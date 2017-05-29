Image 1 of 15 Today top three in Winston Salem (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) was happy after the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) solos in for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Edwin Avila (Team Illuminate) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 The final break of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 The Silber team puts pressure on the field to make them go single file (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Riders has to fight hard up todays steep and hot climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Fans cheer as the men hit the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Older and historical houses line the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Riders hit the turn at the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Riders launched attacks all day on the technical course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 The mens field gets strung out as the speeds pick up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 The men hit the descent back towards the finish line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 The men take to the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) signs on before the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Robin Carpenter continued his winning ways in 2017 with the Holowesko-Citadel rider taking a solo win at the Winston Salem Cycling Classic. The 24-year-old won a stage and the overall of the Joe Martin Stage Race last month and carried his form into the North Carolina one-day race, soloing to the win.

Carpenter made his decisive move on the KOM with one kilometre to race and held off the fast finishing Ryan Roth (Silber), last year's winner, by ten seconds. Canadian road race champion Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) rolled over the line one second later to complete the podium.

