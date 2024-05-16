Oakley EVZero Blades review: Perfect for smaller faces, and so light you will forget you’re wearing them

Brilliant lens clarity, but slightly lacking in retention compared to others

By
published
Oakley EVZero Blades
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Likely the best cycling glasses for smaller faces, with brilliant optics and a low weight. Given their age they won't break the bank too badly either.

Pros

  • +

    Great for small faces

  • +

    Beautiful uninterrupted optics

  • +

    Superlight

Cons

  • -

    No lens swaps

  • -

    No adjustments

  • -

    Retention isn’t the best

If you’ve browsed my guide to the best cycling glasses lately, watched any cycling on TV, or even just been on any semi-serious group ride you'd be forgiven for thinking all cycling glasses are now absolutely enormous. Most brands’ top-end models are reflective monoliths that can dwarf smaller faces - see the Spatz Shield and POC Devour for examples at the extreme end of the scale, but even the often-seen Oakley Sutro is giant by comparison. 

Not catering to smaller bodies (by which I mean women, let’s be clear) is an industry trend that continues to frustrate, but here at least I have found an excellent set of cycling glasses that will work brilliantly on smaller faces, and for those who simply don’t want a giant mirrored wall on their face.

Image 1 of 3
Oakley EVZero Blades
The smaller form of the Oakley EVZero Blades makes them ideal for smaller riders.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
Oakley EVZero Blades
The arm grippers do well, but as the lens is relatively flexible they don't grip with the tenacity of framed options. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
Oakley EVZero Blades
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Good looking and small form factor work well8/10
Field of visionFor a smaller lens it's exceptional, and as it's frameless it's more or less totally uninterrupted.10/10
Lens performanceThe Prizm lenses are the benchmark for others to match, and while I primarily used the Sapphire it gets docked points for not having a clear option. 8/10
Comfort and retentionExtremely comfortable, but the flexible lens means they don't hold your face as well as many others.7/10
Value for moneyConsidering they're the price of mid range options, the value is excellent in my opinion - slightly lessened by only having one lens.8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 82%

