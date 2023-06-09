ZLM Tour: Mareczko takes stage 3 as Cavendish punctures out of sprint
Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Deceuninck) powered to victory on stage 2 of the ZLM Tour, out-pacing Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) in a tight finish in Buchten. Mareczko's lead-out man Robbe Ghys finished third.
Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) is still looking for a victory in the stage race after suffering a mechanical inside the final two kilometres and missing out on the sprint.
Kooij moved into the race lead thanks to the time bonus for second place as the overnight leader Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) missed out.
Laura Weislo
