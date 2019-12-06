Fizik launches new Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave road shoes

The Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave is instantly recognisable due to its unique fabric assembly. Using a mesh-like upper structure, the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave are said to offer impeccable ventilation levels as compared to traditional leather-style uppers.

Eurobike (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Eurobike Tech Gallery We first saw these shoes at Eurobike 2019 and featured them in our highlights of the show.

Industrial designers at Fizik created the Aeroweave structure by interlacing woven fabrics with nylon fibres and thermoplastic support inserts. The result is a shoe which creates a net-like pattern, in an upper that has less material, reducing weight, but also greater comfort and cooling.

While fabric or knit shoes are nothing new to the cycling shoe world, Fizik's attempt at the concept facilitates tremendous airflow but also uses the brand's new retention system to further bolster its appeal. The Powerstrap - first used on the Vento Powerstrap R1 Movistar Team Shoes - is said to be more secure than most traditional road shoe Velcro straps wrapping around nearly the entire shoe’s upper.

Fizik’s straps create a better spread of tension opposed to conventional Velcro straps, which only support a smaller portion of the upper – and are often either too tight or loose in their margin of adjustability.

Beyond claimed levels of breathability and fit, the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave also has outstanding power transfer thanks to Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave's stiffness index rating of 10, which ensures that energy transfer loss, due to shoe flexion, is kept to a minimum.

In terms of raw product data, the Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave weighs 205g (for a size 42.5) and is available in sizes 36-48. Recommended retail is £334.99.

For those looking for something a little less ventilated, Fizik produces the Vento Powerstrap R1 shoes which are constructed from a strong yet light Microtex upper, or for those looking for the same Powerstrap technology on a more budget-friendly shoe, the Fizik also makes the Tempo R5.