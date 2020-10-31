Worst victorious in Koppenbergcross
By Cyclingnews
777 rider out-sprints Brand, Kastelijn
Elite Women: Oudenaarde
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst
|0:44:31
|2
|Lucinda Brand
|0:00:04
|3
|Yara Kastelijn
|0:00:10
|4
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Bingoal
|0:00:57
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:01:15
|6
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned)
|0:01:25
|7
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:01:53
|8
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:01:59
|9
|Fem van Empel (Ned)
|0:02:07
|10
|Blanka Kata Vas (Hun)
|0:02:15
