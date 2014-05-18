Trending

Luis León Sanchez wins final Castilla y Leon stage

Belda seals overall victory

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) seizes the stage win

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
The pack, easy behind the Burgos-BH riders

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Differdange rider lying down

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Alexey Rybalkin (Lokosphinx) in the mirror

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Vicente García de Mateos (Louletano) ahead of Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) controls the peloton

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Let's get typical

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Raul Alarcon (Louletano)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Javi Moreno (Movistar)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Garikoitz Bravo (Efapel), with his father. He crashed in the first stage of the race and bruised his body. Despite that, he spent a lot of time in front of the peloton.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Diego Rubio (Efapel) caught the main breakaway of every single stage in this race.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Young Isaac Carbonell (Ecuador)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Jesus del Pino (Burgos BH) was key on Belda's defence today.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Area Zero Pro Team was one of the three Continental teams contesting on this Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. Its DS is ex-pro Massimiliano Codol.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Burgos BH riders warming up

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Alex Dowsett and Jose Joaquín Rojas (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team) smiles for the camera

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Early breakaway attempts

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Augusto Sanchez (Differdange) suffers in front of teammate Joaquín Sobrino. Both abandoned.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
The 31-man breakaway, configuring itself

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Burgos-BH riders pulling

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Pablo Lechuga (Euskadi)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
David Arroyo (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Early breakaway attempts

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
David Belda (Burgos BH), Vuelta a Castilla y León winner

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Final podium; left to right, Sylwester Szmyd (Movistar Team), David Belda (Burgos BH) and Marcos García (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
The BH-Burgos team in charge

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) the final stage winner

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) won today the last stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y León by attacking in the descent of the last category 1 climb to Alto de los Portillinos and soloing until the finish line.

Meanwhile, David Belda successfully defended his leadership and along with his teammates of Burgos BH stood tall before Caja Rural, Movistar Team and Efapel-Glassdrive, that tried for most of the stage to knock them out but didn't succeed. The final podium was completed by Marcos García (2nd, Caja Rural) and Sylwester Szmyd (3rd, Movistar Team).

Luis León Sánchez assured this was "an unexpected success," since his form wasn't very good in the eve of the race. "I think I made some mistakes when setting up my calendar for this year. I chose to start racing early, with the Tropicale Amissa Bongo [where Sánchez won a stage and was 2nd overall – ed.] in January, against the criteria of the team, and that has affected my form later. I think I caught some sort of sickness which didn't allow me to suffer on the bike. I will find out more about it tomorrow, after receiving the results of some medical tests I went under this month. Anyway, today I felt good, had a go descending and was strong enough to arrive alone to the finish line."

After yesterday's exhibition in the summit finish to Alto de Lubián, David Belda and his Burgos BH team expected a showdown by Movistar Team and Caja Rural, the two biggest teams on this race, probably unpleased of being defeated by a Continental team.

The route was demanding, 165 kilometers form Lubián to Bembibre meant to become a hell, with five categorized climbs, two of them category 1 – Alto del Peñón (km 56) and Alto de los Portillinos (km 113), being the last climb the Alto de Onamio (cat3) with 18 kilometers to go.

The chances for Burgos BH came from their relatively strong line-up, with climbers like Igor Merino and Jesús del Pino and rouleurs like Juan José Oroz to protect Belda; a 53 seconds gap obtained on the Alto de Lubián; and the light rivalry between Caja Rural and Movistar Team, which don't use to get along, but to compete head to head. In the end, there lied the key of the race.

The race was nervous and full of attacks. Every one of them had several tactics involved. The main one was a 31-man breakaway which formed before Alto del Peñón and faced it with a decent gap. Movistar Team only had two of it weakest riders there and pulled to neutralize the group. But it wasn't the ProTeam, but Portuguese Efapel-Glassdrive the squad that completed the chase shortly before the summit, reducing the bunch to hardly 20 riders in the process.

A section of favorable terrain generated some relax in the race mood, and around 60 riders gathered together in the bunch before the start of the climb to Los Portillinos. Many moves formed and vanished there; some didn't prosper because lack of understanding between the members of the group, some were shut down by Burgos BH.

Neo-pro Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) was the only one to build a relevant gap on the group of favorites. The Basque rider was the head of the race when Luis León Sánchez launched his attack, and joined him in his way to the finish line until unfortunately crashing into a motorcycle and leaving Sánchez alone to comfortably celebrate his victory. Sergio Sousa was second, rewarding Efapel's performance; José Joaquín Rojas was third, awarding Movistar Team a scarce prize while Burgos BH obtained the bigger one.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4:46:48
2Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:47
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
8Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
9Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
10Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
11Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador
13Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
16Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
17Juan Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
18David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
19Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
20Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
21Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
22Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
23Victor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
24Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
25Fernando Orjuela (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
26Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
27Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
28Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:02:02
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:07
30Luis Alfonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:06
31Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:08:18
32Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
33Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
34Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH0:10:13
35Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
36Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange-Los
37Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
38Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
39Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
40Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
41Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
42Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
43Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
44Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
45Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
46Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
47Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
48Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
49Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
50Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
51Vergilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
52Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
53Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
54Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
55Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
56Mateo Gozzi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest0:10:46
57Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:11:47
58Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:12:14
59Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
60Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange-Los0:22:19
61Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador0:22:21
62Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
63Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
64Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
65Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive
66Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
67Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
68Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
69Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
70Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
71Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
72César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
73Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Wilier
74Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:25:00
75Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA25pts
2Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive20
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14
5Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi12
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte9
8Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH8
9Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier7
10Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
12Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador4
13Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
15Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular1

Alro Del Peñon (Cat. 1), km. 56.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team10pts
2Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier8
3Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia6
4Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx4
5Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte2
6Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team1

Alto De Carvajal (Cat. 3), km. 78.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team3pts
2Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi2
3Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive1

Alto Peña Aguda (Cat. 2), km. 95.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team6pts
2Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi4
3Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive2
4Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive1

Alto De Portillinos (Cat. 1), km. 113.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive6
4Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH4
5Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi2
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Alto De Onamio (Cat. 3), km. 146.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi2
3Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14:24:10
2Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:47
3Movistar Team0:01:53
4Burgos-BH
5Euskadi
6La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:06
7Louletano-Dunas Dourada0:10:13
84-72 - COLOMBIA
9Radio Popular0:18:33
10Team Ecuador0:30:41
11MG Kvis - Trevigiani
12Lokosphinx
13Area Zero Pro Team0:30:55
14Team Stuttgart0:35:11

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH13:51:48
2Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:57
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:01:01
4Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:01:38
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
6Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
8Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
9Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:02:06
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour0:02:18
12Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
13Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:30
14Juan Chamorro (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:02:37
15Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
17Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:02:51
18Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:58
20Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:03:02
21Victor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:03:07
22Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador0:03:37
23Fernando Orjuela (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:03:53
24Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi0:04:41
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:02
26Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:05:10
27Luis Alfonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:06:10
28Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:07:06
29Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:10:38
30Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador0:11:11
31Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:11:18
32Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH0:11:22
33Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:19
34Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
35Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:12:26
36Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:12:37
37Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:13:01
38Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Dour
39Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:13:04
40Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:13:23
41Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH0:13:38
42Ruben Menendez (Spa) Team Differdange-Los0:13:42
43Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:14:18
44Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour0:14:39
45Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest0:15:00
46Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:15:03
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:30
48Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:15:40
49Vergilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:16:38
50Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:17:13
51Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi0:20:30
52Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier
53Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
54César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:24:05
55Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:25:20
56Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:25:24
57Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
58Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier0:25:37
59Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:25:43
60Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:26:26
61Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador0:27:24
62Andre Mourato (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:28:46
63Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
64Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour0:30:33
65Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:32:38
66Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:34:25
67Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:35:04
68Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:12
69Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive0:37:32
70Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Wilier0:37:40
71Mateo Gozzi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest0:40:33
72Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:41:32
73Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:44:20
74Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange-Los0:47:40
75Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:53:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41pts
2David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH25
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA25
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA25
5Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte21
6Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive20
7Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx20
8Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH17
9Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team16
10Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team16
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi16
12Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx14
13Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14
14Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi12
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
16Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular9
17Antonio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte9
18David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
19Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour9
20Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart8
21Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier7
22Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier6
23Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH5
24Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour4
25Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team23pts
2Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Wilier13
3Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive12
4David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH10
5Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
6Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
7Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour6
8Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team6
9Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia6
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi6
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH5pts
2Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team5
4Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH5
5Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx5
6Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte5
7Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team5
8Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive5
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi5

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
2Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
3Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
4Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
2Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
4Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
5David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Dour
7Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Burgos-BH
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
9Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA41:39:31
2Burgos-BH0:00:28
3Movistar Team0:01:55
4Efapel - Glassdrive0:04:33
5La Aluminios-Antarte0:05:05
6Euskadi0:06:43
7Louletano-Dunas Dourada0:12:26
84-72 - COLOMBIA0:14:42
9Radio Popular0:24:03
10Team Ecuador0:38:05
11Lokosphinx0:39:00
12MG Kvis - Trevigiani0:43:25
13Area Zero Pro Team0:44:47

 

