Wallays slips away for solo World Ports victory

Sprinters drastically underestimate Belgian?

Jelle Wallays makes his first appearance on the elite podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) wins the World Ports Classic opener.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

24-year-old Belgian Jelle Wallays took his first professional victory in spectacular fashion in the opening stage of the World Ports Classic. The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was the last man standing from a five-man breakaway on what should have been a day of the normal release-and-catch sprint-friendly stage. But without race radios, the MTN-Qhubeka and Omega Pharma-Quickstep teams mis-timed their efforts and fell 26 seconds shy of catching the solo escapee Wallays.

Their mistake was Wallays' coup, as he seized not only the stage victory but the race, points classification and best young rider classification leads.

"I don't believe it but it's very nice for the team, and also for myself," Wallays said, adding that his inspiration was the ride of Tony Martin, who soloed for nearly 175km before being narrowly denied a stage in the Vuelta a Espana. "Nobody believes you can be alone before the peloton, but I do a little bit of Tony Martin. It's fantastic to finish alone."

Wallays was part of a breakaway on the 165km stage from Antwerp to Rotterdam together with Topsport teammate Kenneth Vanbilsen, Jacob Rathe (Garmin Sharp), Reinier Honig (Crelan-Euphony) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Wanty). The five men managed to break free after the day's first sprint in Brecht after 15.5km.

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took the bonus seconds over Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), and it seemed those riders would be the protagonists for the stage and overall race. However, it was revealed later that the peloton was led off-course at a roundabout with 46km to go, adding three minutes to the breakaway's advantage and making the chase significantly more difficult.

With 3km to go, Wallays, who left his companions behind with 23km to go, still had a lead of a minute, and all the horsepower in the world was not going to bring him back. When the Omega Pharma train finally took over from Qhubeka, it was far too late, and Greipel shook his head in disbelief after taking the sprint over Petacchi for second, the 26 gap to Wallays seemingly insurmountable for the general classifcation of the two-stage event.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:32:33
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
12Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
22Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
23Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
24Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
28Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
33Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
37Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
40Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
45Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
46Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
47Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
51Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
53Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
54Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
58Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
59Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
61Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
63Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
67Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
71Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
72Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:58
73Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
74Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:01:00
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
79Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
83Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
87Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
90Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
98Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
99Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
102Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
103Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
104Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:16
105Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
106Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
107Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:38
108Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:45
109Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
110Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
111Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
112Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
116Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:20
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
119Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:30
121Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
123Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
125Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
127Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:03:15
129Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:04:02
130Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:26
131Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:11:11
132Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
133Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
135Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
136Yandong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
137Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
138Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:08

Sprint 1 - Brecht
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol2
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka1

Sprint 2 - Helwijk
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol22
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha14
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
12Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
13Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha8
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura6
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:32:33
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
4Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
5Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
10Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
19Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
20Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
22Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
23Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
27Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
28Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
29Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
31Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:58
34Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:01:00
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
36Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
41Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
42Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
45Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
46Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
47Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:16
48Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
49Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
50Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:45
51Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
52Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
53Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
56Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:20
57Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:30
58Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
59Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
60Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:04:02
63Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:11:11
64Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
66Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
67Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:08

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10:38:31
2Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
3Katusha
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Bretagne-Seche Environnement
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Crelan-Euphony
13Lotto Belisol0:00:49
14MTN-Qhubeka0:01:00
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Color Code - Biowanze
17Garmin-Sharp0:01:09
18Team Europcar0:01:52

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:32:23
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:28
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:29
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:33
5Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:00:34
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:35
7Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
14Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
24Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
25Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
26Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
30Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
33Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
34Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
41Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
47Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
48Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
51Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
53Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
54Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
58Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
59Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
61Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
63Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
67Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
71Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:02
72Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:08
73Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura
74Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:01:10
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
79Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:18
81Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
82Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
87Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
88Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
91Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
94Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
98Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
99Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
102Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
103Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
104Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:26
105Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
106Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
107Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:48
108Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:55
109Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
110Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
111Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
112Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:10
116Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
117Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
119Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:40
121Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
123Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
125Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
127Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:44
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:03:25
129Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:04:12
130Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:36
131Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:11:21
132Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
133Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
135Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
136Yandong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
137Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
138Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise25pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol24
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka16
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha14
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
12Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
13Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha8
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura6
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
18Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
19Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
20Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:32:23
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:33
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:36
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
5Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
6Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
11Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
19Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
20Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
22Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
23Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
27Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
28Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
29Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
31Ivar Slik (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:08
34Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:01:10
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:19
36Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
41Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
42Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
45Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
46Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
47Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:26
48Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
49Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
50Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:55
51Maxim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
52Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
53Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
56Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:40
58Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
59Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
60Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:04:12
63Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:11:21
64Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
66Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
67Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10:38:31
2Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
3Katusha
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Bretagne-Seche Environnement
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Crelan-Euphony
13Lotto Belisol0:00:49
14MTN-Qhubeka0:01:00
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Color Code-Biowanze
17Garmin-Sharp0:01:09
18Team Europcar0:01:52

 

