Wallays slips away for solo World Ports victory
Sprinters drastically underestimate Belgian?
Stage 1: Antwerpen - Rotterdam
24-year-old Belgian Jelle Wallays took his first professional victory in spectacular fashion in the opening stage of the World Ports Classic. The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was the last man standing from a five-man breakaway on what should have been a day of the normal release-and-catch sprint-friendly stage. But without race radios, the MTN-Qhubeka and Omega Pharma-Quickstep teams mis-timed their efforts and fell 26 seconds shy of catching the solo escapee Wallays.
Their mistake was Wallays' coup, as he seized not only the stage victory but the race, points classification and best young rider classification leads.
"I don't believe it but it's very nice for the team, and also for myself," Wallays said, adding that his inspiration was the ride of Tony Martin, who soloed for nearly 175km before being narrowly denied a stage in the Vuelta a Espana. "Nobody believes you can be alone before the peloton, but I do a little bit of Tony Martin. It's fantastic to finish alone."
Wallays was part of a breakaway on the 165km stage from Antwerp to Rotterdam together with Topsport teammate Kenneth Vanbilsen, Jacob Rathe (Garmin Sharp), Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Wanty). The five men managed to break free after the day's first sprint in Brecht after 15.5km.
Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took the bonus seconds over Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), and it seemed those riders would be the protagonists for the stage and overall race. However, it was revealed later that the peloton was led off-course at a roundabout with 46km to go, adding three minutes to the breakaway's advantage and making the chase significantly more difficult.
With 3km to go, Wallays, who left his companions behind with 23km to go, still had a lead of a minute, and all the horsepower in the world was not going to bring him back. When the Omega Pharma train finally took over from Qhubeka, it was far too late, and Greipel shook his head in disbelief after taking the sprint over Petacchi for second, the 26 gap to Wallays seemingly insurmountable for the general classifcation of the two-stage event.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3:32:33
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:26
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|24
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|28
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|45
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|46
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|47
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|49
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|58
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|61
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|62
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|63
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|68
|Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|71
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|72
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:58
|73
|Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|74
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:01:00
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|79
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|82
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|83
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|87
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|90
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|98
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|102
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:16
|105
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|106
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|107
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|108
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:45
|109
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|110
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|111
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|112
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|113
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|116
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:20
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:30
|121
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|123
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|127
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:34
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:03:15
|129
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:04:02
|130
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:26
|131
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:11:11
|132
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|133
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|136
|Yandong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|138
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|22
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|4
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|14
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|8
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|15
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3:32:33
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|10
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|19
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|20
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|26
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|28
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|31
|Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:58
|34
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:01:00
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|36
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|37
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|41
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|42
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:16
|48
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|49
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|50
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:45
|51
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|53
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|56
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:20
|57
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:30
|58
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|62
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:04:02
|63
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:11:11
|64
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|66
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|67
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10:38:31
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Color Code - Biowanze
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:09
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:01:52
