Koppenbergcross: European champion Thibau Nys solos to victory in first cyclocross race of his season

British champion Cameron Mason is second, Pim Ronhaar takes third in first round of the X2O Trofee

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 01: Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Baloise Glowi Lions celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 36th Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on November 01, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
European cyclocross champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) started off his 2025-26 cyclocross season with a solo victory at Koppenbergcross, the first round of the X2O Trofee.

After wrapping up his road season in August, 22-year-old Nys announced that he is tackling a long cyclocross season, only missing the first two weekends of racing, before taking his first win.

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Cameron Mason of Great Britain and Team Seven Racing on second place, race winner Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Baloise Glowi Lions and Pim Ronhaar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Glowi Lions on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 36th Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross 2025 - Men&amp;amp;apos;s Elite on November 01, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Koppenbergcross podium (l-r): second place Cameron Mason (Seven Racing), winner Thinau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) and third place Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

