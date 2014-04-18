Image 1 of 28 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) heads out on her solo break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 28 Shelly Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) and team move to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 28 A split on the front of the women’s field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 28 The women’s field passes through neighborhoods on the way into downtown. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 28 The women on the way up the QOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 28 Optum sends riders to put pressure on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 28 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) leads a break through the finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 28 Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) attacks over the top of the QOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 28 The women at the base of the QOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 28 The women’s field heads through the finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 28 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) stayed away for a good part of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 28 The women head out of downtown Winston Salem. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 28 It was a chilly start to the day's racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 28 The woman head up one of the early climbs of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 28 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 28 Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) celebrates her win at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 17 of 28 Hannah Barnes (UniteHealthcare) stays near the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 28 Alison Tetrick of TWENTY16 Professional Cycling was ready to roll in one of only two UCI races in the United States in 2014. (Image credit: Bob Cullinan) Image 19 of 28 U.S. national road champion Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) showed off the stars and stripes on the start line. (Image credit: Bob Cullinan) Image 20 of 28 More than 110 riders lined up for the women's 50.4-mile road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 21 of 28 The women's field for the second edition of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic included riders from more than a dozen different countries (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 22 of 28 Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16 Professional Cycling) took off early in the race and built a 90-second advantage before being caught. (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 23 of 28 The climb through the finish line split the field late in the race. (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 24 of 28 Heading toward the finish line, it was clear a bunch sprint would ensue. (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 25 of 28 Shelley Olds (in yellow) led out the dash to the line. (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 26 of 28 Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) celebrates her win at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 27 of 28 The women's podium of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic road race (from left): runner-up Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), winner Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) and third-placed Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana). (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 28 of 28 U.S. national road champion Jade Wilcoxson of the Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies team bundled up against the early-morning chill in Downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. (Image credit: Bob Cullinan)

American Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) won a bunch sprint finale of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic women's professional road race on Friday. Olds beat Canadian Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Eugenia Bujak of Poland (BTC City Ljubljana) to the line at the end of the 91-kilometer race that comprised eight laps of an 11.5-km circuit.

"It's probably my favorite win of the year by far," Olds said. "It's my country and I never get to race here. Now, to see some riders racing over here that I normally see in Europe, it kind of mixes up the whole dynamic of the racing. You don't just have American style racing or European racing. You have a combination of both. It makes it much more exciting. It was really fun."

Alé Cipollini set up Olds perfectly, shutting down multiple attacks throughout the day. Olds also played a role in ensuring the bunch sprint by marking an acceleration by UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team's Alison Powers with two laps to go, and again on the final lap. Erica Allar (Colavita/Fine Cooking Stradalli Women's Pro Cycling Team) also made her way onto the wheel of Powers, who tried a final time to attack solo on a descent. But even a 10-second advantage was not enough to prevent the bunch finish, as she was caught on the steep section of the final climb that featured a maximum gradient of 10 percent.

"This actually was supposed to be my break after my block in Europe," Olds said. "But, we found out about this race and it's really important for our team to be here and race today. I didn't know how I was going to feel, I'm trying to take sort of a rest from the whole block, but I think the rest did me good last week with my family and now I am kind of fresh."

Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling) won both the "Queen of the Mountain" and the sprint competition after attacking on the second lap and staying away until about two-and-a-half laps remained. She gained as much as a 90-second lead, but an attack by Powers brought a select group to her wheel. But that move was eventually neutralized by the field.

"Our team just wanted to race hard and show Winston-Salem a little bit about women's cycling," Tetrick said. "Sometimes you can't plan for bike racing, when the moment's right you just go for it. It was pretty early, but it was a beautiful course and a lot of fun to ride. I definitely enjoyed that time. I think this is my first solidified queen of the mountains jersey of my career. I won a sprint jersey on Ronde van Drenthe, so now this is my second of those."

