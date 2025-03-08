Ellen van Dijk seals overall Vuelta a Extremadura 2025
18-year-old Imogen Wolff wins final stage in first pro victory
Imogen Wolf (Visma-Lease a Bike), 18, took the first professional victory of her career at stage 3 of the Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina, beating Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) and Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) in a wet sprint finish in Hervás.
After building a big enough lead in the stage 1a time trial, Van Dijk's third-place finish meant she held onto the overall lead and claimed the GC victory in Spain ahead of Ottestad, who started the final day of racing six seconds behind the Dutch veteran.
Ottestad finished second overall, capping off a great three days of racing after already netting a stage win on Friday. Greta Marturano (UAE Team ADQ) took third on GC thanks to the time she gained by winning stage 1b.
The stage was due to be one for the climbers, with two category 1 climbs along the route, however, awful wet weather in the Extremadura region in Western Spain meant the stage was shortened to just 69km with both of the climbs removed.
This allowed the likes of Van Dijk to contest the overall, and with any would-be attackers kept in control by her teammates, she was able to take the first GC win since returning from giving birth to her first child in 2023.
"It wasn't the easiest to control because there were lots of girls who could still win the race and I didn't have a big advantage so we had to be super sharp. The girls were going full gas and were so impressive," said Van Dijk.
"In the intermediate sprint, we lost two seconds so it made it even tighter. On the last climb, the girls did a full lead-out for me and I knew I had to finish it off.
"I'm super happy I could win this GC, especially to pay back all the hard work done by the girls. It was a great week here with a great atmosphere among the team. My focus was to win the time trial on stage 1a so to win the overall is such a nice bonus. A great start to the season so I'm very happy!"
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Strade Bianche Women: Demi Vollering powers away from Anna van der Breggen to take thrilling victory in Siena
As it happened: FDJ-Suez and SD Worx-Protime rivalry continues at Strade Bianche Women 2025
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Strade Bianche Men LIVE - Pogačar and Pidcock lead after dramatic crashThe 19th edition of WorldTour race features 81.7km of gravel across 16 sectors and traditional Piazza del Campo finish
-
Ellen van Dijk seals overall Vuelta a Extremadura 202518-year-old Imogen Wolff wins final stage in first pro victory
-
Tadej Pogačar slides out at high speed but bounces back during Strade BiancheWorld champion takes big tumble into the grass with 49km to go, but he's back in the front group ahead of finale
-
As it happened: FDJ-Suez and SD Worx-Protime rivalry continues at Strade Bianche Women 2025Vollering came into the race as the big favourite and did not disappoint as she took victory in style ahead of Van der Breggen