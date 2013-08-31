Trending

Maes wins World Ports Classic

Tjallingii solos to victory on final stage

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) attacked the break 20km from the finish and held them off to win the final stage at the World Ports Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won overall at the World Ports Classic, his first ever general classification victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World Ports Classic stage 2 winner Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) wins the final stage at the World Ports Classic for his first victory in more than seven years

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) celebrates victory in the final stage of the World Ports Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) soloed to victory in the final stage of the World Ports Classic while Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won overall, the first general classification title of his career, following his third place finish on today's stage.

A 16-man break dominated affairs on the final day of racing at the two-day stage race, 191km between Rotterdam and Antwerp, with the peloton sitting up and rolling in eight minutes in arrears. The race-winning escape was comprised of Maarten Tjallingii and Maarten Wynants (Belkin); Frederique Robert, Jonas Van Genechten, Stig Broeckx and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol); Jonathan Cantwell, Marko Kump and Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo-Tinkoff); Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep); Alexander Porsev (Katusha); Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM); Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano); Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony); Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar).

Tjallingii rode away from the break with 20km remaining and held on to take his first victory in over seven years. Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol) took the sprint for second place, three seconds behind the Dutchman, with Maes placing third.

"The collaboration in the break was not good, and with 20 kilometres to go, I thought, I’m just going to give it a try," said Tjallingii. "I quickly took 20 seconds and thought that if the wind was in my favour, I really had a chance.

"With two kilometres to go, I had 10 seconds. That’s when I really started believing in the win. Under the red flag they were still quite far behind. At that moment I started sprinting and was able to hold on to my lead.

"Yesterday I didn't feel so good and even considered quitting the race, but I'm happy I didn't. This is one of my best wins in a long time. This victory is for my son."

The peloton was led in eight minutes after Tjallingii by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) with the German champion taking 17th on the day.

The time bonus Maes picked up for third earned him the overall victory, two seconds ahead of breakaway companions Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony), second and third on general classification respectively. With such a large deficit to the peloton the 16 riders in the break ended up taking the top 16 places on the final general classification.

Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) placed 18th on the stage, second to Greipel in the peloton's field sprint to the finish, and dropped to 17th overall at 7:25.

Full Results
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:55:12
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:03
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
5Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
11Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:14
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:00:36
16Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:53
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:08:00
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
20Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
22James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
23Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
24Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
29Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
32Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
33Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
43Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
44Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
45Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
46Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
48Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
52Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
55Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
56Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
58Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
59Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
60Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
65Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
67Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
72Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
73Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
74Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
82Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
88William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
89Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:16
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:24
92Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:25
93Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:30
94Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:14:00
95Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
96Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
97Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
99Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
101Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
103Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
104Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
105Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
106Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFFlorent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFClement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFChristophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
DNFRenaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFNikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFWu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSErick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura

Points
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha18
5Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano13
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
10Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony11
11Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
13Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
14Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol6
16Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
19Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
20Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Neeltje Jans, 74km
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp3pts
2Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2 - Woensdrecht, 160.5km
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha1

Young riders
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:55:15
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:57
6Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
10Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
17Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
21Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
22Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
23Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
26Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
27Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
28Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
29Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
36Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
41Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:21
42Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:13:57
43Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
44Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
45Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
48Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
49Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
51Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
52Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
1Lotto-Belisol11:45:45
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:54
4Katusha Team0:15:54
5Vacansoleil-DCM
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Crelan-Euphony
10Team Europcar0:16:10
11Accent Jobs-Wanty0:23:51
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Team NetApp-Endura
14Champion System
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16MTN-Qhubeka
17Garmin - Sharp
18Color Code-Biowanze0:29:51

Final general classification
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7:28:10
2Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:02
3Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:03
5Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
6Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:15
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
12Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
13Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:54
14Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:08
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:02:28
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:25
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:52
19Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:54
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:58
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:00
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:01
24Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
27Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
31Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
34Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
37Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
38Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
43Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
45Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
47Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
48Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
49Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
54Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
55Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
59Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
60Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
62Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
63William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
64Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:08:24
65Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:08:33
66Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
67Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:44
70Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
72Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
74Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
76Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
79Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:08:51
82Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
83Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:09
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:09:14
85Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:09:20
86Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:44
88Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:55
89Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:05
90Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
91Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
92Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:25
93Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:01
94Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:14:01
95Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
97Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:14:35
98Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:44
100Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
101Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
102Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:20
103Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:05
105Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:24:46
106Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:43

Points classification
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha33
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff30
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol29
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
9Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka16
12Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
14Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
15Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony13
16Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano13
17Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
18Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol9
21Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
22Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
23Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha8
24Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
25Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
26Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura6
27Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
28Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
30Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
33Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young riders classification
1Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol7:28:14
2Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
3Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:21
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:54
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:57
9Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
15Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
17Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
18Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
21Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
23Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
24Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
28Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
29Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:40
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
33Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
37Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:08:47
38Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
39Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:40
40Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:51
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:01
42Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:13:57
43Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
45Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:14:31
46Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:14:40
47Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
48Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:16
49Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
50Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:01
51Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:24:42
52Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:39

Teams classification
1Lotto-Belisol22:25:05
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:31
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:15:31
5Katusha Team
6Vacansoleil-DCM
7Team Argos-Shimano
8Crelan-Euphony
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:05
10Team Europcar0:17:13
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:02
12Accent Jobs-Wanty0:23:28
13Team NetApp-Endura
14Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Champion System
16MTN-Qhubeka0:24:02
17Garmin - Sharp0:24:11
18Color Code-Biowanze0:30:02

