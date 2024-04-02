Spatz Shield sunglasses review: The best photochromic cycling glasses

Massive size, sturdy as hell, and an incredible photochromic lens, but not without drawbacks

By Will Jones
published
Spatz Shield cycling glasses
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Absolutely massive with a brilliant photochromic lens, but it's size starts to become an issue at times

Pros

  • +

    Brilliant photochromic lens

  • +

    Hugely protective

  • +

    Amazing build quality

Cons

  • -

    Will be too big for many

  • -

    Nose not the most comfortable

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

I’ve tried more or less all the best cycling glasses on the market at this point. Winter is obviously a bit of a downtime for cycling glasses testing, and I tend to just chuck a set of clear lenses into something and go from there. The 100% S3 is usually my go-to, but recently I’ve been testing the Shield from Spatz and it’s certainly given more food for thought for winter testing.

The Shield is Spatz’s first foray into the world of cycling glasses, and the brand half-arsed it. They are massive and sturdy, but unlike most premium glasses that usually either come with just a clear lens or no spare at all, these come with a photochromic option to supplement the main sun lens.

Image 1 of 3
Spatz Shield cycling glasses
You can have any colour frame you like as long as it's clear, transparent plastic.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 4
Spatz Shield cycling glasses
As you can see, there isn't much wiggle room between glasses and helmet.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Good looking, well considered vents, but no real colour selection 9/10
Field of visionThey're so big you'll barely notice the chunky frames10/10
Lens performanceThe main lens is a little lacklustre, but the photochromic option makes up for it by being excellent8/10
Comfort and retentionThey held on well enough but the nose was a little uncomfy7/10
Value for moneyYou'll be covered for all light conditions, and with the excellent build quality these are a good buy8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 84%

