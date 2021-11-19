Vuelta a San Juan Internacional 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Evenepoel considers Valencia and UAE Tour following Vuelta a San Juan cancellationBelgian could face Pogacar in a stage race for first time
-
2022 Vuelta a San Juan cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemicEvenepoel, Ganna, Sagan and Viviani forced to change early season race schedules
-
Vuelta a San Juan set to welcome QuickStep, Ineos, Astana, Movistar in 2022Nine WorldTour squads head up list of invited teams
Stages
-
Vuelta a San Juan Internacional 202230 January 2022 | San Juan | 2.Pro
Latest Content on the Race
Evenepoel considers Valencia and UAE Tour following Vuelta a San Juan cancellation
By Cyclingnews published
News Belgian could face Pogacar in a stage race for first time
2022 Vuelta a San Juan cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Barry Ryan published
News Evenepoel, Ganna, Sagan and Viviani forced to change early season race schedules
Vuelta a San Juan set to welcome QuickStep, Ineos, Astana, Movistar in 2022
By Cyclingnews published
News Nine WorldTour squads head up list of invited teams
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.