Image 1 of 15 Victorian Paul van der Ploeg has Hobart Olympian Sid Taberlay hot on his wheel as he exits the Spray Tunnel on the Zeehan Time Trial stage (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 2 of 15 Any port in a storm. Trial Harbour lunch break. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 3 of 15 The testing weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of Wildsiders who still enjoyed the remoteness and shack character of Trial Harbour. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 4 of 15 Tasmanian Adam Potito soldiers on to Trial Harbour in classic West Coast conditions. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 5 of 15 View from within. a time trialist exits the century old Spray Tunnel, a highlight of the Zeehan Time Trial stage. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 6 of 15 Support crews roll along the serpentine track into remote Trial Harbour. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 7 of 15 Gary Farebrother (NSW) exits the dreamy quiet of the Spray Tunnel only to be hit by heavy rain. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 8 of 15 Jenni King (Vic) again dominated the Open Womens section on Day 3. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 9 of 15 Canadian Max Plaxton is getting better each day of Wildside 2012, winning both race stages on day 3. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 10 of 15 Wildside marshall Adrian McCulloch keeps smiling through heavy rain in Zeehan. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 11 of 15 Tasmanian rider Johnathon Pitt exits the Spray Tunnel on the Zeehan Time Trial stage. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 12 of 15 Around 500 riders stream through the usually sleepy main street of Trial Harbour at the start of stage 6. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 13 of 15 Sid Taberlay gets some Trial Harbour shack time and shelter from the belting rain before riding the Heemskirk stage. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 14 of 15 West Aussie Bruno Wicki is 66 and back again for the gruelling Wildside touring race. Time Trial stage. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 15 of 15 Even the local shack-owners at Trial were keeping indoors yesterday. and they're used to a good blast off the Southern Ocean. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

Max Plaxton and Jenni King each won both stages on day 3 of Pure Tasmania Wildside MTB. With rain falling for part of the day, competitors enjoyed cooler conditions along the coastal tracks.

Plaxton finished 33 seconds ahead of Paul van der Ploeg in the Zeehan Spray Tunnel time trial in the morning, with Sid Taberlay third.

It was in the 15km afternoon stage from Trail Harbour to Granville Harbour that tactics came into play amongst the leading group of men. Josh Carslon led the group out on the steep climb out of Trial Harbour.

Taberlay and Paul van der Ploeg closed the gap after the first few kilometres, with the group then preventing any breakaways by Taberlay. While the group kept Taberlay in check, they allowed Canadian champion Plaxton to break away. Plaxton maintained his lead to the end, winning in a time of one hour and 40 seconds, with Taberlay finishing just 20 seconds behind. Paul van der Ploeg could not match the pace of the leaders, finishing third, 27 seconds behind Taberlay.

Jenni King again dominated the women's race, finishing the Trail Harbour stage in one hour, 20 minutes and three minutes ahead of Jessica Douglas.

In discussing the tactics for the final race stage along Ocean Beach tomorrow, eighth placed rider Josh Carlson predicted, "There will be fireworks on the beach tomorrow."

With such close riding between the top men, the final result is still open. With alliances forming between some of the riders in the top ten, the beach stage will be fascinating to watch.

Taberlay will head into the final day with an overall time of 4:57:48, with Paul van der Ploeg second in 4:59:13, with Max Plaxton third in 4:59:58.

U23 men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul van der Ploeg (VIC) 0:18:06 2 Ben Bradley (TAS) 0:01:30 3 Jacob Langham (TAS) 0:03:38 4 Patrick Ryan (ACT) 0:06:57 5 Theodore Adcock (WA) 0:07:24 6 Christopher Finlay (TAS) 0:08:31 7 Nicholas Perillo (ACT) 0:08:43 8 Josef Kloser (TAS) 0:09:24 9 Huw Apted (VIC) 0:10:56 10 Sean Kinder (VIC) 0:11:11 11 Ashby Cooper (TAS) 0:11:58

U23 women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT) 0:29:38 2 Sophie Kelly (TAS) 0:01:43

Men open stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Canada) 0:17:33 2 Sid Taberlay (TAS) 0:00:34 3 Neil van der Ploeg (NSW) 0:01:13 4 Andrew Fellows (QLD) 0:01:27 5 Sam Chancellor (VIC) 0:01:51 6 Adrian Jackson (VIC) 0:01:53 7 Josh Carlson (NSW) 0:02:06 8 Andrew Mock (VIC) 0:02:46 9 John Groves (VIC) 0:03:12 10 Nicholas Morgan (TAS) 0:03:14 11 Jarrod Quinn (VIC) 0:04:04 12 Matthew Callow (QLD) 0:04:20 13 Seb Dunne (ACT) 0:04:30 14 James Maebus (VIC) 0:04:52 15 Mick Ross (NSW) 0:05:24 16 Samuel Gadient (Switzerland) 0:05:36 17 Timothy Doman (NSW) 18 James Reid (TAS) 0:05:49 19 Evan Jones (SA) 0:06:10 20 Anthony Edler (TAS) 0:06:34 21 Wes Heckendorf (TAS) 0:06:42 22 Sam Robertson (TAS) 0:06:45 23 Simon Brown (TAS) 0:06:54 24 Christopher Crocker (SA) 0:06:58 25 Leigh Kemp (TAS) 0:07:42 26 Bryan Powell (TAS) 0:08:00 27 Brendan Murphy (VIC) 0:08:27 28 Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT) 0:08:47 29 Peter Glorie (WA) 0:09:21 30 Joel Thorby (TAS) 0:10:04 31 Emlyn Jones (TAS) 0:10:47 32 James Bowler (VIC) 0:16:39 33 Cole Reid (VIC) 0:20:06

Women's open stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King (VIC) 0:23:31 2 Jody Bush (TAS) 0:00:19 3 Niki Fisher (VIC) 0:01:18 4 Edwina Hughes (TAS) 0:03:12 5 Hanny Allston (TAS) 0:04:00 6 Crystal Callaghan (VIC) 0:04:07 7 Bethany Thompson (ACT) 0:05:00 8 Amy Fletcher (ACT) 0:05:59 9 Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS) 0:16:05

Veteran men 30-39 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair (NSW) 0:18:46 2 Scott Needham (VIC) 0:00:59 3 Stuart Brown (VIC) 0:01:10 4 Ross Farrell (TAS) 0:01:16 5 Rohin Adams (VIC) 0:01:30 6 Ashley Bleeker (VIC) 0:01:55 7 Duncan Murray (VIC) 0:01:56 8 Ken Allen (TAS) 0:02:00 9 Ben May (VIC) 0:02:07 10 Grant Lebbink (VIC) 0:02:22 11 Aaron Long (TAS) 0:03:08 12 Adrian Flood (TAS) 0:03:13 13 Dion Shaw (TAS) 0:03:22 14 Ben Osborne (TAS) 0:03:32 15 Luke Beuchat (NSW) 0:03:37 16 Jorge Baron (NSW) 0:03:39 17 Todd Stanton (TAS) 0:03:40 18 Ben Szczesny (VIC) 19 Jason Andersch (TAS) 0:03:42 20 Justin Woolford (TAS) 0:03:43 21 Luke Rapley (TAS) 0:03:59 22 Nathan Jackson (TAS) 0:04:09 23 Phil Leslie (TAS) 0:04:13 24 Chris Carter (QLD) 0:04:16 25 Andrew Low (VIC) 0:04:20 26 Simon Easy (VIC) 0:04:29 27 Chris Smith (TAS) 0:04:31 28 Karl Pavey (VIC) 0:04:41 29 Jason Mennitz (TAS) 0:04:42 30 Clinton Dean (TAS) 31 Dave Bingley (TAS) 0:04:49 32 Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC) 0:05:15 33 John Atkinson (TAS) 0:05:16 34 Piers Dunstan (TAS) 35 Aaron Lindsay (VIC) 0:05:21 36 Matt Davis (TAS) 0:05:22 37 Ben English (VIC) 38 Mark McClure (QLD) 0:05:24 39 Luke Roberts (TAS) 0:05:41 40 Jonathon Woods (TAS) 0:05:42 41 Steve Burns (NSW) 0:05:46 42 Mike Back (VIC) 0:05:48 43 Adam Kelly (VIC) 0:05:50 44 Grant Brow (Scotland) 0:05:51 45 Andrew Spencer (VIC) 0:05:53 46 Tim Storer (VIC) 0:05:58 47 Brendan Scarborough (SA) 0:06:00 48 Vaughan Kemsley (TAS) 0:06:01 49 Jamie Webster (TAS) 0:06:29 50 Tim Chadd (VIC) 0:06:35 51 Shannon Rademaker (VIC) 0:06:36 52 John Corbett (TAS) 0:06:41 53 Thomas Hansen (TAS) 0:06:43 54 Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM) 0:06:50 55 Richard Carroll (TAS) 0:06:53 56 Tim Bigarelli (VIC) 0:07:04 57 Dylan Coulson (VIC) 0:07:08 58 Joel Brewer (TAS) 0:07:12 59 Mathew Yarrow (TAS) 0:07:17 60 Brad Fitzgerald (SA) 0:07:20 61 Richard Wilkinson (TAS) 0:07:23 62 Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW) 0:07:24 63 Alex Stone (WA) 0:07:28 64 Steven Scharapow (TAS) 0:07:30 65 Simon Coffin (VIC) 0:07:31 66 Roger Shepherd (TAS) 0:07:34 67 Benn Clayton (TAS) 0:07:35 68 Chris Browne (WA) 0:07:49 69 Aaron Davies (VIC) 0:07:56 70 David Kamprad (TAS) 0:08:04 71 Peter Gill (WA) 0:08:06 72 Jacob Reus (NSW) 0:08:12 73 Sam Duncan (TAS) 0:08:13 74 Alex Schwetz (WA) 0:08:14 75 Darren Harvey (TAS) 0:08:17 76 Leigh Fitzgerald (SA) 0:08:19 77 James Taylor (VIC) 0:08:23 78 Dallas Hewett (NSW) 79 George Thomas (ACT) 0:08:28 80 Nicholas Eagle (VIC) 0:08:30 81 Nathan Fellows (TAS) 0:08:40 82 Matthias Schwarze (QLD) 0:08:41 83 Hugh Pederson (TAS) 0:08:51 84 Simon Mann (UK) 0:08:52 85 Grant Austin (NSW) 0:09:02 86 Jamie Hunter (VIC) 0:09:08 87 Ian Donnelly (TAS) 0:09:09 88 Rick Southwell (TAS) 0:09:15 89 Adam Hyland (TAS) 0:09:16 90 Michael Norman (QLD) 0:09:33 91 Matt Limbrick (TAS) 0:09:46 92 Michael Sumner (TAS) 0:09:48 93 Jamie Lechte (VIC) 0:10:22 94 Jason Unwin (TAS) 0:10:24 95 Gary Mueller (TAS) 0:10:29 96 Jarlath Leyden (VIC) 0:10:46 97 William Sargent (UK) 0:10:52 98 Brendon Hyland (TAS) 0:10:55 99 Tristan Edis (VIC) 0:11:10 100 Stephen Geason (TAS) 0:11:13 101 Ross Alexander (VIC) 0:11:21 102 Con Mavroudakis (VIC) 0:11:25 103 Richard Alberthsen (QLD) 0:11:27 104 Richard Jupe (TAS) 0:11:30 105 Anthony Lardner (VIC) 0:11:39 106 Martyn Sweet (TAS) 0:11:52 107 Michael Carey (NSW) 0:11:57 108 Tim King (VIC) 0:12:07 109 Brett Dennison (TAS) 0:12:08 110 Russell Goslin (TAS) 0:12:25 111 Jon Gourlay (TAS) 0:12:39 112 James Sprott (VIC) 0:12:40 113 Kevin Stephens (NSW) 0:12:48 114 Benedict Coyne (VIC) 0:12:49 115 James Blair (NSW) 0:13:05 116 Alexander Bibby (TAS) 0:14:16 117 Abe Francis (NT) 0:14:33 118 Andrew Blaney (SA) 0:15:20 119 Mark Mollenhagen (NSW) 0:15:27 120 Mark Dobbin (Thailand) 0:16:36 121 William Yuncken (VIC) 0:16:43 122 Matthew Barr (NSW) 0:16:45 123 Liam Barry (QLD) 0:18:08 124 Frans Cronje (TAS) 0:18:20 125 Benjamin Thomson (SA) 0:20:21 126 Steve Annis-Brown (VIC) 0:22:54 127 Jeremy Grey (TAS) 0:27:46

Veteran women 30-39 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas (VIC) 0:24:23 2 Josie Simpson (VIC) 0:01:42 3 Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand) 0:02:18 4 Nikola Terry (TAS) 0:02:37 5 Jo Williams (VIC) 0:02:41 6 Andrea Heron (TAS) 0:04:17 7 Jade Forsyth (VIC) 0:04:55 8 Marcelle Ottaway (TAS) 0:05:14 9 Louisa Hay (TAS) 0:05:21 10 Angela Miller (VIC) 0:06:02 11 Rachael Alderman (TAS) 0:06:18 12 Edith O'Shea (TAS) 0:07:04 13 Rishi Fox (VIC) 0:08:19 14 Megan Farebrother (NSW) 0:08:24 15 Nikki Stanley (WA) 0:09:17 16 Monica Campi (VIC) 0:09:34 17 Melissa Kruger (TAS) 0:09:53 18 Julia Anders (NT) 0:10:17 19 Nicole Anderson (TAS) 0:12:11 20 Jacqui Knee (VIC) 0:15:17 21 Corinne Alberthsen (QLD) 0:15:56 22 Jane Neasey (TAS) 0:16:00 23 Jane Weatherley (TAS) 0:18:30

Master men 40-49 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Jones (VIC) 0:20:37 2 Rob Eva (VIC) 0:00:12 3 Mark Fenner (NSW) 0:00:44 4 Steven Brown (TAS) 0:01:09 5 Ollie Klein (SA) 0:01:45 6 Jonathan Pitt (TAS) 0:02:00 7 John Whittington (TAS) 0:02:19 8 Paul Black (WA) 0:02:30 9 Rod Barnard (VIC) 0:02:38 10 Craig Cummings (VIC) 0:03:03 11 Scott Smith (TAS) 0:03:04 12 Anthony Caffery (VIC) 0:03:05 13 Geoff Clark (TAS) 0:03:06 14 Jamin Davies (Canada) 0:03:20 15 Scott Murchison (TAS) 0:03:26 16 Michael Berry (TAS) 0:03:27 17 Shane Jenkin (VIC) 0:03:46 18 Win Mahar (TAS) 0:03:51 19 Ron Whitehead (QLD) 0:04:02 20 Steven Banbury (TAS) 0:04:05 21 Maurice De Jersey (TAS) 22 Brian Heazlewood (TAS) 0:04:23 23 Jules Evans (TAS) 0:04:25 24 Matt Carlsson (TAS) 0:04:27 25 Adam Potito (TAS) 0:04:34 26 Jay Heather (VIC) 0:04:45 27 Scott Dransfield (QLD) 0:04:46 28 Troy Hands (QLD) 0:04:48 29 Nigel Bridgeman (NSW) 30 Gordon Taylor (TAS) 0:05:06 31 Greg Norden (VIC) 32 Shane Kerrison (TAS) 0:05:09 33 Ben Davidson (TAS) 0:05:11 34 Marcus Anstey (QLD) 0:05:12 35 Duncan McGlashan (TAS) 0:05:23 36 Maurice Williams (TAS) 0:05:24 37 Dale Weston (VIC) 0:05:30 38 Rod Johnson (QLD) 0:05:33 39 Jonathan McComb (TAS) 0:05:35 40 Adam Clayton (TAS) 0:05:38 41 Tim Gardner (TAS) 0:05:39 42 Toby Cook (VIC) 0:05:41 43 Jonathan Stark (TAS) 0:05:47 44 Adam Guilmartin (VIC) 0:05:49 45 Steve Campbell (TAS) 0:05:51 46 Craig Hoey (TAS) 0:05:55 47 Michael Jones (NSW) 0:05:57 48 Duane Pitt (TAS) 0:06:03 49 Michael Logan (VIC) 0:06:04 50 Ian Humphries (ACT) 0:06:05 51 Marcus Morse (VIC) 0:06:06 52 Damien Geason (TAS) 0:06:12 53 Graham Hammond (TAS) 0:06:25 54 Adam Smith (South Africa) 0:06:28 55 Andrew Hollole (VIC) 56 James Spargo (QLD) 0:06:29 57 Rodney Barrett (TAS) 0:06:33 58 Tim Robertson (TAS) 0:06:45 59 Thomas Blazevic (VIC) 0:06:46 60 Ludovic Pichonneau (France) 61 Steven Lane (VIC) 0:06:56 62 Matthew Cordell (TAS) 0:07:04 63 Michael Bremner (TAS) 0:07:09 64 James Foster (NSW) 0:07:11 65 David Walker (TAS) 66 Peter Millar (TAS) 0:07:13 67 Anthony Binns (VIC) 0:07:14 68 Jorn Rudloff (NSW) 0:07:16 69 Christian Haidacher (VIC) 0:07:22 70 David Edis (TAS) 0:07:23 71 James Ashmore (TAS) 0:07:28 72 Steven Watchorn (TAS) 0:07:33 73 Steven Woolcock (VIC) 0:07:38 74 Paul Fulton (WA) 0:07:39 75 Rob King (TAS) 76 Richard Fricke (NSW) 0:07:40 77 Jonty Barnett (TAS) 0:07:41 78 Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS) 79 Adam Mason (TAS) 0:07:42 80 Andrew Ottaway (TAS) 0:08:02 81 Jason Amsters (QLD) 0:08:19 82 Nick Lawrence (TAS) 0:08:34 83 Ken Glasco (QLD) 0:08:38 84 John Klein (ACT) 0:08:48 85 Cameron Morgan (VIC) 0:08:49 86 Anthony Chisholm (TAS) 0:08:53 87 Gordon Scrim (TAS) 0:09:06 88 Greg Pearsall (NSW) 89 Bryan Larkins (NSW) 0:09:12 90 Stephen Costar (VIC) 0:09:14 91 Geoff Johnstone (TAS) 0:09:23 92 James Fordyce (NT) 0:09:24 93 Gavin Spinks (TAS) 0:09:28 94 Simon Trewin (TAS) 0:09:31 95 Stephen Down (VIC) 0:09:32 96 John Wakeford (TAS) 0:09:40 97 Mark Spearing (QLD) 0:09:41 98 Malcolm Barrett (QLD) 99 Lukas Reitsema (TAS) 0:09:48 100 James Down (TAS) 0:10:01 101 Darren Saunders (NSW) 0:10:06 102 Rory Ford (QLD) 0:10:10 103 Gary Farebrother (NSW) 0:10:13 104 Paul Plank (VIC) 0:10:19 105 Andrew Kidd (TAS) 0:10:21 106 Robert Casey (TAS) 0:10:22 107 Scott McGilchrist (TAS) 0:11:58 108 Scott Macdonald (TAS) 0:12:21 109 Jeff Westmore (VIC) 0:13:03 110 Andrew Bird (VIC) 0:13:10 111 Fraser White (TAS) 0:14:41 112 Tony Murdoch (TAS) 0:15:07 113 Rob Bryson (TAS) 0:15:08 114 Greg Foster (VIC) 0:19:40 115 Simon Thiessen (TAS) 0:26:24

Master women 40-49 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amity McSwan (VIC) 0:24:42 2 Traci Lonergan (TAS) 0:01:24 3 Jo Riley (VIC) 0:02:10 4 Juliet Plumb (TAS) 0:02:48 5 Su Sprott (Aust) 0:03:22 6 Sue Thompson (NSW) 0:03:53 7 Julia Jago (TAS) 0:04:29 8 Pip Morse (VIC) 0:04:36 9 Robyn Simionato (NSW) 0:04:59 10 Cath MacKay (NSW) 0:06:53 11 Sally Fenner (NSW) 0:07:26 12 Toni Spinks (TAS) 0:07:36 13 Janice March (TAS) 0:08:12 14 Becky Herridge (TAS) 0:08:38 15 Elizabeth Story (NSW) 0:12:30 16 Karen Ward (QLD) 0:15:05 17 Sue Donoghoe (ACT) 0:15:39 18 Janelle Jones (NSW) 0:20:01 19 Fay Cunningham (New Zealand) 0:29:56

Super master men 50-59 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Olle (VIC) 0:23:52 2 Robert Bleeker (ACT) 0:00:30 3 Roger Butorac (TAS) 0:00:53 4 James Eldridge (ACT) 0:01:03 5 Darryl Smith (TAS) 0:01:08 6 John Travers (QLD) 0:01:13 7 Gary Hitches (NSW) 0:01:29 8 Lynton Stretton (TAS) 0:01:30 9 Bernard Walker (TAS) 0:01:42 10 Robert Rhodes (QLD) 0:01:57 11 Marcus Langham (TAS) 0:02:15 12 Nick Tilbrook (SA) 0:02:21 13 Paul Strong (TAS) 0:02:27 14 Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand) 0:02:30 15 Andrew Lloyd (NSW) 0:02:44 16 Leslie Paton (NSW) 0:02:51 17 Rodney Clark (TAS) 0:02:55 18 Ian Biddell (SA) 0:03:02 19 Mark Scarborough (ACT) 0:03:24 20 Rudy Kloser (TAS) 0:03:27 21 Wayne Chapman (TAS) 0:03:34 22 Paul Scarfe (TAS) 0:03:44 23 John Pearce (TAS) 0:03:51 24 Ian Smith (TAS) 0:04:54 25 Roger Simionato (NSW) 0:04:58 26 Eric Riegler (VIC) 0:05:16 27 Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand) 0:05:19 28 Chris Morley (NSW) 0:05:49 29 Michael Bigarelli (VIC) 0:05:54 30 Tim Evans (NSW) 0:05:58 31 Brett Richardson (TAS) 0:06:05 32 Leigh Onions (VIC) 0:06:12 33 Robert Furmston (TAS) 0:06:15 34 Patrick Murphy (VIC) 35 Peter Muller (TAS) 0:06:21 36 John Forbes (QLD) 0:06:22 37 John Breen (TAS) 0:06:28 38 Andrew March (TAS) 0:06:34 39 Dale McKee (VIC) 0:06:47 40 Steve Bence (TAS) 0:07:06 41 Phillip Tuck (TAS) 0:07:14 42 Mordy Bromberg (VIC) 0:07:20 43 Bernard Murphy (VIC) 0:07:27 44 Jim Phillipson (VIC) 0:07:32 45 Peter Macartney (ACT) 0:07:39 46 Bill Butler (TAS) 0:08:03 47 Bill Vandendool (VIC) 0:08:34 48 Alan McDowell (VIC) 0:09:11 49 David Fidler (TAS) 0:09:40 50 Wayne Bristow (TAS) 0:11:04 51 Russell Hoffman (TAS) 0:11:17 52 Clive Tilsley (TAS) 0:11:32 53 Richard De Waal (VIC) 0:11:57 54 Kevin Joy (NSW) 0:12:23 55 Ian McGuffie (VIC) 0:13:00 56 John Geddes (ACT) 0:13:03 57 Mike Yanko (New Zealand) 0:13:31 58 John Brown (Aust) 0:13:33 59 Arthur Apted (VIC) 0:13:51 60 John Dalco (TAS) 0:13:55 61 Kevin Hall (VIC) 0:14:20 62 David Hockey (QLD) 0:15:27 63 Peter Volker (TAS) 0:16:41

Super master women 50-59 stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Forbes (QLD) 0:31:02 2 Leah Dent (TAS) 0:01:33 3 Carolyn Jackson (VIC) 0:01:37

U23 men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul van der Ploeg (VIC) 0:59:44 2 Ben Bradley (TAS) 0:10:27 3 Jacob Langham (TAS) 0:15:53 4 Theodore Adcock (WA) 0:26:07 5 Patrick Ryan (ACT) 0:26:38 6 Nicholas Perillo (ACT) 0:31:57 7 Josef Kloser (TAS) 0:32:17 8 Christopher Finlay (TAS) 0:36:01 9 Sean Kinder (VIC) 0:37:36 10 Ashby Cooper (TAS) 0:48:45 11 Huw Apted (VIC) 1:05:43

U23 women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT) 1:45:02 2 Sophie Kelly (TAS) 0:12:06

Men open stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Canada) 0:58:40 2 Sid Taberlay (TAS) 0:00:27 3 Adrian Jackson (VIC) 0:01:56 4 Andrew Fellows (QLD) 0:04:02 5 Neil van der Ploeg (NSW) 0:04:13 6 Josh Carlson (NSW) 0:06:35 7 Nicholas Morgan (TAS) 0:10:02 8 Andrew Mock (VIC) 0:11:19 9 John Groves (VIC) 0:13:25 10 Matthew Callow (QLD) 0:15:37 11 Mick Ross (NSW) 0:16:22 12 Jarrod Quinn (VIC) 0:18:06 13 Samuel Gadient (Switzerland) 0:18:21 14 Timothy Doman (NSW) 0:18:50 15 Sam Robertson (TAS) 0:22:58 16 Anthony Edler (TAS) 0:23:21 17 James Maebus (VIC) 0:23:31 18 Evan Jones (SA) 0:24:39 19 Seb Dunne (ACT) 0:26:42 20 Christopher Crocker (SA) 0:26:49 21 James Reid (TAS) 0:27:01 22 Wes Heckendorf (TAS) 0:27:10 23 Leigh Kemp (TAS) 0:27:13 24 Simon Brown (TAS) 0:28:49 25 Bryan Powell (TAS) 0:30:49 26 Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT) 0:36:21 27 Peter Glorie (WA) 0:36:24 28 Joel Thorby (TAS) 0:41:10 29 Emlyn Jones (TAS) 0:41:55 30 James Bowler (VIC) 0:58:28 31 Sam Chancellor (VIC) 1:02:02 32 Brendan Murphy (VIC) 1:05:49 33 Cole Reid (VIC) 1:18:15

Women open stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King (VIC) 1:18:17 2 Jody Bush (TAS) 0:06:08 3 Niki Fisher (VIC) 0:08:15 4 Edwina Hughes (TAS) 0:13:19 5 Hanny Allston (TAS) 0:16:44 6 Crystal Callaghan (VIC) 0:20:28 7 Bethany Thompson (ACT) 1:00:27 DNF Amy Fletcher (ACT) DNF Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS)

Veteran men 30-39 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair (NSW) 1:00:43 2 Rohin Adams (VIC) 0:05:19 3 Ross Farrell (TAS) 0:06:45 4 Ben May (VIC) 0:07:26 5 Ken Allen (TAS) 0:08:02 6 Stuart Brown (VIC) 0:08:31 7 Ashley Bleeker (VIC) 0:10:00 8 Richard Wilkinson (TAS) 0:11:22 9 Scott Needham (VIC) 0:11:28 10 Adrian Flood (TAS) 0:11:49 11 Dion Shaw (TAS) 0:11:57 12 Luke Beuchat (NSW) 0:12:09 13 Justin Woolford (TAS) 0:12:45 14 Luke Rapley (TAS) 0:13:00 15 Ben Osborne (TAS) 0:13:05 16 Jason Andersch (TAS) 0:14:01 17 Jason Mennitz (TAS) 0:14:22 18 Phil Leslie (TAS) 0:14:25 19 Chris Carter (QLD) 0:15:17 20 Simon Easy (VIC) 0:15:26 21 Aaron Long (TAS) 0:16:09 22 Todd Stanton (TAS) 0:16:29 23 Ben Szczesny (VIC) 0:17:51 24 Jamie Lechte (VIC) 0:17:58 25 John Atkinson (TAS) 0:18:04 26 Matthias Schwarze (QLD) 0:18:14 27 Andrew Low (VIC) 0:18:23 28 Con Mavroudakis (VIC) 0:18:32 29 Dave Bingley (TAS) 0:20:14 30 Nathan Jackson (TAS) 0:20:16 31 Mike Back (VIC) 0:20:20 32 Jonathon Woods (TAS) 0:21:00 33 Steve Burns (NSW) 0:21:04 34 Grant Brow (Scotland) 0:21:07 35 Karl Pavey (VIC) 0:21:35 36 Vaughan Kemsley (TAS) 0:21:56 37 Tim King (VIC) 0:21:59 38 Matt Davis (TAS) 0:22:01 39 Jorge Baron (NSW) 0:22:10 40 Grant Lebbink (VIC) 0:22:53 41 Anthony Lardner (VIC) 0:23:31 42 Chris Smith (TAS) 0:23:41 43 Ben English (VIC) 0:24:10 44 Clinton Dean (TAS) 0:25:17 45 Adam Kelly (VIC) 0:25:27 46 Tim Chadd (VIC) 0:25:42 47 Aaron Lindsay (VIC) 0:25:51 48 John Corbett (TAS) 0:25:54 49 Mark McClure (QLD) 0:25:56 50 Simon Coffin (VIC) 0:26:38 51 Richard Alberthsen (QLD) 0:26:58 52 Alex Stone (WA) 0:27:10 53 Piers Dunstan (TAS) 0:27:20 54 Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC) 0:27:22 55 Brendan Scarborough (SA) 0:27:26 56 Benn Clayton (TAS) 0:27:43 57 Steven Scharapow (TAS) 0:28:15 58 Jamie Webster (TAS) 0:28:43 59 Richard Carroll (TAS) 0:28:53 60 Duncan Murray (VIC) 0:28:59 61 Joel Brewer (TAS) 0:29:48 62 Brad Fitzgerald (SA) 0:29:56 63 Luke Roberts (TAS) 0:30:04 64 Thomas Hansen (TAS) 0:30:08 65 Nathan Fellows (TAS) 0:30:38 66 Shannon Rademaker (VIC) 0:30:52 67 Tim Bigarelli (VIC) 0:30:59 68 Tim Storer (VIC) 0:31:05 69 Roger Shepherd (TAS) 70 George Thomas (ACT) 0:31:26 71 Andrew Spencer (VIC) 0:31:27 72 Aaron Davies (VIC) 0:31:40 73 Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW) 0:31:53 74 Dylan Coulson (VIC) 0:32:07 75 James Taylor (VIC) 0:32:28 76 Nicholas Eagle (VIC) 0:33:04 77 Michael Norman (QLD) 0:33:11 78 Ian Donnelly (TAS) 0:33:13 79 Alex Schwetz (WA) 0:34:39 80 Matt Limbrick (TAS) 0:34:57 81 Jacob Reus (NSW) 0:35:12 82 Grant Austin (NSW) 0:35:20 83 Simon Mann (UK) 0:36:11 84 Jeremy Grey (TAS) 0:36:15 85 Mathew Yarrow (TAS) 0:36:39 86 Sam Duncan (TAS) 0:36:54 87 Darren Harvey (TAS) 0:37:39 88 Leigh Fitzgerald (SA) 0:37:41 89 Jarlath Leyden (VIC) 0:38:39 90 Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM) 0:38:57 91 Chris Browne (WA) 0:38:58 92 Peter Gill (WA) 0:39:00 93 Russell Goslin (TAS) 0:39:01 94 Rick Southwell (TAS) 0:39:21 95 Jamie Hunter (VIC) 0:39:22 96 William Sargent (UK) 0:40:35 97 Dallas Hewett (NSW) 0:42:27 98 Jon Gourlay (TAS) 0:43:32 99 Martyn Sweet (TAS) 0:43:38 100 Brett Dennison (TAS) 0:43:42 101 Richard Jupe (TAS) 0:44:00 102 Hugh Pederson (TAS) 0:44:54 103 Adam Hyland (TAS) 0:45:46 104 Jason Unwin (TAS) 0:45:50 105 David Kamprad (TAS) 0:46:12 106 Michael Sumner (TAS) 0:46:17 107 Tristan Edis (VIC) 0:46:39 108 Kevin Stephens (NSW) 0:47:34 109 Stephen Geason (TAS) 0:48:03 110 Ross Alexander (VIC) 0:48:28 111 James Sprott (VIC) 0:48:46 112 Brendon Hyland (TAS) 0:49:00 113 William Yuncken (VIC) 0:49:39 114 James Blair (NSW) 0:53:07 115 Alexander Bibby (TAS) 0:53:27 116 Gary Mueller (TAS) 0:53:33 117 Mark Mollenhagen (NSW) 0:53:38 118 Andrew Blaney (SA) 0:56:06 119 Benedict Coyne (VIC) 0:57:01 120 Michael Carey (NSW) 0:57:07 121 Matthew Barr (NSW) 1:00:59 122 Frans Cronje (TAS) 1:05:00 123 Mark Dobbin (Thailand) 1:07:05 124 Benjamin Thomson (SA) 1:08:13 125 Liam Barry (QLD) 1:15:20 126 Abe Francis (NT) 1:17:32 127 Steve Annis-Brown (VIC) 1:37:27

Veteran women 30-39 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas (VIC) 1:21:11 2 Josie Simpson (VIC) 0:07:34 3 Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand) 0:07:53 4 Nikola Terry (TAS) 0:14:17 5 Jo Williams (VIC) 0:14:31 6 Andrea Heron (TAS) 0:18:20 7 Rachael Alderman (TAS) 0:21:43 8 Marcelle Ottaway (TAS) 0:23:04 9 Jade Forsyth (VIC) 0:26:26 10 Edith O'Shea (TAS) 0:29:55 11 Megan Farebrother (NSW) 0:32:28 12 Louisa Hay (TAS) 0:33:31 13 Angela Miller (VIC) 0:33:54 14 Nikki Stanley (WA) 0:34:06 15 Monica Campi (VIC) 0:34:43 16 Melissa Kruger (TAS) 0:36:13 17 Rishi Fox (VIC) 0:38:20 18 Julia Anders (NT) 0:40:33 19 Jane Neasey (TAS) 0:49:29 20 Nicole Anderson (TAS) 0:54:34 21 Corinne Alberthsen (QLD) 1:07:41 22 Jane Weatherley (TAS) 1:09:05 23 Jacqui Knee (VIC) 1:09:06

Master men 40-49 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Eva (VIC) 1:09:18 2 Steven Brown (TAS) 0:00:04 3 Damien Jones (VIC) 0:00:16 4 Mark Fenner (NSW) 0:03:11 5 Ollie Klein (SA) 0:04:04 6 Jonathan Pitt (TAS) 0:06:38 7 Craig Cummings (VIC) 0:08:29 8 Anthony Caffery (VIC) 0:10:03 9 Geoff Clark (TAS) 0:10:15 10 John Whittington (TAS) 0:10:34 11 Michael Berry (TAS) 0:11:04 12 Jamin Davies (Canada) 0:11:50 13 Paul Black (WA) 0:13:31 14 Rod Barnard (VIC) 0:13:44 15 Jonathan McComb (TAS) 0:14:13 16 Jay Heather (VIC) 0:14:32 17 Scott Murchison (TAS) 0:16:20 18 Steven Banbury (TAS) 0:16:38 19 Marcus Morse (VIC) 0:16:40 20 Rod Johnson (QLD) 0:17:01 21 Duncan McGlashan (TAS) 0:17:23 22 Scott Dransfield (QLD) 0:17:32 23 Jules Evans (TAS) 0:18:56 24 Adam Clayton (TAS) 0:19:12 25 Adam Smith (South Africa) 0:19:22 26 Adam Potito (TAS) 0:19:33 27 Steve Campbell (TAS) 0:19:49 28 Troy Hands (QLD) 29 Win Mahar (TAS) 0:19:50 30 Gordon Taylor (TAS) 0:20:14 31 Toby Cook (VIC) 0:20:39 32 Maurice De Jersey (TAS) 0:20:48 33 Scott Smith (TAS) 0:21:08 34 Tim Robertson (TAS) 35 Ron Whitehead (QLD) 0:21:31 36 Matt Carlsson (TAS) 0:21:56 37 Nigel Bridgeman (NSW) 0:22:04 38 Andrew Hollole (VIC) 0:22:15 39 Ben Davidson (TAS) 0:22:21 40 Shane Kerrison (TAS) 0:22:41 41 Marcus Anstey (QLD) 0:22:42 42 Rodney Barrett (TAS) 0:24:21 43 Paul Fulton (WA) 0:24:36 44 Dale Weston (VIC) 0:24:55 45 Tim Gardner (TAS) 0:25:21 46 Jonty Barnett (TAS) 0:25:31 47 Damien Geason (TAS) 0:25:41 48 Graham Hammond (TAS) 0:25:44 49 Greg Norden (VIC) 0:25:51 50 Maurice Williams (TAS) 0:25:56 51 Shane Jenkin (VIC) 0:26:04 52 Rob King (TAS) 0:26:25 53 Peter Millar (TAS) 0:26:33 54 Craig Hoey (TAS) 0:26:36 55 Jason Amsters (QLD) 0:26:52 56 Michael Jones (NSW) 0:26:54 57 James Ashmore (TAS) 0:27:01 58 Brian Heazlewood (TAS) 0:27:03 59 Gordon Scrim (TAS) 0:27:40 60 Duane Pitt (TAS) 0:27:47 61 Steven Lane (VIC) 0:28:23 62 Christian Haidacher (VIC) 0:28:51 63 Nick Lawrence (TAS) 0:29:28 64 Jonathan Stark (TAS) 0:29:30 65 Adam Guilmartin (VIC) 0:29:40 66 Michael Bremner (TAS) 0:29:44 67 Gary Farebrother (NSW) 0:29:47 68 Anthony Chisholm (TAS) 0:29:55 69 James Foster (NSW) 0:30:31 70 David Walker (TAS) 0:31:47 71 Thomas Blazevic (VIC) 0:31:52 72 Jorn Rudloff (NSW) 0:32:27 73 Anthony Binns (VIC) 0:32:32 74 Adam Mason (TAS) 0:34:14 75 Richard Fricke (NSW) 0:34:47 76 Matthew Cordell (TAS) 0:35:11 77 Geoff Johnstone (TAS) 0:35:41 78 Cameron Morgan (VIC) 0:35:56 79 James Spargo (QLD) 0:36:11 80 Mark Spearing (QLD) 0:36:34 81 James Fordyce (NT) 0:36:42 82 Stephen Down (VIC) 0:36:44 83 James Down (TAS) 84 Gavin Spinks (TAS) 0:37:04 85 Andrew Ottaway (TAS) 0:37:29 86 John Wakeford (TAS) 0:37:33 87 Bryan Larkins (NSW) 0:37:50 88 John Klein (ACT) 0:37:59 89 Robert Casey (TAS) 0:38:12 90 Ken Glasco (QLD) 0:38:15 91 Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS) 0:38:38 92 Ludovic Pichonneau (France) 0:38:40 93 Michael Logan (VIC) 0:39:09 94 Steven Woolcock (VIC) 0:39:22 95 Darren Saunders (NSW) 0:39:28 96 Scott Macdonald (TAS) 0:40:54 97 Andrew Kidd (TAS) 0:41:05 98 David Edis (TAS) 0:42:00 99 Lukas Reitsema (TAS) 0:42:34 100 Paul Plank (VIC) 0:43:07 101 Scott McGilchrist (TAS) 0:44:07 102 Malcolm Barrett (QLD) 0:45:04 103 Greg Pearsall (NSW) 0:45:16 104 Simon Trewin (TAS) 0:45:32 105 Greg Foster (VIC) 0:49:01 106 Steven Watchorn (TAS) 0:51:48 107 Fraser White (TAS) 0:52:49 108 Stephen Costar (VIC) 0:54:47 109 Ian Humphries (ACT) 0:54:52 110 Andrew Bird (VIC) 0:56:04 111 Tony Murdoch (TAS) 0:59:25 112 Jeff Westmore (VIC) 1:07:38 113 Rory Ford (QLD) 1:12:50 114 Rob Bryson (TAS) 1:16:57 115 Simon Thiessen (TAS) 1:37:00

Master women 40-49 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amity McSwan (VIC) 1:23:14 2 Traci Lonergan (TAS) 0:04:10 3 Jo Riley (VIC) 0:11:01 4 Juliet Plumb (TAS) 0:12:39 5 Sue Thompson (NSW) 0:13:27 6 Julia Jago (TAS) 0:17:25 7 Su Sprott (Aust) 0:17:32 8 Pip Morse (VIC) 0:20:11 9 Robyn Simionato (NSW) 0:23:58 10 Cath MacKay (NSW) 0:25:37 11 Becky Herridge (TAS) 0:26:53 12 Sally Fenner (NSW) 0:40:30 13 Fay Cunningham (New Zealand) 0:44:35 14 Toni Spinks (TAS) 0:46:00 15 Janice March (TAS) 0:48:01 16 Sue Donoghoe (ACT) 0:51:09 17 Elizabeth Story (NSW) 1:03:13 18 Karen Ward (QLD) 1:15:53 19 Janelle Jones (NSW) 1:17:34

Super master men 50-59 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Olle (VIC) 1:21:25 2 James Eldridge (ACT) 0:00:33 3 Robert Rhodes (QLD) 0:01:34 4 Darryl Smith (TAS) 0:04:48 5 Robert Bleeker (ACT) 0:05:07 6 Gary Hitches (NSW) 0:06:24 7 Lynton Stretton (TAS) 0:06:52 8 Nick Tilbrook (SA) 0:07:09 9 Marcus Langham (TAS) 0:07:29 10 Bernard Walker (TAS) 0:08:22 11 Paul Strong (TAS) 0:09:25 12 John Travers (QLD) 0:09:34 13 Ian Biddell (SA) 0:10:46 14 Rudy Kloser (TAS) 15 Rodney Clark (TAS) 0:11:05 16 Andrew Lloyd (NSW) 0:11:55 17 Roger Butorac (TAS) 0:13:07 18 Paul Scarfe (TAS) 0:15:09 19 John Pearce (TAS) 0:15:40 20 Wayne Chapman (TAS) 0:15:55 21 Michael Bigarelli (VIC) 0:17:49 22 Leslie Paton (NSW) 0:18:03 23 Brett Richardson (TAS) 0:20:17 24 Steve Bence (TAS) 0:20:22 25 Tim Evans (NSW) 0:20:46 26 Mark Scarborough (ACT) 0:21:24 27 Ian Smith (TAS) 0:21:46 28 Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand) 0:22:24 29 John Forbes (QLD) 0:22:29 30 Roger Simionato (NSW) 0:22:45 31 Peter Macartney (ACT) 0:22:53 32 Phillip Tuck (TAS) 0:23:20 33 Peter Muller (TAS) 0:25:04 34 Chris Morley (NSW) 0:25:11 35 Bill Butler (TAS) 36 John Breen (TAS) 0:27:00 37 Robert Furmston (TAS) 0:29:13 38 Dale McKee (VIC) 0:30:37 39 Bill Vandendool (VIC) 0:32:31 40 Wayne Bristow (TAS) 0:32:41 41 David Fidler (TAS) 0:34:23 42 Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand) 0:35:51 43 Jim Phillipson (VIC) 0:36:28 44 Ian McGuffie (VIC) 0:36:54 45 Bernard Murphy (VIC) 0:36:56 46 Alan McDowell (VIC) 0:36:57 47 Leigh Onions (VIC) 0:37:19 48 Patrick Murphy (VIC) 0:37:22 49 Arthur Apted (VIC) 0:40:52 50 Richard De Waal (VIC) 51 Kevin Joy (NSW) 0:41:28 52 Russell Hoffman (TAS) 0:41:32 53 Mordy Bromberg (VIC) 0:43:05 54 Eric Riegler (VIC) 0:43:10 55 Mike Yanko (New Zealand) 0:46:12 56 John Dalco (TAS) 0:47:45 57 Clive Tilsley (TAS) 0:49:49 58 John Brown (Aust) 0:53:14 59 John Geddes (ACT) 0:55:12 60 Andrew March (TAS) 0:56:01 61 Kevin Hall (VIC) 1:05:04 62 David Hockey (QLD) 1:19:10 63 Peter Volker (TAS) 1:25:37

Super master women 50-59 stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Forbes (QLD) 1:46:25 2 Carolyn Jackson (VIC) 0:01:39 3 Leah Dent (TAS) 0:02:33

U23 men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul van der Ploeg (VIC) 4:57:13 2 Ben Bradley (TAS) 0:35:32 3 Jacob Langham (TAS) 1:19:25 4 Theodore Adcock (WA) 1:55:32 5 Nicholas Perillo (ACT) 2:14:34 6 Patrick Ryan (ACT) 2:15:34 7 Josef Kloser (TAS) 2:43:52 8 Christopher Finlay (TAS) 2:56:57 9 Sean Kinder (VIC) 3:29:06 10 Ashby Cooper (TAS) 3:50:16 11 Huw Apted (VIC) 4:09:50

U23 women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT) 8:18:08 2 Sophie Kelly (TAS) 0:58:58

Men open general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay (TAS) 4:55:48 2 Max Plaxton (Canada) 0:02:10 3 Adrian Jackson (VIC) 0:04:48 4 Neil van der Ploeg (NSW) 0:06:45 5 Andrew Fellows (QLD) 0:21:50 6 Josh Carlson (NSW) 0:24:03 7 Andrew Mock (VIC) 0:37:20 8 Nicholas Morgan (TAS) 0:40:34 9 John Groves (VIC) 0:55:32 10 Jarrod Quinn (VIC) 0:59:28 11 Matthew Callow (QLD) 1:04:27 12 Samuel Gadient (Switzerland) 1:16:10 13 Sam Chancellor (VIC) 1:23:21 14 Mick Ross (NSW) 1:26:48 15 James Maebus (VIC) 1:27:26 16 Seb Dunne (ACT) 1:31:14 17 James Reid (TAS) 1:36:32 18 Anthony Edler (TAS) 1:39:09 19 Sam Robertson (TAS) 1:39:55 20 Timothy Doman (NSW) 1:43:36 21 Christopher Crocker (SA) 1:44:56 22 Leigh Kemp (TAS) 1:54:46 23 Wes Heckendorf (TAS) 2:03:19 24 Bryan Powell (TAS) 2:03:48 25 Simon Brown (TAS) 2:08:55 26 Evan Jones (SA) 2:25:27 27 Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT) 2:33:54 28 Peter Glorie (WA) 3:00:31 29 Joel Thorby (TAS) 3:08:32 30 Brendan Murphy (VIC) 3:09:45 31 Emlyn Jones (TAS) 3:38:24 32 James Bowler (VIC) 4:34:24 33 Cole Reid (VIC) 6:39:42

Women open general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King (VIC) 6:12:14 2 Jody Bush (TAS) 0:34:31 3 Niki Fisher (VIC) 0:37:39 4 Edwina Hughes (TAS) 0:57:35 5 Hanny Allston (TAS) 1:09:17 6 Crystal Callaghan (VIC) 1:33:03 7 Bethany Thompson (ACT) 2:28:54 8 Amy Fletcher (ACT) 0:34:32 9 Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS) 2:55:38

Veteran men 30-39 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair (NSW) 5:00:47 2 Stuart Brown (VIC) 0:28:48 3 Rohin Adams (VIC) 0:29:29 4 Ken Allen (TAS) 0:33:09 5 Ross Farrell (TAS) 0:33:36 6 Scott Needham (VIC) 0:34:43 7 Ben May (VIC) 0:36:49 8 Ashley Bleeker (VIC) 0:45:14 9 Dion Shaw (TAS) 0:49:26 10 Richard Wilkinson (TAS) 0:56:31 11 Luke Beuchat (NSW) 0:56:54 12 Aaron Long (TAS) 0:58:44 13 Duncan Murray (VIC) 0:59:54 14 Adrian Flood (TAS) 0:59:58 15 Justin Woolford (TAS) 1:00:27 16 Chris Carter (QLD) 1:00:47 17 Grant Lebbink (VIC) 1:01:48 18 Ben Osborne (TAS) 1:02:25 19 Phil Leslie (TAS) 1:02:35 20 Jason Andersch (TAS) 1:06:31 21 Luke Rapley (TAS) 1:07:38 22 Todd Stanton (TAS) 1:12:59 23 Jamie Lechte (VIC) 1:16:09 24 Jason Mennitz (TAS) 1:17:26 25 Grant Brow (Scotland) 1:19:25 26 Simon Easy (VIC) 1:19:56 27 Con Mavroudakis (VIC) 1:20:28 28 Mike Back (VIC) 1:20:54 29 Andrew Low (VIC) 1:21:40 30 Anthony Lardner (VIC) 1:22:59 31 Tim King (VIC) 1:24:38 32 Ben Szczesny (VIC) 1:24:48 33 Matt Davis (TAS) 1:26:58 34 Nathan Jackson (TAS) 1:27:17 35 Karl Pavey (VIC) 1:29:42 36 Dave Bingley (TAS) 1:30:27 37 Mark McClure (QLD) 1:31:04 38 Jorge Baron (NSW) 1:32:15 39 Vaughan Kemsley (TAS) 1:35:42 40 Adam Kelly (VIC) 1:35:43 41 Chris Smith (TAS) 1:37:34 42 John Atkinson (TAS) 1:38:13 43 Steve Burns (NSW) 1:39:42 44 Ben English (VIC) 1:40:13 45 Aaron Lindsay (VIC) 1:40:45 46 Jonathon Woods (TAS) 1:42:02 47 Clinton Dean (TAS) 1:47:09 48 John Corbett (TAS) 1:47:58 49 Brendan Scarborough (SA) 1:49:53 50 Alex Stone (WA) 1:51:21 51 Ian Donnelly (TAS) 1:53:21 52 Andrew Spencer (VIC) 1:55:04 53 Simon Coffin (VIC) 1:55:18 54 Luke Roberts (TAS) 1:57:05 55 Matthias Schwarze (QLD) 1:57:20 56 Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC) 1:58:09 57 Richard Carroll (TAS) 2:00:02 58 Tim Storer (VIC) 2:00:29 59 Brad Fitzgerald (SA) 2:00:37 60 Steven Scharapow (TAS) 2:01:08 61 George Thomas (ACT) 2:01:22 62 Thomas Hansen (TAS) 2:01:26 63 Tim Chadd (VIC) 2:02:01 64 Piers Dunstan (TAS) 2:02:45 65 Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW) 2:12:48 66 Joel Brewer (TAS) 2:14:50 67 Jamie Webster (TAS) 2:15:23 68 Aaron Davies (VIC) 2:18:57 69 Roger Shepherd (TAS) 2:19:17 70 Jacob Reus (NSW) 2:23:00 71 Nicholas Eagle (VIC) 2:23:48 72 Sam Duncan (TAS) 2:24:03 73 Matt Limbrick (TAS) 2:24:30 74 James Taylor (VIC) 2:28:01 75 Jeremy Grey (TAS) 2:28:37 76 Dylan Coulson (VIC) 2:29:28 77 Shannon Rademaker (VIC) 2:31:16 78 Gary Mueller (TAS) 2:31:40 79 Tim Bigarelli (VIC) 2:35:41 80 Benn Clayton (TAS) 2:36:14 81 Mathew Yarrow (TAS) 2:36:27 82 Grant Austin (NSW) 2:37:07 83 Chris Browne (WA) 2:38:13 84 Peter Gill (WA) 2:38:32 85 Leigh Fitzgerald (SA) 2:39:48 86 Dallas Hewett (NSW) 2:45:31 87 Alex Schwetz (WA) 2:45:54 88 Michael Norman (QLD) 2:46:13 89 William Sargent (UK) 2:46:20 90 Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM) 2:50:14 91 Jamie Hunter (VIC) 2:50:20 92 Rick Southwell (TAS) 2:50:40 93 Nathan Fellows (TAS) 2:51:36 94 Simon Mann (UK) 2:53:49 95 Brett Dennison (TAS) 3:01:04 96 Richard Alberthsen (QLD) 3:01:19 97 Darren Harvey (TAS) 3:02:47 98 Hugh Pederson (TAS) 3:05:43 99 Richard Jupe (TAS) 3:06:32 100 Adam Hyland (TAS) 3:10:49 101 James Blair (NSW) 3:12:55 102 Jarlath Leyden (VIC) 3:15:49 103 David Kamprad (TAS) 3:21:47 104 Kevin Stephens (NSW) 3:31:37 105 Tristan Edis (VIC) 3:37:16 106 Martyn Sweet (TAS) 3:38:31 107 Jon Gourlay (TAS) 3:47:12 108 Brendon Hyland (TAS) 3:52:16 109 William Yuncken (VIC) 3:52:33 110 Mark Mollenhagen (NSW) 3:56:39 111 Andrew Blaney (SA) 3:59:16 112 Benedict Coyne (VIC) 4:02:17 113 Ross Alexander (VIC) 4:03:34 114 Russell Goslin (TAS) 4:03:38 115 Stephen Geason (TAS) 4:04:35 116 James Sprott (VIC) 4:07:14 117 Alexander Bibby (TAS) 4:07:21 118 Michael Sumner (TAS) 4:10:07 119 Michael Carey (NSW) 4:22:32 120 Mark Dobbin (Thailand) 4:23:20 121 Abe Francis (NT) 4:30:33 122 Jason Unwin (TAS) 4:33:52 123 Frans Cronje (TAS) 4:50:22 124 Benjamin Thomson (SA) 4:59:07 125 Liam Barry (QLD) 4:59:10 126 Matthew Barr (NSW) 4:59:21 127 Steve Annis-Brown (VIC) 6:25:19

Veteran women 30-39 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas (VIC) 6:32:36 2 Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand) 0:33:57 3 Jo Williams (VIC) 0:45:30 4 Josie Simpson (VIC) 0:49:12 5 Nikola Terry (TAS) 1:10:14 6 Andrea Heron (TAS) 1:22:29 7 Marcelle Ottaway (TAS) 1:29:20 8 Rachael Alderman (TAS) 1:47:48 9 Jade Forsyth (VIC) 1:51:36 10 Megan Farebrother (NSW) 2:27:12 11 Louisa Hay (TAS) 2:34:12 12 Angela Miller (VIC) 2:42:05 13 Nikki Stanley (WA) 2:43:19 14 Edith O'Shea (TAS) 2:43:43 15 Monica Campi (VIC) 2:48:17 16 Rishi Fox (VIC) 2:57:03 17 Melissa Kruger (TAS) 3:11:51 18 Julia Anders (NT) 3:21:02 19 Nicole Anderson (TAS) 4:00:57 20 Jane Neasey (TAS) 4:25:40 21 Corinne Alberthsen (QLD) 4:43:49 22 Jane Weatherley (TAS) 4:48:38 23 Jacqui Knee (VIC) 4:53:34

Master men 40-49 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Jones (VIC) 5:34:04 2 Rob Eva (VIC) 0:04:37 3 Steven Brown (TAS) 0:06:46 4 Mark Fenner (NSW) 0:13:06 5 Ollie Klein (SA) 0:27:47 6 Jonathan Pitt (TAS) 0:28:41 7 Michael Berry (TAS) 0:40:48 8 Scott Smith (TAS) 0:42:26 9 Craig Cummings (VIC) 0:44:14 10 Geoff Clark (TAS) 0:48:48 11 Anthony Caffery (VIC) 0:48:58 12 Paul Black (WA) 0:52:03 13 Jonathan McComb (TAS) 0:57:06 14 Scott Murchison (TAS) 0:57:41 15 Jay Heather (VIC) 0:59:39 16 Jamin Davies (Canada) 1:01:06 17 John Whittington (TAS) 1:02:20 18 Steven Banbury (TAS) 1:03:17 19 Adam Smith (South Africa) 1:06:40 20 Rod Barnard (VIC) 1:06:56 21 Scott Dransfield (QLD) 1:08:27 22 Marcus Morse (VIC) 1:12:33 23 Duncan McGlashan (TAS) 1:13:38 24 Win Mahar (TAS) 1:14:57 25 Maurice De Jersey (TAS) 1:16:25 26 Shane Jenkin (VIC) 1:16:55 27 Rod Johnson (QLD) 1:21:32 28 Steve Campbell (TAS) 1:25:53 29 Troy Hands (QLD) 1:26:59 30 Ron Whitehead (QLD) 1:27:26 31 Jules Evans (TAS) 1:29:02 32 Toby Cook (VIC) 1:31:01 33 Gordon Taylor (TAS) 1:31:43 34 Adam Potito (TAS) 1:32:37 35 Andrew Hollole (VIC) 1:36:56 36 Shane Kerrison (TAS) 1:39:08 37 Tim Robertson (TAS) 1:39:49 38 Duane Pitt (TAS) 1:42:02 39 Marcus Anstey (QLD) 1:43:44 40 Matt Carlsson (TAS) 1:45:16 41 Brian Heazlewood (TAS) 1:45:32 42 Adam Guilmartin (VIC) 1:45:56 43 Rodney Barrett (TAS) 1:46:19 44 Graham Hammond (TAS) 1:46:34 45 Jonathan Stark (TAS) 1:46:35 46 Steven Lane (VIC) 1:48:19 47 Jason Amsters (QLD) 1:48:42 48 Greg Norden (VIC) 1:49:20 49 Ben Davidson (TAS) 1:49:22 50 Adam Clayton (TAS) 1:49:30 51 Nigel Bridgeman (NSW) 1:54:14 52 Maurice Williams (TAS) 1:55:07 53 Michael Jones (NSW) 1:59:33 54 Craig Hoey (TAS) 2:02:55 55 Tim Gardner (TAS) 2:03:05 56 Jonty Barnett (TAS) 2:03:58 57 Anthony Binns (VIC) 2:04:08 58 Nick Lawrence (TAS) 2:06:41 59 James Spargo (QLD) 2:07:25 60 Thomas Blazevic (VIC) 2:08:57 61 Paul Fulton (WA) 2:09:20 62 Peter Millar (TAS) 2:09:56 63 Jorn Rudloff (NSW) 2:13:16 64 James Foster (NSW) 65 Christian Haidacher (VIC) 2:15:34 66 Dale Weston (VIC) 2:19:20 67 Steven Watchorn (TAS) 2:19:49 68 Damien Geason (TAS) 2:20:13 69 Gary Farebrother (NSW) 2:21:09 70 Rob King (TAS) 2:21:56 71 Adam Mason (TAS) 2:28:45 72 Geoff Johnstone (TAS) 2:31:15 73 James Ashmore (TAS) 2:31:38 74 James Fordyce (NT) 2:33:20 75 Ian Humphries (ACT) 2:33:26 76 Anthony Chisholm (TAS) 2:33:50 77 Ken Glasco (QLD) 2:35:26 78 Michael Bremner (TAS) 2:37:37 79 Andrew Ottaway (TAS) 2:39:49 80 David Edis (TAS) 2:39:52 81 Matthew Cordell (TAS) 2:40:38 82 Richard Fricke (NSW) 2:45:23 83 Paul Plank (VIC) 2:49:10 84 Darren Saunders (NSW) 2:49:42 85 Stephen Costar (VIC) 2:50:55 86 Gavin Spinks (TAS) 2:52:06 87 Michael Logan (VIC) 2:53:42 88 Steven Woolcock (VIC) 2:55:30 89 Cameron Morgan (VIC) 3:01:25 90 Stephen Down (VIC) 3:03:56 91 James Down (TAS) 3:04:26 92 David Walker (TAS) 3:06:54 93 John Klein (ACT) 3:10:13 94 Ludovic Pichonneau (France) 3:10:16 95 Mark Spearing (QLD) 3:12:09 96 Bryan Larkins (NSW) 3:17:18 97 Robert Casey (TAS) 3:18:13 98 Scott Macdonald (TAS) 3:19:45 99 Andrew Bird (VIC) 3:21:09 100 Andrew Kidd (TAS) 3:23:08 101 Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS) 3:25:06 102 Gordon Scrim (TAS) 3:27:05 103 Lukas Reitsema (TAS) 3:31:04 104 Malcolm Barrett (QLD) 3:34:12 105 Greg Pearsall (NSW) 3:36:51 106 Simon Trewin (TAS) 3:39:26 107 Greg Foster (VIC) 3:59:48 108 Fraser White (TAS) 4:01:25 109 John Wakeford (TAS) 4:02:05 110 Scott McGilchrist (TAS) 4:09:31 111 Tony Murdoch (TAS) 4:16:48 112 Rory Ford (QLD) 4:22:41 113 Rob Bryson (TAS) 4:32:52 114 Jeff Westmore (VIC) 5:06:56 115 Simon Thiessen (TAS) 7:19:32

Master women 40-49 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amity McSwan (VIC) 6:40:42 2 Traci Lonergan (TAS) 0:24:02 3 Jo Riley (VIC) 0:43:03 4 Juliet Plumb (TAS) 1:00:08 5 Sue Thompson (NSW) 1:01:41 6 Su Sprott (Aust) 1:05:03 7 Pip Morse (VIC) 1:19:27 8 Julia Jago (TAS) 1:27:19 9 Robyn Simionato (NSW) 1:39:42 10 Sally Fenner (NSW) 2:06:22 11 Becky Herridge (TAS) 2:06:44 12 Cath MacKay (NSW) 2:14:30 13 Janice March (TAS) 2:41:36 14 Toni Spinks (TAS) 2:57:03 15 Sue Donoghoe (ACT) 3:49:43 16 Fay Cunningham (New Zealand) 3:53:38 17 Elizabeth Story (NSW) 4:31:10 18 Karen Ward (QLD) 5:09:18 19 Janelle Jones (NSW) 5:24:19

Super master men 50-59 general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Olle (VIC) 6:25:58 2 Darryl Smith (TAS) 0:12:21 3 Gary Hitches (NSW) 0:16:49 4 James Eldridge (ACT) 0:17:34 5 Robert Bleeker (ACT) 0:28:14 6 Robert Rhodes (QLD) 0:29:34 7 Roger Butorac (TAS) 0:37:37 8 Marcus Langham (TAS) 0:39:31 9 Bernard Walker (TAS) 0:40:42 10 John Travers (QLD) 0:41:49 11 Andrew Lloyd (NSW) 0:42:13 12 Paul Strong (TAS) 0:43:02 13 Nick Tilbrook (SA) 0:47:26 14 Ian Biddell (SA) 0:54:48 15 Rudy Kloser (TAS) 0:56:21 16 Lynton Stretton (TAS) 1:02:39 17 Rodney Clark (TAS) 1:03:13 18 Wayne Chapman (TAS) 1:09:42 19 Leslie Paton (NSW) 1:17:16 20 Paul Scarfe (TAS) 1:20:20 21 Mark Scarborough (ACT) 1:25:45 22 John Pearce (TAS) 1:28:05 23 Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand) 1:33:57 24 Tim Evans (NSW) 1:35:54 25 Peter Macartney (ACT) 1:39:44 26 Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand) 1:50:49 27 Roger Simionato (NSW) 1:53:29 28 Ian Smith (TAS) 1:55:52 29 Peter Muller (TAS) 1:55:57 30 Mordy Bromberg (VIC) 1:57:20 31 John Forbes (QLD) 1:57:27 32 John Breen (TAS) 1:58:00 33 Brett Richardson (TAS) 1:59:57 34 Steve Bence (TAS) 2:01:20 35 Jim Phillipson (VIC) 2:03:56 36 Robert Furmston (TAS) 2:05:30 37 Chris Morley (NSW) 2:12:11 38 Michael Bigarelli (VIC) 2:22:54 39 Phillip Tuck (TAS) 2:24:16 40 Bill Butler (TAS) 2:26:20 41 Dale McKee (VIC) 2:35:53 42 Eric Riegler (VIC) 2:36:03 43 Leigh Onions (VIC) 2:38:42 44 Patrick Murphy (VIC) 2:43:29 45 Alan McDowell (VIC) 2:45:01 46 Bill Vandendool (VIC) 2:45:16 47 David Fidler (TAS) 2:51:39 48 Andrew March (TAS) 2:56:46 49 Bernard Murphy (VIC) 3:00:48 50 Wayne Bristow (TAS) 3:05:48 51 Ian McGuffie (VIC) 3:07:15 52 Russell Hoffman (TAS) 3:16:59 53 Kevin Joy (NSW) 3:28:30 54 Arthur Apted (VIC) 3:38:59 55 Richard De Waal (VIC) 3:51:06 56 John Dalco (TAS) 3:52:10 57 John Geddes (ACT) 3:56:44 58 Clive Tilsley (TAS) 4:02:53 59 John Brown (Aust) 4:31:41 60 Mike Yanko (New Zealand) 4:46:54 61 Kevin Hall (VIC) 5:20:59 62 David Hockey (QLD) 5:43:48 63 Peter Volker (TAS) 5:54:01