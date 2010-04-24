Serabia sprints to success in stage six
Mancebo loses his grip on leader's jersey
|1
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex)
|4:37:58
|2
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa)
|3
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamente (Col)
|4
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa)
|5
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|Victor Nino (Col)
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|8
|Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col)
|9
|Daniel Rincon Quintana (Col)
|10
|Julio Alberto Perez Cuapio (Mex)
|11
|Huberlino Mesa Estepa (Col)
|12
|Freddy Montana (Col)
|13
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:23
|14
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|15
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Venezuela
|16
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD - Neri
|17
|Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:02:24
|18
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|19
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:03
|20
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
|21
|Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex)
|22
|Luis Pulido Naranjo (Mex)
|23
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl)
|0:03:09
|24
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa)
|26
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|27
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|28
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex)
|29
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|30
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|31
|José Ramon Infante Aguirre (Mex)
|32
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|33
|Florencio Ramos Torres (Mex)
|34
|Juan Pablo Magallanes Aranda (Mex)
|35
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|36
|Eduin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:14
|37
|Alfredo Gabino Toribio (Mex)
|38
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:08:41
|39
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|40
|Lisuandi Alonso Ruano (Cub) Cuba
|41
|José De Jesús Bravo (Mex)
|42
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|43
|Jonny Morales (Gua) Guatemala
|44
|Moises Aldape Chavez (Mex)
|45
|Juan Manuel Sandoval (Mex)
|46
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col)
|0:13:57
|47
|José De Jesus Gomez Maldonado (Mex)
|0:19:16
|48
|Cesar Salvador Vaquera Resendis (Mex)
|49
|Alejandro Morales (Mex)
|50
|Daniel Cano (Mex)
|51
|Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex)
|52
|Israel Ochoa Plazas (Col)
|53
|Alberto Huitzil (Mex)
|54
|Jose Edmundo Trobledo (Mex)
|55
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col)
|56
|Jesus Zarate Estrada (Mex)
|57
|Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Cuba
|58
|Epifanio Cortez (Mex)
|59
|Luis Alejandro Zamudio (Mex)
|0:24:07
|60
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col)
|61
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|62
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:29:42
|63
|Yasmani Martinez Regalado (Cub) Cuba
|64
|Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub) Cuba
|65
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|66
|Eder Freyre (Mex)
|0:35:52
|67
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|68
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|69
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Venezuela
|70
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|71
|Walter Escobar (Gua) Guatemala
|72
|Victor Omar Garcia (Mex)
|73
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|74
|Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|75
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|76
|Londy Morales (Gua) Guatemala
|77
|Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex)
|78
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|79
|Jose Alirio Contreras (Ven) Venezuela
|80
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|81
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|82
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|83
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|84
|Jorge Alberto Navarro (Mex)
|0:37:26
|85
|Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex)
|0:37:56
|86
|Isaac Santoyo (Mex)
|0:40:47
|87
|Peter Jörg (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|88
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|89
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|90
|Abundio Guerrero Mata (Mex)
|91
|José Migdael Zecena (Gua) Guatemala
|92
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|93
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|94
|Radamés Treviño (Mex)
|95
|Ivan Carbajal (Mex)
|96
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|97
|Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|98
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
|99
|Carlos Cruz (Mex)
|100
|Cuitlahuac Chavez Uriel (Mex)
|101
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)
|102
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|103
|José Gerardo Soto (Mex)
|104
|Wilmer Bravo (Ven) Venezuela
|105
|Sergio Arias (Mex)
|106
|Saúl Hernández (Mex)
|107
|Freddy Buergos Pozo (Cub) Cuba
|108
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|109
|Jesus Armando Aguilar (Mex)
|110
|Danny Alexander Morales Aquino (Gua) Guatemala
|111
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|112
|Abraham Martinez (Mex)
|113
|Thomas Riber Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|114
|Gil Cordoves Perez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:40:52
|115
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|116
|Serge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|117
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Luis Sánchez (Mex)
|DNF
|Cuauhtémoc Vázquez (Mex)
|DNF
|Jorge Tome Pancoatl (Mex)
|DNF
|Edgar Miguel Hoch (Gua) Guatemala
|DSQ
|Carlos Manuel Hernandez Santana (Mex)
|1
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamente (Col)
|23:38:46
|2
|Huberlino Mesa Estepa (Col)
|0:00:19
|3
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex)
|0:00:25
|4
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa)
|0:00:32
|5
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Spa)
|0:00:37
|6
|Freddy Montana (Col)
|0:00:41
|7
|Daniel Rincon Quintana (Col)
|8
|Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col)
|0:00:55
|9
|Victor Nino (Col)
|10
|Christopher Jones United States Team Type 1
|0:01:02
|11
|Julio Alberto Perez Cuapio (Mex)
|0:01:19
|12
|Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:02:28
|13
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa)
|0:03:09
|14
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:25
|15
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD - Neri
|16
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex)
|0:03:28
|17
|Florencio Ramos Torres (Mex)
|0:03:41
|18
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
|0:04:03
|19
|José Ramon Infante Aguirre (Mex)
|0:04:11
|20
|Vladislav Borisov Russia Amore & Vita - Conad
|21
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:04:30
|22
|Juan Pablo Magallanes Aranda (Mex)
|0:05:14
|23
|Luis Pulido Naranjo (Mex)
|0:05:32
|24
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:06:40
|25
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:09:41
|26
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:10:12
|27
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:11:50
|28
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col)
|0:14:52
|29
|Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex)
|0:18:09
|30
|Moises Aldape Chavez (Mex)
|0:18:36
|31
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:56
|32
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:16
|33
|Eduin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela
|0:21:01
|34
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:22:53
|35
|Lisuandi Alonso Ruano (Cub) Cuba
|0:23:18
|36
|Lucas Euser United States Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:24:54
|37
|Juan Manuel Sandoval (Mex)
|0:25:12
|38
|Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:26:17
|39
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|0:26:57
|40
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|0:27:29
|41
|José De Jesús Bravo (Mex)
|0:32:00
|42
|José De Jesus Gomez Maldonado (Mex)
|0:34:53
|43
|Jose Edmundo Trobledo (Mex)
|0:35:36
|44
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col)
|0:35:46
|45
|Jesus Zarate Estrada (Mex)
|0:35:50
|46
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:36:04
|47
|Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex)
|0:36:35
|48
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl)
|0:37:04
|49
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:37:17
|50
|Israel Ochoa Plazas (Col)
|0:43:15
|51
|Epifanio Cortez (Mex)
|0:43:29
|52
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:44:35
|53
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:44:58
|54
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:45:56
|55
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:45:57
|56
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:47:46
|57
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:52:23
|58
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:53:01
|59
|Alfredo Gabino Toribio (Mex)
|0:53:13
|60
|Yasmani Martinez Regalado (Cub) Cuba
|0:57:19
|61
|Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub) Cuba
|62
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col)
|0:57:50
|63
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:58:02
|64
|José Migdael Zecena (Gua) Guatemala
|0:58:36
|65
|Cesar Salvador Vaquera Resendis (Mex)
|0:58:51
|66
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:58:52
|67
|Radamés Treviño (Mex)
|0:59:25
|68
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:59:38
|69
|Jonny Morales (Gua) Guatemala
|0:59:57
|70
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|1:01:02
|71
|Luis Alejandro Zamudio (Mex)
|1:01:37
|72
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Venezuela
|1:01:46
|73
|Scott Stewart United States Team Type 1
|1:10:53
|74
|Cuitlahuac Chavez Uriel (Mex)
|1:10:57
|75
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:12:15
|76
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|1:14:43
|77
|Alberto Huitzil (Mex)
|1:15:01
|78
|Eder Freyre (Mex)
|1:16:48
|79
|Walter Escobar (Gua) Guatemala
|1:18:02
|80
|Jose Alirio Contreras (Ven) Venezuela
|1:19:39
|81
|Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex)
|1:20:03
|82
|Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex)
|1:20:23
|83
|Jesus Armando Aguilar (Mex)
|1:20:44
|84
|Jorge Alberto Navarro (Mex)
|1:20:46
|85
|Daniel Cano (Mex)
|1:22:40
|86
|Londy Morales (Gua) Guatemala
|1:23:41
|87
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|1:24:22
|88
|Shawn Milne United States Team Type 1
|1:26:24
|89
|Victor Omar Garcia (Mex)
|1:27:07
|90
|Ivan Carbajal (Mex)
|1:27:46
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|1:29:41
|92
|Carlos Cruz (Mex)
|1:29:42
|93
|Danny Alexander Morales Aquino (Gua) Guatemala
|1:29:49
|94
|Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|1:30:00
|95
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|1:30:50
|96
|Freddy Buergos Pozo (Cub) Cuba
|1:30:54
|97
|Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|1:31:26
|98
|Alejandro Morales (Mex)
|1:31:35
|99
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|1:31:40
|100
|Thomas Riber Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|1:33:44
|101
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)
|1:37:07
|102
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|1:39:03
|103
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|104
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|105
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|106
|Abundio Guerrero Mata (Mex)
|1:39:29
|107
|Saúl Hernández (Mex)
|1:43:16
|108
|Abraham Martinez (Mex)
|1:46:48
|109
|Serge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|1:47:49
|110
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
|1:49:55
|111
|Wilmer Bravo (Ven) Venezuela
|1:50:55
|112
|José Gerardo Soto (Mex)
|1:58:40
|113
|Isaac Santoyo (Mex)
|2:02:09
|114
|Sergio Arias (Mex)
|115
|Peter Jörg (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|2:11:09
|116
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|2:11:13
|117
|Gil Cordoves Perez (Ven) Venezuela
|2:19:14
