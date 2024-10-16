Kask Utopia Y review: Great comfort but average aero results

Cyclingnews Verdict

A good aero helmet overall that excels at comfort. The aero and ventilation performance are solid but not exceptional, as is value

Pros

  • +

    Lots of colour options

  • +

    Great retention system boost comfort

  • +

    A mid-table 10th place in our aero testing

  • +

    Good airflow through vents

Cons

  • -

    Beaten by cheaper opposition in the wind tunnel

  • -

    The retention system needs re-adjusting every ride

  • -

    The chin strap can be awkward to adjust and buckle

  • -

    Sweat drips into eyes

Kask Utopia Y

Price: £245.00 / €274.99

Weight: 264 grams - M

Sizes: S/M/L

MIPS: No

Colours: White / Black / Black Matt / White Matt / Red / Grey / Oxford Blue

Released in 2023, the Kask Utopia Y represents a small update on the previous generation Utopia released in 2018. The updated design features some more angled aesthetic detailing, while the retention system and padding have been heavily updated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Design and Aethetics The Utopia style has been updated slightly and for the better. A classic silhouette that has got better.9/10
ComfortThe padding and retention system make for a very comfortable helmet.9/10
VentilationVentilation is average when compared to all helmets, but it's better than a lot of its aero competitors.7/10
SafetyNo third-party data, but other WG11-approved helmets appear to align well in Virginia Tech findings. 7/10
Aero Performnce 10th and in the middle of our aero testing. Better than some, worse than others.5/10
ValueGreat quality, finish and comfort for the price, but better value options are availbale.7/10
Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 44/60

