Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 18 preview

Stage 18: Suances to Santo Toribio de Liébana, 169km
A stage straight out of the Tour of the Basque Country's route planning manual: a start that hugs the coast before moving inland for a set of three short and sharp cat-2 and cat-3 climbs in the third quarter. The finale is the climb to the Alto de Santo Toribio, so teams with a durable fast finisher may aim to control the race.
