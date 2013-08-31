Maes wins World Ports Classic
Tjallingii solos to victory on final stage
Stage 2: Rotterdam - Antwerpen
Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) soloed to victory in the final stage of the World Ports Classic while Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won overall, the first general classification title of his career, following his third place finish on today's stage.
A 16-man break dominated affairs on the final day of racing at the two-day stage race, 191km between Rotterdam and Antwerp, with the peloton sitting up and rolling in eight minutes in arrears. The race-winning escape was comprised of Maarten Tjallingii and Maarten Wynants (Belkin); Frederique Robert, Jonas Van Genechten, Stig Broeckx and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol); Jonathan Cantwell, Marko Kump and Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo-Tinkoff); Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep); Alexander Porsev (Katusha); Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM); Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano); Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony); Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar).
Tjallingii rode away from the break with 20km remaining and held on to take his first victory in over seven years. Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol) took the sprint for second place, three seconds behind the Dutchman, with Maes placing third.
"The collaboration in the break was not good, and with 20 kilometres to go, I thought, I’m just going to give it a try," said Tjallingii. "I quickly took 20 seconds and thought that if the wind was in my favour, I really had a chance.
"With two kilometres to go, I had 10 seconds. That’s when I really started believing in the win. Under the red flag they were still quite far behind. At that moment I started sprinting and was able to hold on to my lead.
"Yesterday I didn't feel so good and even considered quitting the race, but I'm happy I didn't. This is one of my best wins in a long time. This victory is for my son."
The peloton was led in eight minutes after Tjallingii by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) with the German champion taking 17th on the day.
The time bonus Maes picked up for third earned him the overall victory, two seconds ahead of breakaway companions Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony), second and third on general classification respectively. With such a large deficit to the peloton the 16 riders in the break ended up taking the top 16 places on the final general classification.
Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) placed 18th on the stage, second to Greipel in the peloton's field sprint to the finish, and dropped to 17th overall at 7:25.
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:55:12
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:03
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:14
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:36
|16
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:53
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:00
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|20
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|22
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|23
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|24
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|29
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|45
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|46
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|48
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|52
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|55
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|56
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|57
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|58
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|59
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|65
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|73
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|74
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|82
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|90
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:16
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:24
|92
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:25
|93
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:30
|94
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:14:00
|95
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|97
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|99
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|106
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|DNF
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|5
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|10
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|11
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|13
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|14
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|6
|16
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|20
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:55:15
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:57
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|22
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|23
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|26
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|29
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|36
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:21
|42
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:13:57
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|45
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|49
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|52
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Lotto-Belisol
|11:45:45
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:01
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:54
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:15:54
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Crelan-Euphony
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:16:10
|11
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:23:51
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Champion System
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Color Code-Biowanze
|0:29:51
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7:28:10
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:02
|3
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:03
|5
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|6
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:15
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|13
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:54
|14
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|16
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:28
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:25
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:52
|19
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:54
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:58
|21
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:00
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:01
|24
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|37
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|38
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|45
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|47
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|54
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|55
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|62
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|63
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:24
|65
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:08:33
|66
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|67
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:44
|70
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|72
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|74
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|76
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:08:51
|82
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|83
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:09
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:09:14
|85
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:09:20
|86
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:44
|88
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|89
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:05
|90
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|91
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|92
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:25
|93
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:01
|94
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:14:01
|95
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:14:35
|98
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|100
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|101
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:20
|103
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:05
|105
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:24:46
|106
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:43
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|33
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|29
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|8
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|9
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|12
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|14
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|16
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|17
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|18
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|20
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|9
|21
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|22
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|23
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|8
|24
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|26
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|27
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|28
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|30
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|33
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7:28:14
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|3
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:04
|5
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:21
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:54
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:57
|9
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|18
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|23
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:40
|30
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|33
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:08:47
|38
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:40
|40
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:51
|41
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:01
|42
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:13:57
|43
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:14:31
|46
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:40
|47
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:16
|49
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|50
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:01
|51
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:24:42
|52
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:39
|1
|Lotto-Belisol
|22:25:05
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:15:31
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Crelan-Euphony
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:05
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:17:13
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:02
|12
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:23:28
|13
|Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Champion System
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:24:02
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:11
|18
|Color Code-Biowanze
|0:30:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy