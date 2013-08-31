Image 1 of 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) attacked the break 20km from the finish and held them off to win the final stage at the World Ports Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won overall at the World Ports Classic, his first ever general classification victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 World Ports Classic stage 2 winner Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) wins the final stage at the World Ports Classic for his first victory in more than seven years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) celebrates victory in the final stage of the World Ports Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) soloed to victory in the final stage of the World Ports Classic while Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won overall, the first general classification title of his career, following his third place finish on today's stage.

A 16-man break dominated affairs on the final day of racing at the two-day stage race, 191km between Rotterdam and Antwerp, with the peloton sitting up and rolling in eight minutes in arrears. The race-winning escape was comprised of Maarten Tjallingii and Maarten Wynants (Belkin); Frederique Robert, Jonas Van Genechten, Stig Broeckx and Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol); Jonathan Cantwell, Marko Kump and Jonas Jorgensen (Saxo-Tinkoff); Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep); Alexander Porsev (Katusha); Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM); Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano); Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony); Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar).

Tjallingii rode away from the break with 20km remaining and held on to take his first victory in over seven years. Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol) took the sprint for second place, three seconds behind the Dutchman, with Maes placing third.

"The collaboration in the break was not good, and with 20 kilometres to go, I thought, I’m just going to give it a try," said Tjallingii. "I quickly took 20 seconds and thought that if the wind was in my favour, I really had a chance.

"With two kilometres to go, I had 10 seconds. That’s when I really started believing in the win. Under the red flag they were still quite far behind. At that moment I started sprinting and was able to hold on to my lead.

"Yesterday I didn't feel so good and even considered quitting the race, but I'm happy I didn't. This is one of my best wins in a long time. This victory is for my son."

The peloton was led in eight minutes after Tjallingii by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) with the German champion taking 17th on the day.

The time bonus Maes picked up for third earned him the overall victory, two seconds ahead of breakaway companions Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony), second and third on general classification respectively. With such a large deficit to the peloton the 16 riders in the break ended up taking the top 16 places on the final general classification.

Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) placed 18th on the stage, second to Greipel in the peloton's field sprint to the finish, and dropped to 17th overall at 7:25.

Full Results 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:55:12 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:03 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 5 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 11 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:14 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:00:36 16 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:53 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:08:00 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 20 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 22 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 23 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 24 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 29 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 33 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 45 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 46 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 48 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 52 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 55 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 56 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 58 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 59 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 60 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 63 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 65 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 67 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 72 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 73 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 74 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 82 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 83 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 88 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 90 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:16 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:24 92 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:25 93 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:30 94 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:14:00 95 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 97 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 99 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 101 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 103 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 106 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze DNF Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze DNF Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNF Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze DNF Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha DNF Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura

Points 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 18 5 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 13 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 10 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 11 11 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 13 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 14 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 19 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 20 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Neeltje Jans, 74km 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 pts 2 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 2 - Woensdrecht, 160.5km 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 1

Young riders 1 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:55:15 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:11 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:57 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 10 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 22 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 23 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 26 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 29 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 36 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:21 42 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:13:57 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 45 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 48 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 49 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 52 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams 1 Lotto-Belisol 11:45:45 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:54 4 Katusha Team 0:15:54 5 Vacansoleil-DCM 6 Team Argos-Shimano 7 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Crelan-Euphony 10 Team Europcar 0:16:10 11 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:23:51 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Team NetApp-Endura 14 Champion System 15 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 MTN-Qhubeka 17 Garmin - Sharp 18 Color Code-Biowanze 0:29:51

Final general classification 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7:28:10 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:02 3 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:03 5 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 6 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:15 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 12 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 13 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:54 14 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:08 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:02:28 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:25 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:52 19 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:54 20 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:58 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:00 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:01 24 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 31 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 34 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 37 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 38 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 45 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 47 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 49 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 54 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 55 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 59 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 60 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 62 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 63 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:08:24 65 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:08:33 66 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 67 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:44 70 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 74 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 76 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:08:51 82 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 83 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:09 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:09:14 85 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:09:20 86 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:44 88 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55 89 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:05 90 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 91 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 92 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:25 93 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:01 94 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:14:01 95 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:14:35 98 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:44 100 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 101 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:20 103 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:05 105 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:24:46 106 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:43

Points classification 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 33 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 29 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 8 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 9 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 16 12 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 14 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 15 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 13 16 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 13 17 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 18 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 9 21 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 22 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 23 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 24 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 25 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 26 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 27 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 28 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 30 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 33 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Young riders classification 1 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7:28:14 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:11 3 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:04 5 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:21 6 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:54 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:57 9 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 15 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 18 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Ivar Slik (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 23 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 25 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 28 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 29 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:40 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 33 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:08:47 38 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:40 40 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:51 41 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:01 42 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:13:57 43 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:14:31 46 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:40 47 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:16 49 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 50 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:01 51 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:24:42 52 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:39