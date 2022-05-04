Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sierra goes back-to-back with stage 2 victory
By Cyclingnews published
Garcia and Bauernfeind switch positions on second day's podium
Race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) made it two in a row with the victory on stage 2 at the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Ruta Del Sol Women.
The Cuban champion was part of a select lead group of five riders to crest the category 3 climb of Puerto de la Mar just one kilometre from the finish. ,Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM Generation) finished second and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) took third, in a reversal of the final podium spots from the opening day.
Sierra had been in the early breakaway, but with 50k to go had a mechanical and had to drop back to the peloton. Katrine Aalerud paced her teammate Sierra along the final climb, as García was able to join the fray along the 7.6km ascent, which reached pitches of 9 per cent.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sierra goes back-to-back with stage 2 victoryGarcia and Bauernfeind switch positions on second day's podium
-
Joe Dombrowski's Giro diary – Staying calm in a hectic Grand Tour bubbleAmerican climber provides exclusive updates from inside the Giro d'Italia peloton
-
Michelin Power Gravel TLR reviewDespite lacking a 650b option, the Michelin Power Gravel TLR is a fast and capable tyre that's adept on almost every surface
-
Hugh Carthy: Riding GC is stressful, boring, but specialBriton looks ahead to his fifth Giro d'Italia with EF Education-EasyPost