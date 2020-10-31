Trending

Worst victorious in Koppenbergcross

777 rider out-sprints Brand, Kastelijn

Elite Women: Oudenaarde

Annemarie Worst
Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst 0:44:31
2Lucinda Brand 0:00:04
3Yara Kastelijn 0:00:10
4Denise Betsema (Ned) Bingoal 0:00:57
5Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:01:15
6Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 0:01:25
7Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 0:01:53
8Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:01:59
9Fem van Empel (Ned) 0:02:07
10Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) 0:02:15

