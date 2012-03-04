Trending

Quintana secures overall Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia victory

Serov prevails in closing time trial

Image 1 of 16

Alexander Serov (RusVelo)

Alexander Serov (RusVelo)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 2 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) on the podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 3 of 16

Movistar won the team classification at the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia.

Movistar won the team classification at the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 4 of 16

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) won the points classification.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) won the points classification.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 5 of 16

Alexander Serov (RusVelo)

Alexander Serov (RusVelo)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 6 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at the finish of the time trial

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at the finish of the time trial
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 7 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) celebrates with his teammates

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 8 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) celebrates with his teammates

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 9 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) knows he's won the overall general classification.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) knows he's won the overall general classification.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 10 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) held onto his yellow jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) held onto his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 11 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) held onto his yellow jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) held onto his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 12 of 16

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 13 of 16

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 14 of 16

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 15 of 16

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 16 of 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) secures the overall in Murcia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) secures the overall in Murcia
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alexander Serov (RusVelo) powered to a narrow victory in the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia's second and final stage, a 12.3km individual time trial in Murcia. The 29-year-old Russian finished 55 hundredths of a second in front of runner-up Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team), while Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing) finished third, three seconds back.

Serov, who's made his mark on the track with multiple national titles plus World Cup victories in the team pursuit, made history for his RusVelo squad by earning the first victory for the new, Russian-based Pro Continental outfit. "A win is always something beautiful," said RusVelo general manager Heiko Salzwedel. "This one however is the first RusVelo victory in history, making it even more special. Alexander deserves this victory. He rode like a motorbike today and shows great form. I am sure we will have a lot of fun watching his further development"

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), the winner in Saturday's road stage, successfully defended his leader's jersey to claim the overall classification. The 22-year-old Colombian, who started the stage with a 14-second advantage on Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and a 16-second margin on Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), finished the stage in 27th place, 32 seconds off Serov's winning effort.

Despite ceding time to his closest general classification riders, Quintana's cushion from the previous day's mountain finish was enough to win overall, with Tiernan-Locke moving into second overall at six seconds and Poels clinching the final overall podium position at nine seconds.

"I'm really, really happy with taking this overall victory," said Quintana. "I already said yesterday I could stay in the fight at the time trial and I proved it today. I never did specific TT training, but I got to be the national U23 time trial champion in Colombia and I don't do really bad at them.

"I knew how to stay calm in these hours after yesterday's victory, I had some good rest and although the TT route wasn't in my favour, I was happy this morning after doing the recon because it had no dangerous points. I was especially afraid of Poels, but we had the references from my teammates and I knew I could keep the jersey."

Quintana, the 2010 Tour de l'Avenir winner, is in his first year at the ProTour level with Spanish team Movistar and he's justifiably proud of his first general classification win since claiming the French race approximately one and a half years prior.

"This win is very important, probably as much as the overall in the Tour de l'Avenir, because that one opened the doors and allowed me to come here," said Quintana. "This gives me much morale and confidence for the rest of the season. I want to thank everyone from the team for the full support they gave me these two days, and dedicate this win to my family and God, which helped me much because being so much time far from home is difficult for me."

Additionally, Quintana's victory wasn't the only success for Movistar in Murcia as Jonathan Castroviejo claimed the points classification and the riders collectively won the team classification.

Full Results
1Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:13:46
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
3Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:03
4Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:06
5Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:10
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
7Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:13
8Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:16
9Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
10Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
11Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i0:00:20
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:21
14Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:22
15Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:23
16Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i
18Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
20Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
26Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:32
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
29Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:00:37
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
31Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:38
32Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
33Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:00:42
36Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia0:00:44
37Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:45
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:46
39Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:48
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
41Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio
42Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:50
43Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
44Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:52
45Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:53
46Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
47Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:54
48Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
49Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:00:55
50Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
51Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:57
52Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i0:01:01
53Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:01:04
57Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:01:05
58Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:01:07
59Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
60Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
61Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:08
62Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:01:09
63Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:10
65Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:11
66Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
67Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio0:01:12
68Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:01:14
69Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
70Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:16
71Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i
72Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i
73Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain0:01:17
75Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
76Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:01:18
77Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:01:19
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:01:20
79Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:21
80Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain0:01:22
81Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:23
83Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
84Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:01:27
86Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
87Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:30
88Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
89Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:01:32
90Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
91Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:01:33
92Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:01:35
93David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio
94David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
95Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:38
96Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia0:01:41
97Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:01:42
98José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
99Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:49
100Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:51
101Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:01:53
102Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
103Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
104Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
105Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:01:54
106Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:57
107Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain0:02:00
108Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i0:02:03
109Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:05
110Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:08
111Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:10
112Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i0:02:11
113Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:12
114Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:13
115Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain0:02:14
116Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
117Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia0:02:19
118Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:20
119Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:22
120Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:25
121Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:02:26
122David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:27
123Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:30
124Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:03:41
DNSMikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNSTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSReto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
DNSRafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo25pts
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing16
4Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx14
5Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp12
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx9
8Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx8
9Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo7
10Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx5
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i4
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp3
14Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing2
15Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo1

Teams
1Lokosphinx0:41:53
2RusVelo0:00:04
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
4Endura Racing0:00:28
5Movistar Team
6Team NetApp0:00:42
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
8Project 1T4i0:01:09
9Spain0:01:30
10Carmim-Prio0:01:49
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:04
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:19
13Caja Rural0:02:38
14Team NSP-Ghost0:02:41
15Gios-Deseyr Leon Kastro0:02:43
16Andalucia0:02:46
17Orbea Continental0:02:51
18Burgos BH-CST Y Leon
19CCC Polkowice0:03:30

Final general classification
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5:06:10
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:06
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
5Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:22
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:47
10Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:24
11Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:01:26
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:53
13Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:03
14Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:07
15Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:02:08
16Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:23
17Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:02:24
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:42
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:02:47
20Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:02:53
21Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:58
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:03:03
23Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:04
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:35
26Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:37
27Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:03:39
28Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:03:44
29Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:46
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:50
31David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio0:03:51
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental0:03:52
33Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:58
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:59
36Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:04:01
37Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain0:04:03
38Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain0:04:04
39Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:04:05
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:04:20
41Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:30
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:31
43Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain0:04:33
44Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:04:41
45Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:05:06
46Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:05:15
47Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i0:05:25
48Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio0:05:36
49Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:05:38
50Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:44
51Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:01
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i0:06:25
53Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:26
54Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:06:27
55Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:29
56Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:36
57Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:58
58Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:59
59Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:07:12
60Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:07:23
61Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental0:07:26
62Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:28
63Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:07:35
64Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:07:40
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:07:48
66Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:53
67Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:07:55
68Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:59
69Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:16
70Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:24
71Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:08:27
72Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio0:08:53
73Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:08:55
74Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:09:02
75Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:21
76Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:09:35
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:46
78Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:47
79Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i0:10:17
80Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:10:19
81David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:10:29
82Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:11:12
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:28
84Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i0:11:35
85Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:11:38
86Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental0:11:39
87Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:11:46
88Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio0:11:54
89Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:12
90Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:12:36
91Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:40
92Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:12:50
93Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:13:16
94Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia0:13:21
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i0:13:28
96Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental0:13:36
97Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia0:13:53
98David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
99José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:13:54
100Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain0:14:40
101Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia0:15:01
102Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:15:05
103Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:15:09
104Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i0:15:52
105Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:03
106Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:16:10
107Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:16:42
108Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:16:59
109Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:17:30
110Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:17:39
111Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain0:18:43
112Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:22:13
113Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:22:24
114Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:22:40
115Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:23:03
116Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:54
117Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:03
118Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:24:14
119Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:24:19
120Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:44
121Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain0:25:01
122Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:25:27
123Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:26:24
124Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:27:36

Points classification
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team28pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25
3Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo25
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
6Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing18
7Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing16
8Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
9Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx14
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp12
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
13Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp9
14Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx9
15Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx8
16Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia7
17Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo7
18Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
19Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
20Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx5
21Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural4
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i4
23Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural3
24Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
25Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing8
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
5Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural6
6Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro5
7Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
10Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio1
11Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i1

Sprint classification
1Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio6pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon2

Local rider classification
1Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain
3Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain
4Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
5Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
6Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain
7Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain

Teams classification
1Movistar Team15:19:06
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
3Endura Racing0:02:43
4Team NetApp0:05:09
5Caja Rural0:06:01
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:25
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:36
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:55
9Spain0:09:36
10Andalucia0:10:54
11Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:12:49
12Lokosphinx0:13:30
13Project 1T4i0:13:58
14Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:14:38
15Carmim - Prio0:16:32
16Orbea Continental0:17:44
17CCC Polkowice0:23:19
18Rusvelo0:24:00
19Team NSP - Ghost0:26:30

