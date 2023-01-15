Daria Pikulik wins Women's Tour Down Under stage 1 sprint

Image 1 of 11 Daria Pikulik won stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) The views across the beach at the 2023 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Georgia Williams of EF Education-Tibco-Svb at the start of stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) The Australian team line-up for the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour Down Under race director Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Getty Images) The cross winds soon stretched the Women's Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The Women's Tour Down Under enjoyed the sun on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Gina Ricardo of Team Bridgelane and Isabelle Carnes of ARA Skip Capital went on the attack during stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) The wind blew during stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Trek-Segafredo tried to split the peloton during stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Daria Pikulik celebrates winning stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daria Pikulik of the Human Powered Health team won the opening stage of the Women’s Tour Down Under, using her track skills and speed to surprise her rivals.

Human Powered Health and Pikulik stepped-up to WorldTour level for 2023 and won at the first attempt.

Jayco-Alula lead out the sprint overlooking the beach in Aldinga but went a little too early. Pikulik came up through the middle, protected from the crosswinds, to hit the line first.

Clara Copponi (FDJ Suez) was second and Georgia Baker (Jayco-AlUla) was third.

Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster (Zaaf Cycling Team) was fourth, while Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo) showed her intentions for the 2023 Women’s Tour Down Under by finishing fifth.

Full report to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)