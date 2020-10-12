Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 11 preview
By Cyclingnews
October 31: Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 170km
Stage 11: Villaviciosa - Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Stage 11: Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo
Date: October 31, 2020
Distance: 170km
Stage start: 12:24 pm CEST
Stage finish: 5-5:35 pm
Stage type: Mountain
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 13 previewNovember 3: Muros to Mirador de Ézaro. Dumbría (ITT), 33.7km
-
Vincenzo Nibali: It's a very strange Giro d'ItaliaItalian says Roccaraso finish wasn’t suited to his characteristics
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 12 previewNovember 1: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana to Alto de l'Angliru, 109.4km
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 11 previewOctober 31: Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 170km
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.