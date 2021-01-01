GP Sven Nys: Alvarado draws first blood in 2021

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) drew first blood in 2021, getting the better of Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) at the GP Sven Nys in Baal on New Year's Day.

The pair have shared the spoils over much of the cyclo-cross campaign so far and once again duked it out in the fifth round of the X²O Badkamers Trofee series.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed the final spot on an all-Dutch podium, having made the early running.

Only Alvarado and Brand could follow in the early exchanges on the slippy, technical course, but it came down to the last of the four laps for the grabs at victory to be made.

When Brand launched a stinging acceleration, Betsema fell away. Alvarado, however, hung firm, and even changed bike on the final lap before opening a gap on a descent and prizing it open all the way to the finish.

The world champion crossed the line alone, four seconds ahead of Brand, while Betsema trailed in at 19 seconds. Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) were the next across the line, but more than a minute in arrears.

Alvarado's win was not enough to repair the damage she suffered in the overall series standings when she had a costly mechanical at Scheldecross in round 3. The GC is based on overall time and Brand extended her lead at the top of the leaderboard with three rounds remaining.