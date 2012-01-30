Van der Ploeg, Plaxton move up as Taberlay retains overall lead
King makes it three from three
Day 3 - Spray Tunnel, Trial Harbour, Granville Harbour: -
Max Plaxton and Jenni King each won both stages on day 3 of Pure Tasmania Wildside MTB. With rain falling for part of the day, competitors enjoyed cooler conditions along the coastal tracks.
Plaxton finished 33 seconds ahead of Paul van der Ploeg in the Zeehan Spray Tunnel time trial in the morning, with Sid Taberlay third.
It was in the 15km afternoon stage from Trail Harbour to Granville Harbour that tactics came into play amongst the leading group of men. Josh Carslon led the group out on the steep climb out of Trial Harbour.
Taberlay and Paul van der Ploeg closed the gap after the first few kilometres, with the group then preventing any breakaways by Taberlay. While the group kept Taberlay in check, they allowed Canadian champion Plaxton to break away. Plaxton maintained his lead to the end, winning in a time of one hour and 40 seconds, with Taberlay finishing just 20 seconds behind. Paul van der Ploeg could not match the pace of the leaders, finishing third, 27 seconds behind Taberlay.
Jenni King again dominated the women's race, finishing the Trail Harbour stage in one hour, 20 minutes and three minutes ahead of Jessica Douglas.
In discussing the tactics for the final race stage along Ocean Beach tomorrow, eighth placed rider Josh Carlson predicted, "There will be fireworks on the beach tomorrow."
With such close riding between the top men, the final result is still open. With alliances forming between some of the riders in the top ten, the beach stage will be fascinating to watch.
Taberlay will head into the final day with an overall time of 4:57:48, with Paul van der Ploeg second in 4:59:13, with Max Plaxton third in 4:59:58.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul van der Ploeg (VIC)
|0:18:06
|2
|Ben Bradley (TAS)
|0:01:30
|3
|Jacob Langham (TAS)
|0:03:38
|4
|Patrick Ryan (ACT)
|0:06:57
|5
|Theodore Adcock (WA)
|0:07:24
|6
|Christopher Finlay (TAS)
|0:08:31
|7
|Nicholas Perillo (ACT)
|0:08:43
|8
|Josef Kloser (TAS)
|0:09:24
|9
|Huw Apted (VIC)
|0:10:56
|10
|Sean Kinder (VIC)
|0:11:11
|11
|Ashby Cooper (TAS)
|0:11:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT)
|0:29:38
|2
|Sophie Kelly (TAS)
|0:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton (Canada)
|0:17:33
|2
|Sid Taberlay (TAS)
|0:00:34
|3
|Neil van der Ploeg (NSW)
|0:01:13
|4
|Andrew Fellows (QLD)
|0:01:27
|5
|Sam Chancellor (VIC)
|0:01:51
|6
|Adrian Jackson (VIC)
|0:01:53
|7
|Josh Carlson (NSW)
|0:02:06
|8
|Andrew Mock (VIC)
|0:02:46
|9
|John Groves (VIC)
|0:03:12
|10
|Nicholas Morgan (TAS)
|0:03:14
|11
|Jarrod Quinn (VIC)
|0:04:04
|12
|Matthew Callow (QLD)
|0:04:20
|13
|Seb Dunne (ACT)
|0:04:30
|14
|James Maebus (VIC)
|0:04:52
|15
|Mick Ross (NSW)
|0:05:24
|16
|Samuel Gadient (Switzerland)
|0:05:36
|17
|Timothy Doman (NSW)
|18
|James Reid (TAS)
|0:05:49
|19
|Evan Jones (SA)
|0:06:10
|20
|Anthony Edler (TAS)
|0:06:34
|21
|Wes Heckendorf (TAS)
|0:06:42
|22
|Sam Robertson (TAS)
|0:06:45
|23
|Simon Brown (TAS)
|0:06:54
|24
|Christopher Crocker (SA)
|0:06:58
|25
|Leigh Kemp (TAS)
|0:07:42
|26
|Bryan Powell (TAS)
|0:08:00
|27
|Brendan Murphy (VIC)
|0:08:27
|28
|Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT)
|0:08:47
|29
|Peter Glorie (WA)
|0:09:21
|30
|Joel Thorby (TAS)
|0:10:04
|31
|Emlyn Jones (TAS)
|0:10:47
|32
|James Bowler (VIC)
|0:16:39
|33
|Cole Reid (VIC)
|0:20:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King (VIC)
|0:23:31
|2
|Jody Bush (TAS)
|0:00:19
|3
|Niki Fisher (VIC)
|0:01:18
|4
|Edwina Hughes (TAS)
|0:03:12
|5
|Hanny Allston (TAS)
|0:04:00
|6
|Crystal Callaghan (VIC)
|0:04:07
|7
|Bethany Thompson (ACT)
|0:05:00
|8
|Amy Fletcher (ACT)
|0:05:59
|9
|Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS)
|0:16:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair (NSW)
|0:18:46
|2
|Scott Needham (VIC)
|0:00:59
|3
|Stuart Brown (VIC)
|0:01:10
|4
|Ross Farrell (TAS)
|0:01:16
|5
|Rohin Adams (VIC)
|0:01:30
|6
|Ashley Bleeker (VIC)
|0:01:55
|7
|Duncan Murray (VIC)
|0:01:56
|8
|Ken Allen (TAS)
|0:02:00
|9
|Ben May (VIC)
|0:02:07
|10
|Grant Lebbink (VIC)
|0:02:22
|11
|Aaron Long (TAS)
|0:03:08
|12
|Adrian Flood (TAS)
|0:03:13
|13
|Dion Shaw (TAS)
|0:03:22
|14
|Ben Osborne (TAS)
|0:03:32
|15
|Luke Beuchat (NSW)
|0:03:37
|16
|Jorge Baron (NSW)
|0:03:39
|17
|Todd Stanton (TAS)
|0:03:40
|18
|Ben Szczesny (VIC)
|19
|Jason Andersch (TAS)
|0:03:42
|20
|Justin Woolford (TAS)
|0:03:43
|21
|Luke Rapley (TAS)
|0:03:59
|22
|Nathan Jackson (TAS)
|0:04:09
|23
|Phil Leslie (TAS)
|0:04:13
|24
|Chris Carter (QLD)
|0:04:16
|25
|Andrew Low (VIC)
|0:04:20
|26
|Simon Easy (VIC)
|0:04:29
|27
|Chris Smith (TAS)
|0:04:31
|28
|Karl Pavey (VIC)
|0:04:41
|29
|Jason Mennitz (TAS)
|0:04:42
|30
|Clinton Dean (TAS)
|31
|Dave Bingley (TAS)
|0:04:49
|32
|Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC)
|0:05:15
|33
|John Atkinson (TAS)
|0:05:16
|34
|Piers Dunstan (TAS)
|35
|Aaron Lindsay (VIC)
|0:05:21
|36
|Matt Davis (TAS)
|0:05:22
|37
|Ben English (VIC)
|38
|Mark McClure (QLD)
|0:05:24
|39
|Luke Roberts (TAS)
|0:05:41
|40
|Jonathon Woods (TAS)
|0:05:42
|41
|Steve Burns (NSW)
|0:05:46
|42
|Mike Back (VIC)
|0:05:48
|43
|Adam Kelly (VIC)
|0:05:50
|44
|Grant Brow (Scotland)
|0:05:51
|45
|Andrew Spencer (VIC)
|0:05:53
|46
|Tim Storer (VIC)
|0:05:58
|47
|Brendan Scarborough (SA)
|0:06:00
|48
|Vaughan Kemsley (TAS)
|0:06:01
|49
|Jamie Webster (TAS)
|0:06:29
|50
|Tim Chadd (VIC)
|0:06:35
|51
|Shannon Rademaker (VIC)
|0:06:36
|52
|John Corbett (TAS)
|0:06:41
|53
|Thomas Hansen (TAS)
|0:06:43
|54
|Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM)
|0:06:50
|55
|Richard Carroll (TAS)
|0:06:53
|56
|Tim Bigarelli (VIC)
|0:07:04
|57
|Dylan Coulson (VIC)
|0:07:08
|58
|Joel Brewer (TAS)
|0:07:12
|59
|Mathew Yarrow (TAS)
|0:07:17
|60
|Brad Fitzgerald (SA)
|0:07:20
|61
|Richard Wilkinson (TAS)
|0:07:23
|62
|Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW)
|0:07:24
|63
|Alex Stone (WA)
|0:07:28
|64
|Steven Scharapow (TAS)
|0:07:30
|65
|Simon Coffin (VIC)
|0:07:31
|66
|Roger Shepherd (TAS)
|0:07:34
|67
|Benn Clayton (TAS)
|0:07:35
|68
|Chris Browne (WA)
|0:07:49
|69
|Aaron Davies (VIC)
|0:07:56
|70
|David Kamprad (TAS)
|0:08:04
|71
|Peter Gill (WA)
|0:08:06
|72
|Jacob Reus (NSW)
|0:08:12
|73
|Sam Duncan (TAS)
|0:08:13
|74
|Alex Schwetz (WA)
|0:08:14
|75
|Darren Harvey (TAS)
|0:08:17
|76
|Leigh Fitzgerald (SA)
|0:08:19
|77
|James Taylor (VIC)
|0:08:23
|78
|Dallas Hewett (NSW)
|79
|George Thomas (ACT)
|0:08:28
|80
|Nicholas Eagle (VIC)
|0:08:30
|81
|Nathan Fellows (TAS)
|0:08:40
|82
|Matthias Schwarze (QLD)
|0:08:41
|83
|Hugh Pederson (TAS)
|0:08:51
|84
|Simon Mann (UK)
|0:08:52
|85
|Grant Austin (NSW)
|0:09:02
|86
|Jamie Hunter (VIC)
|0:09:08
|87
|Ian Donnelly (TAS)
|0:09:09
|88
|Rick Southwell (TAS)
|0:09:15
|89
|Adam Hyland (TAS)
|0:09:16
|90
|Michael Norman (QLD)
|0:09:33
|91
|Matt Limbrick (TAS)
|0:09:46
|92
|Michael Sumner (TAS)
|0:09:48
|93
|Jamie Lechte (VIC)
|0:10:22
|94
|Jason Unwin (TAS)
|0:10:24
|95
|Gary Mueller (TAS)
|0:10:29
|96
|Jarlath Leyden (VIC)
|0:10:46
|97
|William Sargent (UK)
|0:10:52
|98
|Brendon Hyland (TAS)
|0:10:55
|99
|Tristan Edis (VIC)
|0:11:10
|100
|Stephen Geason (TAS)
|0:11:13
|101
|Ross Alexander (VIC)
|0:11:21
|102
|Con Mavroudakis (VIC)
|0:11:25
|103
|Richard Alberthsen (QLD)
|0:11:27
|104
|Richard Jupe (TAS)
|0:11:30
|105
|Anthony Lardner (VIC)
|0:11:39
|106
|Martyn Sweet (TAS)
|0:11:52
|107
|Michael Carey (NSW)
|0:11:57
|108
|Tim King (VIC)
|0:12:07
|109
|Brett Dennison (TAS)
|0:12:08
|110
|Russell Goslin (TAS)
|0:12:25
|111
|Jon Gourlay (TAS)
|0:12:39
|112
|James Sprott (VIC)
|0:12:40
|113
|Kevin Stephens (NSW)
|0:12:48
|114
|Benedict Coyne (VIC)
|0:12:49
|115
|James Blair (NSW)
|0:13:05
|116
|Alexander Bibby (TAS)
|0:14:16
|117
|Abe Francis (NT)
|0:14:33
|118
|Andrew Blaney (SA)
|0:15:20
|119
|Mark Mollenhagen (NSW)
|0:15:27
|120
|Mark Dobbin (Thailand)
|0:16:36
|121
|William Yuncken (VIC)
|0:16:43
|122
|Matthew Barr (NSW)
|0:16:45
|123
|Liam Barry (QLD)
|0:18:08
|124
|Frans Cronje (TAS)
|0:18:20
|125
|Benjamin Thomson (SA)
|0:20:21
|126
|Steve Annis-Brown (VIC)
|0:22:54
|127
|Jeremy Grey (TAS)
|0:27:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Douglas (VIC)
|0:24:23
|2
|Josie Simpson (VIC)
|0:01:42
|3
|Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand)
|0:02:18
|4
|Nikola Terry (TAS)
|0:02:37
|5
|Jo Williams (VIC)
|0:02:41
|6
|Andrea Heron (TAS)
|0:04:17
|7
|Jade Forsyth (VIC)
|0:04:55
|8
|Marcelle Ottaway (TAS)
|0:05:14
|9
|Louisa Hay (TAS)
|0:05:21
|10
|Angela Miller (VIC)
|0:06:02
|11
|Rachael Alderman (TAS)
|0:06:18
|12
|Edith O'Shea (TAS)
|0:07:04
|13
|Rishi Fox (VIC)
|0:08:19
|14
|Megan Farebrother (NSW)
|0:08:24
|15
|Nikki Stanley (WA)
|0:09:17
|16
|Monica Campi (VIC)
|0:09:34
|17
|Melissa Kruger (TAS)
|0:09:53
|18
|Julia Anders (NT)
|0:10:17
|19
|Nicole Anderson (TAS)
|0:12:11
|20
|Jacqui Knee (VIC)
|0:15:17
|21
|Corinne Alberthsen (QLD)
|0:15:56
|22
|Jane Neasey (TAS)
|0:16:00
|23
|Jane Weatherley (TAS)
|0:18:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Jones (VIC)
|0:20:37
|2
|Rob Eva (VIC)
|0:00:12
|3
|Mark Fenner (NSW)
|0:00:44
|4
|Steven Brown (TAS)
|0:01:09
|5
|Ollie Klein (SA)
|0:01:45
|6
|Jonathan Pitt (TAS)
|0:02:00
|7
|John Whittington (TAS)
|0:02:19
|8
|Paul Black (WA)
|0:02:30
|9
|Rod Barnard (VIC)
|0:02:38
|10
|Craig Cummings (VIC)
|0:03:03
|11
|Scott Smith (TAS)
|0:03:04
|12
|Anthony Caffery (VIC)
|0:03:05
|13
|Geoff Clark (TAS)
|0:03:06
|14
|Jamin Davies (Canada)
|0:03:20
|15
|Scott Murchison (TAS)
|0:03:26
|16
|Michael Berry (TAS)
|0:03:27
|17
|Shane Jenkin (VIC)
|0:03:46
|18
|Win Mahar (TAS)
|0:03:51
|19
|Ron Whitehead (QLD)
|0:04:02
|20
|Steven Banbury (TAS)
|0:04:05
|21
|Maurice De Jersey (TAS)
|22
|Brian Heazlewood (TAS)
|0:04:23
|23
|Jules Evans (TAS)
|0:04:25
|24
|Matt Carlsson (TAS)
|0:04:27
|25
|Adam Potito (TAS)
|0:04:34
|26
|Jay Heather (VIC)
|0:04:45
|27
|Scott Dransfield (QLD)
|0:04:46
|28
|Troy Hands (QLD)
|0:04:48
|29
|Nigel Bridgeman (NSW)
|30
|Gordon Taylor (TAS)
|0:05:06
|31
|Greg Norden (VIC)
|32
|Shane Kerrison (TAS)
|0:05:09
|33
|Ben Davidson (TAS)
|0:05:11
|34
|Marcus Anstey (QLD)
|0:05:12
|35
|Duncan McGlashan (TAS)
|0:05:23
|36
|Maurice Williams (TAS)
|0:05:24
|37
|Dale Weston (VIC)
|0:05:30
|38
|Rod Johnson (QLD)
|0:05:33
|39
|Jonathan McComb (TAS)
|0:05:35
|40
|Adam Clayton (TAS)
|0:05:38
|41
|Tim Gardner (TAS)
|0:05:39
|42
|Toby Cook (VIC)
|0:05:41
|43
|Jonathan Stark (TAS)
|0:05:47
|44
|Adam Guilmartin (VIC)
|0:05:49
|45
|Steve Campbell (TAS)
|0:05:51
|46
|Craig Hoey (TAS)
|0:05:55
|47
|Michael Jones (NSW)
|0:05:57
|48
|Duane Pitt (TAS)
|0:06:03
|49
|Michael Logan (VIC)
|0:06:04
|50
|Ian Humphries (ACT)
|0:06:05
|51
|Marcus Morse (VIC)
|0:06:06
|52
|Damien Geason (TAS)
|0:06:12
|53
|Graham Hammond (TAS)
|0:06:25
|54
|Adam Smith (South Africa)
|0:06:28
|55
|Andrew Hollole (VIC)
|56
|James Spargo (QLD)
|0:06:29
|57
|Rodney Barrett (TAS)
|0:06:33
|58
|Tim Robertson (TAS)
|0:06:45
|59
|Thomas Blazevic (VIC)
|0:06:46
|60
|Ludovic Pichonneau (France)
|61
|Steven Lane (VIC)
|0:06:56
|62
|Matthew Cordell (TAS)
|0:07:04
|63
|Michael Bremner (TAS)
|0:07:09
|64
|James Foster (NSW)
|0:07:11
|65
|David Walker (TAS)
|66
|Peter Millar (TAS)
|0:07:13
|67
|Anthony Binns (VIC)
|0:07:14
|68
|Jorn Rudloff (NSW)
|0:07:16
|69
|Christian Haidacher (VIC)
|0:07:22
|70
|David Edis (TAS)
|0:07:23
|71
|James Ashmore (TAS)
|0:07:28
|72
|Steven Watchorn (TAS)
|0:07:33
|73
|Steven Woolcock (VIC)
|0:07:38
|74
|Paul Fulton (WA)
|0:07:39
|75
|Rob King (TAS)
|76
|Richard Fricke (NSW)
|0:07:40
|77
|Jonty Barnett (TAS)
|0:07:41
|78
|Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS)
|79
|Adam Mason (TAS)
|0:07:42
|80
|Andrew Ottaway (TAS)
|0:08:02
|81
|Jason Amsters (QLD)
|0:08:19
|82
|Nick Lawrence (TAS)
|0:08:34
|83
|Ken Glasco (QLD)
|0:08:38
|84
|John Klein (ACT)
|0:08:48
|85
|Cameron Morgan (VIC)
|0:08:49
|86
|Anthony Chisholm (TAS)
|0:08:53
|87
|Gordon Scrim (TAS)
|0:09:06
|88
|Greg Pearsall (NSW)
|89
|Bryan Larkins (NSW)
|0:09:12
|90
|Stephen Costar (VIC)
|0:09:14
|91
|Geoff Johnstone (TAS)
|0:09:23
|92
|James Fordyce (NT)
|0:09:24
|93
|Gavin Spinks (TAS)
|0:09:28
|94
|Simon Trewin (TAS)
|0:09:31
|95
|Stephen Down (VIC)
|0:09:32
|96
|John Wakeford (TAS)
|0:09:40
|97
|Mark Spearing (QLD)
|0:09:41
|98
|Malcolm Barrett (QLD)
|99
|Lukas Reitsema (TAS)
|0:09:48
|100
|James Down (TAS)
|0:10:01
|101
|Darren Saunders (NSW)
|0:10:06
|102
|Rory Ford (QLD)
|0:10:10
|103
|Gary Farebrother (NSW)
|0:10:13
|104
|Paul Plank (VIC)
|0:10:19
|105
|Andrew Kidd (TAS)
|0:10:21
|106
|Robert Casey (TAS)
|0:10:22
|107
|Scott McGilchrist (TAS)
|0:11:58
|108
|Scott Macdonald (TAS)
|0:12:21
|109
|Jeff Westmore (VIC)
|0:13:03
|110
|Andrew Bird (VIC)
|0:13:10
|111
|Fraser White (TAS)
|0:14:41
|112
|Tony Murdoch (TAS)
|0:15:07
|113
|Rob Bryson (TAS)
|0:15:08
|114
|Greg Foster (VIC)
|0:19:40
|115
|Simon Thiessen (TAS)
|0:26:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amity McSwan (VIC)
|0:24:42
|2
|Traci Lonergan (TAS)
|0:01:24
|3
|Jo Riley (VIC)
|0:02:10
|4
|Juliet Plumb (TAS)
|0:02:48
|5
|Su Sprott (Aust)
|0:03:22
|6
|Sue Thompson (NSW)
|0:03:53
|7
|Julia Jago (TAS)
|0:04:29
|8
|Pip Morse (VIC)
|0:04:36
|9
|Robyn Simionato (NSW)
|0:04:59
|10
|Cath MacKay (NSW)
|0:06:53
|11
|Sally Fenner (NSW)
|0:07:26
|12
|Toni Spinks (TAS)
|0:07:36
|13
|Janice March (TAS)
|0:08:12
|14
|Becky Herridge (TAS)
|0:08:38
|15
|Elizabeth Story (NSW)
|0:12:30
|16
|Karen Ward (QLD)
|0:15:05
|17
|Sue Donoghoe (ACT)
|0:15:39
|18
|Janelle Jones (NSW)
|0:20:01
|19
|Fay Cunningham (New Zealand)
|0:29:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Olle (VIC)
|0:23:52
|2
|Robert Bleeker (ACT)
|0:00:30
|3
|Roger Butorac (TAS)
|0:00:53
|4
|James Eldridge (ACT)
|0:01:03
|5
|Darryl Smith (TAS)
|0:01:08
|6
|John Travers (QLD)
|0:01:13
|7
|Gary Hitches (NSW)
|0:01:29
|8
|Lynton Stretton (TAS)
|0:01:30
|9
|Bernard Walker (TAS)
|0:01:42
|10
|Robert Rhodes (QLD)
|0:01:57
|11
|Marcus Langham (TAS)
|0:02:15
|12
|Nick Tilbrook (SA)
|0:02:21
|13
|Paul Strong (TAS)
|0:02:27
|14
|Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand)
|0:02:30
|15
|Andrew Lloyd (NSW)
|0:02:44
|16
|Leslie Paton (NSW)
|0:02:51
|17
|Rodney Clark (TAS)
|0:02:55
|18
|Ian Biddell (SA)
|0:03:02
|19
|Mark Scarborough (ACT)
|0:03:24
|20
|Rudy Kloser (TAS)
|0:03:27
|21
|Wayne Chapman (TAS)
|0:03:34
|22
|Paul Scarfe (TAS)
|0:03:44
|23
|John Pearce (TAS)
|0:03:51
|24
|Ian Smith (TAS)
|0:04:54
|25
|Roger Simionato (NSW)
|0:04:58
|26
|Eric Riegler (VIC)
|0:05:16
|27
|Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand)
|0:05:19
|28
|Chris Morley (NSW)
|0:05:49
|29
|Michael Bigarelli (VIC)
|0:05:54
|30
|Tim Evans (NSW)
|0:05:58
|31
|Brett Richardson (TAS)
|0:06:05
|32
|Leigh Onions (VIC)
|0:06:12
|33
|Robert Furmston (TAS)
|0:06:15
|34
|Patrick Murphy (VIC)
|35
|Peter Muller (TAS)
|0:06:21
|36
|John Forbes (QLD)
|0:06:22
|37
|John Breen (TAS)
|0:06:28
|38
|Andrew March (TAS)
|0:06:34
|39
|Dale McKee (VIC)
|0:06:47
|40
|Steve Bence (TAS)
|0:07:06
|41
|Phillip Tuck (TAS)
|0:07:14
|42
|Mordy Bromberg (VIC)
|0:07:20
|43
|Bernard Murphy (VIC)
|0:07:27
|44
|Jim Phillipson (VIC)
|0:07:32
|45
|Peter Macartney (ACT)
|0:07:39
|46
|Bill Butler (TAS)
|0:08:03
|47
|Bill Vandendool (VIC)
|0:08:34
|48
|Alan McDowell (VIC)
|0:09:11
|49
|David Fidler (TAS)
|0:09:40
|50
|Wayne Bristow (TAS)
|0:11:04
|51
|Russell Hoffman (TAS)
|0:11:17
|52
|Clive Tilsley (TAS)
|0:11:32
|53
|Richard De Waal (VIC)
|0:11:57
|54
|Kevin Joy (NSW)
|0:12:23
|55
|Ian McGuffie (VIC)
|0:13:00
|56
|John Geddes (ACT)
|0:13:03
|57
|Mike Yanko (New Zealand)
|0:13:31
|58
|John Brown (Aust)
|0:13:33
|59
|Arthur Apted (VIC)
|0:13:51
|60
|John Dalco (TAS)
|0:13:55
|61
|Kevin Hall (VIC)
|0:14:20
|62
|David Hockey (QLD)
|0:15:27
|63
|Peter Volker (TAS)
|0:16:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Forbes (QLD)
|0:31:02
|2
|Leah Dent (TAS)
|0:01:33
|3
|Carolyn Jackson (VIC)
|0:01:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul van der Ploeg (VIC)
|0:59:44
|2
|Ben Bradley (TAS)
|0:10:27
|3
|Jacob Langham (TAS)
|0:15:53
|4
|Theodore Adcock (WA)
|0:26:07
|5
|Patrick Ryan (ACT)
|0:26:38
|6
|Nicholas Perillo (ACT)
|0:31:57
|7
|Josef Kloser (TAS)
|0:32:17
|8
|Christopher Finlay (TAS)
|0:36:01
|9
|Sean Kinder (VIC)
|0:37:36
|10
|Ashby Cooper (TAS)
|0:48:45
|11
|Huw Apted (VIC)
|1:05:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT)
|1:45:02
|2
|Sophie Kelly (TAS)
|0:12:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton (Canada)
|0:58:40
|2
|Sid Taberlay (TAS)
|0:00:27
|3
|Adrian Jackson (VIC)
|0:01:56
|4
|Andrew Fellows (QLD)
|0:04:02
|5
|Neil van der Ploeg (NSW)
|0:04:13
|6
|Josh Carlson (NSW)
|0:06:35
|7
|Nicholas Morgan (TAS)
|0:10:02
|8
|Andrew Mock (VIC)
|0:11:19
|9
|John Groves (VIC)
|0:13:25
|10
|Matthew Callow (QLD)
|0:15:37
|11
|Mick Ross (NSW)
|0:16:22
|12
|Jarrod Quinn (VIC)
|0:18:06
|13
|Samuel Gadient (Switzerland)
|0:18:21
|14
|Timothy Doman (NSW)
|0:18:50
|15
|Sam Robertson (TAS)
|0:22:58
|16
|Anthony Edler (TAS)
|0:23:21
|17
|James Maebus (VIC)
|0:23:31
|18
|Evan Jones (SA)
|0:24:39
|19
|Seb Dunne (ACT)
|0:26:42
|20
|Christopher Crocker (SA)
|0:26:49
|21
|James Reid (TAS)
|0:27:01
|22
|Wes Heckendorf (TAS)
|0:27:10
|23
|Leigh Kemp (TAS)
|0:27:13
|24
|Simon Brown (TAS)
|0:28:49
|25
|Bryan Powell (TAS)
|0:30:49
|26
|Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT)
|0:36:21
|27
|Peter Glorie (WA)
|0:36:24
|28
|Joel Thorby (TAS)
|0:41:10
|29
|Emlyn Jones (TAS)
|0:41:55
|30
|James Bowler (VIC)
|0:58:28
|31
|Sam Chancellor (VIC)
|1:02:02
|32
|Brendan Murphy (VIC)
|1:05:49
|33
|Cole Reid (VIC)
|1:18:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King (VIC)
|1:18:17
|2
|Jody Bush (TAS)
|0:06:08
|3
|Niki Fisher (VIC)
|0:08:15
|4
|Edwina Hughes (TAS)
|0:13:19
|5
|Hanny Allston (TAS)
|0:16:44
|6
|Crystal Callaghan (VIC)
|0:20:28
|7
|Bethany Thompson (ACT)
|1:00:27
|DNF
|Amy Fletcher (ACT)
|DNF
|Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair (NSW)
|1:00:43
|2
|Rohin Adams (VIC)
|0:05:19
|3
|Ross Farrell (TAS)
|0:06:45
|4
|Ben May (VIC)
|0:07:26
|5
|Ken Allen (TAS)
|0:08:02
|6
|Stuart Brown (VIC)
|0:08:31
|7
|Ashley Bleeker (VIC)
|0:10:00
|8
|Richard Wilkinson (TAS)
|0:11:22
|9
|Scott Needham (VIC)
|0:11:28
|10
|Adrian Flood (TAS)
|0:11:49
|11
|Dion Shaw (TAS)
|0:11:57
|12
|Luke Beuchat (NSW)
|0:12:09
|13
|Justin Woolford (TAS)
|0:12:45
|14
|Luke Rapley (TAS)
|0:13:00
|15
|Ben Osborne (TAS)
|0:13:05
|16
|Jason Andersch (TAS)
|0:14:01
|17
|Jason Mennitz (TAS)
|0:14:22
|18
|Phil Leslie (TAS)
|0:14:25
|19
|Chris Carter (QLD)
|0:15:17
|20
|Simon Easy (VIC)
|0:15:26
|21
|Aaron Long (TAS)
|0:16:09
|22
|Todd Stanton (TAS)
|0:16:29
|23
|Ben Szczesny (VIC)
|0:17:51
|24
|Jamie Lechte (VIC)
|0:17:58
|25
|John Atkinson (TAS)
|0:18:04
|26
|Matthias Schwarze (QLD)
|0:18:14
|27
|Andrew Low (VIC)
|0:18:23
|28
|Con Mavroudakis (VIC)
|0:18:32
|29
|Dave Bingley (TAS)
|0:20:14
|30
|Nathan Jackson (TAS)
|0:20:16
|31
|Mike Back (VIC)
|0:20:20
|32
|Jonathon Woods (TAS)
|0:21:00
|33
|Steve Burns (NSW)
|0:21:04
|34
|Grant Brow (Scotland)
|0:21:07
|35
|Karl Pavey (VIC)
|0:21:35
|36
|Vaughan Kemsley (TAS)
|0:21:56
|37
|Tim King (VIC)
|0:21:59
|38
|Matt Davis (TAS)
|0:22:01
|39
|Jorge Baron (NSW)
|0:22:10
|40
|Grant Lebbink (VIC)
|0:22:53
|41
|Anthony Lardner (VIC)
|0:23:31
|42
|Chris Smith (TAS)
|0:23:41
|43
|Ben English (VIC)
|0:24:10
|44
|Clinton Dean (TAS)
|0:25:17
|45
|Adam Kelly (VIC)
|0:25:27
|46
|Tim Chadd (VIC)
|0:25:42
|47
|Aaron Lindsay (VIC)
|0:25:51
|48
|John Corbett (TAS)
|0:25:54
|49
|Mark McClure (QLD)
|0:25:56
|50
|Simon Coffin (VIC)
|0:26:38
|51
|Richard Alberthsen (QLD)
|0:26:58
|52
|Alex Stone (WA)
|0:27:10
|53
|Piers Dunstan (TAS)
|0:27:20
|54
|Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC)
|0:27:22
|55
|Brendan Scarborough (SA)
|0:27:26
|56
|Benn Clayton (TAS)
|0:27:43
|57
|Steven Scharapow (TAS)
|0:28:15
|58
|Jamie Webster (TAS)
|0:28:43
|59
|Richard Carroll (TAS)
|0:28:53
|60
|Duncan Murray (VIC)
|0:28:59
|61
|Joel Brewer (TAS)
|0:29:48
|62
|Brad Fitzgerald (SA)
|0:29:56
|63
|Luke Roberts (TAS)
|0:30:04
|64
|Thomas Hansen (TAS)
|0:30:08
|65
|Nathan Fellows (TAS)
|0:30:38
|66
|Shannon Rademaker (VIC)
|0:30:52
|67
|Tim Bigarelli (VIC)
|0:30:59
|68
|Tim Storer (VIC)
|0:31:05
|69
|Roger Shepherd (TAS)
|70
|George Thomas (ACT)
|0:31:26
|71
|Andrew Spencer (VIC)
|0:31:27
|72
|Aaron Davies (VIC)
|0:31:40
|73
|Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW)
|0:31:53
|74
|Dylan Coulson (VIC)
|0:32:07
|75
|James Taylor (VIC)
|0:32:28
|76
|Nicholas Eagle (VIC)
|0:33:04
|77
|Michael Norman (QLD)
|0:33:11
|78
|Ian Donnelly (TAS)
|0:33:13
|79
|Alex Schwetz (WA)
|0:34:39
|80
|Matt Limbrick (TAS)
|0:34:57
|81
|Jacob Reus (NSW)
|0:35:12
|82
|Grant Austin (NSW)
|0:35:20
|83
|Simon Mann (UK)
|0:36:11
|84
|Jeremy Grey (TAS)
|0:36:15
|85
|Mathew Yarrow (TAS)
|0:36:39
|86
|Sam Duncan (TAS)
|0:36:54
|87
|Darren Harvey (TAS)
|0:37:39
|88
|Leigh Fitzgerald (SA)
|0:37:41
|89
|Jarlath Leyden (VIC)
|0:38:39
|90
|Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM)
|0:38:57
|91
|Chris Browne (WA)
|0:38:58
|92
|Peter Gill (WA)
|0:39:00
|93
|Russell Goslin (TAS)
|0:39:01
|94
|Rick Southwell (TAS)
|0:39:21
|95
|Jamie Hunter (VIC)
|0:39:22
|96
|William Sargent (UK)
|0:40:35
|97
|Dallas Hewett (NSW)
|0:42:27
|98
|Jon Gourlay (TAS)
|0:43:32
|99
|Martyn Sweet (TAS)
|0:43:38
|100
|Brett Dennison (TAS)
|0:43:42
|101
|Richard Jupe (TAS)
|0:44:00
|102
|Hugh Pederson (TAS)
|0:44:54
|103
|Adam Hyland (TAS)
|0:45:46
|104
|Jason Unwin (TAS)
|0:45:50
|105
|David Kamprad (TAS)
|0:46:12
|106
|Michael Sumner (TAS)
|0:46:17
|107
|Tristan Edis (VIC)
|0:46:39
|108
|Kevin Stephens (NSW)
|0:47:34
|109
|Stephen Geason (TAS)
|0:48:03
|110
|Ross Alexander (VIC)
|0:48:28
|111
|James Sprott (VIC)
|0:48:46
|112
|Brendon Hyland (TAS)
|0:49:00
|113
|William Yuncken (VIC)
|0:49:39
|114
|James Blair (NSW)
|0:53:07
|115
|Alexander Bibby (TAS)
|0:53:27
|116
|Gary Mueller (TAS)
|0:53:33
|117
|Mark Mollenhagen (NSW)
|0:53:38
|118
|Andrew Blaney (SA)
|0:56:06
|119
|Benedict Coyne (VIC)
|0:57:01
|120
|Michael Carey (NSW)
|0:57:07
|121
|Matthew Barr (NSW)
|1:00:59
|122
|Frans Cronje (TAS)
|1:05:00
|123
|Mark Dobbin (Thailand)
|1:07:05
|124
|Benjamin Thomson (SA)
|1:08:13
|125
|Liam Barry (QLD)
|1:15:20
|126
|Abe Francis (NT)
|1:17:32
|127
|Steve Annis-Brown (VIC)
|1:37:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Douglas (VIC)
|1:21:11
|2
|Josie Simpson (VIC)
|0:07:34
|3
|Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand)
|0:07:53
|4
|Nikola Terry (TAS)
|0:14:17
|5
|Jo Williams (VIC)
|0:14:31
|6
|Andrea Heron (TAS)
|0:18:20
|7
|Rachael Alderman (TAS)
|0:21:43
|8
|Marcelle Ottaway (TAS)
|0:23:04
|9
|Jade Forsyth (VIC)
|0:26:26
|10
|Edith O'Shea (TAS)
|0:29:55
|11
|Megan Farebrother (NSW)
|0:32:28
|12
|Louisa Hay (TAS)
|0:33:31
|13
|Angela Miller (VIC)
|0:33:54
|14
|Nikki Stanley (WA)
|0:34:06
|15
|Monica Campi (VIC)
|0:34:43
|16
|Melissa Kruger (TAS)
|0:36:13
|17
|Rishi Fox (VIC)
|0:38:20
|18
|Julia Anders (NT)
|0:40:33
|19
|Jane Neasey (TAS)
|0:49:29
|20
|Nicole Anderson (TAS)
|0:54:34
|21
|Corinne Alberthsen (QLD)
|1:07:41
|22
|Jane Weatherley (TAS)
|1:09:05
|23
|Jacqui Knee (VIC)
|1:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Eva (VIC)
|1:09:18
|2
|Steven Brown (TAS)
|0:00:04
|3
|Damien Jones (VIC)
|0:00:16
|4
|Mark Fenner (NSW)
|0:03:11
|5
|Ollie Klein (SA)
|0:04:04
|6
|Jonathan Pitt (TAS)
|0:06:38
|7
|Craig Cummings (VIC)
|0:08:29
|8
|Anthony Caffery (VIC)
|0:10:03
|9
|Geoff Clark (TAS)
|0:10:15
|10
|John Whittington (TAS)
|0:10:34
|11
|Michael Berry (TAS)
|0:11:04
|12
|Jamin Davies (Canada)
|0:11:50
|13
|Paul Black (WA)
|0:13:31
|14
|Rod Barnard (VIC)
|0:13:44
|15
|Jonathan McComb (TAS)
|0:14:13
|16
|Jay Heather (VIC)
|0:14:32
|17
|Scott Murchison (TAS)
|0:16:20
|18
|Steven Banbury (TAS)
|0:16:38
|19
|Marcus Morse (VIC)
|0:16:40
|20
|Rod Johnson (QLD)
|0:17:01
|21
|Duncan McGlashan (TAS)
|0:17:23
|22
|Scott Dransfield (QLD)
|0:17:32
|23
|Jules Evans (TAS)
|0:18:56
|24
|Adam Clayton (TAS)
|0:19:12
|25
|Adam Smith (South Africa)
|0:19:22
|26
|Adam Potito (TAS)
|0:19:33
|27
|Steve Campbell (TAS)
|0:19:49
|28
|Troy Hands (QLD)
|29
|Win Mahar (TAS)
|0:19:50
|30
|Gordon Taylor (TAS)
|0:20:14
|31
|Toby Cook (VIC)
|0:20:39
|32
|Maurice De Jersey (TAS)
|0:20:48
|33
|Scott Smith (TAS)
|0:21:08
|34
|Tim Robertson (TAS)
|35
|Ron Whitehead (QLD)
|0:21:31
|36
|Matt Carlsson (TAS)
|0:21:56
|37
|Nigel Bridgeman (NSW)
|0:22:04
|38
|Andrew Hollole (VIC)
|0:22:15
|39
|Ben Davidson (TAS)
|0:22:21
|40
|Shane Kerrison (TAS)
|0:22:41
|41
|Marcus Anstey (QLD)
|0:22:42
|42
|Rodney Barrett (TAS)
|0:24:21
|43
|Paul Fulton (WA)
|0:24:36
|44
|Dale Weston (VIC)
|0:24:55
|45
|Tim Gardner (TAS)
|0:25:21
|46
|Jonty Barnett (TAS)
|0:25:31
|47
|Damien Geason (TAS)
|0:25:41
|48
|Graham Hammond (TAS)
|0:25:44
|49
|Greg Norden (VIC)
|0:25:51
|50
|Maurice Williams (TAS)
|0:25:56
|51
|Shane Jenkin (VIC)
|0:26:04
|52
|Rob King (TAS)
|0:26:25
|53
|Peter Millar (TAS)
|0:26:33
|54
|Craig Hoey (TAS)
|0:26:36
|55
|Jason Amsters (QLD)
|0:26:52
|56
|Michael Jones (NSW)
|0:26:54
|57
|James Ashmore (TAS)
|0:27:01
|58
|Brian Heazlewood (TAS)
|0:27:03
|59
|Gordon Scrim (TAS)
|0:27:40
|60
|Duane Pitt (TAS)
|0:27:47
|61
|Steven Lane (VIC)
|0:28:23
|62
|Christian Haidacher (VIC)
|0:28:51
|63
|Nick Lawrence (TAS)
|0:29:28
|64
|Jonathan Stark (TAS)
|0:29:30
|65
|Adam Guilmartin (VIC)
|0:29:40
|66
|Michael Bremner (TAS)
|0:29:44
|67
|Gary Farebrother (NSW)
|0:29:47
|68
|Anthony Chisholm (TAS)
|0:29:55
|69
|James Foster (NSW)
|0:30:31
|70
|David Walker (TAS)
|0:31:47
|71
|Thomas Blazevic (VIC)
|0:31:52
|72
|Jorn Rudloff (NSW)
|0:32:27
|73
|Anthony Binns (VIC)
|0:32:32
|74
|Adam Mason (TAS)
|0:34:14
|75
|Richard Fricke (NSW)
|0:34:47
|76
|Matthew Cordell (TAS)
|0:35:11
|77
|Geoff Johnstone (TAS)
|0:35:41
|78
|Cameron Morgan (VIC)
|0:35:56
|79
|James Spargo (QLD)
|0:36:11
|80
|Mark Spearing (QLD)
|0:36:34
|81
|James Fordyce (NT)
|0:36:42
|82
|Stephen Down (VIC)
|0:36:44
|83
|James Down (TAS)
|84
|Gavin Spinks (TAS)
|0:37:04
|85
|Andrew Ottaway (TAS)
|0:37:29
|86
|John Wakeford (TAS)
|0:37:33
|87
|Bryan Larkins (NSW)
|0:37:50
|88
|John Klein (ACT)
|0:37:59
|89
|Robert Casey (TAS)
|0:38:12
|90
|Ken Glasco (QLD)
|0:38:15
|91
|Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS)
|0:38:38
|92
|Ludovic Pichonneau (France)
|0:38:40
|93
|Michael Logan (VIC)
|0:39:09
|94
|Steven Woolcock (VIC)
|0:39:22
|95
|Darren Saunders (NSW)
|0:39:28
|96
|Scott Macdonald (TAS)
|0:40:54
|97
|Andrew Kidd (TAS)
|0:41:05
|98
|David Edis (TAS)
|0:42:00
|99
|Lukas Reitsema (TAS)
|0:42:34
|100
|Paul Plank (VIC)
|0:43:07
|101
|Scott McGilchrist (TAS)
|0:44:07
|102
|Malcolm Barrett (QLD)
|0:45:04
|103
|Greg Pearsall (NSW)
|0:45:16
|104
|Simon Trewin (TAS)
|0:45:32
|105
|Greg Foster (VIC)
|0:49:01
|106
|Steven Watchorn (TAS)
|0:51:48
|107
|Fraser White (TAS)
|0:52:49
|108
|Stephen Costar (VIC)
|0:54:47
|109
|Ian Humphries (ACT)
|0:54:52
|110
|Andrew Bird (VIC)
|0:56:04
|111
|Tony Murdoch (TAS)
|0:59:25
|112
|Jeff Westmore (VIC)
|1:07:38
|113
|Rory Ford (QLD)
|1:12:50
|114
|Rob Bryson (TAS)
|1:16:57
|115
|Simon Thiessen (TAS)
|1:37:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amity McSwan (VIC)
|1:23:14
|2
|Traci Lonergan (TAS)
|0:04:10
|3
|Jo Riley (VIC)
|0:11:01
|4
|Juliet Plumb (TAS)
|0:12:39
|5
|Sue Thompson (NSW)
|0:13:27
|6
|Julia Jago (TAS)
|0:17:25
|7
|Su Sprott (Aust)
|0:17:32
|8
|Pip Morse (VIC)
|0:20:11
|9
|Robyn Simionato (NSW)
|0:23:58
|10
|Cath MacKay (NSW)
|0:25:37
|11
|Becky Herridge (TAS)
|0:26:53
|12
|Sally Fenner (NSW)
|0:40:30
|13
|Fay Cunningham (New Zealand)
|0:44:35
|14
|Toni Spinks (TAS)
|0:46:00
|15
|Janice March (TAS)
|0:48:01
|16
|Sue Donoghoe (ACT)
|0:51:09
|17
|Elizabeth Story (NSW)
|1:03:13
|18
|Karen Ward (QLD)
|1:15:53
|19
|Janelle Jones (NSW)
|1:17:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Olle (VIC)
|1:21:25
|2
|James Eldridge (ACT)
|0:00:33
|3
|Robert Rhodes (QLD)
|0:01:34
|4
|Darryl Smith (TAS)
|0:04:48
|5
|Robert Bleeker (ACT)
|0:05:07
|6
|Gary Hitches (NSW)
|0:06:24
|7
|Lynton Stretton (TAS)
|0:06:52
|8
|Nick Tilbrook (SA)
|0:07:09
|9
|Marcus Langham (TAS)
|0:07:29
|10
|Bernard Walker (TAS)
|0:08:22
|11
|Paul Strong (TAS)
|0:09:25
|12
|John Travers (QLD)
|0:09:34
|13
|Ian Biddell (SA)
|0:10:46
|14
|Rudy Kloser (TAS)
|15
|Rodney Clark (TAS)
|0:11:05
|16
|Andrew Lloyd (NSW)
|0:11:55
|17
|Roger Butorac (TAS)
|0:13:07
|18
|Paul Scarfe (TAS)
|0:15:09
|19
|John Pearce (TAS)
|0:15:40
|20
|Wayne Chapman (TAS)
|0:15:55
|21
|Michael Bigarelli (VIC)
|0:17:49
|22
|Leslie Paton (NSW)
|0:18:03
|23
|Brett Richardson (TAS)
|0:20:17
|24
|Steve Bence (TAS)
|0:20:22
|25
|Tim Evans (NSW)
|0:20:46
|26
|Mark Scarborough (ACT)
|0:21:24
|27
|Ian Smith (TAS)
|0:21:46
|28
|Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand)
|0:22:24
|29
|John Forbes (QLD)
|0:22:29
|30
|Roger Simionato (NSW)
|0:22:45
|31
|Peter Macartney (ACT)
|0:22:53
|32
|Phillip Tuck (TAS)
|0:23:20
|33
|Peter Muller (TAS)
|0:25:04
|34
|Chris Morley (NSW)
|0:25:11
|35
|Bill Butler (TAS)
|36
|John Breen (TAS)
|0:27:00
|37
|Robert Furmston (TAS)
|0:29:13
|38
|Dale McKee (VIC)
|0:30:37
|39
|Bill Vandendool (VIC)
|0:32:31
|40
|Wayne Bristow (TAS)
|0:32:41
|41
|David Fidler (TAS)
|0:34:23
|42
|Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand)
|0:35:51
|43
|Jim Phillipson (VIC)
|0:36:28
|44
|Ian McGuffie (VIC)
|0:36:54
|45
|Bernard Murphy (VIC)
|0:36:56
|46
|Alan McDowell (VIC)
|0:36:57
|47
|Leigh Onions (VIC)
|0:37:19
|48
|Patrick Murphy (VIC)
|0:37:22
|49
|Arthur Apted (VIC)
|0:40:52
|50
|Richard De Waal (VIC)
|51
|Kevin Joy (NSW)
|0:41:28
|52
|Russell Hoffman (TAS)
|0:41:32
|53
|Mordy Bromberg (VIC)
|0:43:05
|54
|Eric Riegler (VIC)
|0:43:10
|55
|Mike Yanko (New Zealand)
|0:46:12
|56
|John Dalco (TAS)
|0:47:45
|57
|Clive Tilsley (TAS)
|0:49:49
|58
|John Brown (Aust)
|0:53:14
|59
|John Geddes (ACT)
|0:55:12
|60
|Andrew March (TAS)
|0:56:01
|61
|Kevin Hall (VIC)
|1:05:04
|62
|David Hockey (QLD)
|1:19:10
|63
|Peter Volker (TAS)
|1:25:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Forbes (QLD)
|1:46:25
|2
|Carolyn Jackson (VIC)
|0:01:39
|3
|Leah Dent (TAS)
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul van der Ploeg (VIC)
|4:57:13
|2
|Ben Bradley (TAS)
|0:35:32
|3
|Jacob Langham (TAS)
|1:19:25
|4
|Theodore Adcock (WA)
|1:55:32
|5
|Nicholas Perillo (ACT)
|2:14:34
|6
|Patrick Ryan (ACT)
|2:15:34
|7
|Josef Kloser (TAS)
|2:43:52
|8
|Christopher Finlay (TAS)
|2:56:57
|9
|Sean Kinder (VIC)
|3:29:06
|10
|Ashby Cooper (TAS)
|3:50:16
|11
|Huw Apted (VIC)
|4:09:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eliza Eldridge Bassett (ACT)
|8:18:08
|2
|Sophie Kelly (TAS)
|0:58:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay (TAS)
|4:55:48
|2
|Max Plaxton (Canada)
|0:02:10
|3
|Adrian Jackson (VIC)
|0:04:48
|4
|Neil van der Ploeg (NSW)
|0:06:45
|5
|Andrew Fellows (QLD)
|0:21:50
|6
|Josh Carlson (NSW)
|0:24:03
|7
|Andrew Mock (VIC)
|0:37:20
|8
|Nicholas Morgan (TAS)
|0:40:34
|9
|John Groves (VIC)
|0:55:32
|10
|Jarrod Quinn (VIC)
|0:59:28
|11
|Matthew Callow (QLD)
|1:04:27
|12
|Samuel Gadient (Switzerland)
|1:16:10
|13
|Sam Chancellor (VIC)
|1:23:21
|14
|Mick Ross (NSW)
|1:26:48
|15
|James Maebus (VIC)
|1:27:26
|16
|Seb Dunne (ACT)
|1:31:14
|17
|James Reid (TAS)
|1:36:32
|18
|Anthony Edler (TAS)
|1:39:09
|19
|Sam Robertson (TAS)
|1:39:55
|20
|Timothy Doman (NSW)
|1:43:36
|21
|Christopher Crocker (SA)
|1:44:56
|22
|Leigh Kemp (TAS)
|1:54:46
|23
|Wes Heckendorf (TAS)
|2:03:19
|24
|Bryan Powell (TAS)
|2:03:48
|25
|Simon Brown (TAS)
|2:08:55
|26
|Evan Jones (SA)
|2:25:27
|27
|Tilden Eldridge Bassett (ACT)
|2:33:54
|28
|Peter Glorie (WA)
|3:00:31
|29
|Joel Thorby (TAS)
|3:08:32
|30
|Brendan Murphy (VIC)
|3:09:45
|31
|Emlyn Jones (TAS)
|3:38:24
|32
|James Bowler (VIC)
|4:34:24
|33
|Cole Reid (VIC)
|6:39:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King (VIC)
|6:12:14
|2
|Jody Bush (TAS)
|0:34:31
|3
|Niki Fisher (VIC)
|0:37:39
|4
|Edwina Hughes (TAS)
|0:57:35
|5
|Hanny Allston (TAS)
|1:09:17
|6
|Crystal Callaghan (VIC)
|1:33:03
|7
|Bethany Thompson (ACT)
|2:28:54
|8
|Amy Fletcher (ACT)
|0:34:32
|9
|Rosemarie Donnelly (TAS)
|2:55:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair (NSW)
|5:00:47
|2
|Stuart Brown (VIC)
|0:28:48
|3
|Rohin Adams (VIC)
|0:29:29
|4
|Ken Allen (TAS)
|0:33:09
|5
|Ross Farrell (TAS)
|0:33:36
|6
|Scott Needham (VIC)
|0:34:43
|7
|Ben May (VIC)
|0:36:49
|8
|Ashley Bleeker (VIC)
|0:45:14
|9
|Dion Shaw (TAS)
|0:49:26
|10
|Richard Wilkinson (TAS)
|0:56:31
|11
|Luke Beuchat (NSW)
|0:56:54
|12
|Aaron Long (TAS)
|0:58:44
|13
|Duncan Murray (VIC)
|0:59:54
|14
|Adrian Flood (TAS)
|0:59:58
|15
|Justin Woolford (TAS)
|1:00:27
|16
|Chris Carter (QLD)
|1:00:47
|17
|Grant Lebbink (VIC)
|1:01:48
|18
|Ben Osborne (TAS)
|1:02:25
|19
|Phil Leslie (TAS)
|1:02:35
|20
|Jason Andersch (TAS)
|1:06:31
|21
|Luke Rapley (TAS)
|1:07:38
|22
|Todd Stanton (TAS)
|1:12:59
|23
|Jamie Lechte (VIC)
|1:16:09
|24
|Jason Mennitz (TAS)
|1:17:26
|25
|Grant Brow (Scotland)
|1:19:25
|26
|Simon Easy (VIC)
|1:19:56
|27
|Con Mavroudakis (VIC)
|1:20:28
|28
|Mike Back (VIC)
|1:20:54
|29
|Andrew Low (VIC)
|1:21:40
|30
|Anthony Lardner (VIC)
|1:22:59
|31
|Tim King (VIC)
|1:24:38
|32
|Ben Szczesny (VIC)
|1:24:48
|33
|Matt Davis (TAS)
|1:26:58
|34
|Nathan Jackson (TAS)
|1:27:17
|35
|Karl Pavey (VIC)
|1:29:42
|36
|Dave Bingley (TAS)
|1:30:27
|37
|Mark McClure (QLD)
|1:31:04
|38
|Jorge Baron (NSW)
|1:32:15
|39
|Vaughan Kemsley (TAS)
|1:35:42
|40
|Adam Kelly (VIC)
|1:35:43
|41
|Chris Smith (TAS)
|1:37:34
|42
|John Atkinson (TAS)
|1:38:13
|43
|Steve Burns (NSW)
|1:39:42
|44
|Ben English (VIC)
|1:40:13
|45
|Aaron Lindsay (VIC)
|1:40:45
|46
|Jonathon Woods (TAS)
|1:42:02
|47
|Clinton Dean (TAS)
|1:47:09
|48
|John Corbett (TAS)
|1:47:58
|49
|Brendan Scarborough (SA)
|1:49:53
|50
|Alex Stone (WA)
|1:51:21
|51
|Ian Donnelly (TAS)
|1:53:21
|52
|Andrew Spencer (VIC)
|1:55:04
|53
|Simon Coffin (VIC)
|1:55:18
|54
|Luke Roberts (TAS)
|1:57:05
|55
|Matthias Schwarze (QLD)
|1:57:20
|56
|Courtenay Lee Shoy (VIC)
|1:58:09
|57
|Richard Carroll (TAS)
|2:00:02
|58
|Tim Storer (VIC)
|2:00:29
|59
|Brad Fitzgerald (SA)
|2:00:37
|60
|Steven Scharapow (TAS)
|2:01:08
|61
|George Thomas (ACT)
|2:01:22
|62
|Thomas Hansen (TAS)
|2:01:26
|63
|Tim Chadd (VIC)
|2:02:01
|64
|Piers Dunstan (TAS)
|2:02:45
|65
|Rupert Elkington-Cole (NSW)
|2:12:48
|66
|Joel Brewer (TAS)
|2:14:50
|67
|Jamie Webster (TAS)
|2:15:23
|68
|Aaron Davies (VIC)
|2:18:57
|69
|Roger Shepherd (TAS)
|2:19:17
|70
|Jacob Reus (NSW)
|2:23:00
|71
|Nicholas Eagle (VIC)
|2:23:48
|72
|Sam Duncan (TAS)
|2:24:03
|73
|Matt Limbrick (TAS)
|2:24:30
|74
|James Taylor (VIC)
|2:28:01
|75
|Jeremy Grey (TAS)
|2:28:37
|76
|Dylan Coulson (VIC)
|2:29:28
|77
|Shannon Rademaker (VIC)
|2:31:16
|78
|Gary Mueller (TAS)
|2:31:40
|79
|Tim Bigarelli (VIC)
|2:35:41
|80
|Benn Clayton (TAS)
|2:36:14
|81
|Mathew Yarrow (TAS)
|2:36:27
|82
|Grant Austin (NSW)
|2:37:07
|83
|Chris Browne (WA)
|2:38:13
|84
|Peter Gill (WA)
|2:38:32
|85
|Leigh Fitzgerald (SA)
|2:39:48
|86
|Dallas Hewett (NSW)
|2:45:31
|87
|Alex Schwetz (WA)
|2:45:54
|88
|Michael Norman (QLD)
|2:46:13
|89
|William Sargent (UK)
|2:46:20
|90
|Gregor Urquhart (UNITED KINGDOM)
|2:50:14
|91
|Jamie Hunter (VIC)
|2:50:20
|92
|Rick Southwell (TAS)
|2:50:40
|93
|Nathan Fellows (TAS)
|2:51:36
|94
|Simon Mann (UK)
|2:53:49
|95
|Brett Dennison (TAS)
|3:01:04
|96
|Richard Alberthsen (QLD)
|3:01:19
|97
|Darren Harvey (TAS)
|3:02:47
|98
|Hugh Pederson (TAS)
|3:05:43
|99
|Richard Jupe (TAS)
|3:06:32
|100
|Adam Hyland (TAS)
|3:10:49
|101
|James Blair (NSW)
|3:12:55
|102
|Jarlath Leyden (VIC)
|3:15:49
|103
|David Kamprad (TAS)
|3:21:47
|104
|Kevin Stephens (NSW)
|3:31:37
|105
|Tristan Edis (VIC)
|3:37:16
|106
|Martyn Sweet (TAS)
|3:38:31
|107
|Jon Gourlay (TAS)
|3:47:12
|108
|Brendon Hyland (TAS)
|3:52:16
|109
|William Yuncken (VIC)
|3:52:33
|110
|Mark Mollenhagen (NSW)
|3:56:39
|111
|Andrew Blaney (SA)
|3:59:16
|112
|Benedict Coyne (VIC)
|4:02:17
|113
|Ross Alexander (VIC)
|4:03:34
|114
|Russell Goslin (TAS)
|4:03:38
|115
|Stephen Geason (TAS)
|4:04:35
|116
|James Sprott (VIC)
|4:07:14
|117
|Alexander Bibby (TAS)
|4:07:21
|118
|Michael Sumner (TAS)
|4:10:07
|119
|Michael Carey (NSW)
|4:22:32
|120
|Mark Dobbin (Thailand)
|4:23:20
|121
|Abe Francis (NT)
|4:30:33
|122
|Jason Unwin (TAS)
|4:33:52
|123
|Frans Cronje (TAS)
|4:50:22
|124
|Benjamin Thomson (SA)
|4:59:07
|125
|Liam Barry (QLD)
|4:59:10
|126
|Matthew Barr (NSW)
|4:59:21
|127
|Steve Annis-Brown (VIC)
|6:25:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Douglas (VIC)
|6:32:36
|2
|Bronwyn Sax (New Zealand)
|0:33:57
|3
|Jo Williams (VIC)
|0:45:30
|4
|Josie Simpson (VIC)
|0:49:12
|5
|Nikola Terry (TAS)
|1:10:14
|6
|Andrea Heron (TAS)
|1:22:29
|7
|Marcelle Ottaway (TAS)
|1:29:20
|8
|Rachael Alderman (TAS)
|1:47:48
|9
|Jade Forsyth (VIC)
|1:51:36
|10
|Megan Farebrother (NSW)
|2:27:12
|11
|Louisa Hay (TAS)
|2:34:12
|12
|Angela Miller (VIC)
|2:42:05
|13
|Nikki Stanley (WA)
|2:43:19
|14
|Edith O'Shea (TAS)
|2:43:43
|15
|Monica Campi (VIC)
|2:48:17
|16
|Rishi Fox (VIC)
|2:57:03
|17
|Melissa Kruger (TAS)
|3:11:51
|18
|Julia Anders (NT)
|3:21:02
|19
|Nicole Anderson (TAS)
|4:00:57
|20
|Jane Neasey (TAS)
|4:25:40
|21
|Corinne Alberthsen (QLD)
|4:43:49
|22
|Jane Weatherley (TAS)
|4:48:38
|23
|Jacqui Knee (VIC)
|4:53:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Jones (VIC)
|5:34:04
|2
|Rob Eva (VIC)
|0:04:37
|3
|Steven Brown (TAS)
|0:06:46
|4
|Mark Fenner (NSW)
|0:13:06
|5
|Ollie Klein (SA)
|0:27:47
|6
|Jonathan Pitt (TAS)
|0:28:41
|7
|Michael Berry (TAS)
|0:40:48
|8
|Scott Smith (TAS)
|0:42:26
|9
|Craig Cummings (VIC)
|0:44:14
|10
|Geoff Clark (TAS)
|0:48:48
|11
|Anthony Caffery (VIC)
|0:48:58
|12
|Paul Black (WA)
|0:52:03
|13
|Jonathan McComb (TAS)
|0:57:06
|14
|Scott Murchison (TAS)
|0:57:41
|15
|Jay Heather (VIC)
|0:59:39
|16
|Jamin Davies (Canada)
|1:01:06
|17
|John Whittington (TAS)
|1:02:20
|18
|Steven Banbury (TAS)
|1:03:17
|19
|Adam Smith (South Africa)
|1:06:40
|20
|Rod Barnard (VIC)
|1:06:56
|21
|Scott Dransfield (QLD)
|1:08:27
|22
|Marcus Morse (VIC)
|1:12:33
|23
|Duncan McGlashan (TAS)
|1:13:38
|24
|Win Mahar (TAS)
|1:14:57
|25
|Maurice De Jersey (TAS)
|1:16:25
|26
|Shane Jenkin (VIC)
|1:16:55
|27
|Rod Johnson (QLD)
|1:21:32
|28
|Steve Campbell (TAS)
|1:25:53
|29
|Troy Hands (QLD)
|1:26:59
|30
|Ron Whitehead (QLD)
|1:27:26
|31
|Jules Evans (TAS)
|1:29:02
|32
|Toby Cook (VIC)
|1:31:01
|33
|Gordon Taylor (TAS)
|1:31:43
|34
|Adam Potito (TAS)
|1:32:37
|35
|Andrew Hollole (VIC)
|1:36:56
|36
|Shane Kerrison (TAS)
|1:39:08
|37
|Tim Robertson (TAS)
|1:39:49
|38
|Duane Pitt (TAS)
|1:42:02
|39
|Marcus Anstey (QLD)
|1:43:44
|40
|Matt Carlsson (TAS)
|1:45:16
|41
|Brian Heazlewood (TAS)
|1:45:32
|42
|Adam Guilmartin (VIC)
|1:45:56
|43
|Rodney Barrett (TAS)
|1:46:19
|44
|Graham Hammond (TAS)
|1:46:34
|45
|Jonathan Stark (TAS)
|1:46:35
|46
|Steven Lane (VIC)
|1:48:19
|47
|Jason Amsters (QLD)
|1:48:42
|48
|Greg Norden (VIC)
|1:49:20
|49
|Ben Davidson (TAS)
|1:49:22
|50
|Adam Clayton (TAS)
|1:49:30
|51
|Nigel Bridgeman (NSW)
|1:54:14
|52
|Maurice Williams (TAS)
|1:55:07
|53
|Michael Jones (NSW)
|1:59:33
|54
|Craig Hoey (TAS)
|2:02:55
|55
|Tim Gardner (TAS)
|2:03:05
|56
|Jonty Barnett (TAS)
|2:03:58
|57
|Anthony Binns (VIC)
|2:04:08
|58
|Nick Lawrence (TAS)
|2:06:41
|59
|James Spargo (QLD)
|2:07:25
|60
|Thomas Blazevic (VIC)
|2:08:57
|61
|Paul Fulton (WA)
|2:09:20
|62
|Peter Millar (TAS)
|2:09:56
|63
|Jorn Rudloff (NSW)
|2:13:16
|64
|James Foster (NSW)
|65
|Christian Haidacher (VIC)
|2:15:34
|66
|Dale Weston (VIC)
|2:19:20
|67
|Steven Watchorn (TAS)
|2:19:49
|68
|Damien Geason (TAS)
|2:20:13
|69
|Gary Farebrother (NSW)
|2:21:09
|70
|Rob King (TAS)
|2:21:56
|71
|Adam Mason (TAS)
|2:28:45
|72
|Geoff Johnstone (TAS)
|2:31:15
|73
|James Ashmore (TAS)
|2:31:38
|74
|James Fordyce (NT)
|2:33:20
|75
|Ian Humphries (ACT)
|2:33:26
|76
|Anthony Chisholm (TAS)
|2:33:50
|77
|Ken Glasco (QLD)
|2:35:26
|78
|Michael Bremner (TAS)
|2:37:37
|79
|Andrew Ottaway (TAS)
|2:39:49
|80
|David Edis (TAS)
|2:39:52
|81
|Matthew Cordell (TAS)
|2:40:38
|82
|Richard Fricke (NSW)
|2:45:23
|83
|Paul Plank (VIC)
|2:49:10
|84
|Darren Saunders (NSW)
|2:49:42
|85
|Stephen Costar (VIC)
|2:50:55
|86
|Gavin Spinks (TAS)
|2:52:06
|87
|Michael Logan (VIC)
|2:53:42
|88
|Steven Woolcock (VIC)
|2:55:30
|89
|Cameron Morgan (VIC)
|3:01:25
|90
|Stephen Down (VIC)
|3:03:56
|91
|James Down (TAS)
|3:04:26
|92
|David Walker (TAS)
|3:06:54
|93
|John Klein (ACT)
|3:10:13
|94
|Ludovic Pichonneau (France)
|3:10:16
|95
|Mark Spearing (QLD)
|3:12:09
|96
|Bryan Larkins (NSW)
|3:17:18
|97
|Robert Casey (TAS)
|3:18:13
|98
|Scott Macdonald (TAS)
|3:19:45
|99
|Andrew Bird (VIC)
|3:21:09
|100
|Andrew Kidd (TAS)
|3:23:08
|101
|Scott Wilson-Haffenden (TAS)
|3:25:06
|102
|Gordon Scrim (TAS)
|3:27:05
|103
|Lukas Reitsema (TAS)
|3:31:04
|104
|Malcolm Barrett (QLD)
|3:34:12
|105
|Greg Pearsall (NSW)
|3:36:51
|106
|Simon Trewin (TAS)
|3:39:26
|107
|Greg Foster (VIC)
|3:59:48
|108
|Fraser White (TAS)
|4:01:25
|109
|John Wakeford (TAS)
|4:02:05
|110
|Scott McGilchrist (TAS)
|4:09:31
|111
|Tony Murdoch (TAS)
|4:16:48
|112
|Rory Ford (QLD)
|4:22:41
|113
|Rob Bryson (TAS)
|4:32:52
|114
|Jeff Westmore (VIC)
|5:06:56
|115
|Simon Thiessen (TAS)
|7:19:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amity McSwan (VIC)
|6:40:42
|2
|Traci Lonergan (TAS)
|0:24:02
|3
|Jo Riley (VIC)
|0:43:03
|4
|Juliet Plumb (TAS)
|1:00:08
|5
|Sue Thompson (NSW)
|1:01:41
|6
|Su Sprott (Aust)
|1:05:03
|7
|Pip Morse (VIC)
|1:19:27
|8
|Julia Jago (TAS)
|1:27:19
|9
|Robyn Simionato (NSW)
|1:39:42
|10
|Sally Fenner (NSW)
|2:06:22
|11
|Becky Herridge (TAS)
|2:06:44
|12
|Cath MacKay (NSW)
|2:14:30
|13
|Janice March (TAS)
|2:41:36
|14
|Toni Spinks (TAS)
|2:57:03
|15
|Sue Donoghoe (ACT)
|3:49:43
|16
|Fay Cunningham (New Zealand)
|3:53:38
|17
|Elizabeth Story (NSW)
|4:31:10
|18
|Karen Ward (QLD)
|5:09:18
|19
|Janelle Jones (NSW)
|5:24:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Olle (VIC)
|6:25:58
|2
|Darryl Smith (TAS)
|0:12:21
|3
|Gary Hitches (NSW)
|0:16:49
|4
|James Eldridge (ACT)
|0:17:34
|5
|Robert Bleeker (ACT)
|0:28:14
|6
|Robert Rhodes (QLD)
|0:29:34
|7
|Roger Butorac (TAS)
|0:37:37
|8
|Marcus Langham (TAS)
|0:39:31
|9
|Bernard Walker (TAS)
|0:40:42
|10
|John Travers (QLD)
|0:41:49
|11
|Andrew Lloyd (NSW)
|0:42:13
|12
|Paul Strong (TAS)
|0:43:02
|13
|Nick Tilbrook (SA)
|0:47:26
|14
|Ian Biddell (SA)
|0:54:48
|15
|Rudy Kloser (TAS)
|0:56:21
|16
|Lynton Stretton (TAS)
|1:02:39
|17
|Rodney Clark (TAS)
|1:03:13
|18
|Wayne Chapman (TAS)
|1:09:42
|19
|Leslie Paton (NSW)
|1:17:16
|20
|Paul Scarfe (TAS)
|1:20:20
|21
|Mark Scarborough (ACT)
|1:25:45
|22
|John Pearce (TAS)
|1:28:05
|23
|Paul Saxer-Tidswell (New Zealand)
|1:33:57
|24
|Tim Evans (NSW)
|1:35:54
|25
|Peter Macartney (ACT)
|1:39:44
|26
|Ross Hazelwood (New Zealand)
|1:50:49
|27
|Roger Simionato (NSW)
|1:53:29
|28
|Ian Smith (TAS)
|1:55:52
|29
|Peter Muller (TAS)
|1:55:57
|30
|Mordy Bromberg (VIC)
|1:57:20
|31
|John Forbes (QLD)
|1:57:27
|32
|John Breen (TAS)
|1:58:00
|33
|Brett Richardson (TAS)
|1:59:57
|34
|Steve Bence (TAS)
|2:01:20
|35
|Jim Phillipson (VIC)
|2:03:56
|36
|Robert Furmston (TAS)
|2:05:30
|37
|Chris Morley (NSW)
|2:12:11
|38
|Michael Bigarelli (VIC)
|2:22:54
|39
|Phillip Tuck (TAS)
|2:24:16
|40
|Bill Butler (TAS)
|2:26:20
|41
|Dale McKee (VIC)
|2:35:53
|42
|Eric Riegler (VIC)
|2:36:03
|43
|Leigh Onions (VIC)
|2:38:42
|44
|Patrick Murphy (VIC)
|2:43:29
|45
|Alan McDowell (VIC)
|2:45:01
|46
|Bill Vandendool (VIC)
|2:45:16
|47
|David Fidler (TAS)
|2:51:39
|48
|Andrew March (TAS)
|2:56:46
|49
|Bernard Murphy (VIC)
|3:00:48
|50
|Wayne Bristow (TAS)
|3:05:48
|51
|Ian McGuffie (VIC)
|3:07:15
|52
|Russell Hoffman (TAS)
|3:16:59
|53
|Kevin Joy (NSW)
|3:28:30
|54
|Arthur Apted (VIC)
|3:38:59
|55
|Richard De Waal (VIC)
|3:51:06
|56
|John Dalco (TAS)
|3:52:10
|57
|John Geddes (ACT)
|3:56:44
|58
|Clive Tilsley (TAS)
|4:02:53
|59
|John Brown (Aust)
|4:31:41
|60
|Mike Yanko (New Zealand)
|4:46:54
|61
|Kevin Hall (VIC)
|5:20:59
|62
|David Hockey (QLD)
|5:43:48
|63
|Peter Volker (TAS)
|5:54:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolyn Jackson (VIC)
|8:26:32
|2
|Alison Forbes (QLD)
|0:04:44
|3
|Leah Dent (TAS)
|0:27:23
