of clipping in is great, and the wide, secure foothold it offers is just that: secure. I don't get that same feeling with Speedplay pedals, and while they do still hold my foot during as hefty a sprint as I can muster, they feel less secure.

Durability: Short of needing to lubricate your cleat spring, there's very little to be maintained with a Wahoo Speedplay pedal, however, the same can be said for the competition.

Customer service: Wahoo Powrlink Zero pedals are backed by a two-year warranty. Likewise Garmin Rally and Favero Assioma.

Early verdict

Wahoo Powrlink Zero pedals benefit from the incredibly smooth user experience that Wahoo has pretty much built its brand on, so from a setup and pairing perspective, I'd put them right at the top of the pile. However, Speedplay cleats take more time to set up correctly, and in my opinion, the clip in feel isn't as locked in as you get with Shimano SPD SL and Look Keo. This is personal preference, of course, and many riders will actually like it better, especially given you can clip into both sides of the pedal, and that the Speedplay cleats offer more in terms of adjustability.

In my limited testing thus far, the power accuracy seems perfect for steady efforts, but further testing is required on peaks and sprints. However, be reassured that Wahoo will look after you should you have an issue.

As for whether I'd recommend someone buy them, the answer is 'it depends'.

If you're trying to get a power meter on a budget, then there are certainly cheaper options available. Not least in crank-based options, but even within the pedal-based systems, it's hard to look past Favero's Assioma pedals, which are considerably less expensive.

If you want versatility across road, gravel and mountain biking, then the Garmin Rally is probably a better choice, since it allows you to swap the internals across multiple pedal bodies. Alternatively, a spider-based system such as Rotor's InSpider might also fit the bill.

However, if you value the seamless user experience that comes with buying into the Wahoo ecosystem, you want the benefit of being able to clip into both sides of your pedals, or want to be able to adjust your cleat float at the turn of a screw, then the Wahoo Powrlink Zero is the choice for you.

