Robin Carpenter wins Winston-Salem classic
Canadians Roth and Langlois complete podium
Pro Men: Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem
Robin Carpenter continued his winning ways in 2017 with the Holowesko-Citadel rider taking a solo win at the Winston Salem Cycling Classic. The 24-year-old won a stage and the overall of the Joe Martin Stage Race last month and carried his form into the North Carolina one-day race, soloing to the win.
Carpenter made his decisive move on the KOM with one kilometre to race and held off the fast finishing Ryan Roth (Silber), last year's winner, by ten seconds. Canadian road race champion Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) rolled over the line one second later to complete the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3:57:49
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:11
|4
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin - Inder
|0:01:10
|5
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:11
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|7
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:59
|8
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin - Inder
|0:05:44
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:45
|10
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|11
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:06:08
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|13
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:35
|14
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin - Inder
|15
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:39
|16
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|0:06:40
|17
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin - Inder
|0:06:41
|19
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin - Inder
|20
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:42
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|23
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|24
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:01
|25
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:07:06
|26
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Medellin - Inder
|0:07:28
|27
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|28
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:47
|29
|Spencer Petrov (USA) CCB Velotooler
|30
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|31
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|OTL
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|OTL
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:26:18
|OTL
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
|OTL
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:19
|OTL
|John Harris (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:26:20
|OTL
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:26:21
|OTL
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:26:22
|OTL
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|OTL
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:26:24
|OTL
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:26:25
|OTL
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|OTL
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:26:29
|OTL
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa) Canel's - Specialized
|0:26:30
|OTL
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:31
|OTL
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|OTL
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:26:42
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|DNF
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Cullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Bradley Neagos (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jhonatan Casillas Carmona (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|DNF
|William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|DNF
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesús Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Ayuso Belnarda (Bot) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|DNF
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Velotooler
|DNF
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) CCB Velotooler
|DNF
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Velotooler
