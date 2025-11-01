Koppenbergcross: Lucinda Brand solos to third season victory on famous cobbled climb

Dutch veteran beats Célia Gery by 19 seconds as Sara Casasola rounds out podium

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 01: Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Baloise Glowi Lions celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 36th Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross 2025 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite on November 01, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand celebrates victory at the Koppenbergcross on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) continued her strong start to the 2025-26 cyclocross season with another victory, this time coming at Koppenbergcross, the first round of the X2O Trofee.

The Dutch veteran started her season with wins at Kermiscross Ardooie and Exact Cross Essen before taking second at the first round of the Superprestige series at Overijse.

On the famous cobbled hill of the Koppenberg, she got back to winning ways, holding off 19-year-old Frenchwoman Célia Gery (AS Bike Racing-France Literie) on the final lap to win by 19 seconds.

Further back, Italian racer Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) came in at 1:23 down to round out the podium, 22 seconds up on another French rider, Hélène Clauzel.

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Celia Gery of France and Team AS Bike Racing / France Literie on second place, race winner Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Baloise Glowi Lions and Sara Casasola of Italy and Team Crelan-Corendon on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 36th Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross 2025 - Women&amp;amp;apos;s Elite on November 01, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Brand, Gery, and Casasola on the podium at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

