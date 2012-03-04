Image 1 of 16 Alexander Serov (RusVelo) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) on the podium (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 16 Movistar won the team classification at the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) won the points classification. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 16 Alexander Serov (RusVelo) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at the finish of the time trial (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) knows he's won the overall general classification. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) held onto his yellow jersey (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 11 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) held onto his yellow jersey (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 12 of 16 (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 13 of 16 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 14 of 16 (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 15 of 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 16 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) secures the overall in Murcia (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alexander Serov (RusVelo) powered to a narrow victory in the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia's second and final stage, a 12.3km individual time trial in Murcia. The 29-year-old Russian finished 55 hundredths of a second in front of runner-up Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team), while Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing) finished third, three seconds back.

Serov, who's made his mark on the track with multiple national titles plus World Cup victories in the team pursuit, made history for his RusVelo squad by earning the first victory for the new, Russian-based Pro Continental outfit. "A win is always something beautiful," said RusVelo general manager Heiko Salzwedel. "This one however is the first RusVelo victory in history, making it even more special. Alexander deserves this victory. He rode like a motorbike today and shows great form. I am sure we will have a lot of fun watching his further development"

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), the winner in Saturday's road stage, successfully defended his leader's jersey to claim the overall classification. The 22-year-old Colombian, who started the stage with a 14-second advantage on Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and a 16-second margin on Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), finished the stage in 27th place, 32 seconds off Serov's winning effort.

Despite ceding time to his closest general classification riders, Quintana's cushion from the previous day's mountain finish was enough to win overall, with Tiernan-Locke moving into second overall at six seconds and Poels clinching the final overall podium position at nine seconds.

"I'm really, really happy with taking this overall victory," said Quintana. "I already said yesterday I could stay in the fight at the time trial and I proved it today. I never did specific TT training, but I got to be the national U23 time trial champion in Colombia and I don't do really bad at them.

"I knew how to stay calm in these hours after yesterday's victory, I had some good rest and although the TT route wasn't in my favour, I was happy this morning after doing the recon because it had no dangerous points. I was especially afraid of Poels, but we had the references from my teammates and I knew I could keep the jersey."

Quintana, the 2010 Tour de l'Avenir winner, is in his first year at the ProTour level with Spanish team Movistar and he's justifiably proud of his first general classification win since claiming the French race approximately one and a half years prior.

"This win is very important, probably as much as the overall in the Tour de l'Avenir, because that one opened the doors and allowed me to come here," said Quintana. "This gives me much morale and confidence for the rest of the season. I want to thank everyone from the team for the full support they gave me these two days, and dedicate this win to my family and God, which helped me much because being so much time far from home is difficult for me."

Additionally, Quintana's victory wasn't the only success for Movistar in Murcia as Jonathan Castroviejo claimed the points classification and the riders collectively won the team classification.

Full Results 1 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:46 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:00:03 4 Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:06 5 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:10 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 7 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:13 8 Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:16 9 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 10 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 11 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i 0:00:20 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:21 14 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:22 15 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:23 16 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i 18 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 19 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 20 Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 26 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:32 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 29 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:00:37 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:38 32 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 33 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 35 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:42 36 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:44 37 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:00:45 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:46 39 Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:48 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:49 41 Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio 42 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:00:50 43 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 44 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:52 45 Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:53 46 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:54 48 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:00:55 50 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 51 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:57 52 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:01:01 53 Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:01:04 57 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:05 58 Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:01:07 59 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 60 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental 61 Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:08 62 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:01:09 63 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:10 65 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:11 66 Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental 67 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:01:12 68 Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:01:14 69 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 70 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:16 71 Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i 72 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i 73 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain 0:01:17 75 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 76 Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:01:18 77 Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:01:19 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:01:20 79 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:21 80 Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain 0:01:22 81 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:23 83 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 84 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:01:27 86 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 87 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:30 88 Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 89 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:32 90 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 91 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain 0:01:33 92 Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:01:35 93 David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio 94 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 95 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:38 96 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:41 97 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:42 98 José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 99 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:49 100 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:51 101 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:01:53 102 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 103 Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 104 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 105 Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:01:54 106 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:57 107 Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain 0:02:00 108 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i 0:02:03 109 Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:05 110 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:08 111 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:10 112 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:02:11 113 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:12 114 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:13 115 Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain 0:02:14 116 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 117 Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:19 118 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:20 119 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:22 120 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:25 121 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:26 122 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:27 123 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:30 124 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:03:41 DNS Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx DNS Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp DNS Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 25 pts 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 16 4 Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx 14 5 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 12 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 9 8 Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 8 9 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 7 10 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 5 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i 4 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 3 14 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 2 15 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 1

Teams 1 Lokosphinx 0:41:53 2 RusVelo 0:00:04 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 4 Endura Racing 0:00:28 5 Movistar Team 6 Team NetApp 0:00:42 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 8 Project 1T4i 0:01:09 9 Spain 0:01:30 10 Carmim-Prio 0:01:49 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:04 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:19 13 Caja Rural 0:02:38 14 Team NSP-Ghost 0:02:41 15 Gios-Deseyr Leon Kastro 0:02:43 16 Andalucia 0:02:46 17 Orbea Continental 0:02:51 18 Burgos BH-CST Y Leon 19 CCC Polkowice 0:03:30

Final general classification 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5:06:10 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:06 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:22 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:47 10 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:24 11 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:26 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:01:53 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:03 14 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:07 15 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:02:08 16 Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:02:23 17 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:02:24 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:42 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:02:47 20 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:02:53 21 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:58 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:03 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:04 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:35 26 Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:37 27 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:39 28 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:03:44 29 Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:46 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:50 31 David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:03:51 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:03:52 33 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:58 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:59 36 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:04:01 37 Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain 0:04:03 38 Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain 0:04:04 39 Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:04:05 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain 0:04:20 41 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:30 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:31 43 Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain 0:04:33 44 Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:04:41 45 Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:05:06 46 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:05:15 47 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:05:25 48 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:05:36 49 Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:05:38 50 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:44 51 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:06:01 52 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i 0:06:25 53 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:26 54 Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:06:27 55 Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:06:29 56 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:36 57 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:06:58 58 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:59 59 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:07:12 60 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:23 61 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:07:26 62 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:07:28 63 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:07:35 64 Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:07:40 65 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:07:48 66 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:53 67 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:07:55 68 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:07:59 69 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:16 70 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:24 71 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:08:27 72 Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:08:53 73 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:55 74 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:09:02 75 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:21 76 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:09:35 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:46 78 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:47 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:10:17 80 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:10:19 81 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:10:29 82 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:11:12 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:28 84 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:11:35 85 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:11:38 86 Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:11:39 87 Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:11:46 88 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:11:54 89 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:12 90 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:12:36 91 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:40 92 Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:12:50 93 Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:13:16 94 Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:21 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:13:28 96 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:13:36 97 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:53 98 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 99 José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:13:54 100 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 0:14:40 101 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 0:15:01 102 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:15:05 103 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:15:09 104 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i 0:15:52 105 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:03 106 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:16:10 107 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:16:42 108 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:16:59 109 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:17:30 110 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:17:39 111 Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain 0:18:43 112 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:22:13 113 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:22:24 114 Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:22:40 115 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:23:03 116 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:23:54 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:03 118 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:24:14 119 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:24:19 120 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:44 121 Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain 0:25:01 122 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:25:27 123 Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:26:24 124 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:27:36

Points classification 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 3 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 25 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 6 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 18 7 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 16 8 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 9 Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx 14 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 12 12 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 9 14 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 9 15 Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 8 16 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 7 17 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 7 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 20 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 5 21 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 4 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i 4 23 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 25 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 8 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 6 Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 5 7 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 10 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 1 11 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i 1

Sprint classification 1 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 6 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 2

Local rider classification 1 Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain 3 Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain 4 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 5 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 6 Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain 7 Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain