Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 8 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Saturday, August 27, 2022: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana - Colláu Fancuaya. Yernes y Tameza, 153.4km Mountain
Stage 8: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana - Colláu Fancuaya. Yernes y Tameza
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Distance: 153.4km
Stage timing: 13:10-17:30 CET
Stage type: Mountain
The second of the race's major mountain meetings comes on stage 8 as the peloton heads to a new climb in the shape of the Colláu Fancuaya.
The finishing mountain, which was only tarmacked in 2019, isn't the toughest of the race, but at 10.3km and a 7.9% average it's likely to bring more movement in the GC battle. The single lane road is typical of the Vuelta, with its changeable slopes and steep gradients, though it is just one of many summit finishes during the race.
It's by far the hardest climb of the stage, too, with the preceding hills all marked as second- and third-category climbs and the penultimate test coming at 40km from the line on the 153km stage. Still, plenty of mountain points out there for anyone targeting that classification.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Simon Yates slams UCI WorldTour relegation system ahead of Vuelta a España"For us, specifically, it's been terrible," says BikeExchange-Jayco leader
-
Stefan Bissegger wins European time trial titleStefan Küng second, Filippo Ganna third in Fürstenfeldbruck
-
Nairo Quintana's Vuelta a España participation up in the air after Tramadol news'It's for the rider and the team to decide' says race director Javier Guillen
-
Magnus Sheffield storms to time trial victory on stage 2 of Tour of DenmarkUS rider takes overall lead after beating Skjelmose, Laporte, Thomas