Lauren Stephens wins Winston-Salem Classic
Thomas, Hanson round out podium
Pro Women: Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem
Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) claimed her second UCI 1.1 victory of the season, taking out the Winston-Salem Classic road race with a late solo attack to distance her breakaway companions. The result completes a successful run of North American racing for Stephens, who won the Chrono Gatineau last week.
"Two .1's in two weekends in a row, it's pretty exciting," Stephens said. "I won the Chrono Gatineau last weekend, and to win this race - it's my first .1 road race - it's fantastic."
Stephens was part of a last-lack attack that also included Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20), Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint).
The four riders gained a significant advantage on the fractured peloton, and Stephens waited for the final climb to make her move. Thomas put up a fight to bring her back, but couldn't quite close the gap before the finish, and took second place, with Hanson out-sprinting Williams for the final podium spot just behind.
"I covered a move probably 5k out, and I wasn't expecting it to cause a break, but it did," Stephens explained. "I didn't have too much help in the break, but luckily we had a long downhill that allowed me to get some recovery, and it allowed me to do a little more work than I anticipated. Then I took it easy until where the hill plateaus ... then it gets pretty steep. I played it coy until then, and then took off on that last part and didn't let up until the finish line."
Thomas was part of an earlier breakaway that included Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare), Kristi Lay (Rally), Ingrid Drexel (Tibco), and Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA), that formed halfway through the race. They were caught by the group with Stephens before the last lap, sparking a series of attacks that provided a springboard for Thomas to launch the winning move. But her earlier efforts showed when Stephens attacked on the final climb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2:47:04
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:16
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:20
|5
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:32
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:33
|8
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:40
|9
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:41
|10
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:42
|12
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:43
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|14
|Samantha Schneider (USA) IS Corp p/b Progress Software
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|16
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:46
|17
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|18
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:47
|20
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:48
|21
|Camila Andrea Valbuena Roa (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:55
|22
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Ortho Carolina
|0:01:11
|23
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|24
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|25
|Tina Pic (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
|26
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|Karlee Gendron (Can) IS Corp p/b Progress Software
|0:02:29
|28
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|29
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|30
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|31
|Jessenia Alejandra Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:02:30
|32
|Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria Big Shark Racing
|33
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|34
|Emily Rodger (Can) Pastaria Big Shark Racing
|35
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col)
|36
|Natalia Franco (Col) Pastaria Big Shark Racing
|37
|Luz Adriana Tovar Salgado (Col)
|0:02:32
|38
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col)
|39
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Roxsolt Attaquer
|40
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:02:33
|41
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
|42
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:34
|43
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|44
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|45
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:35
|46
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
|47
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|48
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Team Illuminate
|49
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|50
|Skylar Schneider (USA) IS Corp p/b Progress Software
|0:02:36
|51
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:37
|52
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|53
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|54
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:38
|55
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|56
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Ortho Carolina
|0:02:40
|57
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Moreno (Mex)
|0:02:42
|58
|Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:58
|59
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|60
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:04:59
|61
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:05:00
|62
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:08:58
|DNF
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Madison Kelly (USA)
|DNF
|Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex)
|DNF
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|DNF
|Erika Haydee Varela Huerta (Mex)
|DNF
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|DNF
|Daphne Karagianis (USA)
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Katherine Shields (USA)
|DNF
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|DNF
|Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|DNF
|Kristen Arnold (USA)
|DNF
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Roxsolt Attaquer
|DNF
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA)
|DNF
|Payten Maness (USA)
|DNF
|Teresa O'Sullivan (Irl)
|DNF
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Yulin Aguila (Mex)
|DNF
|Cynthia Frazier (USA)
|DNF
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|DNF
|Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Antje Thamm (Ger)
|DNF
|Loren Morgan (USA)
|DNF
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|DNF
|Arden Stelly (USA)
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|DNF
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|DNF
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Sarah Guilbert (USA)
|DNF
|Danielle Clark (USA)
|DNF
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Samantha Fox (USA)
|DNF
|Karol Moreno (Col)
|DNF
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|DNF
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA)
|DNF
|Ana María Hernández Delgado (Mex)
|DNF
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Ashley Weaver (USA)
|DNF
|Stephanie Nave (USA)
|DNF
|Susan Jones Morgan (USA)
|DNF
|Diana Ramos (PuR)
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy