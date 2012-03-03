Quintana wins stage 1 at Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia
Colombian assumes general classification lead
Stage 1: Balneario de Archena - Sierra de Espuña
2010 Tour de l'Avenir winner Nairo Quintana (Team Movistar) won the opening stage of the Tour of Murcia, on Saturday. The 22-year-old Colombian came home 14 seconds ahead of Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and 16 seconds in front of man-of-the-moment Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the category 1-rated mountaintop finish.
Quintana earned the leader's jersey ahead of tomorrow’s final stage and decisive individual time trial with the same 14-second and 16-second margins on Poels and Tiernan-Locke respectively.
Quintana responded to an attack from Tiernan-Locke on the lower slopes of the final climb, the Cat 1 Alto del Collado Bermejo. The Endura rider made several attempts to drop Quintana but he held firm and eventually cracked the British star with 1 kilometre to go. Quintana was able to maintain his lead on the short descent to the finish, while Poels came from behind and overtook Tiernan-Locke for second place.
Quintana's win is the fourth for the Movistar Team in 2012 and he will be hoping to hold or even extend his lead on Poels and Tiernan-Locke in Sunday's 12.3km time trial.
“I came really focused to this Vuelta a Murcia,” Quintana said at the finish.
“I knew that, despite the last descent, this was a stage suiting me really well, and that's why I rode really concentrated to my objective. The team left me in perfect position before the climb, Tiernan-Locke attacked really hard at the foot and I went for him. He pushed hard all climb and tried to drop me like he did in Haut Var, but I stood his pace and made my attack with 1.5k from the summit.”
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:51:52
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:16
|4
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:58
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:01:18
|12
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:28
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:41
|15
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|16
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:14
|17
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:02:18
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:02:33
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|22
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:02:39
|24
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|26
|David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:48
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:53
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|31
|Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain
|0:03:05
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:03:16
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|35
|Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain
|36
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|37
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:03:26
|38
|Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|39
|Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|40
|Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|41
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:03:33
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|43
|Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:03:43
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:59
|45
|Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain
|0:04:10
|46
|Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:04:19
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|48
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:04:56
|49
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio
|50
|Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|51
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|0:05:06
|52
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:43
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|55
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:13
|57
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:06:37
|58
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|59
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|61
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i
|63
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:06:45
|64
|Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:06:55
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:06:57
|66
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:23
|67
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:47
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|70
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:08:14
|71
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|72
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:08:18
|73
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:08:24
|74
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:08:36
|75
|Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio
|76
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:08:57
|77
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:09:26
|79
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|80
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:56
|81
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|82
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio
|83
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i
|84
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:26
|85
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i
|86
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:10:31
|87
|Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:00
|88
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|89
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|90
|Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|91
|Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
|92
|Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:11:28
|93
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|94
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|95
|Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia
|96
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:58
|97
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
|98
|Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|0:12:44
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i
|100
|José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|101
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia
|102
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:14:21
|104
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|105
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i
|106
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|107
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|0:14:49
|108
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|109
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|110
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|111
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:15:18
|112
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:38
|113
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:15:51
|114
|Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain
|0:17:53
|115
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:21:07
|116
|Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|117
|Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|118
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:23:19
|119
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|120
|Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain
|121
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|122
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|123
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:33
|126
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:25:46
|127
|Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:26:03
|128
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikita Novikok (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valery Kaikov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|16
|4
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|6
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|12
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|4
|13
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|15
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|4
|3
|Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|4
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|1
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2
|3
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|1
|1
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:36:45
|2
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Endura Racing
|0:02:43
|4
|Caja Rural
|0:03:51
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:49
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:04:55
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:04
|9
|Spain
|0:08:34
|10
|Andalucia
|0:08:36
|11
|Burgos BH-CST Y Leon
|0:10:26
|12
|Gios-Deseyr Leon Kastro
|0:12:23
|13
|Project 1T4i
|0:13:17
|14
|Lokosphinx
|0:13:58
|15
|Carmim-Prio
|0:15:11
|16
|Orbea Continental
|0:15:21
|17
|CCC Polkowice
|0:20:17
|18
|Team NSP-Ghost
|0:24:17
|19
|RusVelo
|0:24:24
