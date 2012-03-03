Image 1 of 10 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 10 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the attack (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 10 Sergio Pardilla (Movistar) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 10 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 10 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) leads the winning move (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi set the pace for Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 10 The peloton races through a run down part of the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 10 The stage 1 break at the Tour of Murcia (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 10 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins the first stage in Murcia (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 10 Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

2010 Tour de l'Avenir winner Nairo Quintana (Team Movistar) won the opening stage of the Tour of Murcia, on Saturday. The 22-year-old Colombian came home 14 seconds ahead of Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and 16 seconds in front of man-of-the-moment Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the category 1-rated mountaintop finish.

Quintana earned the leader's jersey ahead of tomorrow’s final stage and decisive individual time trial with the same 14-second and 16-second margins on Poels and Tiernan-Locke respectively.

Quintana responded to an attack from Tiernan-Locke on the lower slopes of the final climb, the Cat 1 Alto del Collado Bermejo. The Endura rider made several attempts to drop Quintana but he held firm and eventually cracked the British star with 1 kilometre to go. Quintana was able to maintain his lead on the short descent to the finish, while Poels came from behind and overtook Tiernan-Locke for second place.

Quintana's win is the fourth for the Movistar Team in 2012 and he will be hoping to hold or even extend his lead on Poels and Tiernan-Locke in Sunday's 12.3km time trial.

“I came really focused to this Vuelta a Murcia,” Quintana said at the finish.

“I knew that, despite the last descent, this was a stage suiting me really well, and that's why I rode really concentrated to my objective. The team left me in perfect position before the climb, Tiernan-Locke attacked really hard at the foot and I went for him. He pushed hard all climb and tried to drop me like he did in Haut Var, but I stood his pace and made my attack with 1.5k from the summit.”

Full Results 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:51:52 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:16 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:53 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:58 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:18 12 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 13 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:28 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:41 15 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:01:47 16 Andre Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:14 17 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:02:18 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:02:33 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 22 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 23 Kiril Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:02:39 24 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 26 David Livramento (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:48 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:53 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Johannes Frölinger (Ger) Project 1T4i 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 31 Samuel Nicolas (Spa) Spain 0:03:05 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:03:16 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:19 35 Andres Vigil (Spa) Spain 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain 37 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:03:26 38 Rob Ruiygh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 39 Eric Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing 40 Jaume Rovira (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 41 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:03:33 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:41 43 Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:03:43 44 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:59 45 Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Spain 0:04:10 46 Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:04:19 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:33 48 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:04:56 49 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim - Prio 50 Aitor Perez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 51 Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:05:06 52 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:43 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx 55 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:13 57 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:06:37 58 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 59 Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 61 Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4i 63 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:06:45 64 Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:06:55 65 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:06:57 66 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:23 67 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:47 68 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 70 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:08:14 71 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polkowice 72 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:18 73 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:08:24 74 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:08:36 75 Ricardo Meste (Por) Carmim - Prio 76 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:08:57 77 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:09:26 79 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:47 80 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:56 81 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice 82 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmim - Prio 83 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1T4i 84 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:26 85 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4i 86 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:10:31 87 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:00 88 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 89 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 90 Jonathan Gonzalez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 91 Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental 92 Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:11:28 93 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:34 94 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 95 Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia 96 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:58 97 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental 98 Francisco J. Pacheco (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 0:12:44 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4i 100 José Rafael Martinez (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 101 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia 102 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 103 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:14:21 104 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 105 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i 106 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 107 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 0:14:49 108 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 109 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 110 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 111 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:15:18 112 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:38 113 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:15:51 114 Adrian Lopez (Spa) Spain 0:17:53 115 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:21:07 116 Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 117 Piotr Ganronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice 118 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:23:19 119 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 120 Fernando Reche (Spa) Spain 121 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 122 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 123 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:33 126 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:25:46 127 Alexei Markov (Rus) RusVelo 0:26:03 128 Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 DNF Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Nikita Novikok (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Valery Kaikov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo

Points 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 16 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 7 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 6 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 12 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 4 13 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 15 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Pliego - Espuña (Cat. 3) 28.1km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4i 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de La Atalaya (Cat. 2) 105.2km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 4 3 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 4 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Aledo (Cat. 3) 173.2km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Pedro Merino (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro 1

Mountain 4 - Collado Bermejo-C.Marco P (Cat. 1) 184.9km 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 8 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Trofeo Mariano Rojas, 82.3km 1 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 3 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 3 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 1

Sprint 2 - Alhama de Murcia, 50.7km 1 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Carmim - Prio 3 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 1

Teams 1 Movistar Team 14:36:45 2 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 3 Endura Racing 0:02:43 4 Caja Rural 0:03:51 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:49 6 Team NetApp 0:04:55 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:44 8 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:04 9 Spain 0:08:34 10 Andalucia 0:08:36 11 Burgos BH-CST Y Leon 0:10:26 12 Gios-Deseyr Leon Kastro 0:12:23 13 Project 1T4i 0:13:17 14 Lokosphinx 0:13:58 15 Carmim-Prio 0:15:11 16 Orbea Continental 0:15:21 17 CCC Polkowice 0:20:17 18 Team NSP-Ghost 0:24:17 19 RusVelo 0:24:24

