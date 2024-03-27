Quoc launches new M3 Air road shoe and partnership with Geraint Thomas

Quoc M3 Air: tech specs Price: £320 / $430 / €380

Sizes: EU 38-47

Weight: 232grams per shoe (EU 42)

Cleat mounting: Three bolt

British shoe brand Quoc has launched a new top-end road shoe called the M3 Air today as well as announcing a two-year sponsorship deal with Geraint Thomas.

The M3 Air will replace the Mono II as the brand's top-end road shoe. Quoc says the M3 Air is the product of years of research and has been designed with feedback and the wishlists of some of the most competitive cyclists in the field.

Quoc says the bling-looking M3 Air has a new last and a tongueless two-piece, scratch-resistant PU upper. The upper features large mesh panels at the front of the shoe for aeration in high-intensity conditions. There are two white dual dial closures with parallel lace guides and three customisable arch inserts are included with the shoes. The sole is 100% unidirectional carbon fibre and the shoes are compatible with three bolt cleat systems. Quoc claims the shoes weigh 232 grams for an EU size 42 shoe.

We first spotted Geraint Thomas racing in some Quoc shoes we didn't recognise earlier in the year at the Volta ao Algarve, it's now clear these were the M3 Air models that he will use for racing this year.

(Image credit: Quoc)

A new partnership with Thomas

Quoc has also announced, alongside the new M3 Air shoes, a two-year sponsorship deal with Geraint Thomas. The brand says the partnership came about after Thomas came across the brand by chance and read its backstory. Quoc says the partnership underscores the brand's ambition to inspire more people to enjoy riding bikes which is a cause close to Thomas's heart.



Thomas said;



"It’s a great feeling to be able to finally announce the new partnership we’ve established with QUOC - a British brand with a major focus on aesthetics and design, as well as performance. As soon as I saw the range I knew they were the brand for me - and to have a British partner makes it all the more special as I ride these final two seasons as a pro.

For me, what stood the brand apart was Quoc’s story from fashion designer to shoemaker, the team’s love of bike riding from top to bottom throughout the organisation, and their mission to get more people on bikes - something that massively overlaps with our mission at the Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust. I look forward to discussing how we can further collaborate in that area, as well as on the road.”



Quoc says it will collaborate with Thomas on a series of special edition products and charity initiatives in the future.

