Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sierra secures overall title on final day
By Jackie Tyson published
Movistar's Jelena Eric wins stage 3 from bunch sprint in Castellar de la Frontera
Jelena Erić led race leader and teammate Arlenis Sierra across the line as Movistar went one-two on the third and final day of Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Ruta del Sol Women.
Sierra held the leader’s jersey for all three days to secure the title of the inaugural UCI 2.1 stage race. Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) was second overall, while Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM Generation) finished third on the stage and in the GC standings.
The longest of the three stages, Thursday’s ‘route of the sun’ traversed the 139 kilometres with the first half of the race relatively flat and ramping up to the back-to-back categorised climbs - category 2 Puerto de la Cruz and then category 1 Puerto Hacho de Gaucin.
Across the Gaucin, 7.4km at a gradient of more than seven per cent, the GC contenders were still together, Garcia using bonus seconds to have a tie at the top with Sierra, Bauernfeind just 15 seconds back and both Paula Patiño (Movistar) and Nadine Michaela Gill (Sopela Women's Team) another two seconds off the pace.
A reduced group of nine riders stayed together in the final 10km - Sierra, García, Erić, Bauernfiend, Gill, Patiño, Sara Martín (Movistar), Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) and Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso) to set up the bunch sprint, and Movistar one-two punch.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
