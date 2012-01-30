Trending

Van der Ploeg, Plaxton move up as Taberlay retains overall lead

King makes it three from three

Image 1 of 15

Victorian Paul van der Ploeg has Hobart Olympian Sid Taberlay hot on his wheel as he exits the Spray Tunnel on the Zeehan Time Trial stage

Victorian Paul van der Ploeg has Hobart Olympian Sid Taberlay hot on his wheel as he exits the Spray Tunnel on the Zeehan Time Trial stage
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 2 of 15

Any port in a storm. Trial Harbour lunch break.

Any port in a storm. Trial Harbour lunch break.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 3 of 15

The testing weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of Wildsiders who still enjoyed the remoteness and shack character of Trial Harbour.

The testing weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of Wildsiders who still enjoyed the remoteness and shack character of Trial Harbour.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 4 of 15

Tasmanian Adam Potito soldiers on to Trial Harbour in classic West Coast conditions.

Tasmanian Adam Potito soldiers on to Trial Harbour in classic West Coast conditions.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 5 of 15

View from within. a time trialist exits the century old Spray Tunnel, a highlight of the Zeehan Time Trial stage.

View from within. a time trialist exits the century old Spray Tunnel, a highlight of the Zeehan Time Trial stage.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 6 of 15

Support crews roll along the serpentine track into remote Trial Harbour.

Support crews roll along the serpentine track into remote Trial Harbour.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 7 of 15

Gary Farebrother (NSW) exits the dreamy quiet of the Spray Tunnel only to be hit by heavy rain.

Gary Farebrother (NSW) exits the dreamy quiet of the Spray Tunnel only to be hit by heavy rain.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 8 of 15

Jenni King (Vic) again dominated the Open Womens section on Day 3.

Jenni King (Vic) again dominated the Open Womens section on Day 3.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 9 of 15

Canadian Max Plaxton is getting better each day of Wildside 2012, winning both race stages on day 3.

Canadian Max Plaxton is getting better each day of Wildside 2012, winning both race stages on day 3.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 10 of 15

Wildside marshall Adrian McCulloch keeps smiling through heavy rain in Zeehan.

Wildside marshall Adrian McCulloch keeps smiling through heavy rain in Zeehan.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 11 of 15

Tasmanian rider Johnathon Pitt exits the Spray Tunnel on the Zeehan Time Trial stage.

Tasmanian rider Johnathon Pitt exits the Spray Tunnel on the Zeehan Time Trial stage.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 12 of 15

Around 500 riders stream through the usually sleepy main street of Trial Harbour at the start of stage 6.

Around 500 riders stream through the usually sleepy main street of Trial Harbour at the start of stage 6.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 13 of 15

Sid Taberlay gets some Trial Harbour shack time and shelter from the belting rain before riding the Heemskirk stage.

Sid Taberlay gets some Trial Harbour shack time and shelter from the belting rain before riding the Heemskirk stage.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 14 of 15

West Aussie Bruno Wicki is 66 and back again for the gruelling Wildside touring race. Time Trial stage.

West Aussie Bruno Wicki is 66 and back again for the gruelling Wildside touring race. Time Trial stage.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 15 of 15

Even the local shack-owners at Trial were keeping indoors yesterday. and they're used to a good blast off the Southern Ocean.

Even the local shack-owners at Trial were keeping indoors yesterday. and they're used to a good blast off the Southern Ocean.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

Max Plaxton and Jenni King each won both stages on day 3 of Pure Tasmania Wildside MTB. With rain falling for part of the day, competitors enjoyed cooler conditions along the coastal tracks.

Plaxton finished 33 seconds ahead of Paul van der Ploeg in the Zeehan Spray Tunnel time trial in the morning, with Sid Taberlay third.

It was in the 15km afternoon stage from Trail Harbour to Granville Harbour that tactics came into play amongst the leading group of men. Josh Carslon led the group out on the steep climb out of Trial Harbour.

Taberlay and Paul van der Ploeg closed the gap after the first few kilometres, with the group then preventing any breakaways by Taberlay. While the group kept Taberlay in check, they allowed Canadian champion Plaxton to break away. Plaxton maintained his lead to the end, winning in a time of one hour and 40 seconds, with Taberlay finishing just 20 seconds behind. Paul van der Ploeg could not match the pace of the leaders, finishing third, 27 seconds behind Taberlay.

Jenni King again dominated the women's race, finishing the Trail Harbour stage in one hour, 20 minutes and three minutes ahead of Jessica Douglas.

In discussing the tactics for the final race stage along Ocean Beach tomorrow, eighth placed rider Josh Carlson predicted, "There will be fireworks on the beach tomorrow."

With such close riding between the top men, the final result is still open. With alliances forming between some of the riders in the top ten, the beach stage will be fascinating to watch.

Taberlay will head into the final day with an overall time of 4:57:48, with Paul van der Ploeg second in 4:59:13, with Max Plaxton third in 4:59:58.

U23 men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul van der Ploeg (VIC)0:18:06
2Ben Bradley (TAS)0:01:30
3Jacob Langham (TAS)0:03:38
4Patrick Ryan (ACT)0:06:57
5Theodore Adcock (WA)0:07:24
6Christopher Finlay (TAS)0:08:31
7Nicholas Perillo (ACT)0:08:43
8Josef Kloser (TAS)0:09:24
9Huw Apted (VIC)0:10:56
10Sean Kinder (VIC)0:11:11
11Ashby Cooper (TAS)0:11:58

U23 women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT)0:29:38
2Sophie Kelly (TAS)0:01:43

Men open stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Canada)0:17:33
2Sid Taberlay (TAS)0:00:34
3Neil van der Ploeg (NSW)0:01:13
4Andrew Fellows (QLD)0:01:27
5Sam Chancellor (VIC)0:01:51
6Adrian Jackson (VIC)0:01:53
7Josh Carlson (NSW)0:02:06
8Andrew Mock (VIC)0:02:46
9John Groves (VIC)0:03:12
10Nicholas Morgan (TAS)0:03:14
11Jarrod Quinn (VIC)0:04:04
12Matthew Callow (QLD)0:04:20
13Seb Dunne (ACT)0:04:30
14James Maebus (VIC)0:04:52
15Mick Ross (NSW)0:05:24
16Samuel Gadient (Switzerland)0:05:36
17Timothy Doman (NSW)
18James Reid (TAS)0:05:49
19Evan Jones (SA)0:06:10
20Anthony Edler (TAS)0:06:34
21Wes Heckendorf (TAS)0:06:42
22Sam Robertson (TAS)0:06:45
23Simon Brown (TAS)0:06:54
24Christopher Crocker (SA)0:06:58
25Leigh Kemp (TAS)0:07:42
26Bryan Powell (TAS)0:08:00
27Brendan Murphy (VIC)0:08:27
28Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT)0:08:47
29Peter Glorie (WA)0:09:21
30Joel Thorby (TAS)0:10:04
31Emlyn Jones (TAS)0:10:47
32James Bowler (VIC)0:16:39
33Cole Reid (VIC)0:20:06

Women's open stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King (VIC)0:23:31
2Jody Bush (TAS)0:00:19
3Niki Fisher (VIC)0:01:18
4Edwina Hughes (TAS)0:03:12
5Hanny Allston (TAS)0:04:00
6Crystal Callaghan (VIC)0:04:07
7Bethany Thompson (ACT)0:05:00
8Amy Fletcher (ACT)0:05:59
9Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS)0:16:05

Veteran men 30-39 stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair (NSW)0:18:46
2Scott Needham (VIC)0:00:59
3Stuart Brown (VIC)0:01:10
4Ross Farrell (TAS)0:01:16
5Rohin Adams (VIC)0:01:30
6Ashley Bleeker (VIC)0:01:55
7Duncan Murray (VIC)0:01:56
8Ken Allen (TAS)0:02:00
9Ben May (VIC)0:02:07
10Grant Lebbink (VIC)0:02:22
11Aaron Long (TAS)0:03:08
12Adrian Flood (TAS)0:03:13
13Dion Shaw (TAS)0:03:22
14Ben Osborne (TAS)0:03:32
15Luke Beuchat (NSW)0:03:37
16Jorge Baron (NSW)0:03:39
17Todd Stanton (TAS)0:03:40
18Ben Szczesny (VIC)
19Jason Andersch (TAS)0:03:42
20Justin Woolford (TAS)0:03:43
21Luke Rapley (TAS)0:03:59
22Nathan Jackson (TAS)0:04:09
23Phil Leslie (TAS)0:04:13
24Chris Carter (QLD)0:04:16
25Andrew Low (VIC)0:04:20
26Simon Easy (VIC)0:04:29
27Chris Smith (TAS)0:04:31
28Karl Pavey (VIC)0:04:41
29Jason Mennitz (TAS)0:04:42
30Clinton Dean (TAS)
31Dave Bingley (TAS)0:04:49
32Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC)0:05:15
33John Atkinson (TAS)0:05:16
34Piers Dunstan (TAS)
35Aaron Lindsay (VIC)0:05:21
36Matt Davis (TAS)0:05:22
37Ben English (VIC)
38Mark McClure (QLD)0:05:24
39Luke Roberts (TAS)0:05:41
40Jonathon Woods (TAS)0:05:42
41Steve Burns (NSW)0:05:46
42Mike Back (VIC)0:05:48
43Adam Kelly (VIC)0:05:50
44Grant Brow (Scotland)0:05:51
45Andrew Spencer (VIC)0:05:53
46Tim Storer (VIC)0:05:58
47Brendan Scarborough (SA)0:06:00
48Vaughan Kemsley (TAS)0:06:01
49Jamie Webster (TAS)0:06:29
50Tim Chadd (VIC)0:06:35
51Shannon Rademaker (VIC)0:06:36
52John Corbett (TAS)0:06:41
53Thomas Hansen (TAS)0:06:43
54Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM)0:06:50
55Richard Carroll (TAS)0:06:53
56Tim Bigarelli (VIC)0:07:04
57Dylan Coulson (VIC)0:07:08
58Joel Brewer (TAS)0:07:12
59Mathew Yarrow (TAS)0:07:17
60Brad Fitzgerald (SA)0:07:20
61Richard Wilkinson (TAS)0:07:23
62Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW)0:07:24
63Alex Stone (WA)0:07:28
64Steven Scharapow (TAS)0:07:30
65Simon Coffin (VIC)0:07:31
66Roger Shepherd (TAS)0:07:34
67Benn Clayton (TAS)0:07:35
68Chris Browne (WA)0:07:49
69Aaron Davies (VIC)0:07:56
70David Kamprad (TAS)0:08:04
71Peter Gill (WA)0:08:06
72Jacob Reus (NSW)0:08:12
73Sam Duncan (TAS)0:08:13
74Alex Schwetz (WA)0:08:14
75Darren Harvey (TAS)0:08:17
76Leigh Fitzgerald (SA)0:08:19
77James Taylor (VIC)0:08:23
78Dallas Hewett (NSW)
79George Thomas (ACT)0:08:28
80Nicholas Eagle (VIC)0:08:30
81Nathan Fellows (TAS)0:08:40
82Matthias Schwarze (QLD)0:08:41
83Hugh Pederson (TAS)0:08:51
84Simon Mann (UK)0:08:52
85Grant Austin (NSW)0:09:02
86Jamie Hunter (VIC)0:09:08
87Ian Donnelly (TAS)0:09:09
88Rick Southwell (TAS)0:09:15
89Adam Hyland (TAS)0:09:16
90Michael Norman (QLD)0:09:33
91Matt Limbrick (TAS)0:09:46
92Michael Sumner (TAS)0:09:48
93Jamie Lechte (VIC)0:10:22
94Jason Unwin (TAS)0:10:24
95Gary Mueller (TAS)0:10:29
96Jarlath Leyden (VIC)0:10:46
97William Sargent (UK)0:10:52
98Brendon Hyland (TAS)0:10:55
99Tristan Edis (VIC)0:11:10
100Stephen Geason (TAS)0:11:13
101Ross Alexander (VIC)0:11:21
102Con Mavroudakis (VIC)0:11:25
103Richard Alberthsen (QLD)0:11:27
104Richard Jupe (TAS)0:11:30
105Anthony Lardner (VIC)0:11:39
106Martyn Sweet (TAS)0:11:52
107Michael Carey (NSW)0:11:57
108Tim King (VIC)0:12:07
109Brett Dennison (TAS)0:12:08
110Russell Goslin (TAS)0:12:25
111Jon Gourlay (TAS)0:12:39
112James Sprott (VIC)0:12:40
113Kevin Stephens (NSW)0:12:48
114Benedict Coyne (VIC)0:12:49
115James Blair (NSW)0:13:05
116Alexander Bibby (TAS)0:14:16
117Abe Francis (NT)0:14:33
118Andrew Blaney (SA)0:15:20
119Mark Mollenhagen (NSW)0:15:27
120Mark Dobbin (Thailand)0:16:36
121William Yuncken (VIC)0:16:43
122Matthew Barr (NSW)0:16:45
123Liam Barry (QLD)0:18:08
124Frans Cronje (TAS)0:18:20
125Benjamin Thomson (SA)0:20:21
126Steve Annis-Brown (VIC)0:22:54
127Jeremy Grey (TAS)0:27:46

Veteran women 30-39 stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas (VIC)0:24:23
2Josie Simpson (VIC)0:01:42
3Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand)0:02:18
4Nikola Terry (TAS)0:02:37
5Jo Williams (VIC)0:02:41
6Andrea Heron (TAS)0:04:17
7Jade Forsyth (VIC)0:04:55
8Marcelle Ottaway (TAS)0:05:14
9Louisa Hay (TAS)0:05:21
10Angela Miller (VIC)0:06:02
11Rachael Alderman (TAS)0:06:18
12Edith O'Shea (TAS)0:07:04
13Rishi Fox (VIC)0:08:19
14Megan Farebrother (NSW)0:08:24
15Nikki Stanley (WA)0:09:17
16Monica Campi (VIC)0:09:34
17Melissa Kruger (TAS)0:09:53
18Julia Anders (NT)0:10:17
19Nicole Anderson (TAS)0:12:11
20Jacqui Knee (VIC)0:15:17
21Corinne Alberthsen (QLD)0:15:56
22Jane Neasey (TAS)0:16:00
23Jane Weatherley (TAS)0:18:30

Master men 40-49 stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Jones (VIC)0:20:37
2Rob Eva (VIC)0:00:12
3Mark Fenner (NSW)0:00:44
4Steven Brown (TAS)0:01:09
5Ollie Klein (SA)0:01:45
6Jonathan Pitt (TAS)0:02:00
7John Whittington (TAS)0:02:19
8Paul Black (WA)0:02:30
9Rod Barnard (VIC)0:02:38
10Craig Cummings (VIC)0:03:03
11Scott Smith (TAS)0:03:04
12Anthony Caffery (VIC)0:03:05
13Geoff Clark (TAS)0:03:06
14Jamin Davies (Canada)0:03:20
15Scott Murchison (TAS)0:03:26
16Michael Berry (TAS)0:03:27
17Shane Jenkin (VIC)0:03:46
18Win Mahar (TAS)0:03:51
19Ron Whitehead (QLD)0:04:02
20Steven Banbury (TAS)0:04:05
21Maurice De Jersey (TAS)
22Brian Heazlewood (TAS)0:04:23
23Jules Evans (TAS)0:04:25
24Matt Carlsson (TAS)0:04:27
25Adam Potito (TAS)0:04:34
26Jay Heather (VIC)0:04:45
27Scott Dransfield (QLD)0:04:46
28Troy Hands (QLD)0:04:48
29Nigel Bridgeman (NSW)
30Gordon Taylor (TAS)0:05:06
31Greg Norden (VIC)
32Shane Kerrison (TAS)0:05:09
33Ben Davidson (TAS)0:05:11
34Marcus Anstey (QLD)0:05:12
35Duncan McGlashan (TAS)0:05:23
36Maurice Williams (TAS)0:05:24
37Dale Weston (VIC)0:05:30
38Rod Johnson (QLD)0:05:33
39Jonathan McComb (TAS)0:05:35
40Adam Clayton (TAS)0:05:38
41Tim Gardner (TAS)0:05:39
42Toby Cook (VIC)0:05:41
43Jonathan Stark (TAS)0:05:47
44Adam Guilmartin (VIC)0:05:49
45Steve Campbell (TAS)0:05:51
46Craig Hoey (TAS)0:05:55
47Michael Jones (NSW)0:05:57
48Duane Pitt (TAS)0:06:03
49Michael Logan (VIC)0:06:04
50Ian Humphries (ACT)0:06:05
51Marcus Morse (VIC)0:06:06
52Damien Geason (TAS)0:06:12
53Graham Hammond (TAS)0:06:25
54Adam Smith (South Africa)0:06:28
55Andrew Hollole (VIC)
56James Spargo (QLD)0:06:29
57Rodney Barrett (TAS)0:06:33
58Tim Robertson (TAS)0:06:45
59Thomas Blazevic (VIC)0:06:46
60Ludovic Pichonneau (France)
61Steven Lane (VIC)0:06:56
62Matthew Cordell (TAS)0:07:04
63Michael Bremner (TAS)0:07:09
64James Foster (NSW)0:07:11
65David Walker (TAS)
66Peter Millar (TAS)0:07:13
67Anthony Binns (VIC)0:07:14
68Jorn Rudloff (NSW)0:07:16
69Christian Haidacher (VIC)0:07:22
70David Edis (TAS)0:07:23
71James Ashmore (TAS)0:07:28
72Steven Watchorn (TAS)0:07:33
73Steven Woolcock (VIC)0:07:38
74Paul Fulton (WA)0:07:39
75Rob King (TAS)
76Richard Fricke (NSW)0:07:40
77Jonty Barnett (TAS)0:07:41
78Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS)
79Adam Mason (TAS)0:07:42
80Andrew Ottaway (TAS)0:08:02
81Jason Amsters (QLD)0:08:19
82Nick Lawrence (TAS)0:08:34
83Ken Glasco (QLD)0:08:38
84John Klein (ACT)0:08:48
85Cameron Morgan (VIC)0:08:49
86Anthony Chisholm (TAS)0:08:53
87Gordon Scrim (TAS)0:09:06
88Greg Pearsall (NSW)
89Bryan Larkins (NSW)0:09:12
90Stephen Costar (VIC)0:09:14
91Geoff Johnstone (TAS)0:09:23
92James Fordyce (NT)0:09:24
93Gavin Spinks (TAS)0:09:28
94Simon Trewin (TAS)0:09:31
95Stephen Down (VIC)0:09:32
96John Wakeford (TAS)0:09:40
97Mark Spearing (QLD)0:09:41
98Malcolm Barrett (QLD)
99Lukas Reitsema (TAS)0:09:48
100James Down (TAS)0:10:01
101Darren Saunders (NSW)0:10:06
102Rory Ford (QLD)0:10:10
103Gary Farebrother (NSW)0:10:13
104Paul Plank (VIC)0:10:19
105Andrew Kidd (TAS)0:10:21
106Robert Casey (TAS)0:10:22
107Scott McGilchrist (TAS)0:11:58
108Scott Macdonald (TAS)0:12:21
109Jeff Westmore (VIC)0:13:03
110Andrew Bird (VIC)0:13:10
111Fraser White (TAS)0:14:41
112Tony Murdoch (TAS)0:15:07
113Rob Bryson (TAS)0:15:08
114Greg Foster (VIC)0:19:40
115Simon Thiessen (TAS)0:26:24

Master women 40-49 stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amity McSwan (VIC)0:24:42
2Traci Lonergan (TAS)0:01:24
3Jo Riley (VIC)0:02:10
4Juliet Plumb (TAS)0:02:48
5Su Sprott (Aust)0:03:22
6Sue Thompson (NSW)0:03:53
7Julia Jago (TAS)0:04:29
8Pip Morse (VIC)0:04:36
9Robyn Simionato (NSW)0:04:59
10Cath MacKay (NSW)0:06:53
11Sally Fenner (NSW)0:07:26
12Toni Spinks (TAS)0:07:36
13Janice March (TAS)0:08:12
14Becky Herridge (TAS)0:08:38
15Elizabeth Story (NSW)0:12:30
16Karen Ward (QLD)0:15:05
17Sue Donoghoe (ACT)0:15:39
18Janelle Jones (NSW)0:20:01
19Fay Cunningham (New Zealand)0:29:56

Super master men 50-59 stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Olle (VIC)0:23:52
2Robert Bleeker (ACT)0:00:30
3Roger Butorac (TAS)0:00:53
4James Eldridge (ACT)0:01:03
5Darryl Smith (TAS)0:01:08
6John Travers (QLD)0:01:13
7Gary Hitches (NSW)0:01:29
8Lynton Stretton (TAS)0:01:30
9Bernard Walker (TAS)0:01:42
10Robert Rhodes (QLD)0:01:57
11Marcus Langham (TAS)0:02:15
12Nick Tilbrook (SA)0:02:21
13Paul Strong (TAS)0:02:27
14Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand)0:02:30
15Andrew Lloyd (NSW)0:02:44
16Leslie Paton (NSW)0:02:51
17Rodney Clark (TAS)0:02:55
18Ian Biddell (SA)0:03:02
19Mark Scarborough (ACT)0:03:24
20Rudy Kloser (TAS)0:03:27
21Wayne Chapman (TAS)0:03:34
22Paul Scarfe (TAS)0:03:44
23John Pearce (TAS)0:03:51
24Ian Smith (TAS)0:04:54
25Roger Simionato (NSW)0:04:58
26Eric Riegler (VIC)0:05:16
27Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand)0:05:19
28Chris Morley (NSW)0:05:49
29Michael Bigarelli (VIC)0:05:54
30Tim Evans (NSW)0:05:58
31Brett Richardson (TAS)0:06:05
32Leigh Onions (VIC)0:06:12
33Robert Furmston (TAS)0:06:15
34Patrick Murphy (VIC)
35Peter Muller (TAS)0:06:21
36John Forbes (QLD)0:06:22
37John Breen (TAS)0:06:28
38Andrew March (TAS)0:06:34
39Dale McKee (VIC)0:06:47
40Steve Bence (TAS)0:07:06
41Phillip Tuck (TAS)0:07:14
42Mordy Bromberg (VIC)0:07:20
43Bernard Murphy (VIC)0:07:27
44Jim Phillipson (VIC)0:07:32
45Peter Macartney (ACT)0:07:39
46Bill Butler (TAS)0:08:03
47Bill Vandendool (VIC)0:08:34
48Alan McDowell (VIC)0:09:11
49David Fidler (TAS)0:09:40
50Wayne Bristow (TAS)0:11:04
51Russell Hoffman (TAS)0:11:17
52Clive Tilsley (TAS)0:11:32
53Richard De Waal (VIC)0:11:57
54Kevin Joy (NSW)0:12:23
55Ian McGuffie (VIC)0:13:00
56John Geddes (ACT)0:13:03
57Mike Yanko (New Zealand)0:13:31
58John Brown (Aust)0:13:33
59Arthur Apted (VIC)0:13:51
60John Dalco (TAS)0:13:55
61Kevin Hall (VIC)0:14:20
62David Hockey (QLD)0:15:27
63Peter Volker (TAS)0:16:41

Super master women 50-59 stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Forbes (QLD)0:31:02
2Leah Dent (TAS)0:01:33
3Carolyn Jackson (VIC)0:01:37

U23 men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul van der Ploeg (VIC)0:59:44
2Ben Bradley (TAS)0:10:27
3Jacob Langham (TAS)0:15:53
4Theodore Adcock (WA)0:26:07
5Patrick Ryan (ACT)0:26:38
6Nicholas Perillo (ACT)0:31:57
7Josef Kloser (TAS)0:32:17
8Christopher Finlay (TAS)0:36:01
9Sean Kinder (VIC)0:37:36
10Ashby Cooper (TAS)0:48:45
11Huw Apted (VIC)1:05:43

U23 women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT)1:45:02
2Sophie Kelly (TAS)0:12:06

Men open stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Canada)0:58:40
2Sid Taberlay (TAS)0:00:27
3Adrian Jackson (VIC)0:01:56
4Andrew Fellows (QLD)0:04:02
5Neil van der Ploeg (NSW)0:04:13
6Josh Carlson (NSW)0:06:35
7Nicholas Morgan (TAS)0:10:02
8Andrew Mock (VIC)0:11:19
9John Groves (VIC)0:13:25
10Matthew Callow (QLD)0:15:37
11Mick Ross (NSW)0:16:22
12Jarrod Quinn (VIC)0:18:06
13Samuel Gadient (Switzerland)0:18:21
14Timothy Doman (NSW)0:18:50
15Sam Robertson (TAS)0:22:58
16Anthony Edler (TAS)0:23:21
17James Maebus (VIC)0:23:31
18Evan Jones (SA)0:24:39
19Seb Dunne (ACT)0:26:42
20Christopher Crocker (SA)0:26:49
21James Reid (TAS)0:27:01
22Wes Heckendorf (TAS)0:27:10
23Leigh Kemp (TAS)0:27:13
24Simon Brown (TAS)0:28:49
25Bryan Powell (TAS)0:30:49
26Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT)0:36:21
27Peter Glorie (WA)0:36:24
28Joel Thorby (TAS)0:41:10
29Emlyn Jones (TAS)0:41:55
30James Bowler (VIC)0:58:28
31Sam Chancellor (VIC)1:02:02
32Brendan Murphy (VIC)1:05:49
33Cole Reid (VIC)1:18:15

Women open stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King (VIC)1:18:17
2Jody Bush (TAS)0:06:08
3Niki Fisher (VIC)0:08:15
4Edwina Hughes (TAS)0:13:19
5Hanny Allston (TAS)0:16:44
6Crystal Callaghan (VIC)0:20:28
7Bethany Thompson (ACT)1:00:27
DNFAmy Fletcher (ACT)
DNFRosemarie Donnelly (TAS)

Veteran men 30-39 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair (NSW)1:00:43
2Rohin Adams (VIC)0:05:19
3Ross Farrell (TAS)0:06:45
4Ben May (VIC)0:07:26
5Ken Allen (TAS)0:08:02
6Stuart Brown (VIC)0:08:31
7Ashley Bleeker (VIC)0:10:00
8Richard Wilkinson (TAS)0:11:22
9Scott Needham (VIC)0:11:28
10Adrian Flood (TAS)0:11:49
11Dion Shaw (TAS)0:11:57
12Luke Beuchat (NSW)0:12:09
13Justin Woolford (TAS)0:12:45
14Luke Rapley (TAS)0:13:00
15Ben Osborne (TAS)0:13:05
16Jason Andersch (TAS)0:14:01
17Jason Mennitz (TAS)0:14:22
18Phil Leslie (TAS)0:14:25
19Chris Carter (QLD)0:15:17
20Simon Easy (VIC)0:15:26
21Aaron Long (TAS)0:16:09
22Todd Stanton (TAS)0:16:29
23Ben Szczesny (VIC)0:17:51
24Jamie Lechte (VIC)0:17:58
25John Atkinson (TAS)0:18:04
26Matthias Schwarze (QLD)0:18:14
27Andrew Low (VIC)0:18:23
28Con Mavroudakis (VIC)0:18:32
29Dave Bingley (TAS)0:20:14
30Nathan Jackson (TAS)0:20:16
31Mike Back (VIC)0:20:20
32Jonathon Woods (TAS)0:21:00
33Steve Burns (NSW)0:21:04
34Grant Brow (Scotland)0:21:07
35Karl Pavey (VIC)0:21:35
36Vaughan Kemsley (TAS)0:21:56
37Tim King (VIC)0:21:59
38Matt Davis (TAS)0:22:01
39Jorge Baron (NSW)0:22:10
40Grant Lebbink (VIC)0:22:53
41Anthony Lardner (VIC)0:23:31
42Chris Smith (TAS)0:23:41
43Ben English (VIC)0:24:10
44Clinton Dean (TAS)0:25:17
45Adam Kelly (VIC)0:25:27
46Tim Chadd (VIC)0:25:42
47Aaron Lindsay (VIC)0:25:51
48John Corbett (TAS)0:25:54
49Mark McClure (QLD)0:25:56
50Simon Coffin (VIC)0:26:38
51Richard Alberthsen (QLD)0:26:58
52Alex Stone (WA)0:27:10
53Piers Dunstan (TAS)0:27:20
54Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC)0:27:22
55Brendan Scarborough (SA)0:27:26
56Benn Clayton (TAS)0:27:43
57Steven Scharapow (TAS)0:28:15
58Jamie Webster (TAS)0:28:43
59Richard Carroll (TAS)0:28:53
60Duncan Murray (VIC)0:28:59
61Joel Brewer (TAS)0:29:48
62Brad Fitzgerald (SA)0:29:56
63Luke Roberts (TAS)0:30:04
64Thomas Hansen (TAS)0:30:08
65Nathan Fellows (TAS)0:30:38
66Shannon Rademaker (VIC)0:30:52
67Tim Bigarelli (VIC)0:30:59
68Tim Storer (VIC)0:31:05
69Roger Shepherd (TAS)
70George Thomas (ACT)0:31:26
71Andrew Spencer (VIC)0:31:27
72Aaron Davies (VIC)0:31:40
73Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW)0:31:53
74Dylan Coulson (VIC)0:32:07
75James Taylor (VIC)0:32:28
76Nicholas Eagle (VIC)0:33:04
77Michael Norman (QLD)0:33:11
78Ian Donnelly (TAS)0:33:13
79Alex Schwetz (WA)0:34:39
80Matt Limbrick (TAS)0:34:57
81Jacob Reus (NSW)0:35:12
82Grant Austin (NSW)0:35:20
83Simon Mann (UK)0:36:11
84Jeremy Grey (TAS)0:36:15
85Mathew Yarrow (TAS)0:36:39
86Sam Duncan (TAS)0:36:54
87Darren Harvey (TAS)0:37:39
88Leigh Fitzgerald (SA)0:37:41
89Jarlath Leyden (VIC)0:38:39
90Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM)0:38:57
91Chris Browne (WA)0:38:58
92Peter Gill (WA)0:39:00
93Russell Goslin (TAS)0:39:01
94Rick Southwell (TAS)0:39:21
95Jamie Hunter (VIC)0:39:22
96William Sargent (UK)0:40:35
97Dallas Hewett (NSW)0:42:27
98Jon Gourlay (TAS)0:43:32
99Martyn Sweet (TAS)0:43:38
100Brett Dennison (TAS)0:43:42
101Richard Jupe (TAS)0:44:00
102Hugh Pederson (TAS)0:44:54
103Adam Hyland (TAS)0:45:46
104Jason Unwin (TAS)0:45:50
105David Kamprad (TAS)0:46:12
106Michael Sumner (TAS)0:46:17
107Tristan Edis (VIC)0:46:39
108Kevin Stephens (NSW)0:47:34
109Stephen Geason (TAS)0:48:03
110Ross Alexander (VIC)0:48:28
111James Sprott (VIC)0:48:46
112Brendon Hyland (TAS)0:49:00
113William Yuncken (VIC)0:49:39
114James Blair (NSW)0:53:07
115Alexander Bibby (TAS)0:53:27
116Gary Mueller (TAS)0:53:33
117Mark Mollenhagen (NSW)0:53:38
118Andrew Blaney (SA)0:56:06
119Benedict Coyne (VIC)0:57:01
120Michael Carey (NSW)0:57:07
121Matthew Barr (NSW)1:00:59
122Frans Cronje (TAS)1:05:00
123Mark Dobbin (Thailand)1:07:05
124Benjamin Thomson (SA)1:08:13
125Liam Barry (QLD)1:15:20
126Abe Francis (NT)1:17:32
127Steve Annis-Brown (VIC)1:37:27

Veteran women 30-39 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas (VIC)1:21:11
2Josie Simpson (VIC)0:07:34
3Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand)0:07:53
4Nikola Terry (TAS)0:14:17
5Jo Williams (VIC)0:14:31
6Andrea Heron (TAS)0:18:20
7Rachael Alderman (TAS)0:21:43
8Marcelle Ottaway (TAS)0:23:04
9Jade Forsyth (VIC)0:26:26
10Edith O'Shea (TAS)0:29:55
11Megan Farebrother (NSW)0:32:28
12Louisa Hay (TAS)0:33:31
13Angela Miller (VIC)0:33:54
14Nikki Stanley (WA)0:34:06
15Monica Campi (VIC)0:34:43
16Melissa Kruger (TAS)0:36:13
17Rishi Fox (VIC)0:38:20
18Julia Anders (NT)0:40:33
19Jane Neasey (TAS)0:49:29
20Nicole Anderson (TAS)0:54:34
21Corinne Alberthsen (QLD)1:07:41
22Jane Weatherley (TAS)1:09:05
23Jacqui Knee (VIC)1:09:06

Master men 40-49 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Eva (VIC)1:09:18
2Steven Brown (TAS)0:00:04
3Damien Jones (VIC)0:00:16
4Mark Fenner (NSW)0:03:11
5Ollie Klein (SA)0:04:04
6Jonathan Pitt (TAS)0:06:38
7Craig Cummings (VIC)0:08:29
8Anthony Caffery (VIC)0:10:03
9Geoff Clark (TAS)0:10:15
10John Whittington (TAS)0:10:34
11Michael Berry (TAS)0:11:04
12Jamin Davies (Canada)0:11:50
13Paul Black (WA)0:13:31
14Rod Barnard (VIC)0:13:44
15Jonathan McComb (TAS)0:14:13
16Jay Heather (VIC)0:14:32
17Scott Murchison (TAS)0:16:20
18Steven Banbury (TAS)0:16:38
19Marcus Morse (VIC)0:16:40
20Rod Johnson (QLD)0:17:01
21Duncan McGlashan (TAS)0:17:23
22Scott Dransfield (QLD)0:17:32
23Jules Evans (TAS)0:18:56
24Adam Clayton (TAS)0:19:12
25Adam Smith (South Africa)0:19:22
26Adam Potito (TAS)0:19:33
27Steve Campbell (TAS)0:19:49
28Troy Hands (QLD)
29Win Mahar (TAS)0:19:50
30Gordon Taylor (TAS)0:20:14
31Toby Cook (VIC)0:20:39
32Maurice De Jersey (TAS)0:20:48
33Scott Smith (TAS)0:21:08
34Tim Robertson (TAS)
35Ron Whitehead (QLD)0:21:31
36Matt Carlsson (TAS)0:21:56
37Nigel Bridgeman (NSW)0:22:04
38Andrew Hollole (VIC)0:22:15
39Ben Davidson (TAS)0:22:21
40Shane Kerrison (TAS)0:22:41
41Marcus Anstey (QLD)0:22:42
42Rodney Barrett (TAS)0:24:21
43Paul Fulton (WA)0:24:36
44Dale Weston (VIC)0:24:55
45Tim Gardner (TAS)0:25:21
46Jonty Barnett (TAS)0:25:31
47Damien Geason (TAS)0:25:41
48Graham Hammond (TAS)0:25:44
49Greg Norden (VIC)0:25:51
50Maurice Williams (TAS)0:25:56
51Shane Jenkin (VIC)0:26:04
52Rob King (TAS)0:26:25
53Peter Millar (TAS)0:26:33
54Craig Hoey (TAS)0:26:36
55Jason Amsters (QLD)0:26:52
56Michael Jones (NSW)0:26:54
57James Ashmore (TAS)0:27:01
58Brian Heazlewood (TAS)0:27:03
59Gordon Scrim (TAS)0:27:40
60Duane Pitt (TAS)0:27:47
61Steven Lane (VIC)0:28:23
62Christian Haidacher (VIC)0:28:51
63Nick Lawrence (TAS)0:29:28
64Jonathan Stark (TAS)0:29:30
65Adam Guilmartin (VIC)0:29:40
66Michael Bremner (TAS)0:29:44
67Gary Farebrother (NSW)0:29:47
68Anthony Chisholm (TAS)0:29:55
69James Foster (NSW)0:30:31
70David Walker (TAS)0:31:47
71Thomas Blazevic (VIC)0:31:52
72Jorn Rudloff (NSW)0:32:27
73Anthony Binns (VIC)0:32:32
74Adam Mason (TAS)0:34:14
75Richard Fricke (NSW)0:34:47
76Matthew Cordell (TAS)0:35:11
77Geoff Johnstone (TAS)0:35:41
78Cameron Morgan (VIC)0:35:56
79James Spargo (QLD)0:36:11
80Mark Spearing (QLD)0:36:34
81James Fordyce (NT)0:36:42
82Stephen Down (VIC)0:36:44
83James Down (TAS)
84Gavin Spinks (TAS)0:37:04
85Andrew Ottaway (TAS)0:37:29
86John Wakeford (TAS)0:37:33
87Bryan Larkins (NSW)0:37:50
88John Klein (ACT)0:37:59
89Robert Casey (TAS)0:38:12
90Ken Glasco (QLD)0:38:15
91Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS)0:38:38
92Ludovic Pichonneau (France)0:38:40
93Michael Logan (VIC)0:39:09
94Steven Woolcock (VIC)0:39:22
95Darren Saunders (NSW)0:39:28
96Scott Macdonald (TAS)0:40:54
97Andrew Kidd (TAS)0:41:05
98David Edis (TAS)0:42:00
99Lukas Reitsema (TAS)0:42:34
100Paul Plank (VIC)0:43:07
101Scott McGilchrist (TAS)0:44:07
102Malcolm Barrett (QLD)0:45:04
103Greg Pearsall (NSW)0:45:16
104Simon Trewin (TAS)0:45:32
105Greg Foster (VIC)0:49:01
106Steven Watchorn (TAS)0:51:48
107Fraser White (TAS)0:52:49
108Stephen Costar (VIC)0:54:47
109Ian Humphries (ACT)0:54:52
110Andrew Bird (VIC)0:56:04
111Tony Murdoch (TAS)0:59:25
112Jeff Westmore (VIC)1:07:38
113Rory Ford (QLD)1:12:50
114Rob Bryson (TAS)1:16:57
115Simon Thiessen (TAS)1:37:00

Master women 40-49 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amity McSwan (VIC)1:23:14
2Traci Lonergan (TAS)0:04:10
3Jo Riley (VIC)0:11:01
4Juliet Plumb (TAS)0:12:39
5Sue Thompson (NSW)0:13:27
6Julia Jago (TAS)0:17:25
7Su Sprott (Aust)0:17:32
8Pip Morse (VIC)0:20:11
9Robyn Simionato (NSW)0:23:58
10Cath MacKay (NSW)0:25:37
11Becky Herridge (TAS)0:26:53
12Sally Fenner (NSW)0:40:30
13Fay Cunningham (New Zealand)0:44:35
14Toni Spinks (TAS)0:46:00
15Janice March (TAS)0:48:01
16Sue Donoghoe (ACT)0:51:09
17Elizabeth Story (NSW)1:03:13
18Karen Ward (QLD)1:15:53
19Janelle Jones (NSW)1:17:34

Super master men 50-59 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Olle (VIC)1:21:25
2James Eldridge (ACT)0:00:33
3Robert Rhodes (QLD)0:01:34
4Darryl Smith (TAS)0:04:48
5Robert Bleeker (ACT)0:05:07
6Gary Hitches (NSW)0:06:24
7Lynton Stretton (TAS)0:06:52
8Nick Tilbrook (SA)0:07:09
9Marcus Langham (TAS)0:07:29
10Bernard Walker (TAS)0:08:22
11Paul Strong (TAS)0:09:25
12John Travers (QLD)0:09:34
13Ian Biddell (SA)0:10:46
14Rudy Kloser (TAS)
15Rodney Clark (TAS)0:11:05
16Andrew Lloyd (NSW)0:11:55
17Roger Butorac (TAS)0:13:07
18Paul Scarfe (TAS)0:15:09
19John Pearce (TAS)0:15:40
20Wayne Chapman (TAS)0:15:55
21Michael Bigarelli (VIC)0:17:49
22Leslie Paton (NSW)0:18:03
23Brett Richardson (TAS)0:20:17
24Steve Bence (TAS)0:20:22
25Tim Evans (NSW)0:20:46
26Mark Scarborough (ACT)0:21:24
27Ian Smith (TAS)0:21:46
28Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand)0:22:24
29John Forbes (QLD)0:22:29
30Roger Simionato (NSW)0:22:45
31Peter Macartney (ACT)0:22:53
32Phillip Tuck (TAS)0:23:20
33Peter Muller (TAS)0:25:04
34Chris Morley (NSW)0:25:11
35Bill Butler (TAS)
36John Breen (TAS)0:27:00
37Robert Furmston (TAS)0:29:13
38Dale McKee (VIC)0:30:37
39Bill Vandendool (VIC)0:32:31
40Wayne Bristow (TAS)0:32:41
41David Fidler (TAS)0:34:23
42Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand)0:35:51
43Jim Phillipson (VIC)0:36:28
44Ian McGuffie (VIC)0:36:54
45Bernard Murphy (VIC)0:36:56
46Alan McDowell (VIC)0:36:57
47Leigh Onions (VIC)0:37:19
48Patrick Murphy (VIC)0:37:22
49Arthur Apted (VIC)0:40:52
50Richard De Waal (VIC)
51Kevin Joy (NSW)0:41:28
52Russell Hoffman (TAS)0:41:32
53Mordy Bromberg (VIC)0:43:05
54Eric Riegler (VIC)0:43:10
55Mike Yanko (New Zealand)0:46:12
56John Dalco (TAS)0:47:45
57Clive Tilsley (TAS)0:49:49
58John Brown (Aust)0:53:14
59John Geddes (ACT)0:55:12
60Andrew March (TAS)0:56:01
61Kevin Hall (VIC)1:05:04
62David Hockey (QLD)1:19:10
63Peter Volker (TAS)1:25:37

Super master women 50-59 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Forbes (QLD)1:46:25
2Carolyn Jackson (VIC)0:01:39
3Leah Dent (TAS)0:02:33

U23 men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul van der Ploeg (VIC)4:57:13
2Ben Bradley (TAS)0:35:32
3Jacob Langham (TAS)1:19:25
4Theodore Adcock (WA)1:55:32
5Nicholas Perillo (ACT)2:14:34
6Patrick Ryan (ACT)2:15:34
7Josef Kloser (TAS)2:43:52
8Christopher Finlay (TAS)2:56:57
9Sean Kinder (VIC)3:29:06
10Ashby Cooper (TAS)3:50:16
11Huw Apted (VIC)4:09:50

U23 women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT)8:18:08
2Sophie Kelly (TAS)0:58:58

Men open general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay (TAS)4:55:48
2Max Plaxton (Canada)0:02:10
3Adrian Jackson (VIC)0:04:48
4Neil van der Ploeg (NSW)0:06:45
5Andrew Fellows (QLD)0:21:50
6Josh Carlson (NSW)0:24:03
7Andrew Mock (VIC)0:37:20
8Nicholas Morgan (TAS)0:40:34
9John Groves (VIC)0:55:32
10Jarrod Quinn (VIC)0:59:28
11Matthew Callow (QLD)1:04:27
12Samuel Gadient (Switzerland)1:16:10
13Sam Chancellor (VIC)1:23:21
14Mick Ross (NSW)1:26:48
15James Maebus (VIC)1:27:26
16Seb Dunne (ACT)1:31:14
17James Reid (TAS)1:36:32
18Anthony Edler (TAS)1:39:09
19Sam Robertson (TAS)1:39:55
20Timothy Doman (NSW)1:43:36
21Christopher Crocker (SA)1:44:56
22Leigh Kemp (TAS)1:54:46
23Wes Heckendorf (TAS)2:03:19
24Bryan Powell (TAS)2:03:48
25Simon Brown (TAS)2:08:55
26Evan Jones (SA)2:25:27
27Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT)2:33:54
28Peter Glorie (WA)3:00:31
29Joel Thorby (TAS)3:08:32
30Brendan Murphy (VIC)3:09:45
31Emlyn Jones (TAS)3:38:24
32James Bowler (VIC)4:34:24
33Cole Reid (VIC)6:39:42

Women open general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King (VIC)6:12:14
2Jody Bush (TAS)0:34:31
3Niki Fisher (VIC)0:37:39
4Edwina Hughes (TAS)0:57:35
5Hanny Allston (TAS)1:09:17
6Crystal Callaghan (VIC)1:33:03
7Bethany Thompson (ACT)2:28:54
8Amy Fletcher (ACT)0:34:32
9Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS)2:55:38

Veteran men 30-39 general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair (NSW)5:00:47
2Stuart Brown (VIC)0:28:48
3Rohin Adams (VIC)0:29:29
4Ken Allen (TAS)0:33:09
5Ross Farrell (TAS)0:33:36
6Scott Needham (VIC)0:34:43
7Ben May (VIC)0:36:49
8Ashley Bleeker (VIC)0:45:14
9Dion Shaw (TAS)0:49:26
10Richard Wilkinson (TAS)0:56:31
11Luke Beuchat (NSW)0:56:54
12Aaron Long (TAS)0:58:44
13Duncan Murray (VIC)0:59:54
14Adrian Flood (TAS)0:59:58
15Justin Woolford (TAS)1:00:27
16Chris Carter (QLD)1:00:47
17Grant Lebbink (VIC)1:01:48
18Ben Osborne (TAS)1:02:25
19Phil Leslie (TAS)1:02:35
20Jason Andersch (TAS)1:06:31
21Luke Rapley (TAS)1:07:38
22Todd Stanton (TAS)1:12:59
23Jamie Lechte (VIC)1:16:09
24Jason Mennitz (TAS)1:17:26
25Grant Brow (Scotland)1:19:25
26Simon Easy (VIC)1:19:56
27Con Mavroudakis (VIC)1:20:28
28Mike Back (VIC)1:20:54
29Andrew Low (VIC)1:21:40
30Anthony Lardner (VIC)1:22:59
31Tim King (VIC)1:24:38
32Ben Szczesny (VIC)1:24:48
33Matt Davis (TAS)1:26:58
34Nathan Jackson (TAS)1:27:17
35Karl Pavey (VIC)1:29:42
36Dave Bingley (TAS)1:30:27
37Mark McClure (QLD)1:31:04
38Jorge Baron (NSW)1:32:15
39Vaughan Kemsley (TAS)1:35:42
40Adam Kelly (VIC)1:35:43
41Chris Smith (TAS)1:37:34
42John Atkinson (TAS)1:38:13
43Steve Burns (NSW)1:39:42
44Ben English (VIC)1:40:13
45Aaron Lindsay (VIC)1:40:45
46Jonathon Woods (TAS)1:42:02
47Clinton Dean (TAS)1:47:09
48John Corbett (TAS)1:47:58
49Brendan Scarborough (SA)1:49:53
50Alex Stone (WA)1:51:21
51Ian Donnelly (TAS)1:53:21
52Andrew Spencer (VIC)1:55:04
53Simon Coffin (VIC)1:55:18
54Luke Roberts (TAS)1:57:05
55Matthias Schwarze (QLD)1:57:20
56Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC)1:58:09
57Richard Carroll (TAS)2:00:02
58Tim Storer (VIC)2:00:29
59Brad Fitzgerald (SA)2:00:37
60Steven Scharapow (TAS)2:01:08
61George Thomas (ACT)2:01:22
62Thomas Hansen (TAS)2:01:26
63Tim Chadd (VIC)2:02:01
64Piers Dunstan (TAS)2:02:45
65Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW)2:12:48
66Joel Brewer (TAS)2:14:50
67Jamie Webster (TAS)2:15:23
68Aaron Davies (VIC)2:18:57
69Roger Shepherd (TAS)2:19:17
70Jacob Reus (NSW)2:23:00
71Nicholas Eagle (VIC)2:23:48
72Sam Duncan (TAS)2:24:03
73Matt Limbrick (TAS)2:24:30
74James Taylor (VIC)2:28:01
75Jeremy Grey (TAS)2:28:37
76Dylan Coulson (VIC)2:29:28
77Shannon Rademaker (VIC)2:31:16
78Gary Mueller (TAS)2:31:40
79Tim Bigarelli (VIC)2:35:41
80Benn Clayton (TAS)2:36:14
81Mathew Yarrow (TAS)2:36:27
82Grant Austin (NSW)2:37:07
83Chris Browne (WA)2:38:13
84Peter Gill (WA)2:38:32
85Leigh Fitzgerald (SA)2:39:48
86Dallas Hewett (NSW)2:45:31
87Alex Schwetz (WA)2:45:54
88Michael Norman (QLD)2:46:13
89William Sargent (UK)2:46:20
90Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM)2:50:14
91Jamie Hunter (VIC)2:50:20
92Rick Southwell (TAS)2:50:40
93Nathan Fellows (TAS)2:51:36
94Simon Mann (UK)2:53:49
95Brett Dennison (TAS)3:01:04
96Richard Alberthsen (QLD)3:01:19
97Darren Harvey (TAS)3:02:47
98Hugh Pederson (TAS)3:05:43
99Richard Jupe (TAS)3:06:32
100Adam Hyland (TAS)3:10:49
101James Blair (NSW)3:12:55
102Jarlath Leyden (VIC)3:15:49
103David Kamprad (TAS)3:21:47
104Kevin Stephens (NSW)3:31:37
105Tristan Edis (VIC)3:37:16
106Martyn Sweet (TAS)3:38:31
107Jon Gourlay (TAS)3:47:12
108Brendon Hyland (TAS)3:52:16
109William Yuncken (VIC)3:52:33
110Mark Mollenhagen (NSW)3:56:39
111Andrew Blaney (SA)3:59:16
112Benedict Coyne (VIC)4:02:17
113Ross Alexander (VIC)4:03:34
114Russell Goslin (TAS)4:03:38
115Stephen Geason (TAS)4:04:35
116James Sprott (VIC)4:07:14
117Alexander Bibby (TAS)4:07:21
118Michael Sumner (TAS)4:10:07
119Michael Carey (NSW)4:22:32
120Mark Dobbin (Thailand)4:23:20
121Abe Francis (NT)4:30:33
122Jason Unwin (TAS)4:33:52
123Frans Cronje (TAS)4:50:22
124Benjamin Thomson (SA)4:59:07
125Liam Barry (QLD)4:59:10
126Matthew Barr (NSW)4:59:21
127Steve Annis-Brown (VIC)6:25:19

Veteran women 30-39 general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas (VIC)6:32:36
2Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand)0:33:57
3Jo Williams (VIC)0:45:30
4Josie Simpson (VIC)0:49:12
5Nikola Terry (TAS)1:10:14
6Andrea Heron (TAS)1:22:29
7Marcelle Ottaway (TAS)1:29:20
8Rachael Alderman (TAS)1:47:48
9Jade Forsyth (VIC)1:51:36
10Megan Farebrother (NSW)2:27:12
11Louisa Hay (TAS)2:34:12
12Angela Miller (VIC)2:42:05
13Nikki Stanley (WA)2:43:19
14Edith O'Shea (TAS)2:43:43
15Monica Campi (VIC)2:48:17
16Rishi Fox (VIC)2:57:03
17Melissa Kruger (TAS)3:11:51
18Julia Anders (NT)3:21:02
19Nicole Anderson (TAS)4:00:57
20Jane Neasey (TAS)4:25:40
21Corinne Alberthsen (QLD)4:43:49
22Jane Weatherley (TAS)4:48:38
23Jacqui Knee (VIC)4:53:34

Master men 40-49 general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Jones (VIC)5:34:04
2Rob Eva (VIC)0:04:37
3Steven Brown (TAS)0:06:46
4Mark Fenner (NSW)0:13:06
5Ollie Klein (SA)0:27:47
6Jonathan Pitt (TAS)0:28:41
7Michael Berry (TAS)0:40:48
8Scott Smith (TAS)0:42:26
9Craig Cummings (VIC)0:44:14
10Geoff Clark (TAS)0:48:48
11Anthony Caffery (VIC)0:48:58
12Paul Black (WA)0:52:03
13Jonathan McComb (TAS)0:57:06
14Scott Murchison (TAS)0:57:41
15Jay Heather (VIC)0:59:39
16Jamin Davies (Canada)1:01:06
17John Whittington (TAS)1:02:20
18Steven Banbury (TAS)1:03:17
19Adam Smith (South Africa)1:06:40
20Rod Barnard (VIC)1:06:56
21Scott Dransfield (QLD)1:08:27
22Marcus Morse (VIC)1:12:33
23Duncan McGlashan (TAS)1:13:38
24Win Mahar (TAS)1:14:57
25Maurice De Jersey (TAS)1:16:25
26Shane Jenkin (VIC)1:16:55
27Rod Johnson (QLD)1:21:32
28Steve Campbell (TAS)1:25:53
29Troy Hands (QLD)1:26:59
30Ron Whitehead (QLD)1:27:26
31Jules Evans (TAS)1:29:02
32Toby Cook (VIC)1:31:01
33Gordon Taylor (TAS)1:31:43
34Adam Potito (TAS)1:32:37
35Andrew Hollole (VIC)1:36:56
36Shane Kerrison (TAS)1:39:08
37Tim Robertson (TAS)1:39:49
38Duane Pitt (TAS)1:42:02
39Marcus Anstey (QLD)1:43:44
40Matt Carlsson (TAS)1:45:16
41Brian Heazlewood (TAS)1:45:32
42Adam Guilmartin (VIC)1:45:56
43Rodney Barrett (TAS)1:46:19
44Graham Hammond (TAS)1:46:34
45Jonathan Stark (TAS)1:46:35
46Steven Lane (VIC)1:48:19
47Jason Amsters (QLD)1:48:42
48Greg Norden (VIC)1:49:20
49Ben Davidson (TAS)1:49:22
50Adam Clayton (TAS)1:49:30
51Nigel Bridgeman (NSW)1:54:14
52Maurice Williams (TAS)1:55:07
53Michael Jones (NSW)1:59:33
54Craig Hoey (TAS)2:02:55
55Tim Gardner (TAS)2:03:05
56Jonty Barnett (TAS)2:03:58
57Anthony Binns (VIC)2:04:08
58Nick Lawrence (TAS)2:06:41
59James Spargo (QLD)2:07:25
60Thomas Blazevic (VIC)2:08:57
61Paul Fulton (WA)2:09:20
62Peter Millar (TAS)2:09:56
63Jorn Rudloff (NSW)2:13:16
64James Foster (NSW)
65Christian Haidacher (VIC)2:15:34
66Dale Weston (VIC)2:19:20
67Steven Watchorn (TAS)2:19:49
68Damien Geason (TAS)2:20:13
69Gary Farebrother (NSW)2:21:09
70Rob King (TAS)2:21:56
71Adam Mason (TAS)2:28:45
72Geoff Johnstone (TAS)2:31:15
73James Ashmore (TAS)2:31:38
74James Fordyce (NT)2:33:20
75Ian Humphries (ACT)2:33:26
76Anthony Chisholm (TAS)2:33:50
77Ken Glasco (QLD)2:35:26
78Michael Bremner (TAS)2:37:37
79Andrew Ottaway (TAS)2:39:49
80David Edis (TAS)2:39:52
81Matthew Cordell (TAS)2:40:38
82Richard Fricke (NSW)2:45:23
83Paul Plank (VIC)2:49:10
84Darren Saunders (NSW)2:49:42
85Stephen Costar (VIC)2:50:55
86Gavin Spinks (TAS)2:52:06
87Michael Logan (VIC)2:53:42
88Steven Woolcock (VIC)2:55:30
89Cameron Morgan (VIC)3:01:25
90Stephen Down (VIC)3:03:56
91James Down (TAS)3:04:26
92David Walker (TAS)3:06:54
93John Klein (ACT)3:10:13
94Ludovic Pichonneau (France)3:10:16
95Mark Spearing (QLD)3:12:09
96Bryan Larkins (NSW)3:17:18
97Robert Casey (TAS)3:18:13
98Scott Macdonald (TAS)3:19:45
99Andrew Bird (VIC)3:21:09
100Andrew Kidd (TAS)3:23:08
101Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS)3:25:06
102Gordon Scrim (TAS)3:27:05
103Lukas Reitsema (TAS)3:31:04
104Malcolm Barrett (QLD)3:34:12
105Greg Pearsall (NSW)3:36:51
106Simon Trewin (TAS)3:39:26
107Greg Foster (VIC)3:59:48
108Fraser White (TAS)4:01:25
109John Wakeford (TAS)4:02:05
110Scott McGilchrist (TAS)4:09:31
111Tony Murdoch (TAS)4:16:48
112Rory Ford (QLD)4:22:41
113Rob Bryson (TAS)4:32:52
114Jeff Westmore (VIC)5:06:56
115Simon Thiessen (TAS)7:19:32

Master women 40-49 general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amity McSwan (VIC)6:40:42
2Traci Lonergan (TAS)0:24:02
3Jo Riley (VIC)0:43:03
4Juliet Plumb (TAS)1:00:08
5Sue Thompson (NSW)1:01:41
6Su Sprott (Aust)1:05:03
7Pip Morse (VIC)1:19:27
8Julia Jago (TAS)1:27:19
9Robyn Simionato (NSW)1:39:42
10Sally Fenner (NSW)2:06:22
11Becky Herridge (TAS)2:06:44
12Cath MacKay (NSW)2:14:30
13Janice March (TAS)2:41:36
14Toni Spinks (TAS)2:57:03
15Sue Donoghoe (ACT)3:49:43
16Fay Cunningham (New Zealand)3:53:38
17Elizabeth Story (NSW)4:31:10
18Karen Ward (QLD)5:09:18
19Janelle Jones (NSW)5:24:19

Super master men 50-59 general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Olle (VIC)6:25:58
2Darryl Smith (TAS)0:12:21
3Gary Hitches (NSW)0:16:49
4James Eldridge (ACT)0:17:34
5Robert Bleeker (ACT)0:28:14
6Robert Rhodes (QLD)0:29:34
7Roger Butorac (TAS)0:37:37
8Marcus Langham (TAS)0:39:31
9Bernard Walker (TAS)0:40:42
10John Travers (QLD)0:41:49
11Andrew Lloyd (NSW)0:42:13
12Paul Strong (TAS)0:43:02
13Nick Tilbrook (SA)0:47:26
14Ian Biddell (SA)0:54:48
15Rudy Kloser (TAS)0:56:21
16Lynton Stretton (TAS)1:02:39
17Rodney Clark (TAS)1:03:13
18Wayne Chapman (TAS)1:09:42
19Leslie Paton (NSW)1:17:16
20Paul Scarfe (TAS)1:20:20
21Mark Scarborough (ACT)1:25:45
22John Pearce (TAS)1:28:05
23Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand)1:33:57
24Tim Evans (NSW)1:35:54
25Peter Macartney (ACT)1:39:44
26Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand)1:50:49
27Roger Simionato (NSW)1:53:29
28Ian Smith (TAS)1:55:52
29Peter Muller (TAS)1:55:57
30Mordy Bromberg (VIC)1:57:20
31John Forbes (QLD)1:57:27
32John Breen (TAS)1:58:00
33Brett Richardson (TAS)1:59:57
34Steve Bence (TAS)2:01:20
35Jim Phillipson (VIC)2:03:56
36Robert Furmston (TAS)2:05:30
37Chris Morley (NSW)2:12:11
38Michael Bigarelli (VIC)2:22:54
39Phillip Tuck (TAS)2:24:16
40Bill Butler (TAS)2:26:20
41Dale McKee (VIC)2:35:53
42Eric Riegler (VIC)2:36:03
43Leigh Onions (VIC)2:38:42
44Patrick Murphy (VIC)2:43:29
45Alan McDowell (VIC)2:45:01
46Bill Vandendool (VIC)2:45:16
47David Fidler (TAS)2:51:39
48Andrew March (TAS)2:56:46
49Bernard Murphy (VIC)3:00:48
50Wayne Bristow (TAS)3:05:48
51Ian McGuffie (VIC)3:07:15
52Russell Hoffman (TAS)3:16:59
53Kevin Joy (NSW)3:28:30
54Arthur Apted (VIC)3:38:59
55Richard De Waal (VIC)3:51:06
56John Dalco (TAS)3:52:10
57John Geddes (ACT)3:56:44
58Clive Tilsley (TAS)4:02:53
59John Brown (Aust)4:31:41
60Mike Yanko (New Zealand)4:46:54
61Kevin Hall (VIC)5:20:59
62David Hockey (QLD)5:43:48
63Peter Volker (TAS)5:54:01

Super master women 50-59 general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson (VIC)8:26:32
2Alison Forbes (QLD)0:04:44
3Leah Dent (TAS)0:27:23

