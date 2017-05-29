Trending

Lauren Stephens wins Winston-Salem Classic

Thomas, Hanson round out podium

Image 1 of 19

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the win

Image 2 of 19

The women begin to string out along todays technical course

Image 3 of 19

The women on a descent back into town

Image 4 of 19

Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO) got into today's breakaway

Image 5 of 19

The field winds it’s way back towards downtown

Image 6 of 19

The field makes it way into the finish

Image 7 of 19

The TIBCO team celebrates after the win

Image 8 of 19

Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) congratulate each other on the podium

Image 9 of 19

Riders fight for shade along the course

Image 10 of 19

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) leads at the base of the climb

Image 11 of 19

Riders tried hard to not get overheated before todays start

Image 12 of 19

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the line

Image 13 of 19

The women hit one of todays early climbs

Image 14 of 19

The large field heads out on course

Image 15 of 19

Todays course looped back onto itself several times

Image 16 of 19

Megan Alderete (Hagens Berman) rider launches an attack

Image 17 of 19

Brianna Walle (TIBCO) leads the field on the climb

Image 18 of 19

Todays course offered lots of short steep climbs

Image 19 of 19

Todays top three for the road race

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) claimed her second UCI 1.1 victory of the season, taking out the Winston-Salem Classic road race with a late solo attack to distance her breakaway companions. The result completes a successful run of North American racing for Stephens, who won the Chrono Gatineau last week.

"Two .1's in two weekends in a row, it's pretty exciting," Stephens said. "I won the Chrono Gatineau last weekend, and to win this race - it's my first .1 road race - it's fantastic."

Stephens was part of a last-lack attack that also included Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20), Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint).

The four riders gained a significant advantage on the fractured peloton, and Stephens waited for the final climb to make her move. Thomas put up a fight to bring her back, but couldn't quite close the gap before the finish, and took second place, with Hanson out-sprinting Williams for the final podium spot just behind.

"I covered a move probably 5k out, and I wasn't expecting it to cause a break, but it did," Stephens explained. "I didn't have too much help in the break, but luckily we had a long downhill that allowed me to get some recovery, and it allowed me to do a little more work than I anticipated. Then I took it easy until where the hill plateaus ... then it gets pretty steep. I played it coy until then, and then took off on that last part and didn't let up until the finish line."

Thomas was part of an earlier breakaway that included Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare), Kristi Lay (Rally), Ingrid Drexel (Tibco), and Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA), that formed halfway through the race. They were caught by the group with Stephens before the last lap, sparking a series of attacks that provided a springboard for Thomas to launch the winning move. But her earlier efforts showed when Stephens attacked on the final climb. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2:47:04
2Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:16
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:20
5Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:32
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
7Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:33
8Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:40
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:41
10Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:42
12Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:43
13Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:44
14Samantha Schneider (USA) IS Corp p/b Progress Software
15Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:45
16Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:46
17Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
18Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:47
20Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:48
21Camila Andrea Valbuena Roa (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:55
22Beth Ann Orton (USA) Ortho Carolina0:01:11
23Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:28
24Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
25Tina Pic (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
26Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
27Karlee Gendron (Can) IS Corp p/b Progress Software0:02:29
28Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
29Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
30Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
31Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:30
32Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria Big Shark Racing
33Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:31
34Emily Rodger (Can) Pastaria Big Shark Racing
35Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col)
36Natalia Franco (Col) Pastaria Big Shark Racing
37Luz Adriana Tovar Salgado (Col)0:02:32
38Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col)
39Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Roxsolt Attaquer
40Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Roxsolt Attaquer0:02:33
41Nicole Mertz (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
42Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:34
43Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
44Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
45Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:35
46Debbie Milne (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
47Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
48Rachel Langdon (GBr) Team Illuminate
49Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
50Skylar Schneider (USA) IS Corp p/b Progress Software0:02:36
51Laura Jorgensen (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:37
52Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
53Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
54Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:38
55Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling Women
56Carrie Cartmill (Can) Ortho Carolina0:02:40
57Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex)0:02:42
58Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:58
59Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:33
60Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:04:59
61Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:00
62Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:08:58
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFMadison Kelly (USA)
DNFMaria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex)
DNFAbby Sneddon (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
DNFErika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex)
DNFIrena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFKelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
DNFDaphne Karagianis (USA)
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMichaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFMarjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFKatherine Shields (USA)
DNFAmber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFMegan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
DNFAranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
DNFKristen Arnold (USA)
DNFRylee McMullen (NZl) Roxsolt Attaquer
DNFTabitha Sherwood (USA)
DNFPayten Maness (USA)
DNFTeresa O'Sullivan (Irl)
DNFAlexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFYulin Aguila (Mex)
DNFCynthia Frazier (USA)
DNFLaurel Rathbun (USA)
DNFEllen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFAntje Thamm (Ger)
DNFLoren Morgan (USA)
DNFChristina Gokey-Smith (USA)
DNFArden Stelly (USA)
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMaria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
DNFJessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFSara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
DNFLauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFEmma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFBrianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFSarah Guilbert (USA)
DNFDanielle Clark (USA)
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFSamantha Fox (USA)
DNFKarol Moreno (Col)
DNFBrittlee Bowman (USA)
DNFJennifer Wakeman (USA)
DNFAna María Hernández Delgado (Mex)
DNFYusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Team Illuminate
DNFAshley Weaver (USA)
DNFStephanie Nave (USA)
DNFSusan Jones Morgan (USA)
DNFDiana Ramos (PuR)
DNFCaroline Baur (Swi)

 

