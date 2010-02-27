Image 1 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) took her UCI wins tally to three, all of which are from the Tour of New Zealand. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 These women are likely to keep their jersey's to the race's conclusion, with just a criterium remaining. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 USA National Team and AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Strength in numbers in the break for the NZ National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team) bridges across to the three leaders. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) has joined the two leaders. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Amber Neben is protected by her USA National Team teammates. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 Two riders have broken clear, Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies team) and Serena Sheridan (Cyclosport Team). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) working hard in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 The peloton has reformed after the descent as they enter the township of Pahiatua. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Linda Villumsen (NZ National Team) leads the remnants of the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Ruth Corset (MB Team), Amber Neben (USA National Team) and Elizabeth Jacobs (Australia NTID Team) have broken away on the climb. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 USA National Team leads the peloton going into the climb over the Pahiatua Track (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 Two riders have slipped off the front early. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 Yellow Jersey wearer Amber Neben (USA National Team) signs in. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 Stage 5 podium (L-R): Liu Xin (Giant Pro Cycling Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team) and Ruth Corset (MB Team). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) pulls on the yellow leader's jersey after losing it to team-mate Amber Neben for a day. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

With just one stage remaining Shelley Evans (USA National Team) looks set to repeat Amber Halliday’s feat of 2009, winning her debut International Cycling Union (UCI) stage race. Evans regained the leader’s jersey by winning today’s stage, taking it off the shoulders of team-mate Amber Neben.

Evans again proved to be the quickest in the final sprint, taking the win from Australian national champion Ruth Corset and China’s Xin Liu (Giant Pro Cycling). It was Evans’ third stage victory at the event, with the 10 bonus seconds on offer putting her six ahead of team-mate Neben on general classification.

Only one stage remains in Oceania’s only UCI-registered women’s race, a 35 kilometre criterium in the New Zealand capital of Wellington. Given her sprinting form this week, it’s hard to see her losing the race – providing she finishes in the front group only Neben can catch her. Tiffany Cromwell (Australian Institute of Sport) is the nearest non-team-mate rival overall, now 35 seconds behind Evans.

Evans' attempt to win the final stage will be aided by the loss of a major sprint rival on today's stage. Australian sprinter Rochelle Gilmore and her Lotto Ladies Team team-mate Josephine Tomic both failed to finish the day's stage.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 2:48:20 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:10 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 6 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 7 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 8 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 9 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 10 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 12 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 13 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 14 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 15 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 17 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 18 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 19 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 20 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 21 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 22 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 23 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 24 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 25 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 26 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 27 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 29 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 30 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 31 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 32 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 33 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 34 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 35 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 36 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 37 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 38 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 39 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 41 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 42 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 43 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:00:24 44 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 0:00:35 45 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:00:55 46 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:02:06 47 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 0:11:35 48 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 49 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 50 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 51 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 52 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 53 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 54 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 55 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 56 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 0:17:03 57 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 58 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 59 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 60 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 61 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 62 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 63 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 64 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 65 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 66 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 67 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 68 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 69 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 0:25:20 70 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 71 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 72 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 73 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 74 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:31:36 75 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 76 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 77 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 78 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team DNF Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team

Under 23 rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 2:48:30 2 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 3 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 5 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 7 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 9 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 10 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 11 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:56 12 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 0:16:53 13 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 14 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 15 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 16 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 17 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:25:10 18 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:31:26 DNF Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team

General classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 11:29:51 2 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 0:00:06 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:35 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 5 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:00:52 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:56 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:16 9 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 10 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:24 11 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:27 12 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:01:39 13 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:01:50 14 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:51 15 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:01:56 16 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:02:24 17 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:26 18 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:02:27 19 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:02:31 20 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:34 21 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:36 22 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:02:49 23 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:02:56 24 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:08 25 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:03:12 26 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:03:15 27 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:29 28 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:03:44 29 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 30 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:03:46 31 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 0:04:07 32 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:04:09 33 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:04:16 34 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:04:18 35 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 36 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 0:04:53 37 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:05:23 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:05:41 39 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:06:31 40 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:06:35 41 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:07:08 42 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:07:45 43 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:08:36 44 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 0:09:16 45 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 0:15:16 46 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 0:16:01 47 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:22:46 48 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 0:23:45 49 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 0:23:52 50 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:24:39 51 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:24:41 52 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 0:25:30 53 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:26:23 54 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:27:34 55 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:27:37 56 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:30:03 57 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 0:31:53 58 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:33:35 59 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:35:45 60 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:35:46 61 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:36:26 62 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 0:36:48 63 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:38:15 64 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:39:00 65 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:42:45 66 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:43:12 67 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:47:39 68 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:52:01 69 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 0:53:38 70 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 1:04:27 71 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:05:56 72 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 1:06:05 73 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 1:06:37 74 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 1:22:01 75 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:25:30 76 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 1:33:46 77 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:39:46 78 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:58:26

Under 23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 11:30:26 2 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:49 4 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:01:32 5 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:59 6 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:03:09 7 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:03:11 8 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:05:06 9 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:07:10 10 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 0:08:41 11 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:29:28 12 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 0:36:13 13 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:38:25 14 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 0:53:03 15 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:57:58