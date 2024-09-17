Northwave Hammer Plus review: Flexible gravel shoes for all-day comfort

The Hammer Plus shoes have made me rethink about what I need from my off road shoes

By
published
Northwave Hammer Plus gravel shoes
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Northwave Hammer Plus are very comfortable shoes that deliver on the bike. A quality overall package at a competitive price point.

Pros

  • +

    Flexible, comfortable soles

  • +

    A soft interior boosts comfort

  • +

    Hardy, durable outers

  • +

    Competitive price point

Cons

  • -

    The toe box could be a little rounder to suit more feet

  • -

    The Velcro strap is a little redundant

Northwave Hammer Plus

Price: £121.49 / $149.99 / €134.99
Weight: 399g - EU43
Sizes: 36-48
Colours: Black / Silver / White / Green
Cleat mounting: Two-bolt 

Non-carbon fibre-soled cycling shoes can be seen as something of a backward step or even a downgrade at times. I know I've been guilty of thinking this in the past. Once the 'upgrade' to a carbon-soled shoe has been made, why would you need a nylon or rubbed-soled shoe?

Northwave Hammer Plus gravel shoes
The Hammer Plus uses a single SLW3 closure dial and small velcro strap(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Northwave Hammer Plus gravel shoes
The shoes have stood up very well to months of use (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Design and Aesthetics A simple, unfussy design that works. I find the velcro closure strap doesn't do much really and is a bit redundant 8/10
Performance Very comfortable, and great to walk in but stiill deliver good performance on the bike for a range of riding 9/10
Comfort and retention Very soft and comfortable shoes, the SLW3 dial tightens things down well, not a rock solid hold but that isn't really what the shoes are about 8/10
WeightHeavier than some of the more performance focused gravel shoes, but is anyone going to be gram counting here? 8/10
Value I think the Hammer Plus are really good value for the money, they are comfortable and durable but still deliver strong performance at a good price point 9/10
Overall rating Row 5 - Cell 1 42/50

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 