Quintana wins stage 1 at Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia

Colombian assumes general classification lead

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) pulls on the leader's jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the attack

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the attack
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Sergio Pardilla (Movistar)

Sergio Pardilla (Movistar)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) leads the winning move

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) leads the winning move
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Euskaltel-Euskadi set the pace for Samuel Sanchez

Euskaltel-Euskadi set the pace for Samuel Sanchez
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
The peloton races through a run down part of the Spanish countryside

The peloton races through a run down part of the Spanish countryside
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
The stage 1 break at the Tour of Murcia

The stage 1 break at the Tour of Murcia
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins the first stage in Murcia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins the first stage in Murcia
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

2010 Tour de l'Avenir winner Nairo Quintana (Team Movistar) won the opening stage of the Tour of Murcia, on Saturday. The 22-year-old Colombian came home 14 seconds ahead of Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and 16 seconds in front of man-of-the-moment Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the category 1-rated mountaintop finish.

Quintana earned the leader's jersey ahead of tomorrow’s final stage and decisive individual time trial with the same 14-second and 16-second margins on Poels and Tiernan-Locke respectively.

Quintana responded to an attack from Tiernan-Locke on the lower slopes of the final climb, the Cat 1 Alto del Collado Bermejo. The Endura rider made several attempts to drop Quintana but he held firm and eventually cracked the British star with 1 kilometre to go. Quintana was able to maintain his lead on the short descent to the finish, while Poels came from behind and overtook Tiernan-Locke for second place.

Quintana's win is the fourth for the Movistar Team in 2012 and he will be hoping to hold or even extend his lead on Poels and Tiernan-Locke in Sunday's 12.3km time trial.

“I came really focused to this Vuelta a Murcia,” Quintana said at the finish.

“I knew that, despite the last descent, this was a stage suiting me really well, and that's why I rode really concentrated to my objective. The team left me in perfect position before the climb, Tiernan-Locke attacked really hard at the foot and I went for him. He pushed hard all climb and tried to drop me like he did in Haut Var, but I stood his pace and made my attack with 1.5k from the summit.”

Full Results
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:51:52
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:16
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
9Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:58
11Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:18
12Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
13Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:28
14Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:41
15Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:47
16Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:14
17Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:02:18
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:02:33
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
22Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
23Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:39
24Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
26David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:48
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:02:53
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
31Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain0:03:05
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:03:16
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental
34Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:19
35Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain
36Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain
37Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:03:26
38Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
39Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
40Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
41Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:03:33
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
43Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:03:43
44Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:59
45Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain0:04:10
46Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:04:19
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:33
48Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i0:04:56
49Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio
50Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
51Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:05:06
52Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:43
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
55Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
56Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:06:13
57Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:06:37
58Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
59Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
60Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
61Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i
63Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:45
64Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:55
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:06:57
66Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:23
67Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:47
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
70Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:08:14
71Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice
72Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:08:18
73Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:08:24
74Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:08:36
75Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio
76Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:08:57
77Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:09:26
79Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:47
80Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:56
81Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice
82Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio
83Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i
84Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:26
85Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i
86Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:10:31
87Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:00
88Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
89Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
90Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
91Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
92Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:11:28
93Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:34
94Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
95Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
96David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:58
97Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
98Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:12:44
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i
100José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
101Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia
102Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
103Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:14:21
104Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
105Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i
106Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
107Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain0:14:49
108Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
109Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
110Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
111Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:15:18
112Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:38
113Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:15:51
114Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain0:17:53
115Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:21:07
116Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
117Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice
118Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:19
119Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
120Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain
121Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
122Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
123Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:23:33
126Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:25:46
127Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:26:03
128Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFNikita Novikok (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFValery Kaikov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIvan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo

Points
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing16
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia7
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp6
11Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
12Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural4
13Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural3
14Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
15Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pliego - Espuña (Cat. 3) 28.1km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i1

Mountain 2 - Alto de La Atalaya (Cat. 2) 105.2km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro4
3Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural2
4Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Aledo (Cat. 3) 173.2km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro1

Mountain 4 - Collado Bermejo-C.Marco P (Cat. 1) 184.9km
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing8
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Trofeo Mariano Rojas, 82.3km
1Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio3pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
3Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon1

Sprint 2 - Alhama de Murcia, 50.7km
1Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio3pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon1

Teams
1Movistar Team14:36:45
2Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
3Endura Racing0:02:43
4Caja Rural0:03:51
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:49
6Team NetApp0:04:55
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:44
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:04
9Spain0:08:34
10Andalucia0:08:36
11Burgos BH-CST Y Leon0:10:26
12Gios-Deseyr Leon Kastro0:12:23
13Project 1T4i0:13:17
14Lokosphinx0:13:58
15Carmim-Prio0:15:11
16Orbea Continental0:15:21
17CCC Polkowice0:20:17
18Team NSP-Ghost0:24:17
19RusVelo0:24:24

General classification after stage 1
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:51:52
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:16
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
9Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:58
11Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:18
13Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
14Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:28
15Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:41
16Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:47
17Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:14
18Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:02:18
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:02:33
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
23Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
24Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:39
25Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
27David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:48
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:02:53
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
32Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain0:03:05
33Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:03:16
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental
35Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:19
36Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain
38Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:03:26
39Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
40Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
41Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
42Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:03:33
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
44Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:03:43
45Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:59
46Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain0:04:10
47Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:04:19
48Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:33
49Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i0:04:56
50Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio
51Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
52Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:05:06
53Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:43
54Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
57Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:06:13
58Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:06:37
59Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
60Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
62Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i
64Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:45
65Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:55
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:06:57
67Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:23
68Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:47
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
71Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:08:14
72Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice
73Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:08:18
74Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:08:24
75Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:08:36
76Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio
77Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:08:57
78Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:09:26
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:47
81Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:56
82Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice
83Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio
84Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i
85Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:26
86Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i
87Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:10:31
88Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:00
89Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
90Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
91Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
92Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
93Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:11:28
94Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:34
95Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
96Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
97David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:58
98Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
99Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:12:44
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i
101José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
102Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia
103Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
104Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:14:21
105Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
106Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i
107Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
108Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain0:14:49
109Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
110Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
111Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
112Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:15:18
113Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:38
114Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:15:51
115Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain0:17:53
116Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:21:07
117Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
118Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice
119Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:19
120Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
121Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain
122Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
123Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
124Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:23:33
127Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:25:46
128Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:26:03

Points classification
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing16
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia7
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp6
11Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
12Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural4
13Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural3
14Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
15Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing8
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
5Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural6
6Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro5
7Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
10Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio1
11Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i1

Sprint classification
1Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio6pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon2

Teams classification
1Movistar Team14:36:45
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
3Endura Racing0:02:43
4Caja Rural0:03:51
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:49
6Team NetApp0:04:55
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:44
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:04
9Spain0:08:34
10Andalucia0:08:36
11Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:10:26
12Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:12:23
13Project 1T4i0:13:17
14Lokosphinx0:13:58
15Carmim - Prio0:15:11
16Orbea Continental0:15:21
17CCC Polkowice0:20:17
18Team NSP - Ghost0:24:17
19Rusvelo0:24:24

