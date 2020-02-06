Kennedy takes overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after thrilling finale

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) defended her overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after a thrilling finish to stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday, with overnight leader Arlenis Sierra (Astana) only dropped by the front group in the final few hundred metres.

Ella Harris – who normally rides for Canyon-SRAM but was racing for the New Zealand National Team at this race – fought her way back after having been dropped multiple times by the leaders to win the stage, with Tibco-SVB's Sarah Gigante taking second place and Kennedy third, which was enough for Kennedy to sew up her second title in a row.

Kennedy won overall by 12 seconds from Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing), while stage 1 winner Sierra did just enough to finish third overall, 22 seconds back, having started the day with a 10-second buffer over Kennedy.

"With 500 metres to go, no , I didn't think I could shake Arlenis, as she was so strong and followed my every move," said Kennedy at the finish. "But she eventually cracked, and when I saw the two riders in front of me, I knew I'd done enough."

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 1:36:43 2 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:03 4 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:00:11 5 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:31 6 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:44 7 Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:00 8 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 0:01:03 9 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:32 10 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico 11 Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:26 12 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:40 13 Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:03:43 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:45 16 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:03:46 17 Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 18 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 19 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 20 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico 21 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 22 Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:04:06 23 Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 0:05:08 24 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 25 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:09 26 Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 0:05:12 27 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:05:14 28 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:39 29 Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:05:53 30 Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:06:45 31 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 32 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:07:51 33 Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 34 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:16 35 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 36 Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:08:42 37 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:09:10 38 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:49 39 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 40 Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 41 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:11:32 42 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:12:30 43 Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 44 Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:13:46 45 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:14:20 46 Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:14:45 47 Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:48 48 Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 49 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:15:58 50 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:16:34 51 Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:23 52 Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:27 53 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:40 54 Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:18:55 55 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade DNF Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki OTL Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana OTL Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank OTL Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank OTL Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team OTL Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team OTL Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team OTL Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade OTL Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women OTL Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women OTL Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team