Panaracer Agilest Duro TLR tyre review: lightweight for an all-season tyre with brilliant grip

Lighter than most other all-season tyres, with exceptional grip in all conditions. However the rolling resistance is not as spritely.

By
published
Panaracer Agilest Duro tyres
(Image: © Future - Andy Turner)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Panaracer Agilest Duro TLR aims to be a more durable version of the Agilest but with the same impressive grip performance. It’s reasonably lightweight for an all-season tyre, and is very easy to fit and seat while being reasonable value. The rolling resistance is not the greatest though.

Pros

  • +

    Very easy to fit and mount

  • +

    Grippy in all conditions

  • +

    Lightweight for an all-season, durable tyre

  • +

    Solid puncture protection

Cons

  • -

    Weird tacky powder coating that makes a mess when fitting

  • -

    Higher rolling resistance than competitors

  • -

    Comes up narrow compared to some

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Panaracer Agilest Duro TLR

Price:  £65 / $79.99

Weight: 296 grams

Widths available: 25c, 28c, 30c, 32c

Measured width (28mm): 25.9mm

Tubeless ready: Yes

Hookless compatible: Yes

The Panaracer Agilest Duro TLR builds on the Japanese brand’s Agilest line of tyres by introducing an all-season offering with enhanced puncture protection. This puts it in line with the likes of the Vittoria Corsa N.EXT, Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 4S, and Continental GP5000 AS TR as a four seasons tyre but with a heavy focus on performance and speed too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics I’m a big fan of options for tan or gum walls, with black as an offering for those who prefer that. The slick tread also looks sleek. That initial tacky coating does detract though8/10
PerformanceReally grippy tyres that perform well in any condition. However they not the fastest when it comes to rolling resistance. No punctures yet though, even in foul weather riding7/10
Tubeless setup10 very easy to do with just a track pump. Again, that tacky coating makes a mess during setup though otherwise they’d be 10/108/10
WeightLighter than most other durable performance tyres for all season use, but no featherweight8/10
ValueIt’s not the worst value tyre in our testing, but for near £70 it’s nowhere near as good value as faster or more durable tyres that are cheaper6/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 74%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.