Ellen van Dijk seals overall Vuelta a Extremadura 2025

By
published

18-year-old Imogen Wolff wins final stage in first pro victory

Ellen van Dijk at the start of the 6th and final stage of the Simac Ladies Tour
Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Imogen Wolf (Visma-Lease a Bike), 18, took the first professional victory of her career at stage 3 of the Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina, beating Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) and Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) in a wet sprint finish in Hervás.

After building a big enough lead in the stage 1a time trial, Van Dijk's third-place finish meant she held onto the overall lead and claimed the GC victory in Spain ahead of Ottestad, who started the final day of racing six seconds behind the Dutch veteran.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

