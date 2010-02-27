Trending

Image 1 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) took her UCI wins tally to three, all of which are from the Tour of New Zealand.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) took her UCI wins tally to three, all of which are from the Tour of New Zealand.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

These women are likely to keep their jersey's to the race's conclusion, with just a criterium remaining.

These women are likely to keep their jersey's to the race's conclusion, with just a criterium remaining.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

USA National Team and AIS Australia Women

USA National Team and AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Strength in numbers in the break for the NZ National Team.

Strength in numbers in the break for the NZ National Team.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team) bridges across to the three leaders.

Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team) bridges across to the three leaders.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) has joined the two leaders.

Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) has joined the two leaders.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Amber Neben is protected by her USA National Team teammates.

Amber Neben is protected by her USA National Team teammates.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

Two riders have broken clear, Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies team) and Serena Sheridan (Cyclosport Team).

Two riders have broken clear, Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies team) and Serena Sheridan (Cyclosport Team).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) working hard in the peloton.

Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) working hard in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women

Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

The peloton has reformed after the descent as they enter the township of Pahiatua.

The peloton has reformed after the descent as they enter the township of Pahiatua.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Linda Villumsen (NZ National Team) leads the remnants of the peloton.

Linda Villumsen (NZ National Team) leads the remnants of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Ruth Corset (MB Team), Amber Neben (USA National Team) and Elizabeth Jacobs (Australia NTID Team) have broken away on the climb.

Ruth Corset (MB Team), Amber Neben (USA National Team) and Elizabeth Jacobs (Australia NTID Team) have broken away on the climb.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

USA National Team leads the peloton going into the climb over the Pahiatua Track

USA National Team leads the peloton going into the climb over the Pahiatua Track
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

Two riders have slipped off the front early.

Two riders have slipped off the front early.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

Yellow Jersey wearer Amber Neben (USA National Team) signs in.

Yellow Jersey wearer Amber Neben (USA National Team) signs in.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

Stage 5 podium (L-R): Liu Xin (Giant Pro Cycling Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team) and Ruth Corset (MB Team).

Stage 5 podium (L-R): Liu Xin (Giant Pro Cycling Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team) and Ruth Corset (MB Team).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) pulls on the yellow leader's jersey after losing it to team-mate Amber Neben for a day.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) pulls on the yellow leader's jersey after losing it to team-mate Amber Neben for a day.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

 With just one stage remaining Shelley Evans (USA National Team) looks set to repeat Amber Halliday’s feat of 2009, winning her debut International Cycling Union (UCI) stage race. Evans regained the leader’s jersey by winning today’s stage, taking it off the shoulders of team-mate Amber Neben.

Evans again proved to be the quickest in the final sprint, taking the win from Australian national champion Ruth Corset and China’s Xin Liu (Giant Pro Cycling). It was Evans’ third stage victory at the event, with the 10 bonus seconds on offer putting her six ahead of team-mate Neben on general classification.

Only one stage remains in Oceania’s only UCI-registered women’s race, a 35 kilometre criterium in the New Zealand capital of Wellington. Given her sprinting form this week, it’s hard to see her losing the race – providing she finishes in the front group only Neben can catch her. Tiffany Cromwell (Australian Institute of Sport) is the nearest non-team-mate rival overall, now 35 seconds behind Evans.

Evans' attempt to win the final stage will be aided by the loss of a major sprint rival on today's stage. Australian sprinter Rochelle Gilmore and her Lotto Ladies Team team-mate Josephine Tomic both failed to finish the day's stage.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team2:48:20
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:00:06
4Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
6Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
7Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
8Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
10Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
12Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
13Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
14Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
15Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
16Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
17Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
18Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
19Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
20Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
21Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
22Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
23Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
24Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
25Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
26Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
27Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
29Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
30Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
31Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
32Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
33Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
34Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
35Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
36Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
37Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
38Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
39Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
41Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
42Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
43Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:00:24
44Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team0:00:35
45Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:00:55
46Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:02:06
47Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team0:11:35
48Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
49Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
50Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
51Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
52Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
53Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
54Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
55Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
56Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team0:17:03
57Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
58Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
59Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
60Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
61Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
62Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
63Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
64Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
65Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
66Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
67Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
68Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
69Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:25:20
70Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
71Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
72Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
73Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
74Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:31:36
75Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
76Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
77Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
78Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFJosephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFEmma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
DNFKaren Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team

Under 23 rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport2:48:30
2Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
3Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
4Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
6Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
7Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
9Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
10Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
11Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:56
12Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team0:16:53
13Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
14Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
15Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
16Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
17Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:25:10
18Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:31:26
DNFJosephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFEmma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team11:29:51
2Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team0:00:06
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:35
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
5Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:00:52
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:56
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:16
9Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
10Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:24
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:01:27
12Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:01:39
13Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team0:01:50
14Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:51
15Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:01:56
16Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:02:24
17Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:26
18Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:02:27
19Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:31
20Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:34
21Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:36
22Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:02:49
23Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:02:56
24Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:08
25Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:03:12
26Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:03:15
27Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:29
28Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:03:44
29Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
30Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:03:46
31Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team0:04:07
32Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:04:09
33Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:04:16
34Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:04:18
35Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
36Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:04:53
37Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:05:23
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:05:41
39Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:06:31
40Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:06:35
41Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:07:08
42Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:07:45
43Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:08:36
44Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:09:16
45Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team0:15:16
46Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team0:16:01
47Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:22:46
48Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team0:23:45
49Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:23:52
50Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:24:39
51Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team0:24:41
52Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team0:25:30
53Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:26:23
54Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:27:34
55Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:27:37
56Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:30:03
57Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:31:53
58Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:33:35
59Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:35:45
60Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:35:46
61Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team0:36:26
62Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK0:36:48
63Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:38:15
64Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:39:00
65Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:42:45
66Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:43:12
67Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:47:39
68Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team0:52:01
69Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team0:53:38
70Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team1:04:27
71Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:05:56
72Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team1:06:05
73Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team1:06:37
74Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team1:22:01
75Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:25:30
76Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team1:33:46
77Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:39:46
78Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:58:26

Under 23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport11:30:26
2Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:49
4Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:01:32
5Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:59
6Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:03:09
7Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:03:11
8Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:05:06
9Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:07:10
10Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:08:41
11Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:29:28
12Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK0:36:13
13Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:38:25
14Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team0:53:03
15Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:57:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA National Team34:32:31
2AIS Australia National Team0:02:20
3Australia NTID Team0:05:51
4New Zealand National Team0:06:31
5Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:09:09
6Cyclosport Team0:09:18
7Handy Rentals Team0:09:20
8Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:22:00
9Prime Estate Team - Australia0:24:23
10Japan National Team0:34:20
11Hitec Products UCK0:34:58
12Litespeed Team0:47:46
13Mecedes Benz Team0:48:21
14R.A.C.E Team - Australia1:05:54
15BP Team1:14:26
16Penny Cycling Team2:19:17
17Ready Go - Japan3:27:07

