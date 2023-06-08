ZLM Tour: Yentl Vandevelde gives TdT-Unibet their first win from breakaway
GC leaders badly mis-times chase but Eekhoff retains lead
Yentl Vandevelde handed the new Tour de Tietema-Unibet squad their first major victory with a brilliant effort from the day's breakaway.
The peloton containing race leader Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) had the remnants of the breakaway in their sights in the final kilometre but timed it all wrong and could not catch the 22-year-old Vandevelde.
"It's unbelievable - I never expected this," Vandevelde said after a lengthy and emotional celebration with his teammates. "It's nice to come here and catch a big fish. I don't have any more tears!
"When I heard we had one minute with 10km to go, I knew we had a chance," he said. "I've never won any races in my career and now I win a pro race on a high level, it's unbelievable. I didn't expect it - I had really good legs but normally it always is a bunch sprint. I've tried so many times to jump in the breakaway and stay to the finish line - and I thought it would be the same story."
Alexander Konychev (Corratec-Selle Italia) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (VolkerWessels) also held off the chasing bunch to finish second and third on the stage, respectively.
The riders were part of a day-long escape on the 202.5 kilometre stage from Westkapelle to 's-Heerenhoek, having clipped off the front in the first 20 kilometres.
Together with Emiel Vermeulen (BEAT), Aaron Van Poucke (Flanders Baloise), Thijs de Lange (Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel) and Martijn Rasenberg (ABLOC), it was David vs. Goliath as the seven riders built a maximum lead of nearly four minutes before the WorldTeams got to work trying to reel them in.
In the end, five of the seven stayed away with Lange and Van Poucke unlucky in their efforts. Sam Welsford (Team DSM) led the peloton to the line close enough to the stage winner to keep teammate Nils Eekhoff in the race lead.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Vingegaard eases to solo stage 5 win at Critérium du DauphinéThe peloton tackled three categorised climbs on hilly 191km stage to Salins-les-Bains
-
ZLM Tour: Yentl Vandevelde gives TdT-Unibet their first win from breakawayGC leaders badly mis-times chase but Eekhoff retains lead
-
Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard rides solo to stage 5 win and GC leadAlaphilippe kicks to second place in bunch sprint
-
Wout van Aert takes higher road towards Tour de Suisse returnBelgian stays at 3,000m with Tour de France and Glasgow Worlds in mind