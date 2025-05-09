'Imogen's lead-out was fantastic' - Marianne Vos praises new teammate Wolff's lead-out strength at La Vuelta Femenina

By published

'We're very proud of her' say grandparents as they follow 19-year-old talent around Spain in motorhome

Imogen Wolff
Imogen Wolff (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 6 of La Vuelta Femenina – also her sixth individual stage victory in the Spanish stage race during her career – the 37-year-old veteran thanked her 19-year-old British teammate Imogen Wolff for the excellent lead-out that led to her victory.

"Imogen Wolff, like in the previous sprint stages, did a really good job bringing me to a good position and going through the corner first. Then Mischa Bredewold opened her sprint, and actually, the last 150 metres we were just two abreast. It was very close," Vos said after crossing the finish line with her second win of the week in Baltanás.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.