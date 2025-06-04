2025 Pas Normal Studios Mechanism jersey review: Good performance but not as nice as other premium jerseys

The Pas Normal Mechanism jersey fits well and feels good, and you can also choose from a huge range of colours. The 2025 updates are well thought out, and it hasn't caused me a single issue. I'd like to see nicer-feeling front panel fabric and crisper wordmarks for the money, however.

Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Check Amazon Price: $205 / £165 / €190 Sizes: XXS-XL Weight: 114 grams - S Colours: 18 Main fabrics: 86% Polyester, 14% Elastane

The Pas Normal Studios Mechanism jersey has been on the market for several years now, and the company itself was founded in 2014 in Denmark.

The Mechanism is the brand's performance-focused all-rounder and is 'optimally suited to fast-paced training intervals and racing'. It's a lightweight, fitted jersey, and you can do a bit of everything in it.

There are also Mechanism Pro and Zipperless mesh jersey variants. The Mechanism Pro is a pretty specialised, hyper-light piece with a very aggressive cut. For general, all-around riding, I'd recommend sticking with the standard Mechanism if you are shopping. The Pro is a different kind of jersey, and not automatically an upgrade for all.

The Mechanism is available in a whopping 18 block colours. This, I think, is a big part of the PNS allure. Visit destinations like Mallorca or London and you're bound to see a rainbow spectrum of the brand's garments.

You can choose from black, like I have here, to 'Dusty Teal' and 'Medium Grey'. The brand has also recently released a 'TKO' Mechanism collection, which focuses on the link between music and riding and uses some bold designs if you want something to stand out.

This is a premium offering, and it carries a retail price of $205 / £165 / €190. There's no end of competition in this price bracket regarding the best cycling jerseys. The Mechanism has received some improvements for 2025, which aid overall comfort and refine things a little more.

I've done a lot of riding in this jersey lately, from easy to intense and am generally impressed, but it lacks the premium feel you'd expect at this price.

The Mechanism should tick a lot of boxes for riders at the moment, it's tight fitting, with good length sleeves that stay in place and with good sized pockets. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Design and aesthetics

The Mechanism jersey is made in Italy from an 86% Polyester, 14% Elastane blend. I've mentioned the wide range of colours on offer. In terms of branding, there is a 'Pas Normal Studios' wordmark on the left-hand chest panel, a 'Mechanism' wordmark on the inside of the collar, and a large 'PNS International cycling club' logo in the middle of the back.

This big PNS logo divides opinion. I prefer the 'Pas Normal Studios' back logo that features on the Solitude and Essential jerseys. It looks cooler to me, but I don't mind this one too much either; it is prominent, though.

There's a one-way YKK zipper that has top and bottom soft zipper guards, something of a calling card for PNS jerseys. The seam stitching is also pretty easy to spot, but it's neat and tidy everywhere.

The edges of the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey use four-centimetre-wide grippers that have a cross-hatch silicone pattern on the inside to keep things nicely in place.

The Mechanism has the 'PNS' back logo, which probably divides opinion. I'm wearing a white undervest in this shot, but it should give you an idea of how a base layer looks underneath the thin mesh. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The majority of the jersey is constructed from a light mesh; hold it up to the light and the light seeps through, just like the Q36.5 Dottore jersey. The front torso panels are solid, though, and the polyester here feels a little bit basic for a $200 jersey. I'd prefer some kind of mesh or more premium feeling material on the front, too.

The jersey has three healthy rear pockets and one small zippered one on the right-hand side. This neatly brings me onto the tweaks the jersey has received for this season.

The first of which is a slightly lower collar; it isn't as tall as the previous iteration and feels a little more up to date, I think. The second is that the zippered pocket is now a 'single-layer patch side pocket'. There are pictures of this below, but it really cleans things up internally in the rear of the jersey; you wouldn't know there was an extra zippered pocket now, and it makes everything that little bit slicker.

Image 1 of 2 Here's the old model Mechanism with the stitched in zippered pocket (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) This is the updated 2025 version, it's a lot cleaner and neater, and you still get a zippered pocket to be clear (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Performance

I have enjoyed wearing the Mechanism. For me, a fitted, sleek, black jersey with good-length arms is always a pleasure to wear, and you can't help but feel like going fast in it. I can't anyway!

I've had zero niggles or problems in use, no rubbing, chafing, zipper problems etc, it's all been faultless. For reference, I'm wearing a size small in the pictures and am 176cm and about 64kg.

The pockets are roomy and stretchy, and the change to the zippered pocket has cleaned things up, mostly internally, but it's a slick improvement. I've had a range of spares, a gilet, etc, stowed in the pockets and they have all stayed put nicely.

I'm relaxed here, but when really hunkered down on the bike, the high cut of the jersey can sit quite high, and non-PNS bibshorts can look a bit disjointed with it. (Image credit: Adam Gale)

There are a couple of things I want to touch on that I'm not as keen or, for want of a better phrase, have puzzled over.

One is the shorter cut of some, but not all, PNS jerseys. They are a little shorter than a lot of other brands, and this can, at times, look odd with certain bibshorts.

The brand's shorts have clear model name 'wordmarks' on the rear of the shorts, the 'upper bum' I would call it to be clear, or perhaps the small of the back. When paired with a matching PNS jersey, this wording is prominent, and it stands out. I'd say it's been a clever branding move.

This shorter cut isn't just about branding, though. I asked Pas Normal about the jersey design philosophy, and it comes from wanting to improve on rider interactions with the rear pockets:

"We wanted to create carefully designed jerseys that not only fit the wearer but where the wearer’s belongings are not left bouncing around when placed in their pockets and sit more securely and comfortably.

"To achieve this, the pockets need to sit slightly higher up and must be tight against the body to avoid them moving and sagging down while riding."

However, when worn with a pair of different bibshorts, which is something I've done plenty of, the short cut of the jersey can leave things looking a little disjointed and slightly messy at times, depending on the shorts.

In an aggressive position, the jersey can sit at a point where you can see the upper portion of the bibshorts as they transition into the bib straps. It's not an issue, it just doesn't look brilliant to me. Unless you do, or plan to ride a lot in matching shorts and jersey, it's at least something to be mindful of. Test out your bibs and jerseys to see what works best.

The other point, alongside the slightly low-grade feeling of the polyester panels, is the printing of the logos, which when compared to offerings from MAAP or Attaquer, are simply not as crisp or clear, which again leaves things feeling a little basic.

My understanding is that the brand dye sub prints onto white fabrics, and the construction process may be the cause of the finished look. But I think if this could be improved, the overall value proposition would be boosted as well.

It's fairly roomy, perfect for keys. That's a tubeless sealant stain on the jersey hem, not a defect. Send your sealant removal hacks my way. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Value

I like how this jersey fits and feels, I've no complaints from it performance-wise.

It is an expensive piece at RRP, though, and I feel there are other polyester-based jerseys out there from the likes of Assos or perhaps Q36.5 that feel more special, and a little more premium; things like the logo printing are crisper and cleaner, and it all adds up.

If you're looking at treating yourself to a new premium-level jersey, they feel like a bit more of an investment. The Mechanism just doesn't feel as premium to me, and I'm not sure at full price that it offers fantastic value.

The arms are a good length and the healthy grippers keep them in place well. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

I like this jersey and have enjoyed wearing it. Its fitted, performance-focused cut has been perfect for more intense rides and chaingangs lately, just as the brand suggests.

It's been perfectly comfortable, and I haven't had any issues with any of the design features. The sleeves, in particular, never move an inch, which I like.

I've outlined why it doesn't feel quite as premium to me, I think a few more improvements could really make this jersey a contender for one of the best around.