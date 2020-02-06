Kennedy takes overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after thrilling finale
Harris wins shortened final stage as overnight leader Sierra is only dropped in final 400 metres
Stage 2: Falls Creek - Falls Creek
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) defended her overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after a thrilling finish to stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday, with overnight leader Arlenis Sierra (Astana) only dropped by the front group in the final few hundred metres.
Ella Harris – who normally rides for Canyon-SRAM but was racing for the New Zealand National Team at this race – fought her way back after having been dropped multiple times by the leaders to win the stage, with Tibco-SVB's Sarah Gigante taking second place and Kennedy third, which was enough for Kennedy to sew up her second title in a row.
Kennedy won overall by 12 seconds from Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing), while stage 1 winner Sierra did just enough to finish third overall, 22 seconds back, having started the day with a 10-second buffer over Kennedy.
"With 500 metres to go, no , I didn't think I could shake Arlenis, as she was so strong and followed my every move," said Kennedy at the finish. "But she eventually cracked, and when I saw the two riders in front of me, I knew I'd done enough."
More to come
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|1:36:43
|2
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:03
|4
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|0:00:11
|5
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:00:44
|7
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:00
|8
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
|0:01:03
|9
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:01:32
|10
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
|11
|Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:02:26
|12
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:40
|13
|Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:03:45
|16
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:03:46
|17
|Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|18
|Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|19
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|20
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
|21
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
|22
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:04:06
|23
|Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico
|0:05:08
|24
|Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|25
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:05:09
|26
|Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico
|0:05:12
|27
|Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:05:14
|28
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:39
|29
|Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|0:05:53
|30
|Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|0:06:45
|31
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
|32
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|0:07:51
|33
|Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|34
|Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:08:16
|35
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|36
|Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:08:42
|37
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:10:49
|39
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|40
|Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
|41
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|0:11:32
|42
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:12:30
|43
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|44
|Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|0:13:46
|45
|Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:14:20
|46
|Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:14:45
|47
|Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:14:48
|48
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|49
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:15:58
|50
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|51
|Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:17:23
|52
|Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:17:27
|53
|Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:17:40
|54
|Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|0:18:55
|55
|Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|DNF
|Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|OTL
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|OTL
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|OTL
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|OTL
|Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|OTL
|Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|OTL
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|OTL
|Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|OTL
|Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
|OTL
|Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
|OTL
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3:52:38
|2
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|0:00:12
|3
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:44
|6
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
|0:01:04
|7
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:01:31
|8
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:01:34
|9
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
|0:02:22
|11
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:41
|12
|Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:03:16
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:40
|14
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
|0:03:41
|15
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:03:46
|16
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|17
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:03:47
|18
|Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|19
|Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|20
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
|0:04:36
|21
|Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|22
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:05:05
|23
|Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico
|0:05:09
|24
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:48
|25
|Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:05:58
|26
|Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico
|0:06:02
|27
|Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:06:04
|28
|Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|0:07:02
|29
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
|0:07:35
|30
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:17
|31
|Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:08:21
|32
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:08:30
|33
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|34
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:10:50
|35
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:11:21
|36
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|0:11:32
|37
|Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
|0:11:39
|38
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
|0:12:12
|39
|Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:13:06
|40
|Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|41
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:13:20
|42
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|43
|Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|0:14:36
|44
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:14:49
|45
|Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|0:15:18
|46
|Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:15:35
|47
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|48
|Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:18:13
|49
|Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:19:12
|50
|Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:19:45
|51
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:20:22
|52
|Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
|0:21:47
|53
|Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:22:01
|54
|Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
|0:24:54
|55
|Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
|0:26:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kennedy takes overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after thrilling finaleHarris wins shortened final stage as overnight leader Sierra is only dropped in final 400 metres
-
30km descent removed from final stage of Women's Herald Sun Tour due to bad weatherKennedy remains favourite for stage 2 with riders facing course of just under 50km
-
Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resortAustralian takes race lead after beating Howson and Berwick, Yates dropped and loses six minutes
-
Valverde: I'll retire at the end of 2021'I'm missing an Olympic medal on my résumé' says Movistar veteran
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy