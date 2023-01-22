Sam Bennett sprints to victory in opening stage at Vuelta a San Juan

Image 1 of 19 Sam Bennett wins stage 1 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders line up at the start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) The riders start stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan, a 143.9km route in San Juan (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at the start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan, a 143.9km route in San Juan (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) The peloton awaits the start of stage 1 in San Juan (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Ineos Grenadiers on stage at the start of stage 1 in San Juan (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) The peloton racing in San Juan (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Fabio Jakobsen at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Maximiliano Richeze of Argentina at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Oscar Sevilla of Spain and Team Medellin-EPM at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Peter Sagan (Total Energies) at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Maximiliano Richeze of Argentina at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Filippo Ganna at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Miguel Angel Lopez at stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Bolivar Espinoza and Nahuel Hernandez compete in the breakaway during stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Fernando Gaviria in the opening stage at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) took his first win of the season in the opening stage at the Vuelta a San Juan. Launching himself off of a perfect lead-out, Bennett sprinted to the win ahead of Michael Mørkøv (Soudal-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), with his last lead-out man Danny van Poppel, hanging on for fourth.

"I worked really hard this off-season, and I know my teammates did too," Bennett said, who took the event's first leader's jersey. "I didn't have the best season last year, and I'm just delighted to start off the season with a win here, and to return to my old self, and start the season on a high with my teammates."

A crash disrupted the organisation of the main lead-out trains within eight kilometres of the finish causing gaps to open up in the long line of riders charging through the city streets of San Juan.

At first, it was Ineos Grenadiers that led a diminished field into the last five kilometres with Team DSM, Bora Hansgrohe, Soudal-QuickStep, Total Energies, all with their top sprinters, seemingly unaffected by the crash, and positioning themselves for the bunch sprint.

Total Energies swept the peloton through a right-hand turn with 2.5km to go, their sprinter Peter Sagan sat comfortably in the third wheel. Team DSM pulled up along the right side and Soudal-QuickStep on the left, through a chicane and into the last kilometre.

World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) took a huge pull into the last corner at 700 metres out, but he was quickly overtaken by a superb Bora Hansgrohe lead out.

Van Poppel took over the reins out of the turn, with Bennett launching his sprint first at 400 metres out to hold off his rivals to take the win.

How it unfolded

After two cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic – “two years without joy,” per local newspaper El Diario de Cuyo – the Vuelta a San Juan formally returned to the international calendar on Sunday.

The previous evening, the 155 riders had sat through an opening ceremony and fireworks display with a running time almost as long as stage 1 itself, but therein lies part of the charm of this race, which offers a rare and welcome point of confluence between the WorldTour and the South American Continental circuit.

On Sunday afternoons at this high point of the Argentinian summer, sanjuaninos tend to congregate to the west of town at the reservoir at Dique Ullúm in search of some respite from the heat. It was only fitting, then, that the opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan brought the peloton on a route around the shores of the reservoir as the sun began to dip languidly over the Sierras Azules.

The twin climbs of Las Vacas after 56km were the only ascents on the route, but the gusting wind so prevalent in the province was, in truth, the day’s most feared obstacle as the peloton gathered on the start line. Donde todo empieza­ – ‘where it all begins’ – is the organisation’s tagline for this year’s race, and it all began in familiar fashion, namely with a blessing from a local priest in the shadow of Estadio Aldo Cantoni and a tense, brisk run through the neutralised zone.

A rapid-fire sequence of attacks followed once the flag dropped, with Leonardo Cobarrubia (SEP San Juan), Darío Álvarez (Chimbas Te Quiero), Leandro Velardez (Pocito), Daniel Juárez (Agrupación Virgen de Fatima - San Juan Biker Motos), Francisco Kotsakis (Chile), Bolivar Espinoza, Christofer Jurado (Panama), Nahuel Hernandez, Nahuel Soares (Uruguay) and Manuel Tarozzi (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) soon forging clear.

The WorldTour squads were content to allow them some early leeway, and the group quickly established a lead of three minutes before the bunch gradually began paring their advantage back down again.

Out in front, the unity of the break began to fray on the day’s brace of climbs, and it unravelled further in the final 50km, by which point Tarozzi and Velardez were the last men standing.

Behind, Movistar and TotalEnergies picked up the reins of pursuit, keeping the leading duo’s advantage hovering around the one-minute mark.

With 23km remaining, Tarozzi and Velardez’s adventure came to an end, with Fabio Jakoben's Soudal-QuickStep guard and Sam Bennett's Bora-Hansgrohe cohort by now among the coalition of teams endeavouring to tee up the inevitable bunch sprint.

