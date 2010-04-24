Trending

Serabia sprints to success in stage six

Mancebo loses his grip on leader's jersey

Image 1 of 35

Luis Macias (Rock Racing)

Luis Macias (Rock Racing)
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 2 of 35

The race starts to come back together

The race starts to come back together
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 3 of 35

The breakaway makes its way through the Mexican landscape

The breakaway makes its way through the Mexican landscape
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 4 of 35

The climb splits things up in the breakaway

The climb splits things up in the breakaway
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 5 of 35

Shimano are in charge of neutral service at the tour

Shimano are in charge of neutral service at the tour
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 6 of 35

The breakaway still working together

The breakaway still working together
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 7 of 35

Attacks came thick and fast on the climbs

Attacks came thick and fast on the climbs
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 8 of 35

The colour of the Vuelta a Mexico peloton

The colour of the Vuelta a Mexico peloton
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 9 of 35

Oscar Sevilla and Francisco Mancebo share a joke

Oscar Sevilla and Francisco Mancebo share a joke
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 10 of 35

Jose Ramon Aguirre is leading the espoirs category

Jose Ramon Aguirre is leading the espoirs category
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 11 of 35

Mexican rider Julio Alberto Perez Cuapio

Mexican rider Julio Alberto Perez Cuapio
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 12 of 35

The breakaway works together as it climbs

The breakaway works together as it climbs
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 13 of 35

Flavio de Luna (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy)

Flavio de Luna (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy)
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 14 of 35

Florencio Ramos in the green jersey

Florencio Ramos in the green jersey
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 15 of 35

Colombian Edwin Parra claimed the race lead

Colombian Edwin Parra claimed the race lead
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 16 of 35

The race makes its way through a pine forest

The race makes its way through a pine forest
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 17 of 35

The race fractured as the finish approached

The race fractured as the finish approached
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 18 of 35

Ignacio Sarabia (Rock Racing) wins stage six

Ignacio Sarabia (Rock Racing) wins stage six
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 19 of 35

The peloton was scattered during the stage

The peloton was scattered during the stage
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 20 of 35

Ignacio Sarabia

Ignacio Sarabia
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 21 of 35

Rodolfo Torres goes in search of mountains points

Rodolfo Torres goes in search of mountains points
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 22 of 35

Riders grit their teeth

Riders grit their teeth
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 23 of 35

The peloton closes on the leading groups

The peloton closes on the leading groups
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 24 of 35

The jersey wearers celebrate on the podium

The jersey wearers celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 25 of 35

A mexican rider pushes the pace

A mexican rider pushes the pace
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 26 of 35

Rodolfo Torres in the mountains jersey

Rodolfo Torres in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 27 of 35

Francisco Mancebo (Rock Racing) sacrificed his race lead today

Francisco Mancebo (Rock Racing) sacrificed his race lead today
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 28 of 35

Congratulations on the podium

Congratulations on the podium
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 29 of 35

One last effort as the stage reaches its conclusion

One last effort as the stage reaches its conclusion
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 30 of 35

The peloton lines out behind the tempo being set at the front

The peloton lines out behind the tempo being set at the front
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 31 of 35

Riders await the start

Riders await the start
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 32 of 35

The peloton try to cut down the advantage of the leaders

The peloton try to cut down the advantage of the leaders
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 33 of 35

Florencio Ramos held on to the green jersey

Florencio Ramos held on to the green jersey
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 34 of 35

Oscar Sevilla (2nd, Rock Racing), Ignacio Sarabia (1st, Rock Racing) and Edwin Parra (3rd, Colombia)

Oscar Sevilla (2nd, Rock Racing), Ignacio Sarabia (1st, Rock Racing) and Edwin Parra (3rd, Colombia)
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 35 of 35

The peloton begins stage six

The peloton begins stage six
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Brief Results
1Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex)4:37:58
2Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa)
3Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamente (Col)
4Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa)
5Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
6Victor Nino (Col)
7Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
8Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col)
9Daniel Rincon Quintana (Col)
10Julio Alberto Perez Cuapio (Mex)
11Huberlino Mesa Estepa (Col)
12Freddy Montana (Col)
13Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:02:23
14Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
15Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Venezuela
16Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD - Neri
17Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:02:24
18Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
19Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:03:03
20Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
21Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex)
22Luis Pulido Naranjo (Mex)
23Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl)0:03:09
24David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa)
26Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
27Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
28Francisco Matamoros (Mex)
29Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
30Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
31José Ramon Infante Aguirre (Mex)
32Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
33Florencio Ramos Torres (Mex)
34Juan Pablo Magallanes Aranda (Mex)
35Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
36Eduin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela0:03:14
37Alfredo Gabino Toribio (Mex)
38Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:08:41
39Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
40Lisuandi Alonso Ruano (Cub) Cuba
41José De Jesús Bravo (Mex)
42Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
43Jonny Morales (Gua) Guatemala
44Moises Aldape Chavez (Mex)
45Juan Manuel Sandoval (Mex)
46Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col)0:13:57
47José De Jesus Gomez Maldonado (Mex)0:19:16
48Cesar Salvador Vaquera Resendis (Mex)
49Alejandro Morales (Mex)
50Daniel Cano (Mex)
51Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex)
52Israel Ochoa Plazas (Col)
53Alberto Huitzil (Mex)
54Jose Edmundo Trobledo (Mex)
55Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col)
56Jesus Zarate Estrada (Mex)
57Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Cuba
58Epifanio Cortez (Mex)
59Luis Alejandro Zamudio (Mex)0:24:07
60Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col)
61Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
62Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:29:42
63Yasmani Martinez Regalado (Cub) Cuba
64Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub) Cuba
65Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
66Eder Freyre (Mex)0:35:52
67Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
68Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
69Freddy Vargas (Ven) Venezuela
70Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
71Walter Escobar (Gua) Guatemala
72Victor Omar Garcia (Mex)
73Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
74Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) CKT Tmit - Champion System
75Daniel Foder (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
76Londy Morales (Gua) Guatemala
77Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex)
78Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
79Jose Alirio Contreras (Ven) Venezuela
80Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
81Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
82Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
83Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
84Jorge Alberto Navarro (Mex)0:37:26
85Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex)0:37:56
86Isaac Santoyo (Mex)0:40:47
87Peter Jörg (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
88Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
89Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
90Abundio Guerrero Mata (Mex)
91José Migdael Zecena (Gua) Guatemala
92Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
93Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
94Radamés Treviño (Mex)
95Ivan Carbajal (Mex)
96Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
97Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
98Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
99Carlos Cruz (Mex)
100Cuitlahuac Chavez Uriel (Mex)
101Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)
102Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
103José Gerardo Soto (Mex)
104Wilmer Bravo (Ven) Venezuela
105Sergio Arias (Mex)
106Saúl Hernández (Mex)
107Freddy Buergos Pozo (Cub) Cuba
108Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
109Jesus Armando Aguilar (Mex)
110Danny Alexander Morales Aquino (Gua) Guatemala
111Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
112Abraham Martinez (Mex)
113Thomas Riber Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
114Gil Cordoves Perez (Ven) Venezuela0:40:52
115Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
116Serge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
117Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
DNFLuis Sánchez (Mex)
DNFCuauhtémoc Vázquez (Mex)
DNFJorge Tome Pancoatl (Mex)
DNFEdgar Miguel Hoch (Gua) Guatemala
DSQCarlos Manuel Hernandez Santana (Mex)

General Classification
1Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamente (Col)23:38:46
2Huberlino Mesa Estepa (Col)0:00:19
3Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex)0:00:25
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa)0:00:32
5Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa)0:00:37
6Freddy Montana (Col)0:00:41
7Daniel Rincon Quintana (Col)
8Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col)0:00:55
9Victor Nino (Col)
10Christopher Jones United States Team Type 10:01:02
11Julio Alberto Perez Cuapio (Mex)0:01:19
12Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:02:28
13Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa)0:03:09
14Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Venezuela0:03:25
15Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD - Neri
16Francisco Matamoros (Mex)0:03:28
17Florencio Ramos Torres (Mex)0:03:41
18Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)0:04:03
19José Ramon Infante Aguirre (Mex)0:04:11
20Vladislav Borisov Russia Amore & Vita - Conad
21Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:04:30
22Juan Pablo Magallanes Aranda (Mex)0:05:14
23Luis Pulido Naranjo (Mex)0:05:32
24Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:06:40
25Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:09:41
26Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:10:12
27Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:11:50
28Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col)0:14:52
29Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex)0:18:09
30Moises Aldape Chavez (Mex)0:18:36
31Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:18:56
32Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:19:16
33Eduin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela0:21:01
34David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:22:53
35Lisuandi Alonso Ruano (Cub) Cuba0:23:18
36Lucas Euser United States Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:24:54
37Juan Manuel Sandoval (Mex)0:25:12
38Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Cuba0:26:17
39Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System0:26:57
40Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala0:27:29
41José De Jesús Bravo (Mex)0:32:00
42José De Jesus Gomez Maldonado (Mex)0:34:53
43Jose Edmundo Trobledo (Mex)0:35:36
44Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col)0:35:46
45Jesus Zarate Estrada (Mex)0:35:50
46Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:36:04
47Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex)0:36:35
48Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl)0:37:04
49Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:37:17
50Israel Ochoa Plazas (Col)0:43:15
51Epifanio Cortez (Mex)0:43:29
52Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:44:35
53Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:44:58
54Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:45:56
55Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:45:57
56Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:47:46
57Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:52:23
58Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:53:01
59Alfredo Gabino Toribio (Mex)0:53:13
60Yasmani Martinez Regalado (Cub) Cuba0:57:19
61Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub) Cuba
62Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col)0:57:50
63Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:58:02
64José Migdael Zecena (Gua) Guatemala0:58:36
65Cesar Salvador Vaquera Resendis (Mex)0:58:51
66Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:58:52
67Radamés Treviño (Mex)0:59:25
68Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:59:38
69Jonny Morales (Gua) Guatemala0:59:57
70Daniel Foder (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland1:01:02
71Luis Alejandro Zamudio (Mex)1:01:37
72Freddy Vargas (Ven) Venezuela1:01:46
73Scott Stewart United States Team Type 11:10:53
74Cuitlahuac Chavez Uriel (Mex)1:10:57
75Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad1:12:15
76Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland1:14:43
77Alberto Huitzil (Mex)1:15:01
78Eder Freyre (Mex)1:16:48
79Walter Escobar (Gua) Guatemala1:18:02
80Jose Alirio Contreras (Ven) Venezuela1:19:39
81Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex)1:20:03
82Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex)1:20:23
83Jesus Armando Aguilar (Mex)1:20:44
84Jorge Alberto Navarro (Mex)1:20:46
85Daniel Cano (Mex)1:22:40
86Londy Morales (Gua) Guatemala1:23:41
87Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy1:24:22
88Shawn Milne United States Team Type 11:26:24
89Victor Omar Garcia (Mex)1:27:07
90Ivan Carbajal (Mex)1:27:46
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy1:29:41
92Carlos Cruz (Mex)1:29:42
93Danny Alexander Morales Aquino (Gua) Guatemala1:29:49
94Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) CKT Tmit - Champion System1:30:00
95Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland1:30:50
96Freddy Buergos Pozo (Cub) Cuba1:30:54
97Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland1:31:26
98Alejandro Morales (Mex)1:31:35
99Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland1:31:40
100Thomas Riber Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland1:33:44
101Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)1:37:07
102Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland1:39:03
103Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
104Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
105Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
106Abundio Guerrero Mata (Mex)1:39:29
107Saúl Hernández (Mex)1:43:16
108Abraham Martinez (Mex)1:46:48
109Serge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System1:47:49
110Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 11:49:55
111Wilmer Bravo (Ven) Venezuela1:50:55
112José Gerardo Soto (Mex)1:58:40
113Isaac Santoyo (Mex)2:02:09
114Sergio Arias (Mex)
115Peter Jörg (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System2:11:09
116Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System2:11:13
117Gil Cordoves Perez (Ven) Venezuela2:19:14

