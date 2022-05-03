Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sierra wins opening stage
By Cyclingnews published
Cuban champion earns her debut victory with Movistar Team and beats Mavi García
Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) won stage 1 of the inaugural Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Ruta Del Sol Women on Tuesday. She outsprinted her breakaway partner Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) to the line in Arenas and made history as the first winner in the inaugural three-day stage race.
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM Generation) took third ahead of Sierra's teammate Paula Patino.
Sierra and García held a lead of around 15 seconds on the chasers with 5km to go in the 105.5km opening stage, pushing to the finish across the ascent of the Puerto de Arenas.
With 53.5 km a breakaway of four riders, Idoia Eraso (Laboral Kutxa Fundación), Alessia Bulleri (Eneicat-RBHglobal), Mireia Benito (Massi-Tactic) and Matilda Field (Roxsolt Liv Sram), had an advantage of 2:57, but they could not hold off the charging peloton with 10km to go for the final climb of the day. On the climb, Sierra and García made separation and battled to the finish.
