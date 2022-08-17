Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 8 preview

Saturday, August 27, 2022: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana - Colláu Fancuaya. Yernes y Tameza, 153.4km Mountain

Vuelta a Espana Stage 8 profile (Image credit: La Vuelta)
Stage 8: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana - Colláu Fancuaya. Yernes y Tameza

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Distance: 153.4km

Stage timing: 13:10-17:30 CET

Stage type: Mountain

The second of the race's major mountain meetings comes on stage 8 as the peloton heads to a new climb in the shape of the Colláu Fancuaya.

The finishing mountain, which was only tarmacked in 2019, isn't the toughest of the race, but at 10.3km and a 7.9% average it's likely to bring more movement in the GC battle. The single lane road is typical of the Vuelta, with its changeable slopes and steep gradients, though it is just one of many summit finishes during the race.

It's by far the hardest climb of the stage, too, with the preceding hills all marked as second- and third-category climbs and the penultimate test coming at 40km from the line on the 153km stage. Still, plenty of mountain points out there for anyone targeting that classification.

