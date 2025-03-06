Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina: Greta Marturano gets better of Sigrid Haugset from two-rider break to win stage 1b

Carys Lloyd takes field sprint for third

The breakaway surprised the big teams in stage 1b of the Vuelta a Extremadura as Greta Marturano (UAE Team ADQ) sprinted to the win in Mérida, just ahead of break companion Sigrid Haugset (Coop-Repsol).

Marturano and Haugset had been away for just over 40km after attacking over the day’s sole categorised climb, and quickly built a gap of two minutes, holding on by just a few seconds to contest the win.

