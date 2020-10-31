Trending

Iserbyt wins 2020 Koppenbergcross

Belgian tops Van der Haar, Aerts

RUDDERVOORDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 24 Arrival Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Celebration during the 34th Superprestige Ruddervoorde 2020 Men Elite SPRuddervoorde Telenet on October 24 2020 in Ruddervoorde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:59:55
2Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Lions 0:00:43
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions 0:01:20
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:39
5Michael Vanthournehout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:48
6Toon Vandenbosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:02:25
7Tom Mein (GBr) Tormans CX 0:03:01
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:13
9Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:30
10Daan Soete (Bel) 0:03:35

