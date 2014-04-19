McCabe wins Winston-Salem Cycling Classic
Lewis and Bell take second and third
Elite Men: -
Travis McCabe secured a hometown victory for Team SmartStop Pro Cycling at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic UCI 1.2 road race held on Friday in North Carolina. The 25-year-old made a late-race move over the final climb and crossed the line ahead of his breakaway companion Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team). McCabe’s teammate, Canadian road champion Zach Bell, won the chase group sprint for third place.
"This is huge," said McCabe, who won the U23 elite criterium championships last year. "The team is based out of Winston-Salem. It's our home town, so it was a race we really wanted to win. The team was always there in all the moves and all of the splits. It's a big win for us. We're really excited."
Hincapie Sportswear Development Team didn’t come away empty handed as Lewis also won the mountain classification and his teammate Alexander Ray won the sprint classification.
The elite men’s road race covered 15 laps of an 11.4 km circuit totaling 170 km and included an elevation gain of 2,730 m with a maximum grade of 10 percent on some of the climbs.
Multiple attacks led to a series of reshuffling breakaways during the race but the contest for the win came down to a small group on the last lap. The teams represented in the move were Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda, Team SmartStop and Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team.
With four riders in the move, Team SmartStop set up McCabe to attack on the steepest part of the last climb where he successfully opened a gap with Lewis. "It was sort of like a stair-stepper,” said McCabe. “You had the kicker, it flattened out, then a kicker, and then the last 50 or 100 meters it was just steep. I knew right there we had four guys. I just lined it up, we just took a chance, and I went as hard as I could up over the hill.”
American Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) won a bunch sprint finale of the women's professional road race held earlier in the day.
The road race was the second event on USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar, after the Redlands Bicycle Classic won by Joseph Rosskopf at the beginning of April.
The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic will continue with the downtown criteriums on Saturday. The events are members of both the National Criterium Calendar led by Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare ProCycling), and the USA Crits Series led by Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare/The 706 Project) after the first three rounds.
The elite women's and men's criteriums will be streamed live.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|4:03:05
|2
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:00:05
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
|9
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:09
|10
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:00:13
|11
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|12
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:19
|13
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
|14
|Tom Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|15
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:35
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|17
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|18
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|0:01:49
|19
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle-Predator Components
|0:01:56
|21
|Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:02:02
|22
|Steven Perezluha (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:07
|23
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|24
|Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|25
|Cole House (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|0:02:43
|26
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|0:02:58
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|28
|Andrew Scarano (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|29
|Micheal Woods (Can) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|30
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|31
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:03:05
|33
|Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor
|34
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|35
|Clarke Lind (Can) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|36
|Stephan Hirsh (Ger) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|37
|Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|38
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|39
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Incycle-Predator Components
|40
|Shane Braley (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|41
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|42
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:03:12
|43
|David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|44
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|45
|Anton Varabei (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|46
|John Delong (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|47
|Shawn Gravois (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|48
|Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) Incycle-Predator Components
|49
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components
|50
|Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|51
|David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|52
|Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
|53
|Rafael Meran (Dom) CRCA/Foundation
|54
|Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|55
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|56
|Jimmy Schurman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|58
|Yuri Hrycaj (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|59
|Glenn Ferreira (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|60
|Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|61
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|62
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle-Predator Components
|63
|Stephen Hall (Aus) Incycle-Predator Components
|64
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|65
|Andy Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|66
|Chase Goldstein (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|67
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|68
|Tyler Brandt (USA) BMW Development Team
|69
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|70
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Brian Hill (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|0:03:27
|72
|Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|73
|Antonio Dibattista (Ita) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|0:03:36
|74
|Josiah Chalmers (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:03:38
|75
|Livermon Travis (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:03:46
|76
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:52
|77
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|78
|Oliver Flautt (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|79
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
|80
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:58
|83
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|84
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|85
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
|86
|David Williams (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
|87
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
|88
|Christian C Parrett (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
|89
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|90
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|91
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|92
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|93
|Pat Raines (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|94
|Dave Goodman (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|95
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:26
|96
|Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Incycle-Predator Components
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
|DNF
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Col) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Michael Chauner (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Devin Clark (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|DNF
|Jose Escobar (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|DNF
|Zachery Felpel (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|DNF
|Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Bryan Larsen (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team
|DNF
|Will Cooper (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Micah Engle (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Matthew Furlow (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Ryan Rapolas (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Alex Cox (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Andrew Raab (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Curtis White (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Nick Keough (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Guy) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Hank Booth (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Jake Hill (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Parker Kiser (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Johnny Mitchell (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNF
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNF
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Edward Kim (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Cameron Rex (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Chris Freeland (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Kevin Massicoti (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|DNF
|Dylan Knutson (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|David Flynn (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|Jon Hamblen (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|Trey Wofford (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|Stephen Vogel (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|Joe Carpisassi (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|DNF
|Stephan Hoffman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Igor Rudalev (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Buddy Spafford (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Oleg Tanovitchi (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|William Elliston (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|DNF
|Tanner Hurst (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|DNF
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|DNF
|Tommy Schubert (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Mark Hyatt (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Zeb King (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Matt Moosa (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Ben Renkema (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Michael Stone (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
|DNF
|Aaron Perry (NZl) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ben Dilley (USA) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brendan Cornett (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|DNF
|David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
|5
|3
|Stephen Vogel (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
|5
|3
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|5
|3
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
|10
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Cole House (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|5
|3
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
|10
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|10
