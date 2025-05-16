Recommended reading

Industry Nine SOLiX SL 35c wheelset review: Highly engaging ride but missing marginal gains

Industry Nine’s SOLiX SL 35c delivers instant engagement that makes for a smooth and snappy ride

By published
Industry Nine SOLixfront wheel against a green background
(Image: © Graham Cottingham)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Industry Nine SOLiX SL 35c wheelset is an instantly engaging wheelset to ride, it's not just the ultra-fast freehub pickup but the smooth ride and wonderful acoustics that make these wheels a joy to ride. They are expensive though and those seeking pure performance will be better served by something wider and more aero.

Pros

  • +

    Instant freehub pickup gives a snappy ride

  • +

    Unrivalled freehub sound

  • +

    Custom hub colour options

  • +

    Excellent balance of stiffness and comfort

  • +

    Weight is competitive

Cons

  • -

    A slightly wider rim would improve the profile of 30mm plus road tyres

  • -

    Deeper rims will offer more aero performance

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Industry Nine SOLix rim graphic

Price: $2,225 / €1,960 or $2,805 / €2485 with ceramic upgrade 

Weight: Front - 622g / Rear - 750g = 1372g

Hookless: No

Depth: 35mm

Width: 21mm int, 29mm ext

While Industry Nine’s 1X1 and Torch already catered for drop bar riders, they didn’t offer the same ultra-snappy pickup as the legendary Hydra hubs. Industry Nine changed that with the release of the SOLix hubs last year, which are available as hubs only or as road, gravel and XC wheel builds. The hubs are equipped with almost the same instantaneous pick-up as the Hydra MTB hubs but packaged into a lighter-weight shell designed for faster riding. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Beautiful hub design although inner width could be a touch wider9/10
Performance Excellant handling, very smooth rolling performance and instant anious free hub pick-up, shallow 35mm rim will sacrifice some aero performance8/10
Weight The weight is on par with similar depth wheelsets although if your on a weightweenie hunt then there are certainly lighter options out there8/10
Tubeless compatibility The 21mm internal rim was extremely easy to setup tubeless and hooked design gives more choice for tyres10/10
ValuePremium priced wheelset but the quality reflects the price7/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 84%
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.