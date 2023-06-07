Nils Eekhoff victorious in ZLM Tour prologue
Team DSM rider takes first leader's jersey as Cavendish gets back in action in the Netherlands
Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) powered to victory in the prologue of the ZLM Tour in Heinkenszand, defeating last year's overall champion Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) by a single second.
It was the first professional victory for the 25-year-old.
"I'm really happy to take my first win here," Eekhoff said. "I went pretty deep and am super happy to win. Going out was a tailwind and superfast. Toward the finish, the headwind made it pretty tough but it worked out pretty well."
Alexander Edmondson was third as Team DSM stacked the top 10 with Sam Welsford in fifth and Patrick Eddy in ninth.
Among the starters in the ProSeries five-day stage race is Mark Cavendish (Astana), who is back in action with lead-out man Cees Bol, who finished sixth on the stage.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
