Trending

McCabe wins Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Lewis and Bell take second and third

Image 1 of 23

The men get ready to head out for the day.

The men get ready to head out for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 23

SmartStop celebrates after winning their home race in Winston-Salem

SmartStop celebrates after winning their home race in Winston-Salem
(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Image 3 of 23

Hugs all around for Travis McCabe

Hugs all around for Travis McCabe
(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Image 4 of 23

The Winston-Salem podium: Joe Lewis (Hincapie Devo), Travis McCabe (SmartStop) and Zach Bell (SmartStop)

The Winston-Salem podium: Joe Lewis (Hincapie Devo), Travis McCabe (SmartStop) and Zach Bell (SmartStop)
(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Image 5 of 23

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) wins the Winston-Salem Classic

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) wins the Winston-Salem Classic
(Image credit: Matt Brown)
Image 6 of 23

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) comes to the line solo after his powerful attack.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) comes to the line solo after his powerful attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 23

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) leaving the rest of the break behind.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) leaving the rest of the break behind.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 23

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) looks back to see if anyone will follow his attack.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) looks back to see if anyone will follow his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 23

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) back in the bunch before bridging to the break.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) back in the bunch before bridging to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 23

The men's field splits again heading through downtown.

The men's field splits again heading through downtown.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 23

Riders pass by a park along the course.

Riders pass by a park along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 23

Quaint house along the course in Winston Salem.

Quaint house along the course in Winston Salem.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 23

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 23

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) riding in the group before his attack.

Travis McCabe (Smartstop) riding in the group before his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 23

Kenda-5 Hour Energy driving the chase.

Kenda-5 Hour Energy driving the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 23

The front of the men's field deciding who wants to work.

The front of the men's field deciding who wants to work.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 23

A break in the men's race passes the finish line.

A break in the men's race passes the finish line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 23

The peloton hits the base of the KOM climb.

The peloton hits the base of the KOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 23

The men slow down before attacks fly on the climb.

The men slow down before attacks fly on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 23

The field gets strung out again as it nears the KOM.

The field gets strung out again as it nears the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 23

Riders bunch up near the top of one of the climbs.

Riders bunch up near the top of one of the climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 23

The men's field stayed strung out for much of the day.

The men's field stayed strung out for much of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 23

Zach Bell (Smartstop) happy after todays hard work and win by the team.

Zach Bell (Smartstop) happy after todays hard work and win by the team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Travis McCabe secured a hometown victory for Team SmartStop Pro Cycling at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic UCI 1.2 road race held on Friday in North Carolina. The 25-year-old made a late-race move over the final climb and crossed the line ahead of his breakaway companion Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team). McCabe’s teammate, Canadian road champion Zach Bell, won the chase group sprint for third place.

"This is huge," said McCabe, who won the U23 elite criterium championships last year. "The team is based out of Winston-Salem. It's our home town, so it was a race we really wanted to win. The team was always there in all the moves and all of the splits. It's a big win for us. We're really excited."

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team didn’t come away empty handed as Lewis also won the mountain classification and his teammate Alexander Ray won the sprint classification.

The elite men’s road race covered 15 laps of an 11.4 km circuit totaling 170 km and included an elevation gain of 2,730 m with a maximum grade of 10 percent on some of the climbs.

Multiple attacks led to a series of reshuffling breakaways during the race but the contest for the win came down to a small group on the last lap. The teams represented in the move were Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda, Team SmartStop and Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team.

With four riders in the move, Team SmartStop set up McCabe to attack on the steepest part of the last climb where he successfully opened a gap with Lewis. "It was sort of like a stair-stepper,” said McCabe. “You had the kicker, it flattened out, then a kicker, and then the last 50 or 100 meters it was just steep. I knew right there we had four guys. I just lined it up, we just took a chance, and I went as hard as I could up over the hill.”

American Shelley Olds (Alé Cipollini-Galassia) won a bunch sprint finale of the women's professional road race held earlier in the day.

The road race was the second event on USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar, after the Redlands Bicycle Classic won by Joseph Rosskopf at the beginning of April.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic will continue with the downtown criteriums on Saturday. The events are members of both the National Criterium Calendar led by Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare ProCycling), and the USA Crits Series led by Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare/The 706 Project) after the first three rounds.

The elite women's and men's criteriums will be streamed live.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop4:03:05
2Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
3Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:05
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
6Chad Beyer (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
7Ryan Roth (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
8Bruno Langlois (Can) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
9Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:09
10Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop0:00:13
11Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:14
12Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:19
13Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
14Tom Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
15Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:01:35
16Robert Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
17Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
18Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc0:01:49
19William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle-Predator Components0:01:56
21Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant0:02:02
22Steven Perezluha (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:02:07
23Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
24Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:28
25Cole House (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB0:02:43
26Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP0:02:58
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
28Andrew Scarano (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
29Micheal Woods (Can) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
30Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
31Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
32Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant0:03:05
33Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor
34Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
35Clarke Lind (Can) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
36Stephan Hirsh (Ger) Bissell-ABG-Giant
37Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
38Coulton Hartrich (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
39Michael Olheiser (USA) Incycle-Predator Components
40Shane Braley (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
41Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
42Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:03:12
43David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
44Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
45Anton Varabei (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
46John Delong (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
47Shawn Gravois (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
48Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) Incycle-Predator Components
49Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components
50Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:15
51David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
52Ryan Miller (USA) BMW Development Team
53Rafael Meran (Dom) CRCA/Foundation
54Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
55Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
56Jimmy Schurman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
57Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
58Yuri Hrycaj (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
59Glenn Ferreira (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
60Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
61Robert Gutgesell (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
62Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle-Predator Components
63Stephen Hall (Aus) Incycle-Predator Components
64Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
65Andy Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
66Chase Goldstein (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
67Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Tyler Brandt (USA) BMW Development Team
69Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
70Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
71Brian Hill (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin0:03:27
72Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
73Antonio Dibattista (Ita) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP0:03:36
74Josiah Chalmers (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant0:03:38
75Livermon Travis (USA) Team Smartstop0:03:46
76Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare0:03:52
77Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
78Oliver Flautt (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
79Anthony Canevari (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
80Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
82Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:58
83Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
84Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare
85Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Smartstop
86David Williams (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
87Taylor Shelden (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
88Christian C Parrett (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
89Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
90Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare
91Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
92Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
93Pat Raines (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
94Dave Goodman (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
95Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:26
96Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFRicardo Escuela (Arg) Incycle-Predator Components
DNFLuke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFRobert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFJames Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita – Selle SMP
DNFAndres Alzate Escobar (Col) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFMichael Chauner (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFGavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFAriel Mendez-Penate (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hr Energy p/b Kenda
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMatt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMax Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFDevin Clark (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
DNFChad Hartley (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling
DNFMat Stephens (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
DNFJose Escobar (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
DNFZachery Felpel (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc
DNFJordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFCollin Berry (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFBen Bertiger (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFDaniel Katz (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFBryan Larsen (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFIan Moore (USA) BMW Development Team
DNFWill Cooper (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFMicah Engle (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFMatthew Furlow (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFRyan Rapolas (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFNicholas Rogers (USA) Breakaway Bikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFAliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Racing
DNFAlex Cox (USA) CCB Racing
DNFTimothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
DNFAndrew Raab (USA) CCB Racing
DNFCurtis White (USA) CCB Racing
DNFDaniel Chabanov (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFNick Keough (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFGeron Williams (Guy) CRCA/Foundation
DNFHank Booth (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFAndrew Crater (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFJake Hill (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFParker Kiser (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFJohnny Mitchell (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFBenjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNFAdam Farabaugh (USA) Garneau-Quebecor
DNFTyler Coplea (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
DNFJoshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
DNFEdward Kim (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
DNFRudyard Peterson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
DNFDennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
DNFCameron Rex (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
DNFChris Freeland (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFKevin Massicoti (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB
DNFDylan Knutson (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFDavid Flynn (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFJon Hamblen (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFTrey Wofford (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFStephen Vogel (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFJoe Carpisassi (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFNathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC
DNFStephan Hoffman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFIgor Rudalev (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFBuddy Spafford (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFOleg Tanovitchi (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFWilliam Elliston (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
DNFTanner Hurst (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
DNFGorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Team Metra / Cycles 54
DNFTommy Schubert (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
DNFDrew Christopher (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFMark Hyatt (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFBobby Lea (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFZeb King (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFMatt Moosa (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFBen Renkema (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFMichael Stone (USA) Stans No Tubes p/b Proferrin
DNFAaron Perry (NZl) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRuud Cremers (Ned) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBen Dilley (USA) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Joe Eldridge (USA) TNN -- Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrendan Cornett (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
DNFDavid Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project

Sprint 1 - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Daniel Holloway (USA) Athlete Octane Cycling5
3Stephen Vogel (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Hearts RC3

Sprint 2 - Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10pts
2Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati/District Taco/Spokes Etc5
3Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Sprint 3 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10pts
2David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project5
3Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team3

Mountain 1 - Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop10pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team5
3Cole House (USA) Finish-Strong Elite Cycling Team p/b GCB3

Mountain 2 - Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10pts
2David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project5
3Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team3

Mountain 3 - Lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10pts

2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10pts
2Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10
3Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop10
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team10

 

Latest on Cyclingnews