Rapha Women’s Pro Team Thermal Baselayer review

A super toasty base layer that’s well thought out, but suffers from a lack of stretch and being too tight on the face

Rapha as a brand doesn’t need much of an introduction, most road-going cyclists are well aware of its credentials, and its classic one-stripe aesthetic can be seen at almost any cycling event you go to. Back when we were still in the depths of winter, I requested some hands-on time with the Rapha Women’s Pro Team Thermal Baselayer as I was intrigued by its extended collar that doubles up as a face covering to keep the cold out.

As far as the best women’s cycling base layers go, the collars of those designed to keep you warm rarely extend further than the neckline, so I was keen to find out if this turtleneck-like approach could be a cold-weather gamechanger. As such I spent the whole winter trying it in various temperatures, reaching down to just above freezing, and have continued wearing it with fewer layers into the spring to see how much use I can actually get out of it. Read on for my thoughts on whether it’s a winter saviour or a gimmick that’s not worth the investment.

Design and aesthetics

Image 1 of 2 The Rapha Women’s Pro Team Thermal Baselayer is a turtleneck style base layer with a snood collar (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 2 of 2 It comes in Rapha's 'race' cut with minimal styling (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

The Rapha Women’s Pro Team Thermal Baselayer is designed for absolute warmth, and therefore it features full-length sleeves, which are pretty long, a reasonably long torso that sits on the hips, and most notably an extended turtleneck collar that can be pulled up and over the face in place of a neck warmer. At the back of the collar is a ponytail port, while the polyester fabric features an internal grid finish designed to trap air and provide some much-needed thermal insulation.

The aesthetic is minimal. The version I tested is black, and adorned only with some glossy lettering as is usual for Rapha’s base layers. The fabric does have an element of stretch to it, but not as much as I’d say I’m used to, so this is worth bearing in mind when choosing the correct size. It comes in Rapha’s ‘race’ cut, which is designed for use in a low on-bike position. The base layer is actually made up of two different fabric weights, with thicker panels situated across the chest and arms for better insulation and protection against wind chill, while the back and sides are slightly thinner.

Performance

Image 1 of 3 The snood collar can be worn high on the neck (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 2 of 3 Or it can be pulled up and over the face for extra warmth (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 3 of 3 There's also a ponytail port at the back for long hair (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

I spent a lot of time in this baselayer over the winter, and it quickly became my go-to baselayer for cold rides. The internal grid finish on the fabric does a superb job of thermally insulating the core, and it feels lovely against the skin. I’ve used it as part of a multi-layering system to keep warm in super cold temperatures, as well as pairing it with a single outer layer for the slightly warmer spring mornings we’ve been experiencing in the UK recently. It’s proven itself to be extremely versatile in this way.

It’s designed for hard efforts, and so I’ve put it through the wringer to see just how it copes with lots of sweat, and I’ve been repeatedly surprised by how dry it has remained despite my outer layers feeling damp. What’s more, while the grid finish traps air and provides superb warmth, the slightly thinner panels around the sides and back are clearly doing a great job of shedding heat when it’s not needed. Wearing it in all weathers, I was acutely aware of how comfortable and stable my body temperature remained, and rarely if ever found myself overheating. Instead, the material breathes, generates warmth across the lungs and releases excess heat through the back of the body.

However, it’s not without its flaws. The snood collar, while doing as it promises, is very tight on the face, and I have a particularly small head. I found while riding with it pulled up, that my mouth and lips felt squashed, the fit was uncomfortable around my face, and worst of all, I would experience a severe build-up of condensation from breathing heavily through the fabric. Despite the body of the baselayer doing well to wick away moisture and dry quickly, the collar clearly hits the fabric’s limit. I often found myself removing the snood due to the discomfort it caused, only to then find that my face experienced a horrible wet chill, and the collar remained damp for a long while afterwards.

One final gripe is that although the ponytail port at the back of the collar is definitely a great feature for some, and I certainly am able to make use of it, even with my tiny ponytail, I’ve become aware that not all folks are able to make use of it due to the size. As someone with straight, albeit thick, hair, I can post my ponytail through the gap, but I’m aware that some folks with afro hair have struggled, so it may not be suitable for all hair types.

Image 1 of 2 The garment is made up of two different fabric weights, with thicker panels covering the front, chest and arms for extra warmth where it's needed most (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 2 of 2 At the back is a patch for Rapha Pro Team members to record their membership details (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

Verdict

All in all, this is a wonderful winter and spring/fall base layer, and I definitely choose it for any relatively cold ride. The fabric feels great, the grid finish on the inside does a superb job of trapping air and keeping your core, chest and arms warm, while the thinner panels help prevent overheating.

However it’s slightly let down by the snood collar, which would benefit from a bit more stretch for a comfortable fit around the face, and perhaps a patch of more open mesh fabric around the mouth to prevent condensation build up, and the wet chill that inevitably follows.

Tech Specs: Rapha Women’s Pro Team Thermal Baselayer