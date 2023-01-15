Daria Pikulik wins Women's Tour Down Under stage 1 sprint
Human Powered Health rider beats Copponi and Baker after battle in crosswinds
Daria Pikulik of the Human Powered Health team won the opening stage of the Women’s Tour Down Under, using her track skills and speed to surprise her rivals.
Human Powered Health and Pikulik stepped-up to WorldTour level for 2023 and won at the first attempt.
Jayco-Alula lead out the sprint overlooking the beach in Aldinga but went a little too early. Pikulik came up through the middle, protected from the crosswinds, to hit the line first.
Clara Copponi (FDJ Suez) was second and Georgia Baker (Jayco-AlUla) was third.
Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster (Zaaf Cycling Team) was fourth, while Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo) showed her intentions for the 2023 Women’s Tour Down Under by finishing fifth.
Full report to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
