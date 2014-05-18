Luis León Sanchez wins final Castilla y Leon stage
Belda seals overall victory
Stage 3: Lubian - Bambibra
Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) won today the last stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y León by attacking in the descent of the last category 1 climb to Alto de los Portillinos and soloing until the finish line.
Meanwhile, David Belda successfully defended his leadership and along with his teammates of Burgos BH stood tall before Caja Rural, Movistar Team and Efapel-Glassdrive, that tried for most of the stage to knock them out but didn't succeed. The final podium was completed by Marcos García (2nd, Caja Rural) and Sylwester Szmyd (3rd, Movistar Team).
Luis León Sánchez assured this was "an unexpected success," since his form wasn't very good in the eve of the race. "I think I made some mistakes when setting up my calendar for this year. I chose to start racing early, with the Tropicale Amissa Bongo [where Sánchez won a stage and was 2nd overall – ed.] in January, against the criteria of the team, and that has affected my form later. I think I caught some sort of sickness which didn't allow me to suffer on the bike. I will find out more about it tomorrow, after receiving the results of some medical tests I went under this month. Anyway, today I felt good, had a go descending and was strong enough to arrive alone to the finish line."
After yesterday's exhibition in the summit finish to Alto de Lubián, David Belda and his Burgos BH team expected a showdown by Movistar Team and Caja Rural, the two biggest teams on this race, probably unpleased of being defeated by a Continental team.
The route was demanding, 165 kilometers form Lubián to Bembibre meant to become a hell, with five categorized climbs, two of them category 1 – Alto del Peñón (km 56) and Alto de los Portillinos (km 113), being the last climb the Alto de Onamio (cat3) with 18 kilometers to go.
The chances for Burgos BH came from their relatively strong line-up, with climbers like Igor Merino and Jesús del Pino and rouleurs like Juan José Oroz to protect Belda; a 53 seconds gap obtained on the Alto de Lubián; and the light rivalry between Caja Rural and Movistar Team, which don't use to get along, but to compete head to head. In the end, there lied the key of the race.
The race was nervous and full of attacks. Every one of them had several tactics involved. The main one was a 31-man breakaway which formed before Alto del Peñón and faced it with a decent gap. Movistar Team only had two of it weakest riders there and pulled to neutralize the group. But it wasn't the ProTeam, but Portuguese Efapel-Glassdrive the squad that completed the chase shortly before the summit, reducing the bunch to hardly 20 riders in the process.
A section of favorable terrain generated some relax in the race mood, and around 60 riders gathered together in the bunch before the start of the climb to Los Portillinos. Many moves formed and vanished there; some didn't prosper because lack of understanding between the members of the group, some were shut down by Burgos BH.
Neo-pro Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) was the only one to build a relevant gap on the group of favorites. The Basque rider was the head of the race when Luis León Sánchez launched his attack, and joined him in his way to the finish line until unfortunately crashing into a motorcycle and leaving Sánchez alone to comfortably celebrate his victory. Sergio Sousa was second, rewarding Efapel's performance; José Joaquín Rojas was third, awarding Movistar Team a scarce prize while Burgos BH obtained the bigger one.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:46:48
|2
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:47
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|8
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|9
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|10
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador
|13
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|16
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|17
|Juan Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|18
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19
|Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|20
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|21
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|22
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|23
|Victor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|24
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|25
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|26
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|27
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|28
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:02
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|30
|Luis Alfonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:04:06
|31
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:08:18
|32
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|33
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|34
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:10:13
|35
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|36
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange-Los
|37
|Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|38
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
|40
|Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|41
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|42
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|43
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|44
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|45
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
|47
|Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|48
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|49
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|50
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|51
|Vergilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|52
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|53
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|54
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|55
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|56
|Mateo Gozzi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|0:10:46
|57
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:11:47
|58
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:12:14
|59
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|60
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange-Los
|0:22:19
|61
|Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:22:21
|62
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|63
|Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
|64
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|65
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive
|66
|Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|67
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|68
|Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|69
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|70
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|71
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|72
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|73
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Wilier
|74
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:25:00
|75
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|20
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|5
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|12
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|9
|8
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|9
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|7
|10
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador
|4
|13
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|8
|3
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|6
|4
|Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
|4
|5
|Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|2
|6
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|4
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|4
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|5
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|3
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:24:10
|2
|Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:47
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|4
|Burgos-BH
|5
|Euskadi
|6
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:04:06
|7
|Louletano-Dunas Dourada
|0:10:13
|8
|4-72 - COLOMBIA
|9
|Radio Popular
|0:18:33
|10
|Team Ecuador
|0:30:41
|11
|MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|12
|Lokosphinx
|13
|Area Zero Pro Team
|0:30:55
|14
|Team Stuttgart
|0:35:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13:51:48
|2
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:57
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:01:38
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|6
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|8
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|9
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:02:06
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|0:02:18
|12
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|13
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:30
|14
|Juan Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:02:37
|15
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|17
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:02:51
|18
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:58
|20
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:02
|21
|Victor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:07
|22
|Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:03:37
|23
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:03:53
|24
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:04:41
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:02
|26
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:05:10
|27
|Luis Alfonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:06:10
|28
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:07:06
|29
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:10:38
|30
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:11:11
|31
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:11:18
|32
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:22
|33
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:19
|34
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|35
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:12:26
|36
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:12:37
|37
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:13:01
|38
|Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|39
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:13:04
|40
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:13:23
|41
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:38
|42
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange-Los
|0:13:42
|43
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:14:18
|44
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|0:14:39
|45
|Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|0:15:00
|46
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:15:03
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:30
|48
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:15:40
|49
|Vergilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:16:38
|50
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:17:13
|51
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
|0:20:30
|52
|Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|53
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|54
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:24:05
|55
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:20
|56
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:25:24
|57
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|58
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|0:25:37
|59
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:25:43
|60
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:26:26
|61
|Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:27:24
|62
|Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:28:46
|63
|Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
|64
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|0:30:33
|65
|Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:32:38
|66
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:34:25
|67
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:35:04
|68
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:12
|69
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:37:32
|70
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Wilier
|0:37:40
|71
|Mateo Gozzi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|0:40:33
|72
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:41:32
|73
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:44:20
|74
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange-Los
|0:47:40
|75
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:53:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|pts
|2
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|25
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|5
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|21
|6
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|20
|7
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|20
|8
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|9
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|16
|10
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|16
|12
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|14
|13
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|14
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|12
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|16
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|9
|17
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|9
|18
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|19
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|9
|20
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|8
|21
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|7
|22
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|6
|23
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|24
|Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|4
|25
|Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
|13
|3
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|12
|4
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|5
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|6
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|7
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|6
|8
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|6
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|6
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|5
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|5
|6
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|5
|7
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|8
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|5
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
|2
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
|7
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|41:39:31
|2
|Burgos-BH
|0:00:28
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:04:33
|5
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:05:05
|6
|Euskadi
|0:06:43
|7
|Louletano-Dunas Dourada
|0:12:26
|8
|4-72 - COLOMBIA
|0:14:42
|9
|Radio Popular
|0:24:03
|10
|Team Ecuador
|0:38:05
|11
|Lokosphinx
|0:39:00
|12
|MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|0:43:25
|13
|Area Zero Pro Team
|0:44:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy