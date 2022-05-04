Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sierra goes back-to-back with stage 2 victory

Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) takes second win in as many days at Vuelta a Andalucia

Race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) made it two in a row with the victory on stage 2 at the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Ruta Del Sol Women.

The Cuban champion was part of a select lead group of five riders to crest the category 3 climb of Puerto de la Mar just one kilometre from the finish. ,Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM Generation) finished second and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) took third, in a reversal of the final podium spots from the opening day.

Sierra had been in the early breakaway, but with 50k to go had a mechanical and had to drop back to the peloton. Katrine Aalerud paced her teammate Sierra along the final climb, as García was able to join the fray along the 7.6km ascent, which reached pitches of 9 per cent.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling