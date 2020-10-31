Iserbyt wins 2020 Koppenbergcross
By Cyclingnews
Belgian tops Van der Haar, Aerts
Elite Men: Oudenaarde
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:59:55
|2
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Lions
|0:00:43
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions
|0:01:20
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:39
|5
|Michael Vanthournehout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:48
|6
|Toon Vandenbosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:02:25
|7
|Tom Mein (GBr) Tormans CX
|0:03:01
|8
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:03:13
|9
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:03:30
|10
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:03:35
Belgian tops Van der Haar, Aerts
