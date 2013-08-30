Image 1 of 2 Jelle Wallays makes his first appearance on the elite podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) wins the World Ports Classic opener. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

24-year-old Belgian Jelle Wallays took his first professional victory in spectacular fashion in the opening stage of the World Ports Classic. The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was the last man standing from a five-man breakaway on what should have been a day of the normal release-and-catch sprint-friendly stage. But without race radios, the MTN-Qhubeka and Omega Pharma-Quickstep teams mis-timed their efforts and fell 26 seconds shy of catching the solo escapee Wallays.

Their mistake was Wallays' coup, as he seized not only the stage victory but the race, points classification and best young rider classification leads.

"I don't believe it but it's very nice for the team, and also for myself," Wallays said, adding that his inspiration was the ride of Tony Martin, who soloed for nearly 175km before being narrowly denied a stage in the Vuelta a Espana. "Nobody believes you can be alone before the peloton, but I do a little bit of Tony Martin. It's fantastic to finish alone."

Wallays was part of a breakaway on the 165km stage from Antwerp to Rotterdam together with Topsport teammate Kenneth Vanbilsen, Jacob Rathe (Garmin Sharp), Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Wanty). The five men managed to break free after the day's first sprint in Brecht after 15.5km.

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took the bonus seconds over Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), and it seemed those riders would be the protagonists for the stage and overall race. However, it was revealed later that the peloton was led off-course at a roundabout with 46km to go, adding three minutes to the breakaway's advantage and making the chase significantly more difficult.

With 3km to go, Wallays, who left his companions behind with 23km to go, still had a lead of a minute, and all the horsepower in the world was not going to bring him back. When the Omega Pharma train finally took over from Qhubeka, it was far too late, and Greipel shook his head in disbelief after taking the sprint over Petacchi for second, the 26 gap to Wallays seemingly insurmountable for the general classifcation of the two-stage event.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:32:33 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 12 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 24 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 28 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 45 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 46 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 47 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 49 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 50 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 58 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 59 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 61 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 62 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 68 Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 71 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 72 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:58 73 Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 74 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:01:00 75 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 79 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 83 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 87 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 90 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 98 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 102 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:16 105 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 106 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 107 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:38 108 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:45 109 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 110 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 111 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 112 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 116 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:20 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 119 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:30 121 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 127 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:34 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:03:15 129 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:04:02 130 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:26 131 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:11:11 132 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 133 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 135 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 136 Yandong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 138 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:08

Sprint 1 - Brecht # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Sprint 2 - Helwijk # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 22 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 14 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 15 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 18 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:32:33 2 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 4 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 10 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 19 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 20 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 28 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 31 Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:58 34 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:01:00 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 36 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 41 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 42 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 45 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:16 48 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 49 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 50 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:45 51 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 52 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 53 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 56 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:20 57 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:30 58 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 62 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:04:02 63 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:11:11 64 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 66 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:08

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10:38:31 2 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 3 Katusha 4 Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 Team NetApp-Endura 6 Team Argos-Shimano 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Crelan-Euphony 13 Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 14 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:00 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Color Code - Biowanze 17 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:09 18 Team Europcar 0:01:52

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:32:23 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:28 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:29 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:33 5 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:34 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:35 7 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 14 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 24 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 26 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 30 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 33 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 41 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 47 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 48 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 50 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 58 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 59 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 61 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 62 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 68 Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 71 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:02 72 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:08 73 Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 74 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:01:10 75 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 79 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:18 81 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 82 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 87 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 88 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 91 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 94 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 98 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 102 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:26 105 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 106 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 107 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:48 108 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:55 109 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 110 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 111 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 112 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:10 116 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 117 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 119 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:40 121 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 127 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:44 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:03:25 129 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:04:12 130 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:36 131 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:11:21 132 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 133 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 135 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 136 Yandong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 138 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 24 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 16 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 14 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 15 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 6 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 18 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 19 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 20 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 23 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:32:23 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:33 3 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:36 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 5 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 11 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 19 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha 20 Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 28 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 31 Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:08 34 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:01:10 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:19 36 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 41 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 42 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 45 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:26 48 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 49 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 50 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:55 51 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha 52 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 53 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 56 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:40 58 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 62 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:04:12 63 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 0:11:21 64 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze 66 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:18