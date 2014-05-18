Image 1 of 33 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) seizes the stage win (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 2 of 33 The pack, easy behind the Burgos-BH riders (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 33 Differdange rider lying down (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 33 Alexey Rybalkin (Lokosphinx) in the mirror (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 5 of 33 Vicente García de Mateos (Louletano) ahead of Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 6 of 33 Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) controls the peloton (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 7 of 33 Let's get typical (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 8 of 33 Raul Alarcon (Louletano) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 9 of 33 Javi Moreno (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 10 of 33 Garikoitz Bravo (Efapel), with his father. He crashed in the first stage of the race and bruised his body. Despite that, he spent a lot of time in front of the peloton. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 11 of 33 Diego Rubio (Efapel) caught the main breakaway of every single stage in this race. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 12 of 33 Young Isaac Carbonell (Ecuador) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 13 of 33 Jesus del Pino (Burgos BH) was key on Belda's defence today. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 14 of 33 Area Zero Pro Team was one of the three Continental teams contesting on this Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. Its DS is ex-pro Massimiliano Codol. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 15 of 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 16 of 33 Burgos BH riders warming up (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 17 of 33 Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 18 of 33 Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 19 of 33 (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 20 of 33 Alex Dowsett and Jose Joaquín Rojas (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 21 of 33 Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team) smiles for the camera (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 22 of 33 (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 23 of 33 Early breakaway attempts (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 24 of 33 Augusto Sanchez (Differdange) suffers in front of teammate Joaquín Sobrino. Both abandoned. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 25 of 33 The 31-man breakaway, configuring itself (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 26 of 33 Burgos-BH riders pulling (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 27 of 33 Pablo Lechuga (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 28 of 33 David Arroyo (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 29 of 33 Early breakaway attempts (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 30 of 33 David Belda (Burgos BH), Vuelta a Castilla y León winner (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 31 of 33 Final podium; left to right, Sylwester Szmyd (Movistar Team), David Belda (Burgos BH) and Marcos García (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 32 of 33 The BH-Burgos team in charge (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 33 of 33 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) the final stage winner (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) won today the last stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y León by attacking in the descent of the last category 1 climb to Alto de los Portillinos and soloing until the finish line.

Meanwhile, David Belda successfully defended his leadership and along with his teammates of Burgos BH stood tall before Caja Rural, Movistar Team and Efapel-Glassdrive, that tried for most of the stage to knock them out but didn't succeed. The final podium was completed by Marcos García (2nd, Caja Rural) and Sylwester Szmyd (3rd, Movistar Team).

Luis León Sánchez assured this was "an unexpected success," since his form wasn't very good in the eve of the race. "I think I made some mistakes when setting up my calendar for this year. I chose to start racing early, with the Tropicale Amissa Bongo [where Sánchez won a stage and was 2nd overall – ed.] in January, against the criteria of the team, and that has affected my form later. I think I caught some sort of sickness which didn't allow me to suffer on the bike. I will find out more about it tomorrow, after receiving the results of some medical tests I went under this month. Anyway, today I felt good, had a go descending and was strong enough to arrive alone to the finish line."

After yesterday's exhibition in the summit finish to Alto de Lubián, David Belda and his Burgos BH team expected a showdown by Movistar Team and Caja Rural, the two biggest teams on this race, probably unpleased of being defeated by a Continental team.

The route was demanding, 165 kilometers form Lubián to Bembibre meant to become a hell, with five categorized climbs, two of them category 1 – Alto del Peñón (km 56) and Alto de los Portillinos (km 113), being the last climb the Alto de Onamio (cat3) with 18 kilometers to go.

The chances for Burgos BH came from their relatively strong line-up, with climbers like Igor Merino and Jesús del Pino and rouleurs like Juan José Oroz to protect Belda; a 53 seconds gap obtained on the Alto de Lubián; and the light rivalry between Caja Rural and Movistar Team, which don't use to get along, but to compete head to head. In the end, there lied the key of the race.

The race was nervous and full of attacks. Every one of them had several tactics involved. The main one was a 31-man breakaway which formed before Alto del Peñón and faced it with a decent gap. Movistar Team only had two of it weakest riders there and pulled to neutralize the group. But it wasn't the ProTeam, but Portuguese Efapel-Glassdrive the squad that completed the chase shortly before the summit, reducing the bunch to hardly 20 riders in the process.

A section of favorable terrain generated some relax in the race mood, and around 60 riders gathered together in the bunch before the start of the climb to Los Portillinos. Many moves formed and vanished there; some didn't prosper because lack of understanding between the members of the group, some were shut down by Burgos BH.

Neo-pro Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) was the only one to build a relevant gap on the group of favorites. The Basque rider was the head of the race when Luis León Sánchez launched his attack, and joined him in his way to the finish line until unfortunately crashing into a motorcycle and leaving Sánchez alone to comfortably celebrate his victory. Sergio Sousa was second, rewarding Efapel's performance; José Joaquín Rojas was third, awarding Movistar Team a scarce prize while Burgos BH obtained the bigger one.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4:46:48 2 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:47 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 8 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 9 Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 10 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador 13 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 16 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 17 Juan Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 18 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 19 Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 20 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 21 Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 22 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 23 Victor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 24 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 25 Fernando Orjuela (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 26 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour 27 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 28 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:02 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:07 30 Luis Alfonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:04:06 31 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:08:18 32 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 33 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 34 Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:13 35 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 36 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange-Los 37 Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest 38 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi 40 Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour 41 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 42 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 43 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 44 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 45 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 46 Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador 47 Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 48 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 49 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 50 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 51 Vergilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 52 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 53 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 54 Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 55 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH 56 Mateo Gozzi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest 0:10:46 57 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:11:47 58 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:12:14 59 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 60 Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange-Los 0:22:19 61 Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:22:21 62 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 63 Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx 64 Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 65 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive 66 Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 67 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 68 Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 69 Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 70 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 71 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 72 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 73 Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Wilier 74 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:25:00 75 Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 pts 2 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 20 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 5 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 12 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 9 8 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 9 Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 7 10 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 12 Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador 4 13 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 15 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 1

Alro Del Peñon (Cat. 1), km. 56.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 10 pts 2 Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 8 3 Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 6 4 Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx 4 5 Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 2 6 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 1

Alto De Carvajal (Cat. 3), km. 78.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 3 pts 2 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 2 3 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 1

Alto Peña Aguda (Cat. 2), km. 95.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 6 pts 2 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 4 3 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 4 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 1

Alto De Portillinos (Cat. 1), km. 113.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 4 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 5 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 2 6 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Alto De Onamio (Cat. 3), km. 146.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 2 3 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14:24:10 2 Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:47 3 Movistar Team 0:01:53 4 Burgos-BH 5 Euskadi 6 La Aluminios-Antarte 0:04:06 7 Louletano-Dunas Dourada 0:10:13 8 4-72 - COLOMBIA 9 Radio Popular 0:18:33 10 Team Ecuador 0:30:41 11 MG Kvis - Trevigiani 12 Lokosphinx 13 Area Zero Pro Team 0:30:55 14 Team Stuttgart 0:35:11

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 13:51:48 2 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:57 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:01:01 4 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:01:38 5 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 6 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 8 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 9 Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:02:06 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 0:02:18 12 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour 13 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:30 14 Juan Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:02:37 15 Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 17 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:02:51 18 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:58 20 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:02 21 Victor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:07 22 Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:03:37 23 Fernando Orjuela (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 0:03:53 24 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 0:04:41 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:02 26 Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:05:10 27 Luis Alfonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:06:10 28 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:07:06 29 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:10:38 30 Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:11:11 31 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:11:18 32 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:22 33 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:19 34 Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 35 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:12:26 36 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:12:37 37 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:13:01 38 Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour 39 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:13:04 40 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:13:23 41 Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:38 42 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange-Los 0:13:42 43 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:14:18 44 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 0:14:39 45 Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest 0:15:00 46 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:15:03 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:30 48 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:15:40 49 Vergilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 0:16:38 50 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:17:13 51 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi 0:20:30 52 Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 53 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 54 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:24:05 55 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:25:20 56 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:25:24 57 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 58 Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 0:25:37 59 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:25:43 60 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:26:26 61 Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:27:24 62 Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:28:46 63 Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx 64 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 0:30:33 65 Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:32:38 66 Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:34:25 67 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:35:04 68 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:12 69 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:37:32 70 Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Wilier 0:37:40 71 Mateo Gozzi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest 0:40:33 72 Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:41:32 73 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 0:44:20 74 Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange-Los 0:47:40 75 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:53:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 pts 2 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 25 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 5 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 21 6 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 20 7 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 20 8 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 9 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 16 10 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 16 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 16 12 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 14 13 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 14 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 12 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 16 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 9 17 Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 9 18 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 19 Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 9 20 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 8 21 Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 7 22 Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 6 23 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 24 Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 4 25 Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador 4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team 23 pts 2 Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier 13 3 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 12 4 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 5 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 6 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 7 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 6 8 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 6 9 Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia 6 10 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 6 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 pts 2 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 5 4 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 5 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 5 6 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 5 7 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 5 8 Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 5 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 5

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador 2 Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 4 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour 7 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi