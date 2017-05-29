Image 1 of 19 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 The women begin to string out along todays technical course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 19 The women on a descent back into town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO) got into today's breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 The field winds it’s way back towards downtown (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 The field makes it way into the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 The TIBCO team celebrates after the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) congratulate each other on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Riders fight for shade along the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) leads at the base of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 Riders tried hard to not get overheated before todays start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 The women hit one of todays early climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 The large field heads out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Todays course looped back onto itself several times (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 Megan Alderete (Hagens Berman) rider launches an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 Brianna Walle (TIBCO) leads the field on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 Todays course offered lots of short steep climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 Todays top three for the road race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) claimed her second UCI 1.1 victory of the season, taking out the Winston-Salem Classic road race with a late solo attack to distance her breakaway companions. The result completes a successful run of North American racing for Stephens, who won the Chrono Gatineau last week.

"Two .1's in two weekends in a row, it's pretty exciting," Stephens said. "I won the Chrono Gatineau last weekend, and to win this race - it's my first .1 road race - it's fantastic."

Stephens was part of a last-lack attack that also included Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20), Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint).

The four riders gained a significant advantage on the fractured peloton, and Stephens waited for the final climb to make her move. Thomas put up a fight to bring her back, but couldn't quite close the gap before the finish, and took second place, with Hanson out-sprinting Williams for the final podium spot just behind.

"I covered a move probably 5k out, and I wasn't expecting it to cause a break, but it did," Stephens explained. "I didn't have too much help in the break, but luckily we had a long downhill that allowed me to get some recovery, and it allowed me to do a little more work than I anticipated. Then I took it easy until where the hill plateaus ... then it gets pretty steep. I played it coy until then, and then took off on that last part and didn't let up until the finish line."

Thomas was part of an earlier breakaway that included Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare), Kristi Lay (Rally), Ingrid Drexel (Tibco), and Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA), that formed halfway through the race. They were caught by the group with Stephens before the last lap, sparking a series of attacks that provided a springboard for Thomas to launch the winning move. But her earlier efforts showed when Stephens attacked on the final climb.

