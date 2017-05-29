Trending

Robin Carpenter wins Winston-Salem classic

Canadians Roth and Langlois complete podium

Image 1 of 15

Today top three in Winston Salem

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) was happy after the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) solos in for the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Edwin Avila (Team Illuminate)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

The final break of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

The Silber team puts pressure on the field to make them go single file

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Riders has to fight hard up todays steep and hot climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

Fans cheer as the men hit the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Older and historical houses line the course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Riders hit the turn at the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Riders launched attacks all day on the technical course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

The mens field gets strung out as the speeds pick up

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

The men hit the descent back towards the finish line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

The men take to the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) signs on before the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Robin Carpenter continued his winning ways in 2017 with the Holowesko-Citadel rider taking a solo win at the Winston Salem Cycling Classic. The 24-year-old won a stage and the overall of the Joe Martin Stage Race last month and carried his form into the North Carolina one-day race, soloing to the win.

Carpenter made his decisive move on the KOM with one kilometre to race and held off the fast finishing Ryan Roth (Silber), last year's winner, by ten seconds. Canadian road race champion Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) rolled over the line one second later to complete the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3:57:49
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:10
3Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:11
4Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin - Inder0:01:10
5Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:11
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:56
7Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:59
8Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin - Inder0:05:44
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:45
10Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
11Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:06:08
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:26
13Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:35
14Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin - Inder
15Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:39
16Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized0:06:40
17Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
18Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin - Inder0:06:41
19Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin - Inder
20Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
21Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:42
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:44
23Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:51
24Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:01
25Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:07:06
26Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Medellin - Inder0:07:28
27Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:08:03
28Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:08:47
29Spencer Petrov (USA) CCB Velotooler
30Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:48
31Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
OTLEmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:01
OTLNigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
OTLPier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
OTLNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
OTLAlexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
OTLCurtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:18
OTLFelix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
OTLJure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:26:19
OTLJohn Harris (USA) CCB Velotooler0:26:20
OTLJean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:26:21
OTLOlivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:26:22
OTLShane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
OTLEduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:26:24
OTLPierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:26:25
OTLDiego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:26:27
OTLJason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:26:29
OTLVictor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized0:26:30
OTLDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:31
OTLAndzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
OTLJohn Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:26:42
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFLaurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
DNFBrandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFCullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFBradley Neagos (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAlbert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFJean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFConor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFTyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
DNFSimon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFRafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
DNFJose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
DNFWilliam Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
DNFMatthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJesús Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFCameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFAyuso Belnarda (Bot) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFConnor Mccutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFEfren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
DNFJean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJuan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Collins (USA) CCB Velotooler
DNFNathaniel Morse (USA) CCB Velotooler
DNFTimothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Velotooler

