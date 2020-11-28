X2O Trophy Kortrijk: Lucinda Brand wins elite women's race
By Cyclingnews
Betsema and Kastlijn round out podium
Elite Women: Kortrijk
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
X2O Trophy Kortrijk: Lucinda Brand wins elite women's raceBetsema and Kastlijn round out podium
-
Oakley Cyber Monday deals: save money on Oakley's range of sunglasses, helmets and accessoriesSnag a Cyber Monday Oakley deal with discounted sunglasses, clothing, and helmets all on offer
-
Our pick of the best UK Black Friday bike deals that are still availableMany of the Black Friday bike deals have sold out or returned to full price, but there are still some gems out there worth a look
-
Best Cyber Monday REI deals: Our pick of the best bike deals from REIOur pick of the best deals for cyclists at REI this Cyber Monday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.