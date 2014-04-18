Trending

Olds wins Winston-Salem women's road race

Numainville and Bujak round out top three

Image 1 of 28

Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) heads out on her solo break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Shelly Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) and team move to the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A split on the front of the women’s field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women’s field passes through neighborhoods on the way into downtown.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women on the way up the QOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Optum sends riders to put pressure on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Olivia Dillon (Colavita) leads a break through the finish area.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) attacks over the top of the QOM climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women at the base of the QOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women’s field heads through the finish area.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) stayed away for a good part of the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women head out of downtown Winston Salem.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
It was a chilly start to the day's racing.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The woman head up one of the early climbs of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) launches an attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) celebrates her win at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Hannah Barnes (UniteHealthcare) stays near the front on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alison Tetrick of TWENTY16 Professional Cycling was ready to roll in one of only two UCI races in the United States in 2014.

(Image credit: Bob Cullinan)
U.S. national road champion Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) showed off the stars and stripes on the start line.

(Image credit: Bob Cullinan)
More than 110 riders lined up for the women's 50.4-mile road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
The women's field for the second edition of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic included riders from more than a dozen different countries

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16 Professional Cycling) took off early in the race and built a 90-second advantage before being caught.

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
The climb through the finish line split the field late in the race.

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Heading toward the finish line, it was clear a bunch sprint would ensue.

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Shelley Olds (in yellow) led out the dash to the line.

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) celebrates her win at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
The women's podium of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic road race (from left): runner-up Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), winner Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) and third-placed Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana).

(Image credit: Matt Brown)
U.S. national road champion Jade Wilcoxson of the Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies team bundled up against the early-morning chill in Downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.

(Image credit: Bob Cullinan)

American Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) won a bunch sprint finale of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic women's professional road race on Friday. Olds beat Canadian Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Eugenia Bujak of Poland (BTC City Ljubljana) to the line at the end of the 91-kilometer race that comprised eight laps of an 11.5-km circuit.

"It's probably my favorite win of the year by far," Olds said. "It's my country and I never get to race here. Now, to see some riders racing over here that I normally see in Europe, it kind of mixes up the whole dynamic of the racing. You don't just have American style racing or European racing. You have a combination of both. It makes it much more exciting. It was really fun."

Alé Cipollini set up Olds perfectly, shutting down multiple attacks throughout the day. Olds also played a role in ensuring the bunch sprint by marking an acceleration by UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team's Alison Powers with two laps to go, and again on the final lap. Erica Allar (Colavita/Fine Cooking Stradalli Women's Pro Cycling Team) also made her way onto the wheel of Powers, who tried a final time to attack solo on a descent. But even a 10-second advantage was not enough to prevent the bunch finish, as she was caught on the steep section of the final climb that featured a maximum gradient of 10 percent.

"This actually was supposed to be my break after my block in Europe," Olds said. "But, we found out about this race and it's really important for our team to be here and race today. I didn't know how I was going to feel, I'm trying to take sort of a rest from the whole block, but I think the rest did me good last week with my family and now I am kind of fresh."

Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling) won both the "Queen of the Mountain" and the sprint competition after attacking on the second lap and staying away until about two-and-a-half laps remained. She gained as much as a 90-second lead, but an attack by Powers brought a select group to her wheel. But that move was eventually neutralized by the field.

"Our team just wanted to race hard and show Winston-Salem a little bit about women's cycling," Tetrick said. "Sometimes you can't plan for bike racing, when the moment's right you just go for it. It was pretty early, but it was a beautiful course and a lot of fun to ride. I definitely enjoyed that time. I think this is my first solidified queen of the mountains jersey of my career. I won a sprint jersey on Ronde van Drenthe, so now this is my second of those."

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini2:27:50
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
4Erica Allar (USA)
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
6Lex Albrecht (Can)
7Jessica Cutler (USA)
8Lauren Stephens (USA) TIBCO / To The Top
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Mary Zider (USA)
13Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:02
14Maria Luisa Calle (Col)
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
16Amber Neben (USA)
17Malgorzata Jasinsca (Pol)
18Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Meredith Miller (USA)
20Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex)
21Laura Van Gilder (USA)
22Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Andrea Dvorak (USA) TIBCO / To The Top
24Anna Sanders (USA)0:00:09
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO / To The Top0:00:11
26Whitney Schultz (USA)0:00:13
27Olivia Dillon (Irl)
28Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
29Sara Headley (USA)0:00:20
30Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
32Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Michela Pavin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
34Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex)0:00:23
36Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To The Top
37Alison Tetrick (USA)
38Anne Perry (USA)
39Allie Dragoo (USA)
40Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Milena Salcedo (Col)
42Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
43Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:29
44Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To The Top0:00:23
45Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:39
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:08
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:09
48Yussely Mendivil (Mex)0:01:45
49Sara Tussey (USA)0:06:48
50Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Alexis Zink (USA)
52Robin Farina (USA)
53Arden Stelly (USA)0:06:54
54Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
55Jenny Rios (Mex)0:06:59
56Amy Cutler (USA)0:07:01
57Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
58Vittoria Bussi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
59Brittlee Bowman (USA)
61Julie Kuliezca (USA)
62Amy Bradley (Aus)
63Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA)0:07:18
64Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:18:19
DNFIlaria Bonomi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFNancy Contreras (Mex)
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFLindsay Bayer (USA)
DNFLenore Pipes (Gum)
DNFNatalina Franco (Col)
DNFValentina Paniagua (Col)
DNFErica Zaveta (USA)
DNFDebbie Milne (USA)
DNFStephanie Cucaz (USA)
DNFJennifer Calcedo Mejia (Col)
DNFAnn Koehler (USA)
DNFAdormarie Martinez-Adormo (PuR)
DNFJoanie Caron (Can)
DNFVanessa Drigo (Swi)
DNFCheryl Fuller Muller (USA)
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFMeaghan Bryan (USA)
DNFLaura Jorgensen (USA)
DNFMayra Del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex)
DNFAndrea Villarreal Garza (Mex)
DNFCourteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAllison Arensman (USA)
DNFCinthia Lehner (USA)
DNFCaroline Moakley (USA)
DNFEmily Shields (USA)
DNFKatherine Shields (USA)
DNFChristy Keely (USA)
DNFAmy Phillips (USA)
DNFAmanda Braverman (USA)
DNFHelen Hatch (USA)
DNFCamie Kornely (USA)
DNFMorgan Patton Brown (USA)
DNFBecca Schepps (USA)
DNSSarah Fader (USA)

 

