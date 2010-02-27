Evans takes win tally to three
Leader changes but USA National Team still in control
With just one stage remaining Shelley Evans (USA National Team) looks set to repeat Amber Halliday’s feat of 2009, winning her debut International Cycling Union (UCI) stage race. Evans regained the leader’s jersey by winning today’s stage, taking it off the shoulders of team-mate Amber Neben.
Evans again proved to be the quickest in the final sprint, taking the win from Australian national champion Ruth Corset and China’s Xin Liu (Giant Pro Cycling). It was Evans’ third stage victory at the event, with the 10 bonus seconds on offer putting her six ahead of team-mate Neben on general classification.
Only one stage remains in Oceania’s only UCI-registered women’s race, a 35 kilometre criterium in the New Zealand capital of Wellington. Given her sprinting form this week, it’s hard to see her losing the race – providing she finishes in the front group only Neben can catch her. Tiffany Cromwell (Australian Institute of Sport) is the nearest non-team-mate rival overall, now 35 seconds behind Evans.
Evans' attempt to win the final stage will be aided by the loss of a major sprint rival on today's stage. Australian sprinter Rochelle Gilmore and her Lotto Ladies Team team-mate Josephine Tomic both failed to finish the day's stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|2:48:20
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|6
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|7
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|8
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|12
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|13
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|14
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|15
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|17
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|18
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|19
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|21
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|22
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|23
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|24
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|26
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|27
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|28
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|29
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|30
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|31
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|32
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|33
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|34
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|35
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|36
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|37
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|38
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|39
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|41
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|42
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|43
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:00:24
|44
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:35
|45
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:55
|46
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:02:06
|47
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|0:11:35
|48
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|49
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|50
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|51
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|52
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|53
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|54
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|55
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|56
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:17:03
|57
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|58
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|59
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|60
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|61
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|62
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|65
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|66
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|67
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|68
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|69
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:25:20
|70
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|71
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|73
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|74
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:31:36
|75
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|76
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|77
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|78
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|DNF
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|2:48:30
|2
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|3
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|7
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|9
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|10
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|11
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:56
|12
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|0:16:53
|13
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|14
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|16
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|17
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:25:10
|18
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:31:26
|DNF
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|11:29:51
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:35
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:56
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:16
|9
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:27
|12
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:01:39
|13
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:01:51
|15
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:01:56
|16
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:02:24
|17
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:26
|18
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:02:27
|19
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:31
|20
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:34
|21
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:36
|22
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:02:49
|23
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:02:56
|24
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:08
|25
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:03:12
|26
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:03:15
|27
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:29
|28
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:03:44
|29
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|30
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:03:46
|31
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|0:04:07
|32
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:04:09
|33
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:04:16
|34
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:04:18
|35
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|36
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:04:53
|37
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:05:23
|38
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:05:41
|39
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|40
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:06:35
|41
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:07:08
|42
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:07:45
|43
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:08:36
|44
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:09:16
|45
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:16
|46
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:16:01
|47
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:22:46
|48
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|0:23:45
|49
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:23:52
|50
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:24:39
|51
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:24:41
|52
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:25:30
|53
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:26:23
|54
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:27:34
|55
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:27:37
|56
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:03
|57
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|0:31:53
|58
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:33:35
|59
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:35:45
|60
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:35:46
|61
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:36:26
|62
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|0:36:48
|63
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:38:15
|64
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:39:00
|65
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:42:45
|66
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:12
|67
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:39
|68
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:52:01
|69
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|0:53:38
|70
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|1:04:27
|71
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:05:56
|72
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|1:06:05
|73
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|1:06:37
|74
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|1:22:01
|75
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:25:30
|76
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|1:33:46
|77
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:39:46
|78
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:58:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|11:30:26
|2
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:59
|6
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:03:09
|7
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:03:11
|8
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:05:06
|9
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:07:10
|10
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:08:41
|11
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|12
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|0:36:13
|13
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:38:25
|14
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|0:53:03
|15
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:57:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA National Team
|34:32:31
|2
|AIS Australia National Team
|0:02:20
|3
|Australia NTID Team
|0:05:51
|4
|New Zealand National Team
|0:06:31
|5
|Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:09:09
|6
|Cyclosport Team
|0:09:18
|7
|Handy Rentals Team
|0:09:20
|8
|Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:00
|9
|Prime Estate Team - Australia
|0:24:23
|10
|Japan National Team
|0:34:20
|11
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:34:58
|12
|Litespeed Team
|0:47:46
|13
|Mecedes Benz Team
|0:48:21
|14
|R.A.C.E Team - Australia
|1:05:54
|15
|BP Team
|1:14:26
|16
|Penny Cycling Team
|2:19:17
|17
|Ready Go - Japan
|3:27:07
