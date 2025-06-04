Recommended reading

2025 Pas Normal Studios Mechanism jersey review: Good performance but not as nice as other premium jerseys

The Pas Normal Mechanism jersey is one of the Danish brand's top models

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Pas Normal Mechanism jersey fits well and feels good, and you can also choose from a huge range of colours. The 2025 updates are well thought out, and it hasn't caused me a single issue. I'd like to see nicer-feeling front panel fabric and crisper wordmarks for the money, however.

Pros

  • +

    Wide range of colour choices

  • +

    Nice arm length and fit

  • +

    Comfortable

  • +

    Roomy pockets

Cons

  • -

    Short rear cut looks at odds with certain shorts

  • -

    Polyester front panels feel a bit basic

  • -

    Logo printing is not as sharp as other brands

A man wearing a black PNS Mechanism jersey

Pas Normal Studios Mechanism

Price: $205 / £165 / €190 

Sizes: XXS-XL

Weight: 114 grams - S 

Colours: 18 

Main fabrics: 86% Polyester, 14% Elastane  

The Pas Normal Studios Mechanism jersey has been on the market for several years now, and the company itself was founded in 2014 in Denmark. 

A green PNS Mechanism jersey
Here's the old model Mechanism with the stitched in zippered pocket (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Design and aestheticsA nice design that's stretchy, fitted and comforable. Nice aesthetics, but the prominent branding may divide opinon. Some polyester sections don't feel top end7/10
Thermal management Light and the mesh works well in the heat, front mesh panels would be nice as well 8/10
Storage Good pockets that don't sag, zipper upgrade is nice9/10
Comfort and fit Soft, stretchy and comfortable with a up to date fit 8/10
Value I'm not sure it's fantastic value at full price and other competitiors feel a bit more special6/10
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 38/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

