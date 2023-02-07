Galibier Barrier base layer review: Winter warmth at an affordable price

The Barrier kept me warm and dry on various cold winter rides. For the price, what's not to like?

The Galibier Barrier base layer is the Irish clothing brand Galibier's heavier-weight long-sleeve base layer designed for cold and freezing winter rides.

The Barrier is included in our best cycling base layers buyers guide along with several other long sleeve base layers for winter cycling. I have been putting in cold winter miles wearing these base layers all winter and knew I wanted to include the Barrier in the list of recommendations after a few rides.

It sits at the more affordable end of the base layer pricing spectrum, at a competitive £29 / $35. Price-wise, its nearest competitors are the likes of dhb, Lusso and Van Rysel. It features a high neck, uses some technical fabrics and is supported by Galibier's crash and accident repair policy.

Design and aesthetics

The Barrier base layer is constructed from 100% polyester and is available in either orange or navy colours. There is also a women's specific version available. It is comprised of two materials which are heat-sealed together into a single layer. You can spot this on the inside of the Barrier in the form of a white mesh layer. Galibier claims this helps the piece process moisture and retain heat like two individual layers.

The Barrier has a higher neck to help keep you warm and feeling protected and a small silver Galibier logo can be found here. There is one small, soft label to be found inside the rear of the neck, and seams run around the neck down the arms, shoulders and torso sides.

Odour resistance is something that is usually mentioned when discussing a merino blend base layer but Galiber says the barrier is treated with a Polygiene treatment to help it resist odour buildup. Polygiene is a company based in Sweden that specialises in antibacterial and odour-freshening clothing technology.

Galiber also provides a free repair service if a crash or accident has damaged a garment inside the first year, showing a willingness to stand by its products and keep them in use. So far so good for £29, right? Read on to see how the Barrier performed on the road.

Performance

I used the Barrier for rides between one to three hours in length in a range of temperatures. The coldest of which was down around freezing. I paired the Barrier with just a winter jacket on its own, such as the Castelli Perfetto, or with an additional mid-layer and jacket on the coldest days. It kept me warm and snug and seemed to deal with sweat and moisture really well on rides when I was working a little bit harder, and I finished every ride dry and comfortable. The heat-sealed construction certainly seems to be well-equipped to deal with moisture created by the rider.

The taller neck isn't as high as the likes of Rapha's Pro Team Thermal base layer but is also a nice touch that I value, it helps keep your neck warm but also scores you some psychological points by just helping you feel better equipped to face the elements.

There isn't a great deal of stretch in the Barrier and no elastane is included in its construction. There's an amount of give and the cut of the garment itself is fairly fitted. In my size small, sample given its no-stretch nature, I found the cut and fit pretty much perfect. You should think more tight-fitting t-shirt than stretchy second-skin base layer here.

The cut lent itself to being worn on its own and I even wore the Barrier for a couple of runs where it also did a great job and the bright colour helped to keep me visible.

The polyester finish isn't as soft and plush as some other base layers I've used this winter, but it's in no way an issue and I was always comfy. I didn't actively test the stay-fresh Polygiene treatment fully to see if the base layer did stay fresher for longer, but at no point did I notice it smelling after a long ride either.

Verdict

I've been impressed with the Barrier from the off. It's really competitively priced and does what it says on the tin. I wouldn't have any issue pulling it on to head out for a cold ride, and it will work well over a range of temperatures.

I didn't have to think about it during use, it kept me warm and comfortable with no chafing seams, label rub, or any other issue that distracted me from riding. More expensive base layers may offer more technical features, be better for specific jobs or have a more premium feel, but as a good value base layer to keep you warm, the Barrier does a great job.

Whether it's winter commuting, base miles at the weekend or the odd run (shock horror) to mix things up, the Barrier base layer will handle it all well and be easy on the wallet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Design and Aesthetics There isn't much not to like here, two colour options, mens and women's versions, higher neck 8/10 Value Change from £30 for a capable winter base layer with free crash repair is great value 10/10 Sizing True to size, just check your own size to get it right due to the lack of stretch 8/10 Warmth Kept me warm on some very cold winter rides 9/10 Comfort A comfy base layer, could be a little softer if I was splitting hairs 8/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 86%

Tech Specs: Galibier Barrier base layer

Price: £29 / $35 / AU$50 / €32

100% Polyester Available Sizes: XS-XXXL

XS-XXXL Colours: Orange / Navy