Image 1 of 23 The men get ready to head out for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 23 SmartStop celebrates after winning their home race in Winston-Salem (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 3 of 23 Hugs all around for Travis McCabe (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 4 of 23 The Winston-Salem podium: Joe Lewis (Hincapie Devo), Travis McCabe (SmartStop) and Zach Bell (SmartStop) (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 5 of 23 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) wins the Winston-Salem Classic (Image credit: Matt Brown) Image 6 of 23 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) comes to the line solo after his powerful attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 23 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) leaving the rest of the break behind. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 23 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) looks back to see if anyone will follow his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 23 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) back in the bunch before bridging to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 23 The men's field splits again heading through downtown. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 23 Riders pass by a park along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 23 Quaint house along the course in Winston Salem. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 23 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 23 Travis McCabe (Smartstop) riding in the group before his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 23 Kenda-5 Hour Energy driving the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 23 The front of the men's field deciding who wants to work. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 23 A break in the men's race passes the finish line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 23 The peloton hits the base of the KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 23 The men slow down before attacks fly on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 23 The field gets strung out again as it nears the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 23 Riders bunch up near the top of one of the climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 23 The men's field stayed strung out for much of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 23 Zach Bell (Smartstop) happy after todays hard work and win by the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Travis McCabe secured a hometown victory for Team SmartStop Pro Cycling at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic UCI 1.2 road race held on Friday in North Carolina. The 25-year-old made a late-race move over the final climb and crossed the line ahead of his breakaway companion Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team). McCabe’s teammate, Canadian road champion Zach Bell, won the chase group sprint for third place.

"This is huge," said McCabe, who won the U23 elite criterium championships last year. "The team is based out of Winston-Salem. It's our home town, so it was a race we really wanted to win. The team was always there in all the moves and all of the splits. It's a big win for us. We're really excited."

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team didn’t come away empty handed as Lewis also won the mountain classification and his teammate Alexander Ray won the sprint classification.

The elite men’s road race covered 15 laps of an 11.4 km circuit totaling 170 km and included an elevation gain of 2,730 m with a maximum grade of 10 percent on some of the climbs.

Multiple attacks led to a series of reshuffling breakaways during the race but the contest for the win came down to a small group on the last lap. The teams represented in the move were Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda, Team SmartStop and Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team.

With four riders in the move, Team SmartStop set up McCabe to attack on the steepest part of the last climb where he successfully opened a gap with Lewis. "It was sort of like a stair-stepper,” said McCabe. “You had the kicker, it flattened out, then a kicker, and then the last 50 or 100 meters it was just steep. I knew right there we had four guys. I just lined it up, we just took a chance, and I went as hard as I could up over the hill.”

American Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) won a bunch sprint finale of the women's professional road race held earlier in the day.

The road race was the second event on USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar, after the Redlands Bicycle Classic won by Joseph Rosskopf at the beginning of April.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic will continue with the downtown criteriums on Saturday. The events are members of both the National Criterium Calendar led by Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare ProCycling), and the USA Crits Series led by Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare/The 706 Project) after the first three rounds.

The elite women's and men's criteriums will be streamed live.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop 4:03:05 2 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 3 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:05 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 6 Chad Beyer (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 8 Bruno Langlois (Can) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda 9 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:09 10 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop 0:00:13 11 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:14 12 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:19 13 Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop 14 Tom Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 15 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:35 16 Robert Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 17 Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 18 Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc 0:01:49 19 William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle-Predator Components 0:01:56 21 Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:02:02 22 Steven Perezluha (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:07 23 Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP 24 Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:28 25 Cole House (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 0:02:43 26 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP 0:02:58 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 28 Andrew Scarano (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project 29 Micheal Woods (Can) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP 30 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 31 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 32 Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:03:05 33 Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor 34 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP 35 Clarke Lind (Can) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc 36 Stephan Hirsh (Ger) Bissell-ABG-Giant 37 Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 38 Coulton Hartrich (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 39 Michael Olheiser (USA) Incycle-Predator Components 40 Shane Braley (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 41 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 42 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:03:12 43 David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team 44 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes 45 Anton Varabei (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 46 John Delong (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54 47 Shawn Gravois (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team 48 Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) Incycle-Predator Components 49 Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components 50 Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:15 51 David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching 52 Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team 53 Rafael Meran (Dom) CRCA/Foundation 54 Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc 55 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 56 Jimmy Schurman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team 57 Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant 58 Yuri Hrycaj (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 59 Glenn Ferreira (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54 60 Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc 61 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 62 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle-Predator Components 63 Stephen Hall (Aus) Incycle-Predator Components 64 Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP 65 Andy Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 66 Chase Goldstein (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin 67 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Tyler Brandt (USA) BMW Development Team 69 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 70 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 71 Brian Hill (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin 0:03:27 72 Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project 73 Antonio Dibattista (Ita) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP 0:03:36 74 Josiah Chalmers (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:03:38 75 Livermon Travis (USA) Team Smartstop 0:03:46 76 Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:52 77 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 78 Oliver Flautt (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team 79 Anthony Canevari (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling 80 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 82 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:58 83 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 84 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare 85 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop 86 David Williams (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda 87 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda 88 Christian C Parrett (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda 89 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 90 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare 91 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes 92 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 93 Pat Raines (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC 94 Dave Goodman (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project 95 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:26 96 Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant DNF Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Incycle-Predator Components DNF Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare DNF William Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNF James Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP DNF Andres Alzate Escobar (Col) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes DNF Michael Chauner (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes DNF Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes DNF Ariel Mendez-Penate (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda DNF Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Devin Clark (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling DNF Chad Hartley (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling DNF Daniel Holloway (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling DNF Mat Stephens (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc DNF Jose Escobar (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc DNF Zachery Felpel (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc DNF Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant DNF Collin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Ben Bertiger (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Daniel Katz (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Bryan Larsen (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Ian Moore (USA) BMW Development Team DNF Will Cooper (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles DNF Micah Engle (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles DNF Matthew Furlow (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles DNF Ryan Rapolas (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles DNF Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles DNF Aliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Racing DNF Alex Cox (USA) CCB Racing DNF Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing DNF Andrew Raab (USA) CCB Racing DNF Curtis White (USA) CCB Racing DNF Daniel Chabanov (USA) CRCA/Foundation DNF Nick Keough (USA) CRCA/Foundation DNF Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation DNF Geron Williams (Guy) CRCA/Foundation DNF Hank Booth (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Andrew Crater (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Jake Hill (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Parker Kiser (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Johnny Mitchell (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau-Quebecor DNF Adam Farabaugh (USA) Garneau-Quebecor DNF Tyler Coplea (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek DNF Joshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek DNF Edward Kim (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek DNF Rudyard Peterson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek DNF Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek DNF Cameron Rex (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek DNF Chris Freeland (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Kevin Massicoti (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Travis Samuel (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB DNF Dylan Knutson (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF David Flynn (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF Jon Hamblen (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF Trey Wofford (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF Stephen Vogel (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF Joe Carpisassi (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC DNF Stephan Hoffman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team DNF Igor Rudalev (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team DNF Buddy Spafford (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team DNF Oleg Tanovitchi (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team DNF William Elliston (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54 DNF Tanner Hurst (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54 DNF Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Team Metra / Cycles 54 DNF Tommy Schubert (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54 DNF Drew Christopher (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF Mark Hyatt (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF Bobby Lea (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF Zeb King (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin DNF Matt Moosa (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin DNF Ben Renkema (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin DNF Michael Stone (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin DNF Aaron Perry (NZl) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk DNF Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk DNF Ruud Cremers (Ned) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk DNF Ben Dilley (USA) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk DNF Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk DNF Brendan Cornett (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project DNF David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project

Sprint 1 - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Daniel Holloway (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling 5 3 Stephen Vogel (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC 3

Sprint 2 - Lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc 5 3 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3

Sprint 3 - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 10 pts 2 David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project 5 3 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 3

Mountain 1 - Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop 10 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 5 3 Cole House (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB 3

Mountain 2 - Lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 10 pts 2 David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project 5 3 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 3

Mountain 3 - Lap 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 10 pts

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 10 3 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 10