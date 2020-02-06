Trending

Kennedy takes overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after thrilling finale

Harris wins shortened final stage as overnight leader Sierra is only dropped in final 400 metres

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) defended her overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after a thrilling finish to stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday, with overnight leader Arlenis Sierra (Astana) only dropped by the front group in the final few hundred metres.

Ella Harris – who normally rides for Canyon-SRAM but was racing for the New Zealand National Team at this race – fought her way back after having been dropped multiple times by the leaders to win the stage, with Tibco-SVB's Sarah Gigante taking second place and Kennedy third, which was enough for Kennedy to sew up her second title in a row.

Kennedy won overall by 12 seconds from Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing), while stage 1 winner Sierra did just enough to finish third overall, 22 seconds back, having started the day with a 10-second buffer over Kennedy.

"With 500 metres to go, no , I didn't think I could shake Arlenis, as she was so strong and followed my every move," said Kennedy at the finish. "But she eventually cracked, and when I saw the two riders in front of me, I knew I'd done enough."

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 1:36:43
2Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:03
4Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:00:11
5Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:31
6Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:44
7Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:00
8Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 0:01:03
9Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:32
10Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
11Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:26
12Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:40
13Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:03:43
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:45
16Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:03:46
17Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
18Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
19Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
20Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
21Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
22Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:04:06
23Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 0:05:08
24Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
25Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:09
26Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 0:05:12
27Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:05:14
28Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:39
29Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:05:53
30Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:06:45
31Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
32Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:07:51
33Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
34Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:16
35Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
36Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:08:42
37Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:09:10
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:49
39Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
40Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
41Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:11:32
42Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:12:30
43Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
44Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:13:46
45Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:14:20
46Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:14:45
47Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:48
48Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
49Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:15:58
50Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:16:34
51Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:23
52Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:27
53Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:40
54Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:18:55
55Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFAmy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
DNFAmalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
OTLAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
OTLErica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
OTLNina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
OTLChloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
OTLFrancesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
OTLStella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team
OTLEmma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
OTLAnya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
OTLAlexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
OTLRylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3:52:38
2Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:00:12
3Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:22
4Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:40
5Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:44
6Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 0:01:04
7Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:31
8Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:01:34
9Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:50
10Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico 0:02:22
11Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:41
12Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:03:16
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:40
14Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:03:41
15Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:46
16Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
17Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:03:47
18Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
19Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:04:33
20Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico 0:04:36
21Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
22Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:05
23Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 0:05:09
24Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:48
25Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:05:58
26Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 0:06:02
27Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:06:04
28Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:07:02
29Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 0:07:35
30Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:17
31Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:21
32Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:30
33Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:10:00
34Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:50
35Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:11:21
36Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:11:32
37Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:11:39
38Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:12:12
39Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:13:06
40Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
41Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:13:20
42Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
43Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:14:36
44Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:49
45Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:15:18
46Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:15:35
47Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:17:21
48Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:18:13
49Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:19:12
50Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:19:45
51Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:20:22
52Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:21:47
53Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:22:01
54Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:24:54
55Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:26:22

